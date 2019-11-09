NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in CITY OF KEARNEY is
plaintiff, vs. CARLOS L. GODINEZ
is Defendant, Case CI19-1505, the
following described property
owned by CARLOS L. GODINEZ
has been levied upon:
(1) 2008 Yamaha XV1900cu
Motorcycle
(VIN #JYAVP27EX8A005447)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 5th day of Decem-
ber, 2019 at Buffalo County Sher-
iff's Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds, to be
paid the day of Sale.
Dated this 7th day of November,
2019.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, #9092
Deputy
ZNEZ N9,16,23,30
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto
Olsen Replacement Building AV &
IT Services
LOCATION: 2502 19th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska
PROJECT NO.: 12414
INVITATION NO.: 3177-19-4511
BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, De-
cember 5, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex, Uni-
versity of Nebraska-Lincoln
edu/eBid
(Vendor registration is required)
PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,
November 21, 2019, 2:00:00 CT
Univesity of Nebraska-Kearney
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Monday, November 25, 2019,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,
November 11, 2019
edu/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $1,800,000.00
ZNEZ N9,13,16
