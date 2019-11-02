 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

October 22, 2019

 

Pastor Brian Klein provided the

Invocation. Two Boy Scouts from

Troop 158 led the Council Mem-

bers and audience in the Pledge of

Allegiance. Mayor Clouse an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted on the wall

of the Council Chambers. Stanley

A. Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on October 22,

2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: Bruce Lear. City

Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-

ministrative personnel were also

present. Notice of the meeting had

been given according to law.

Mayor Clouse and Council wel-

comed Tom Tye II with Yanney

Heritage Park Foundation who

presented Council with funds re-

ceived for Yanney Park for flood re-

lief through the 25K in 25 Days

Campaign and additional presenta-

tion of in-kind gifts.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council, by majority vote, Lear

absent, postponed until November

12, 2019 the Application submitted

by Schug Ventures for USCOC of

Nebraska/Kansas, LLC for a Con-

ditional Use Permit as provided in

Paragraph H of Section 46-110

"Telecommunications Towers" of

Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use

Regulations" of the City Code to

co-locate telecommunications

equipment for wireless communi-

cations on property zoned District

M-1, Limited Industrial District and

described as Lot 781, Original

Town of Kearney Junction, now

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue).

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Lear absent, the

following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held October 8, 2019 and minutes

of the Special Meeting held Octo-

ber 15, 2019.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

1000bulbs.com-$54.60-smcs; 3

Rivers Archery-$328.89-smcs; 911

Custom-$880.06-smcs; Abood,

Amen-$16.04-smcs;

Accuquilt-$246.04-smcs; Ace Irri-

gation-$232.73-smcs;

Acushnet-$1,946.99-smcs; Ado-

be-$29.99-smcs; Adventure Enter-

prise-$1,705.00-smcs; Alberts,K-$-

24.20-smcs;

Alephobjectslulzbot-$188.96-smcs;

All Makes Auto-$4,397.21-smcs;

Ally B-$1,075.00-smcs; Ama-

zon-$16,323.11-smcs,co; Ameri-

can-$2,594.54-smcs; American

Public Works-$1,190.00-smcs; An-

dersen Wrecking-$20.00-smcs; An-

derson Brothers-$137.00-smcs;

Apple Market-$23.92-smcs; Ara-

mark Uniform-$370.62-smcs; Ar-

row Seed-$7,291.00-smcs; Ask

Supply-$961.19-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$24.64-smcs; Aussie Hydrau-

lics-$769.69-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$955.71-smcs; Axmann Heating

-$2,699.00-co; Azzam,I--

$197.73-smcs; B&H Pho-

to-$899.99-co; Baker & Tay-

lor-$5,927.18-smcs;

Bamford-$625.00-smcs; Barco

-$1,483.69-smcs; Barney Insur-

ance-$23,954.25-smcs;

Baughman,J-$25.66-smcs; Bear

Frame-$159.70-smcs; Bed Bath &

Beyond-$137.79-smcs; Berendsen

Fluid-$476.37-smcs; Berens-T-

ate-$3,000.00-smcs; Blackstone

Publishing-$850.18-smcs; Blessing

-$460.35-co; BLS

Autodesk-$1,155.60-co; Blue to

Gold-$149.00-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$272,370.90-smcs;

Bosselman-$28,783.62-smcs;

Broadcast Music-$322.20-smcs;

Broadfoot's-$3,474.10-smcs;

Brown Transfer-$288.70-smcs;

Brownells-$834.73-smcs; BSN

Sports-$1,728.25-smcs; Bucky's

Express-$19.36-smcs; Buffalo Co.

