 

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

KEI BUILDING, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Certificate of Organization

ofKEI Building, L.L.C. has been

amended and restated. The desig-

nated office of the limited liability

company is 411 West 39th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent and office of the lim-

ited liability company is Koley Jes-

sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd

Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68124. The Amended and

Restated Certificate of Organiza-

tion was filed with the Nebraska

Secretary of State on October 17,

2019.

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

KEARNEY EYE INSTITUTE,

P.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Incorporation of

Kearney Eye Institute, P.C. have

been amended and restated in their

entirety as follows:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation as Kearney Eye Insti-

tute, P.C.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue as 100,000 shares,

having a par value of $1.00.

Article 4 states the Registered

Office of the Corporation as 1125

South 103rd Street, Suite 800,

Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the

Registered Agent as Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O.

Article 5 states the office location

as 411 West 39th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845.

Article 6 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 7 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 8 states the provisions re-

lating to the director liability.

Article 9 states that all sharehold-

ers of the Corporation must be li-

censed by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Health and Human Ser-

vices to practice medicine in the

State of Nebraska.

The Amended and Restated Arti-

cles of Incorporation were filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

October 17, 2019.

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

KEARNEY EYE SURGICAL

CENTER, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Incorporation of

Kearney Eye Surgical Center, Inc.

have been amended and restated

in their entirety as follows:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation as Kearney Eye Surgi-

cal Center, Inc.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue as 10,000 shares,

having a par value of $1.00.

Article 4 states the Registered

Office of the Corporation as 1125

South 103rd Street, Suite 800,

Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the

Registered Agent as Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O.

Article 5 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 6 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 7 states the provisions re-

lating to the director liability.

Article 8 states the shareholders

shall not have a preemptive right to

acquire the unissued shares of the

Corporation.

The Amended and Restated Arti-

cles of Incorporation were filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

October 17, 2019.

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. CI 19-162

SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,

PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF

HAROLD F. BURKEY,

DECEASED

Plaintiff,

ROGER D. BURKEY,

PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF

CHARLOTTE L. BURKEY,

DECEASED, AND ALL

PERSONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN

THE S1/2 OF THE NW1/4

AND THE N1/2 OF THE

NW1/4 OF SECTION 29,

TOWNSHIP 10 NORTH,

RANGE 18 WEST OF THE

6TH P.M.,

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA,

REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,

Defendants.

TO: ALL PARTIES TO THIS AC-

TION AND YOUR RESPECTIVE

ATTORNEYS OF RECORD, IF

ANY:

You are hereby notified that the

Motion for Default Judgment and

the Judgment on the Joint Stipula-

tion filed in the above-captioned

case by Plaintiff will be heard in the

District Court in and for Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located in the

Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512

Central Avenue, in Kearney, Ne-

braska, before the Honorable John

H. Marsh, District Judge, on the

21st day of November, 2019 at

10:00 a.m.

GOVERN YOURSELVES AC-

CORDINGLY.

SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,

Personal Representative of the

Estate of Harold F.

Burkey, Deceased, Plaintiff,

By: Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys for the

Personal Representative

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

jherrmann@jacobsenorr.com

LAW OFFICE OF

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

P.C., L.L.O.

3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Tel. (402) 292-7700

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East Door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day

of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-

ock A.M.:

The Following Described Real

Property in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska: The North Half of Lot 31,

Northwest Quarter School Sec-

tion Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Except However the West 137.0

Feet of the North Half of Said Lot

31 and Also Except However the

South 70.0 Feet of the North Half

Except the West 137.0 Feet of

Said North Half of Lot 31, more

commonly known as: 3418 Avenue

E, Kearney, NE 68847.

The property is being sold "as is"

and subject to any unpaid real es-

tate taxes, assessments and any

lien or interest superior in right

which may affect the subject prop-

erty. The highest bidder will deposit

$500.00 in cash or certified funds

with the Trustee at the time of the

sale, which shall be non-refund-

able, and the remaining amount

due must be paid by certified funds

to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the

day of the sale; except this require-

ment is waived when the highest

bidder is the current Beneficiary.

The successful bidder shall be re-

sponsible for applicable transfer

fees or taxes including the docu-

mentary stamp tax.

DATED 7th day of October, 2019.

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

Substitute Trustee (16591)

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braskawill be held at9:00 a.m. on

November 15, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Brad

Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc. for

Notz Farms, LLC for a Conditional

Use Permit to operate a sand and

gravel extraction pit on property

zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict and described as part of Gov-

ernment Lots 3 and 4, as part of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

11, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 11th

Street and East of Imperial Ave-

nue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

