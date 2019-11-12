NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
43-104.14, Lee E. Greenwald, At-
torney at Law, PO Box 2230, Kear-
ney, NE 68848 (308) 455-1046,
does hereby provide the following
notice of possible adoptive place-
ment of twotwin minor children:
JOHN DOE: You have been
identified as the biological father of
two twin minor children whose date
of birth is February 2, 2019. If you
are the biological father, you may (i)
deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-
tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-
quish and consent to the adoption;
or (iv) file a Notice of Objection to
Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-
tody, pursuant to section
43-104.02, or object to the adop-
tion in a proceeding before any Ne-
braska court which has adjudicated
you to be the biological father of
the child prior to your receipt of no-
tice. If you wish to deny paternity,
waive or relinquish your parental
rights, and consent, or receive ad-
ditional information to determine
whether you may be the father of
the child in question, you must
contact Lee E. Greenwald at the
above address. If you wish to ob-
ject to the adoption and seek cus-
tody of the child, you must seek le-
gal counsel from your own attorney
immediately. You may file a Notice
of Objection to Adoption and Intent
to Obtain Custody at any time dur-
ing the pregnancy and up to as last
as five business days after the
child's actual date of birth or re-
ceipt of this notice, whichever is
later. If you fail to do so, your right
to object to the adoption will be ex-
tinguished. If you wish to be ad-
vised of the actual date of birth of
the child, please contact the
above-named attorney to provide
information about where you wish
to be contacted to receive that in-
formation.
Notice of Organization
Business name and address:
J&S Contracting LLC
709 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 238-8401
Nature of Business: Traffic Con-
trol for Highway maintenance and
construction
NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE
Please take notice that a Petition
for Name Change was filed in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, case no. CI 19-507, on
the 31st day of October, 2019, the
object and prayer of which was to
change the minor child's surname
from Mersaydies Angel Lilienthal to
Mercedes Angel Lilienthal. You are
further notified that the minor
child's parents intend to present
their application for change of
name to the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska on Monday
November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. or
as soon thereafter as they can be
heard. At that time any person or
persons objecting to such change
of name may be present and pres-
ent their objections to the Court.
CATHY and LARRY LILIENTHAL,
Petitioners on behalf of
Mersaydies Angel Lilienthal,
Minor Child
By: Marsha E. Fangmeyer
#15941
Of FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue,
P.O. Box 10
Kearney, NE 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441 phone
(308) 234-3747 fax
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-
mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-
corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-
ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on Decem-
ber 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
THE SOUTH HALF OF THE
SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST
HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S
SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 604 Court
Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
November 5, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 202350).
For more information, visit
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
Re: 9002.5473
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that the
following-described property will
be sold by Camille R. Hawk, Attor-
ney at Law, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
at the East door of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, in the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
on December 19, 2019, at 10:00
A.M.:
Lot Sixteen (16), except the
South 2.0 feet, Block Eight (8),
Bethany Manor Subdivision to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska
commonly known as 4003 Ave-
nue F, Kearney, NE 68847
The highest bidder will deposit
with the Trustee, at the time of the
sale, a personal or cashier's check
in the amount of $5,000.00, with
the full purchase price, in certified
funds, to be received by the Trus-
tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the
sale, except this requirement is
waived when the highest bidder is
the beneficiary. (If the sale is held
after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-
ment remains the same, and the full
purchase price, in certified funds,
shall be received by the Trustee by
5:00 p.m. the following business
day.) The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-
plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-
ing the documentary stamp tax.
This property is sold "as is" and
this sale is made without any war-
ranties as to title or condition of the
property.
If this sale is set aside for any
reason, the Purchaser at the sale
shall be entitled only to a return of
the deposit paid, or the purchase
price if paid by the Purchaser. The
Purchaser shall have no further re-
course against the Beneficiary, the
Servicer for the Beneficiary, the
Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-
ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-
ney. If you are a bidder other than
the Beneficiary, and you choose to
enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-
cepting the terms of this sale with-
out recourse as outlined in this No-
tice of Sale.
By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)
Attorney at Law,
Successor Trustee.
For Walentine O'Toole, LLP
11240 Davenport Street,
P.O. Box 540125
Omaha, NE68154
(402) 330-6300