Treasurer-$10.25-co; Buffalo Out-

door-$1,074.85-smcs; Build-

ers-$1,357.81-smcs,co; Cab Sto-

re-$290.92-smcs; Cabela's--

$15,582.38-smcs; Card My Yard-

-$80.00-smcs; Carolina Soft-

ware-$650.00-co;

Carquest-$186.08-smcs;

Caseys-$80.53-smcs; Cash Wa-

-$880.95-smcs; CDS-Prot-

eam-$53.94-smcs;

CDW-$36.89-co; Center Point

Publishing-$151.92-smcs; Central

Fire-$122.00-smcs; Central Hy-

draulic-$373.23-smcs; Central NE

Bobcat-$1,143.21-smcs,co; Cen-

tral Plains Library-$10.00-smcs;

Charter-$8.44-smcs;

Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Ches-

terman-$354.80-smcs; Chicken

Coop-$50.00-smcs;

Cintas-$270.79-smcs; City of Kear-

ney-$23,339.37-smcs,ps; Clipper

Publishing-$45.00-smcs; Cold Spr-

ing Granite-$233.10-smcs; Comm.

Action Partner-

ship-$1,288.00-smcs; Com-

passcom-$157.50-smcs; Consoli-

dated Mgmt.-$426.62-smcs; Con-

struction Rent-

al-$3,059.71-smcs,co; Control

Yours-$200.00-smcs; Copycat

Printing-$1,670.09-smcs; Core &

Main-$8,087.06-smcs; Cornhusker

Cleaning-$64.52-smcs; Country

Partners-$16,533.22-smcs; Coun-

try Sampler-$26.75-smcs; Credit

Mgmt.-$208.26-ps;

Cricut-$524.41-smcs;

Culligan-$242.50-smcs; Cum-

mins-$2,660.73-smcs; D & K Prod-

ucts-$1,520.00-smcs;

Danko-$2,524.15-smcs; Dawson

Public Power-$36,501.02-smcs;

Daylight Donuts-$51.88-smcs; Del

City-$161.96-smcs; Del-

l-$1,476.60-co;

Demco-$790.95-smcs; Dept. of

Education-$329.00-ps; Depository

Trust-$408,038.75-ds;

Deterdings-$1,581.25-smcs; Dick-

ey's-$520.89-smcs; Dish--

$123.04-smcs; Dis-

plays2go-$614.08-smcs; Ditch

Witch-$2.78-smcs; Dog Poop

Bags-$263.21-smcs; Don's Pio-

neer Uniforms-$11,694.93-smcs;

Doubletree-$380.16-smcs; DPC In-

dustries-$6,592.60-smcs;

Dreamseats-$809.97-smcs;

Dreamstime.com-$25.00-smcs;

Dyer Fiberglass-$1,024.40-smcs;

Eakes-$3,503.44-smcs; EB Public

Safety-$70.00-smcs;

Ebay-$7.69-co;

Ecolab-$160.52-smcs; Eilts,C-$-

814.00-smcs; Eirich,D-$-

132.24-smcs; Elliott Equip-

ment-$1,266.79-smcs;

Emaint-$3,060.00-smcs; Embassy

Suites-$515.08-smcs; EMC Insur-

ance-$710,971.26-smcs; Enforce-

ment Video-$30.00-smcs;

Entenmann-Rovin-$457.00-smcs;

Enterprise-$299.00-smcs;

ESRI-$100.00-smcs;

Etsy-$58.86-smcs;

Eurofins-$155.00-smcs; Expression

Wear-$1,123.20-smcs,ps; Eyemed

-$877.19-smcs;

Facebook-$23.52-smcs; Factory

Direct Craft-$32.87-smcs; Fairfield

Inn-$602.25-smcs; Fas-

tenal-$1,224.58-smcs; Feusner,J--

$17.41-smcs; Firehouse Su-

s-$9.19-smcs; Foxit -$129.00-co;

Fred Pryor-$99.00-smcs;

Freshgrass-$68.00-smcs; Fron-

tier-$7,305.51-smcs; Fulcrum Bio-

metrics-$81.02-co; Fun Ex-

press-$101.38-smcs; Gale-

/Cengage-$35.23-smcs; Gall-

s-$473.77-smcs; Garrett Tires--

$16,886.53-smcs; Gideons Sod

-$4,060.00-co; Gopher Sport-$12-

2.85-smcs; Graduate Lin-

coln-$234.00-smcs; Graham Tire-

-$179.20-smcs; Grain-

ger-$1,528.86-smcs,co; Great

Plains Uniforms-$40.13-smcs;

