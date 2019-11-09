 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in CITY OF KEARNEY is

plaintiff, vs. CARLOS L. GODINEZ

is Defendant, Case CI19-1505, the

following described property

owned by CARLOS L. GODINEZ

has been levied upon:

 

(1) 2008 Yamaha XV1900cu

Motorcycle

(VIN #JYAVP27EX8A005447)

 

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 5th day of Decem-

ber, 2019 at Buffalo County Sher-

iff's Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds, to be

paid the day of Sale.

Dated this 7th day of November,

2019.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, #9092

Deputy

ZNEZ N9,16,23,30

LEGAL NOTICE

 

 

PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto

Olsen Replacement Building AV &

IT Services

LOCATION: 2502 19th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska

PROJECT NO.: 12414

INVITATION NO.: 3177-19-4511

BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, De-

cember 5, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex, Uni-

versity of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid

(Vendor registration is required)

PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,

November 21, 2019, 2:00:00 CT

Univesity of Nebraska-Kearney

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Monday, November 25, 2019,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,

November 11, 2019

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $1,800,000.00

ZNEZ N9,13,16

