NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
KEI BUILDING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Certificate of Organization
ofKEI Building, L.L.C. has been
amended and restated. The desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 411 West 39th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent and office of the lim-
ited liability company is Koley Jes-
sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd
Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68124. The Amended and
Restated Certificate of Organiza-
tion was filed with the Nebraska
Secretary of State on October 17,
2019.
ZNEZ O28,N4,11
NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
KEARNEY EYE INSTITUTE,
P.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Incorporation of
Kearney Eye Institute, P.C. have
been amended and restated in their
entirety as follows:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation as Kearney Eye Insti-
tute, P.C.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue as 100,000 shares,
having a par value of $1.00.
Article 4 states the Registered
Office of the Corporation as 1125
South 103rd Street, Suite 800,
Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the
Registered Agent as Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O.
Article 5 states the office location
as 411 West 39th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845.
Article 6 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 7 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 8 states the provisions re-
lating to the director liability.
Article 9 states that all sharehold-
ers of the Corporation must be li-
censed by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Health and Human Ser-
vices to practice medicine in the
State of Nebraska.
The Amended and Restated Arti-
cles of Incorporation were filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
October 17, 2019.
ZNEZ O28,N4,11
NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
KEARNEY EYE SURGICAL
CENTER, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Incorporation of
Kearney Eye Surgical Center, Inc.
have been amended and restated
in their entirety as follows:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation as Kearney Eye Surgi-
cal Center, Inc.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue as 10,000 shares,
having a par value of $1.00.
Article 4 states the Registered
Office of the Corporation as 1125
South 103rd Street, Suite 800,
Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the
Registered Agent as Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O.
Article 5 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 6 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 7 states the provisions re-
lating to the director liability.
Article 8 states the shareholders
shall not have a preemptive right to
acquire the unissued shares of the
Corporation.
The Amended and Restated Arti-
cles of Incorporation were filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
October 17, 2019.
ZNEZ O28,N4,11
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 19-162
SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,
PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF
HAROLD F. BURKEY,
DECEASED
Plaintiff,
ROGER D. BURKEY,
PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF
CHARLOTTE L. BURKEY,
DECEASED, AND ALL
PERSONS HAVING OR
CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN
THE S1/2 OF THE NW1/4
AND THE N1/2 OF THE
NW1/4 OF SECTION 29,
TOWNSHIP 10 NORTH,
RANGE 18 WEST OF THE
6TH P.M.,
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA,
REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,
Defendants.
TO: ALL PARTIES TO THIS AC-
TION AND YOUR RESPECTIVE
ATTORNEYS OF RECORD, IF
ANY:
You are hereby notified that the
Motion for Default Judgment and
the Judgment on the Joint Stipula-
tion filed in the above-captioned
case by Plaintiff will be heard in the
District Court in and for Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located in the
Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512
Central Avenue, in Kearney, Ne-
braska, before the Honorable John
H. Marsh, District Judge, on the
21st day of November, 2019 at
10:00 a.m.
GOVERN YOURSELVES AC-
CORDINGLY.
SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,
Personal Representative of the
Estate of Harold F.
Burkey, Deceased, Plaintiff,
By: Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys for the
Personal Representative
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ O21,28,N4
LAW OFFICE OF
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
P.C., L.L.O.
3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Tel. (402) 292-7700
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the East Door of
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day
of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-
ock A.M.:
The Following Described Real
Property in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska: The North Half of Lot 31,
Northwest Quarter School Sec-
tion Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Except However the West 137.0
Feet of the North Half of Said Lot
31 and Also Except However the
South 70.0 Feet of the North Half
Except the West 137.0 Feet of
Said North Half of Lot 31, more
commonly known as: 3418 Avenue
E, Kearney, NE 68847.
The property is being sold "as is"
and subject to any unpaid real es-
tate taxes, assessments and any
lien or interest superior in right
which may affect the subject prop-
erty. The highest bidder will deposit
$500.00 in cash or certified funds
with the Trustee at the time of the
sale, which shall be non-refund-
able, and the remaining amount
due must be paid by certified funds
to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the
day of the sale; except this require-
ment is waived when the highest
bidder is the current Beneficiary.
The successful bidder shall be re-
sponsible for applicable transfer
fees or taxes including the docu-
mentary stamp tax.
DATED 7th day of October, 2019.
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
Substitute Trustee (16591)
ZNEZ O7,14,21,28,N4
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braskawill be held at9:00 a.m. on
November 15, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Brad
Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc. for
Notz Farms, LLC for a Conditional
Use Permit to operate a sand and
gravel extraction pit on property
zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict and described as part of Gov-
ernment Lots 3 and 4, as part of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
11, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 11th
Street and East of Imperial Ave-
nue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N4,t1