Greater NE Cities-$1,000.00-smcs;

Grones Outdoor-$279.98-smcs;

Haack,S-$201.26-smcs; Hampton

Inn-$877.04-smcs; Happy Linda

8-$268.60-co; Hart,S--

$100.00-smcs; Heartland Clerk's

Assn.-$10.00-smcs; Heartland Mo-

tor-$225.00-smcs; Hellas Con-

struction-$16,956.90-smcs;

Hilti-$937.45-co; Hobby Lob-

by-$595.78-smcs; Holmes Sup-

ply-$876.91-smcs; Holtz Indus-

tries-$971.13-smcs; Home De-

pot-$1,207.72-smcs; Hooker

Brothers-$489.78-smcs; HR Di-

rect-$839.20-smcs; Hy-

att-$617.44-smcs; Hy-Vee-

-$232.00-smcs; IAPE-

-$100.00-smcs;

ICMA-$8,034.39-smcs,ps; Inte-

grated Security-$1,272.00-smcs;

Int'l Code Council-$363.00-smcs;

Invoicehome.com-$5.00-smcs;

Iowa Library Assn.-$250.00-smcs;

IRS-$164,258.42-ps; Jack

Lederman-$2,659.57-smcs,co;

Jack's Uniforms-$3,341.88-smcs;

Jerred,C-$800.12-smcs; Johnson

Controls-$4,275.21-smcs; Johnson

Service-$426.30-smcs; Johnstone

Supply-$73.75-smcs,co; Jones &

Bartlett-$1,080.97-smcs; Kearney

Ace-$266.35-smcs; Kearney Ani-

mal Shelter-$10,000.00-smcs;

Kearney Comm.

Fdn.-$324.62-smcs; Kearney

Chamber Comm.-$45.00-smcs;

Kearney Con-

crete-$29,095.49-smcs,co; Kear-

ney Crete & Block-

-$6,747.88-smcs,co; Kearney Hub-

-$3,066.08-smcs; Kearney Tire-

-$1,166.88-smcs; Kearney Tow-

ing-$100.00-smcs; Kearney Ware-

house-$1,016.96-smcs; Kearney

Winlectric-$1,520.30-smcs, co;

Kelley,C-$45.50-smcs; Kelly Sup-

ply-$2,410.12-smcs; Kellyco Met-

al-$165.92-co; Kennedy Land-

scape-$458.00-smcs; Kimball Mid-

west-$182.66-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$618.39-smcs;

Kussmaul-$359.84-smcs; La Quin-

ta-$460.44-smcs; Landmark Imple-

ment-$2,278.08-smcs; Lawson

Products-$767.49-smcs; League of

NE Municipalities-$1,174.00-smcs;

Lockmobile-$19.40-smcs; Long-

leaf-$54.00-smcs; Lous Sports-

-$300.00-smcs; L-Tr-

on-$329.00-co; M&M Tool-$59-

.09-smcs; Macqueen

-$637.20-smcs; Magic Clean-

ing-$511.70-smcs; Magnet Foren-

sics-$9,624.00-smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine-$489.83-smcs; Marshall,I--

$100.00-smcs; Masek Golf

-$6,975.00-smcs; Masters True

Value-$257.04-smcs;

Matheson-$117.22-smcs; McCar-

ty,D-$307.50-smcs; Medic Batter-

ies-$60.39-smcs;

Menards-$4,505.33-smcs,co; Mid

American Signal-$22,599.00-smcs;

Mid-Iowa Solid Waste-$5-

53.86-smcs; Midlands Contracti-

ng-$53,374.80-smcs; Midwest

Connect-$235.83-smcs; Midwest

Sales-$2,325.54-smcs; Midwest

Turf -$156.56-smcs; Miller & Asso-

ciates-$81,239.58-co; Miller

Signs-$590.00-smcs;

Minitex-$2,636.00-smcs; Mirror Im-

age-$787.10-smcs; Moonlight Em-

broidery-$717.25-smcs; Morris

Press-$5,025.60-smcs; Municipal

Code-$2,612.00-smcs; Municipal

Supply-$33,785.85-smcs; Murphy

Tractor-$1,177.59-smcs; Museum

of NE Arts-$76.47-smcs; Nat'l Hole

in One-$251.00-smcs; Nat'l Infor-

mation-$80.00-smcs; Nat'l Recrea-

tion-$875.00-smcs; NE Child Sup-

port-$2,287.35-ps; NE Crane-

-$162.38-smcs; NE Dept Environ-

mental-$25,886.00-smcs; NE Dept

of Revenue-$102,744.05-smcs; NE

Golf Assn.-$75.00-smcs; NE Li-

brary Commis-

sion-$3,352.00-smcs; NE Machin-

ery-$12.41-smcs; NE Municipal

Clerks' Assn.-$45.00-smcs; NE

Park & Rec-$400.00-smcs; NE Pe-

terbilt-$133.42-smcs; NE Safe-

ty-$135.00-smcs; NE Statewide Ar-

boretum-$150.00-smcs; NE Truck

Center-$5,407.96-smcs; Nep-

tune-Benson-$1,960.00-smcs;

Nevco-$41.00-smcs; New

Egg-$18.50-co; Nielsen Contracti-

ng-$59,098.50-smcs;

NLETC-$400.00-smcs;

Noetzelman,J-$50.00-smcs; North-

ern Tool-$720.98-smcs; Northwest

Electric -$1,755.42-smcs; North-

western Energy-$2,805.79-smcs;

Nova Fitness-$342.14-ps; Nutrien

Ag-$478.06-smcs;

OCLC-$764.46-smcs; Office Max-

-$5,119.60-smcs,co; Omaha Sym-

phony-$1,000.00-smcs; One Cal-

l-$461.04-smcs; O'Reilly Au-

to-$6,188.43-smcs;

Orscheln-$507.69-smcs; Otto Envi-

ronmental-$3,212.25-smcs; Para-

mount-$269.33-smcs; Pea-

vey-$53.95-smcs; Peerless Ma-

chine -$113.41-smcs; Penworthy

Company-$503.22-smcs; Pep

Co.-$87.34-smcs; Pet

Pickups-$1,039.21-smcs; Petro-

-$148.21-smcs;

Petsmart-$27.97-smcs; Phillips

66-$22.85-smcs; Phillips,E-

-$814.00-smcs; Pioneer Wom-

an-$18.00-smcs; Pitney

Bowes-$1,000.00-smcs; Platinum

Awards-$1,100.11-smcs,co; Platt

Electric-$258.43-smcs; Platte Val-

ley Auto-$382.75-smcs; Platte Val-

ley Comm.-$417.90-smcs; Police

Officers Assn.-$210.00-smcs;

Poster My Wall-$23.92-smcs; Pot

O' Gold-$230.00-smcs; Power

Tech-$1,950.00-smcs; Pres-

to-X-$154.69-smcs;

Provantage-$419.98-smcs; Pump

& Pantry-$59.94-smcs; Quil-

l-$253.98-smcs; Raffaeli,R-$6-

2.50-smcs; Read Aloud Nebras-

ka-$35.00-smcs; Ready Mixed

Concrete-$18,456.00-co;

Reams-$231.26-smcs; Recorded

Books-$367.97-smcs;

Redbox-$1.87-smcs; Redman's

Shoes-$1,046.97-smcs; Rheome

Tree-$6,060.00-smcs;

Roesler,A-$48.15-smcs; Round-

house Bunker-$526.96-smcs; Ro-

y,J-$32.09-smcs; Russells Appli-

ance-$45.00-smcs; Rusty Wil-

kin-$109.90-co; Sahling

Kenworth-$60.01-smcs; Sandry

Fire-$285.85-smcs; Sapp Broth-

ers-$5,050.82-smcs;

