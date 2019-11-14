NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
GOODLIFE ARCHITECTURE,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Good-
Life Architecture, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2305 5th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Jennifer N. Rowling,
1419 Central Avenue, PO Box 636,
Kearney, NE 68848-0636. The
company is organized to render a
professional services. Patrick J.
Moore, Member, is a professional
architect licensed in the State of
Nebraska, and is licensed or other-
wise legally authorized to render
the professional services in the
State of Nebraska.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ N7,14,21
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Hinrichs Labs LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office
at3407 H Ave., Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which an
incorporated company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, to the same extent as natu-
ral persons might or could do. The
incorporated company was formed
on the 6th day of August, 2019,
and will continue perpetually. Its af-
fairs shall be conducted by the
Members pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Hinrichs Labs LLC
Organizer:
Spencer J. Hinrichs
3407 H Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,
P.C., L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
Elevate Counseling and
Consulting, LLC
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Elevate
Counseling and Consulting, LLC.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The mailing address of the
initial agent for service is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Rosalind Shel-
don.
Article IV. Professional Service:
The Company, its members, man-
agers, professional employees, and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render coun-
seling and mental health services in
the State of Nebraska.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 24th day of October,
2019.
Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer
