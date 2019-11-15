<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON,
L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, the
undersigned Company amended its
Articles of Organization by chang-
ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,
LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.
Dated: October 18, 2019.
Marc A. Willis, Sole Member
ZNEZ N15,22,29
CITY OF KEARNEY
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the renovation of
an existing outdoor aquatic center
consisting of replacement of an
existing open flume body slide and
supporting site work at Harmon
Park Pool located at 3211 7th Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska will be re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office at
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, until
2:00 p.m. local time on December
10, 2019, at which time the bids re-
ceived will be publicly opened and
read.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "HARMON PARK
POOL SLIDE REPLACEMENT -
BID ENCLOSED". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
A Pre-Bid Meeting is not sched-
uled. The contractor shall visit the
Site as indicated in theInstructions
to Bidders to become familiar with
the Site. The Site is Harmon Park
Pool located at 3211 7th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Water's Edge
Aquatic Design, LLC, 11205 West
79th Street, Lenexa, Kansas 66214.
Questions should be directed to
Jeremy Harter, Project Manager, at
913-438-4338.
Bid Documents are availa-
blethroughDrexel Technologies of
Lenexa, Kansas at
www.drexeltech.com or by tele-
phone at 913-371-4430, for a
non-refundable plan fee. Plans can
alsobeobtainedelectronically on a
CD or downloaded.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with Ti-
tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/han-
dicap in consideration for an
award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ N15,22,29
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
BV & R ENTERPRISES LLC
Notice is hereby given that BV &
R ENTERPRISES LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The initial
designated office address of the
LLC is: 2285 29th Road, Kearney,
NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process is Stephen G.
Lowe. The address for the initial
agent for service of process is:
street address: 2033 Central Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing
address: P.O. Box 1516, Kearney,
NE 68848-1516.
Stephen G. Lowe
Organizer
ZNEZ N1,8,15
STATE of NEBRASKA
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
CERTIFICATE of
ORGANIZATION
CALAMUS COUNTRY
ACRES
ASSOCIATION LLC
FIRST:
The name of the limited li-
ability company is CALAMUS
COUNTRY ACRES ASSOCIATION
LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 225 Coun-
tryside Lane, Elm Creek, NE 68836.
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
68102. The name of its agent for
service of process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to the fullest extent per-
missible under Nebraska law. The
company is authorized to indemnify
its members and managers to the
fullest extend permissible under
Nebraska law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below.
Date: September 26, 2019
LegzlZoom.com., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley,
Assistant Secretary
ZNEZ N1,8,15
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON PROGRESS OF
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on November 26, 2019 at 5:30
p.m., in the Council Chambers at
18 East 22nd Street, the Mayor and
City Council of the City of Kearney
will hold a public hearing to receive
input on the progress of Commu-
nity Development Block Grant
(CDBG) 16-CD-103. This grant was
available to local governments for
community/economic development
activities.
The City of Kearney received
$319,591.81 for Comprehensive
Development Phase II Implemen-
tation activities (sidewalk and ADA
improvements). The CDBG funds
included $204,876.09 for public fa-
cility improvements [Activity
0070-Public Facilities & Improve-
ments]; $76,715.72 for removal of
architectural barriers [Activity
0490-Architectural Barriers]; $8,000
for construction management [Acti-
vity 0380-Construction Mgt]; and
$30,000 for administration services
[Activity 0181-General Administra-
tion]. The estimated amount of
funds to benefit low-income per-
sons was $163,001.47 for Activity
0070; $57,291.30 for Activity 0490;
$5,974.40 for Activity 0380, and
$22,404 for Activity 0181. The City
of Kearney provided a match of
$157,944.10 using special sales tax
funds, which brought the total proj-
ect cost to $477,535.91. No per-
sons were displaced as a result of
CDBG assisted activities.
All interested parties are invited
to attend this public hearing at
which time you will have an oppor-
tunity to be heard regarding the
grant progress. Written and oral
testimony will also be accepted at
the public hearing scheduled for
5:30 p.m., November 26, 2019, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE.
Written comments addressed to
Lauren Brandt at 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or
LBrandt@kearneygov.org will be
accepted if received on or before
November 25, 2019.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print, or recorded materials, please
contact Lauren Brandt at 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or
308-233-3216 no later than No-
vember 25, 2019. Accommodations
will be made for persons with disa-
bilities and non-English speaking
individuals provided that a one-day
notice is received by the City of
Kearney.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N15,t1
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
CROOKED HORN CO., L.L.C.
1. The name of the LLC shall be
Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.
2. The address of registered of-
fice for the LLC is 210 B Street,
P.O. Box 333, Shelton, NE 68876.
3. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be conducted by the lim-
ited liability company is any lawful
act or business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
5. The limited liability company
shall commence on the 29th day of
October 2019 and will be perpet-
ual.
6. The affairs of the limited liabil-
ity company are to be conducted
by the members as set forth in the
Certificate of Organization.
Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.
a Nebraska limited liability
company
By Rodney J. Palmer, #13210
Attorney for Managing Member
ZNEZ N8,15,22
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Jill E. Swank,
Deceased
Estate No. PR18-75
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, and de-
termination of heirs have been filed
and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at Kearney, Ne-
braska, on Dec. 13, 2019 at or after
9:00 o'clock a.m.
JEFFERY D. EAGER,
Personal Representative
BY: William V. Steffens #17858
Jeremiah J. Luebbe, #23024
Steffens Law Office, P.C.
255 So. 10th, Box 363
Broken Bow, NE 68822
(308) 872-8327
ZNEZ N15,22,29
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
JUDITH JOLENE RESH,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-151
Notice is hereby given that on
October 24, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Gayle
Lynn Resh, whose address is 2200
Stockwell, Lincoln, NE 68502, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before December 31, 2019, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P. O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ N1,8,15
NOTICE
OF INFORMAL PROBATE,
APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of MARVIN C. KEGLEY,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-153
Notice is hereby given that on
Nov. 5, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent, and that Carla S.
Kegley-Owen of 17390 YDC Rd.,
Kearney, NE 68845-5185 was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Jan. 8, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Kent E. Rauert, #21068
Svehla Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
Tel: (402) 362-5506
Fax: (402) 362-5507
ZNEZ N8,15,22
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MID-AMERICA PASTURE
RECLAMATION LLC
Notice is hereby given that
MID-AMERICA PASTURE RECLA-
MATION LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The initial designated of-
fice address of the LLC is: 33229
265th Road, Pleasanton, NE
68866. The initial agent for service
of process is Stephen G. Lowe.
The address for the initial agent for
service of process is: street ad-
dress: 2033 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847; mailing address:
P.O. Box 1516, Kearney, NE
68848-1516.
Stephen G. Lowe
Organizer
ZNEZ N1,8,15
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-
cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:
LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-
TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-
BRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 18th day of October,
2019.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 18th day of October,
2019, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.Witness my
hand and notarial seal the day and
year last above written.
Lori A. Hayes,
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023
ZNEZ N1,8,15,22,29
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: BRADLEY L. ENGLUND,
2013 A Avenue, Apt 302,
Kearney NE 68847-5423,
you are hereby notified that on
September 6, 2019, CREDIT AC-
CEPTANCE CORP. filed a suit
against you in the Buffalo County
Court at docket CI19-1755, the ob-
ject in prayer of which was to se-
cure a judgment against you in the
amount of $3,671.45, together with
court costs, interest and attorney's
fees as allowed by law. Unless you
file your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 30th
day of December, 2019, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
ZNEZ N8,15,22,29
NOTICE OF MEETING
GOLF ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Golf Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
November 18, 2019 in the Club-
house at the Meadowlark Hills Golf
Course, 3300 30th Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, which meeting will
be open to the public. An agenda
for such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at City Hall during normal
business hours. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
Golf Advisory Board shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N15,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF
PARK AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
November 21, 2019 in the City
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska which meeting is open to
the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall during normal business hours.
Except for items of an emergency
nature, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N15,t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, November 12, 2019, the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8380 for a Condi-
tional Use Permit as provided in
Paragraph H of Section 46-110
"Telecommunications Towers" of
Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use
Regulations" of the City Code to
co-locate telecommunications
equipment for wireless communi-
cations on property zoned District
M-1, Limited Industrial District and
described as Lot 781, Original
Town of Kearney Junction, now
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue)
Ordinance No. 8386 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-
dential District (Intermediate Stand-
ards) for property described as a
tract of land being part of the South
Half of the South Half of the South-
east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-
ter of Section 20, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(One Half Mile North of 56th Street
and West of 46th Avenue)
Ordinance No. 8387 rezoning
from District C-2, Community
Commercial District to District
C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as
Lots 1 and 2 (to be vacated), Tacha
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th
Avenue intersection)
Ordinance No. 8388 vacating
Lots 1, 2 and 3, Tacha Addition, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Ordinance No. 8389 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-3/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Multi-Family (Medium Den-
sity)/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as a
tract of land being a part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 of Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street, West of
Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd
Avenue)
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N15,t1
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
PAULINE M. FISHER,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-152
Notice is hereby given that on
October 30, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Steven
L. Fisher, whose address is 3706
11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Jan. 8,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ N8,15,22
THE LAW OFFICES OF
SALERNO & LEAVITT
809 N 96th Street, Suite 100
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
In the District Court
of Buffalo County,
Kearney, Nebraska
TO: Brianna Heckler:
Notice is hereby given that on the
4th day of November 2019, Eliza-
beth Royston filed a Complaint
against Brianna Heckler in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, Case ID: CI 19 510,
the object and prayer of said Com-
plaint to recover from the Defend-
ant a money judgment for medical
expenses incurred to date in ex-
cess of $6,000.00, and an undeter-
mined amount of money for future
medical expenses, and past, pres-
ent and future physical and mental
pain and suffering, as well as other
items of general damages, and
costs and expenses incurred.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before Dec. 30,
2019, or said Complaint against
Brianna Heckler will be taken as
true.
ZNEZ N15,22,29