SaylerScreenprinting-$124.00-ps;

Scholastic Education-$25.46-smcs;

School District #7-$5,005.75-smcs;

Schumacher Bros Fenc-

ing-$1,637.60-smcs; Schwarz-

,G-$111.70-smcs; Schwarz,J--

$46.98-smcs; See Clear Clean-

ing-$2,050.00-smcs; Seiler Instru-

ment-$2,330.00-co; Sherwin Wil-

liams-$867.63-smcs; Shredding

Solutions-$45.00-smcs; Sign Cen-

ter-$1,440.00-smcs; Silverstone

-$8,365.00-smcs; Snap-On-$1-

,120.21-smcs; Spec-

trum-$598.25-smcs; Sporting

Edge-$17.97-smcs; Steinbrink's--

$884.99-smcs; Stitch 3-$99.00-ps;

Streakwave Wire-

less-$5,396.06-smcs;

Stutsman-$1,098.00-smcs;

Sumuri-$409.00-smcs; Sunbelt

Rentals-$1,236.62-smcs,co; Supe-

rion-$320.00-smcs; Sup-

plyhouse.com-$26.46-smcs;

Sutphen-$634.68-smcs; Tar-

get-$2,363.87-smcs;

Techsoup-$348.00-smcs,co; The

CIT Group-$2,703.16-smcs;

Tielke's-$99.19-smcs; Tigerseal

-$37.02-smcs; Timeless Barber-

shop-$67.65-smcs; Titan Machin-

ery-$2,432.10-smcs; Transunion--

$39.75-smcs;

Todco-$8,095.00-smcs; Tractor

Supply-$1,366.62-smcs; Trade

Well Pallet-$2,680.00-smcs; Traffix

Devices-$4,627.82-smcs; Travel In-

sured -$44.00-smcs; Trav-

elocity-$118.14-smcs; Tri-Co

Equipment-$360.85-smcs; Tritech

Forensics-$829.85-smcs;

Tsukiyama,G-$745.37-smcs; Tyler

Technologies-$20,144.00-co;

Uline-$588.60-smcs; Uncommon

USA-$213.92-smcs; Union

Bank-$83,019.17-smcs,ps; Union

Pacific-$376.73-smcs; Unique

Mgmt.-$277.45-smcs; UPS-$75-

.21-smcs; USA Blue Book-$1,2-

10.49-smcs; USA Com-

m.-$154.95-smcs;

USPS-$396.40-smcs; Valley Fork-

lift-$87.95-smcs;

Waldinger-$622.08-smcs;

Walgreens-$14.99-smcs; Wal-Ma-

rt-$1,537.61-smcs; Walsh,C-$-

229.00-smcs; Walter's Elec-

tric-$111.49-smcs; Walters-Mo-

rgan Const.-$264,675.44-co;

Ware-$49.60-smcs,co; Warren

Fire-$895.11-smcs; Water-

link-$682.12-smcs;

Webstaurant-$843.01-smcs; Weis

Fire-$520.00-smcs; Wells Far-

go-$3,000.00-smcs; Wick's Sterl-

ing-$130,401.00-co; Wilco Life

-$10.00-ps; Williams,M-$22-

2.68-smcs; Winter Equip-

ment-$1,560.51-ps;

WPCI-$293.50-smcs;

Zequip-$46.67-smcs; Zero Waste-

-$806.23-smcs; Payroll Ending

10/12/2019 -- $489,617.49. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $_________ to the

City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set No-

vember 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. as

date and time for hearing on those

applications where applicable.

4. Approve the Plans and Specifi-

cations for the 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements; Alley Improvements in

connection with Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2019-999 for the

construction of a concrete alley to

replace an existing gravel section

of alley between 5th Avenue and

6th Avenue, 21st Street and 22nd

Street and set the bid opening date

for November 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-187 approving the recom-

mendation submitted by the Fire

Chief to include the following as

members of the Kearney Volunteer

Fire Department: Bryce Bohlender,

Camron Berglund, Lucas Frey and

Gregory Lippmann.

6. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-188 approving the Real Es-

tate Purchase Agreement and Shot

Drop Zone Easement between Fort

Kearny Shooting Sports Associa-

tion and the City of Kearney for the

purchase of a tract of land de-

scribed as the Northwest Quarter

of Section 1, Township 9 North,

Range 14 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

115th Road and East of Pool

Road).

7. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the Class I-123297 liquor li-

cense application and manager ap-

plication for Hugo Munoz Puga

submitted by Tepeyac LLC dba

Margaritas Family and Tradition lo-

cated at 119 3rd Avenue.

8. Accept the bids received for

the Kearney South Drainage - Lake

Overflow Improvements and adopt

Resolution No. 2019-189 awarding

the bid to Midlands Contracting,

Inc. in the amount of $138,873.50.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-190 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 6

in the amount of $197,473.05 sub-

mitted by Dan Roeder Concrete,

Inc. and approved by Miller & As-

sociates for 2019 Part 1 Improve-

ments; Younes Center Sixth in con-

nection with Paving Improvement

District Nos. 2019-996 and

2019-997 (Bid B).

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-191 approving Change Order

No. 2 showing a decrease in the

amount of $766.65, Application and

Certificate for Payment No. 3-Final

in the amount of $8,417.08, and ac-

cept the Certificate of Substantial

Completion submitted by Gary

Smith Construction Co., Inc. and

approved by Miller & Associates for

2019 Asphalt Improvements for

29th Street from 2nd Avenue to 6th

Avenue, 9th Avenue from 25th

Street to 29th Street and 5th Ave-

nue from 28th Street to 30th Street.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-192 approving Change Order

No. 3 showing an increase in the

amount of $11,802.06, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

6-Final in the amount of

$129,668.21, and accept the Certif-

icate of Substantial Completion

submitted by GD Construction, In-

c.and approved by Miller & Associ-

ates for the CDBG Community De-

velopment Sidewalk Replacement

Project for the construction of the

sidewalk replacement involving the

area of Avenue C to 5th Avenue

and 16th Street north to the Union

Pacific Rail Line.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-193 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 1

in the amount of $63,707.76 sub-

mitted by Nielsen Contracting and

approved by Oak Creek Engineer-

ing for the 2019 Part 6 Improve-

ment for East 1st Street Flood Re-

pair.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-194 approving the Agreement

for Management Services between

the City of Kearney and the Great

Platte River Road Memorial

Foundation allowing the City to

continue providing management

services at The Archway.

14. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-195 approving the Agreement

for Funding between the City of

Kearney and the Kearney Visitor's

Bureau for the purpose of providing

funding for the management and

operation of The Archway.

15. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the manager application

for Liam Mendoza Dalling submit-

ted by Sozo American Cuisine dba

Joy's Table located at 110 South

2nd Avenue in connection with

their Class I-118115 liquor license.

16. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Class I-123329 liq-

uor license application and man-

ager application for Travis Evans

submitted by PepperJax Develop-

ment, LLC dba Good Evans lo-

cated at 1010 3rd Avenue Suite F.

17. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-196 approving the Agreement

between the City of Kearney and

the Yanney Heritage Park Founda-

tion to specifically define and di-

vide the responsibilities inherent

with the planning, development

construction, equipping, operation,

management and maintenance of

the Yanney Heritage Park.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By majority vote, Lear absent,

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8383 amending several sec-

tions of the Code of the City of

Kearney as follows: Section 1-1003

"Officers and Employees; Emer-

gency Succession" of Article 10

"Officers and Employees" of Chap-

ter 1 "Administration" to update

position titles; Section 8-804

"Specific Limits" of Article 8

"Speed Limitations" of Chapter 8

"Police" to update specific loca-

tions detailed in the table; Section

8-805 "School Zones" of Article 8

"Speed Limitations" of Chapter 8

"Police" to remove obsolete loca-

tions detailed in the table; Section

8-912 "Parking Rules" of Article 9

"Stopping, Standing and Parking"

of Chapter 8 "Police" to update

and add specific locations where

parking is prohibited at any time;

