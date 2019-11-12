 

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Lee E. Greenwald, At-

torney at Law, PO Box 2230, Kear-

ney, NE 68848 (308) 455-1046,

does hereby provide the following

notice of possible adoptive place-

ment of twotwin minor children:

JOHN DOE: You have been

identified as the biological father of

two twin minor children whose date

of birth is February 2, 2019. If you

are the biological father, you may (i)

deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-

tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-

quish and consent to the adoption;

or (iv) file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody, pursuant to section

43-104.02, or object to the adop-

tion in a proceeding before any Ne-

braska court which has adjudicated

you to be the biological father of

the child prior to your receipt of no-

tice. If you wish to deny paternity,

waive or relinquish your parental

rights, and consent, or receive ad-

ditional information to determine

whether you may be the father of

the child in question, you must

contact Lee E. Greenwald at the

above address. If you wish to ob-

ject to the adoption and seek cus-

tody of the child, you must seek le-

gal counsel from your own attorney

immediately. You may file a Notice

of Objection to Adoption and Intent

to Obtain Custody at any time dur-

ing the pregnancy and up to as last

as five business days after the

child's actual date of birth or re-

ceipt of this notice, whichever is

later. If you fail to do so, your right

to object to the adoption will be ex-

tinguished. If you wish to be ad-

vised of the actual date of birth of

the child, please contact the

above-named attorney to provide

information about where you wish

to be contacted to receive that in-

formation.

Notice of Organization

 

 

Business name and address:

J&S Contracting LLC

709 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 238-8401

Nature of Business: Traffic Con-

trol for Highway maintenance and

construction

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

 

 

Please take notice that a Petition

for Name Change was filed in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, case no. CI 19-507, on

the 31st day of October, 2019, the

object and prayer of which was to

change the minor child's surname

from Mersaydies Angel Lilienthal to

Mercedes Angel Lilienthal. You are

further notified that the minor

child's parents intend to present

their application for change of

name to the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska on Monday

November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. or

as soon thereafter as they can be

heard. At that time any person or

persons objecting to such change

of name may be present and pres-

ent their objections to the Court.

CATHY and LARRY LILIENTHAL,

Petitioners on behalf of

Mersaydies Angel Lilienthal,

Minor Child

By: Marsha E. Fangmeyer

#15941

Of FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue,

P.O. Box 10

Kearney, NE 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441 phone

(308) 234-3747 fax

mefangmeyer@frontiernet.net

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Decem-

ber 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

November 5, 2019

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

Re: 9002.5473

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

 

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Camille R. Hawk, Attor-

ney at Law, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

at the East door of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, in the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

on December 19, 2019, at 10:00

A.M.:

Lot Sixteen (16), except the

South 2.0 feet, Block Eight (8),

Bethany Manor Subdivision to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska

commonly known as 4003 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

 

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

Attorney at Law,

Successor Trustee.

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE68154

(402) 330-6300

