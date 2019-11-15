<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON,

L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, the

undersigned Company amended its

Articles of Organization by chang-

ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,

LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.

Dated: October 18, 2019.

Marc A. Willis, Sole Member

CITY OF KEARNEY

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the renovation of

an existing outdoor aquatic center

consisting of replacement of an

existing open flume body slide and

supporting site work at Harmon

Park Pool located at 3211 7th Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska will be re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office at

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, until

2:00 p.m. local time on December

10, 2019, at which time the bids re-

ceived will be publicly opened and

read.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "HARMON PARK

POOL SLIDE REPLACEMENT -

BID ENCLOSED". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted.

A Pre-Bid Meeting is not sched-

uled. The contractor shall visit the

Site as indicated in theInstructions

to Bidders to become familiar with

the Site. The Site is Harmon Park

Pool located at 3211 7th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Water's Edge

Aquatic Design, LLC, 11205 West

79th Street, Lenexa, Kansas 66214.

Questions should be directed to

Jeremy Harter, Project Manager, at

913-438-4338.

Bid Documents are availa-

blethroughDrexel Technologies of

Lenexa, Kansas at

www.drexeltech.com or by tele-

phone at 913-371-4430, for a

non-refundable plan fee. Plans can

alsobeobtainedelectronically on a

CD or downloaded.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with Ti-

tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/han-

dicap in consideration for an

award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

BV & R ENTERPRISES LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that BV &

R ENTERPRISES LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The initial

designated office address of the

LLC is: 2285 29th Road, Kearney,

NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process is Stephen G.

Lowe. The address for the initial

agent for service of process is:

street address: 2033 Central Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing

address: P.O. Box 1516, Kearney,

NE 68848-1516.

Stephen G. Lowe

Organizer

STATE of NEBRASKA

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

CERTIFICATE of

ORGANIZATION

CALAMUS COUNTRY

ACRES

ASSOCIATION LLC

FIRST:

The name of the limited li-

ability company is CALAMUS

COUNTRY ACRES ASSOCIATION

LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 225 Coun-

tryside Lane, Elm Creek, NE 68836.

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE

68102. The name of its agent for

service of process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to the fullest extent per-

missible under Nebraska law. The

company is authorized to indemnify

its members and managers to the

fullest extend permissible under

Nebraska law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below.

Date: September 26, 2019

LegzlZoom.com., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley,

Assistant Secretary

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROGRESS OF

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on November 26, 2019 at 5:30

p.m., in the Council Chambers at

18 East 22nd Street, the Mayor and

City Council of the City of Kearney

will hold a public hearing to receive

input on the progress of Commu-

nity Development Block Grant

(CDBG) 16-CD-103. This grant was

available to local governments for

community/economic development

activities.

The City of Kearney received

$319,591.81 for Comprehensive

Development Phase II Implemen-

tation activities (sidewalk and ADA

improvements). The CDBG funds

included $204,876.09 for public fa-

cility improvements [Activity

0070-Public Facilities & Improve-

ments]; $76,715.72 for removal of

architectural barriers [Activity

0490-Architectural Barriers]; $8,000

for construction management [Acti-

vity 0380-Construction Mgt]; and

$30,000 for administration services

[Activity 0181-General Administra-

tion]. The estimated amount of

funds to benefit low-income per-

sons was $163,001.47 for Activity

0070; $57,291.30 for Activity 0490;

$5,974.40 for Activity 0380, and

$22,404 for Activity 0181. The City

of Kearney provided a match of

$157,944.10 using special sales tax

funds, which brought the total proj-

ect cost to $477,535.91. No per-

sons were displaced as a result of

CDBG assisted activities.

All interested parties are invited

to attend this public hearing at

which time you will have an oppor-

tunity to be heard regarding the

grant progress. Written and oral

testimony will also be accepted at

the public hearing scheduled for

5:30 p.m., November 26, 2019, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE.

Written comments addressed to

Lauren Brandt at 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or

LBrandt@kearneygov.org will be

accepted if received on or before

November 25, 2019.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations including

interpreter service, Braille, large

print, or recorded materials, please

contact Lauren Brandt at 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or

308-233-3216 no later than No-

vember 25, 2019. Accommodations

will be made for persons with disa-

bilities and non-English speaking

individuals provided that a one-day

notice is received by the City of

Kearney.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

CROOKED HORN CO., L.L.C.

 

1. The name of the LLC shall be

Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.

2. The address of registered of-

fice for the LLC is 210 B Street,

P.O. Box 333, Shelton, NE 68876.

3. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be conducted by the lim-

ited liability company is any lawful

act or business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

5. The limited liability company

shall commence on the 29th day of

October 2019 and will be perpet-

ual.

6. The affairs of the limited liabil-

ity company are to be conducted

by the members as set forth in the

Certificate of Organization.

Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.

a Nebraska limited liability

company

By Rodney J. Palmer, #13210

Attorney for Managing Member

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Jill E. Swank,

Deceased

Estate No. PR18-75

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, and de-

termination of heirs have been filed

and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at Kearney, Ne-

braska, on Dec. 13, 2019 at or after

9:00 o'clock a.m.

JEFFERY D. EAGER,

Personal Representative

BY: William V. Steffens #17858

Jeremiah J. Luebbe, #23024

Steffens Law Office, P.C.

255 So. 10th, Box 363

Broken Bow, NE 68822

(308) 872-8327

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

JUDITH JOLENE RESH,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-151

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 24, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Gayle

Lynn Resh, whose address is 2200

Stockwell, Lincoln, NE 68502, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before December 31, 2019, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P. O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

OF INFORMAL PROBATE,

APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of MARVIN C. KEGLEY,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-153

Notice is hereby given that on

Nov. 5, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent, and that Carla S.

Kegley-Owen of 17390 YDC Rd.,

Kearney, NE 68845-5185 was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Jan. 8, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Kent E. Rauert, #21068

Svehla Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

Tel: (402) 362-5506

Fax: (402) 362-5507

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MID-AMERICA PASTURE

RECLAMATION LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

MID-AMERICA PASTURE RECLA-

MATION LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The initial designated of-

fice address of the LLC is: 33229

265th Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866. The initial agent for service

of process is Stephen G. Lowe.

The address for the initial agent for

service of process is: street ad-

dress: 2033 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847; mailing address:

P.O. Box 1516, Kearney, NE

68848-1516.

Stephen G. Lowe

Organizer

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-

cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:

LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-

TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-

BRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 18th day of October,

2019.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 18th day of October,

2019, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.Witness my

hand and notarial seal the day and

year last above written.

Lori A. Hayes,

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: BRADLEY L. ENGLUND,

2013 A Avenue, Apt 302,

Kearney NE 68847-5423,

you are hereby notified that on

September 6, 2019, CREDIT AC-

CEPTANCE CORP. filed a suit

against you in the Buffalo County

Court at docket CI19-1755, the ob-

ject in prayer of which was to se-

cure a judgment against you in the

amount of $3,671.45, together with

court costs, interest and attorney's

fees as allowed by law. Unless you

file your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 30th

day of December, 2019, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE OF MEETING

GOLF ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Golf Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

November 18, 2019 in the Club-

house at the Meadowlark Hills Golf

Course, 3300 30th Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, which meeting will

be open to the public. An agenda

for such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at City Hall during normal

business hours. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

Golf Advisory Board shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF

PARK AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

November 21, 2019 in the City

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska which meeting is open to

the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall during normal business hours.

Except for items of an emergency

nature, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, November 12, 2019, the Kear-

ney City Council passed and ap-

proved according to law and

adopted the following ordinances

to be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8380 for a Condi-

tional Use Permit as provided in

Paragraph H of Section 46-110

"Telecommunications Towers" of

Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use

Regulations" of the City Code to

co-locate telecommunications

equipment for wireless communi-

cations on property zoned District

M-1, Limited Industrial District and

described as Lot 781, Original

Town of Kearney Junction, now

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue)

Ordinance No. 8386 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-

dential District (Intermediate Stand-

ards) for property described as a

tract of land being part of the South

Half of the South Half of the South-

east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-

ter of Section 20, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(One Half Mile North of 56th Street

and West of 46th Avenue)

Ordinance No. 8387 rezoning

from District C-2, Community

Commercial District to District

C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as

Lots 1 and 2 (to be vacated), Tacha

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th

Avenue intersection)

Ordinance No. 8388 vacating

Lots 1, 2 and 3, Tacha Addition, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Ordinance No. 8389 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-3/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Multi-Family (Medium Den-

sity)/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as a

tract of land being a part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 of Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street, West of

Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd

Avenue)

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

PAULINE M. FISHER,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-152

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 30, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Steven

L. Fisher, whose address is 3706

11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Jan. 8,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

THE LAW OFFICES OF

SALERNO & LEAVITT

809 N 96th Street, Suite 100

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

In the District Court

of Buffalo County,

Kearney, Nebraska

TO: Brianna Heckler:

Notice is hereby given that on the

4th day of November 2019, Eliza-

beth Royston filed a Complaint

against Brianna Heckler in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, Case ID: CI 19 510,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint to recover from the Defend-

ant a money judgment for medical

expenses incurred to date in ex-

cess of $6,000.00, and an undeter-

mined amount of money for future

medical expenses, and past, pres-

ent and future physical and mental

pain and suffering, as well as other

items of general damages, and

costs and expenses incurred.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before Dec. 30,

2019, or said Complaint against

Brianna Heckler will be taken as

true.