Section 8-1301 "Definitions" of Ar-

ticle 13 "Animals Generally" of

Chapter 8 "Police" to add definition

and reference of Community Serv-

ice Officer and remove reference of

Animal Warden; Section 8-1421

"Veterinarians to Submit Records

to Animal Control Authority" of Arti-

cle 14 "Household Pets" of Chap-

ter 8 "Police" to clarify language on

the requirement that records on the

issuance of rabies related docu-

mentation be open for inspection to

the Animal Control Authority and

remove the requirement of on a

monthly basis; Section 8-1501

"Curfew; Established; Exceptions"

of Article 15 "General Offenses" of

Chapter 8 "Police" to add similar

provision found in Nebraska Re-

vised Statute 60-4,124on first read-

ing by number only. Ordinance No.

8383 was read by number. By ma-

jority vote, Lear absent, Ordinance

No. 8383 was passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

2. By majority vote, Lear absent,

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8384 repealing the sections

and articles in their entirety of the

Code of the City of Kearney as fol-

lows: Section 1-1011 "Social Secu-

rity; Acceptance; Construction of

Terms" of Article 10 "Officers and

Employees" of Chapter 1

"Administration"; Section 1-1012

"Social Security; Contracts and

Agreements to Effectuate System"

of Article 10 "Officers and Employ-

ees" of Chapter 1 "Administration";

Section 1-1013 "Social Security;

Employees Included in System" of

Article 10 "Officers and Employ-

ees" of Chapter 1 "Administration";

Section 1-1014 "Social Security;

Employees Excluded from System"

of Article 10 "Officers and Employ-

ees" of Chapter 1 "Administration";

Section 1-1015 "Social Security;

Withholdings from Salaries Author-

ized" of Article 10 "Officers and

Employees" of Chapter 1

"Administration"; Section 1-1016

"Social Security Fund; Created;

Payments into Fund" of Article 10

"Officers and Employees" of Chap-

ter 1 "Administration"; Section

1-1017 "Social Security Fund; Pay-

ments from Fund to Administrator"

of Article 10 "Officers and Em-

ployees" of Chapter 1

"Administration"; Section 1-1018

"Social Security; City Records and

Reports" of Article 10 "Officers and

Employees" of Chapter 1

"Administration"; Article 8

"Firefighter Retirement System" of

Chapter 4 "Fire Regulations"; and

Article 2 "Retirement System" of

Chapter 8 "Police" to add similar

provision found in Nebraska Re-

vised Statute 60-4,124on first read-

ing by number only. Ordinance No.

8384 was read by number. By ma-

jority vote, Lear absent, Ordinance

No. 8384 was passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

3. By majority vote, Lear absent,

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No 8385 amending the Code of the

City of Kearney by adding a new

Article 18 entitled "Retirement and

Pension Plans" to Chapter 1

"Administration"on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8385

was read by number. By majority

vote, Lear absent, Ordinance No.

8385 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council received an update on

the Kearney Area Animal Shelter as

presented by Executive Director

Olivia Derr.

2. By a 3 to 0 vote, Moore ab-

staining, Lear absent, granted per-

mission to pay the Open Account

Claim in the amount of $190.80 to

Tami James Moore.

3. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, Lear absent, granted per-

mission to pay the Open Account

Claim in the amount of $112,315.76

to NPPD.

By majority vote, Lear absent,

Council adjourned into closed ses-

sion at 5:52 p.m. for the protection

of the public interest to discuss

possible litigation matters. Mayor

Clouse restated the purpose for the

closed session is for the protection

of the public interest to discuss

possible litigation matters. Accord-

ing to law, the Council has the op-

tion to reconvene back into open

session and may take any formal

action it deems appropriate. By

majority vote, Lear absent, Council

reconvened in regular session at

6:49 p.m.

By majority vote, Lear absent,

Council adjourned at 6:49 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ N2,t1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.