 

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

GOODLIFE ARCHITECTURE,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Good-

Life Architecture, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2305 5th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Jennifer N. Rowling,

1419 Central Avenue, PO Box 636,

Kearney, NE 68848-0636. The

company is organized to render a

professional services. Patrick J.

Moore, Member, is a professional

architect licensed in the State of

Nebraska, and is licensed or other-

wise legally authorized to render

the professional services in the

State of Nebraska.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N7,14,21

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Hinrichs Labs LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office

at3407 H Ave., Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which an

incorporated company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, to the same extent as natu-

ral persons might or could do. The

incorporated company was formed

on the 6th day of August, 2019,

and will continue perpetually. Its af-

fairs shall be conducted by the

Members pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Hinrichs Labs LLC

Organizer:

Spencer J. Hinrichs

3407 H Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,

P.C., L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ O31,N7,14

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

Elevate Counseling and

Consulting, LLC

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Elevate

Counseling and Consulting, LLC.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The mailing address of the

initial agent for service is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Rosalind Shel-

don.

Article IV. Professional Service:

The Company, its members, man-

agers, professional employees, and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render coun-

seling and mental health services in

the State of Nebraska.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 24th day of October,

2019.

Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer

ZNEZ O31,N7,14

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.