NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
October 22, 2019
Pastor Brian Klein provided the
Invocation. Two Boy Scouts from
Troop 158 led the Council Mem-
bers and audience in the Pledge of
Allegiance. Mayor Clouse an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted on the wall
of the Council Chambers. Stanley
A. Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on October 22,
2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: Bruce Lear. City
Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-
ministrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
Mayor Clouse and Council wel-
comed Tom Tye II with Yanney
Heritage Park Foundation who
presented Council with funds re-
ceived for Yanney Park for flood re-
lief through the 25K in 25 Days
Campaign and additional presenta-
tion of in-kind gifts.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council, by majority vote, Lear
absent, postponed until November
12, 2019 the Application submitted
by Schug Ventures for USCOC of
Nebraska/Kansas, LLC for a Con-
ditional Use Permit as provided in
Paragraph H of Section 46-110
"Telecommunications Towers" of
Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use
Regulations" of the City Code to
co-locate telecommunications
equipment for wireless communi-
cations on property zoned District
M-1, Limited Industrial District and
described as Lot 781, Original
Town of Kearney Junction, now
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue).
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Lear absent, the
following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held October 8, 2019 and minutes
of the Special Meeting held Octo-
ber 15, 2019.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set No-
vember 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. as
date and time for hearing on those
applications where applicable.
4. Approve the Plans and Specifi-
cations for the 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements; Alley Improvements in
connection with Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2019-999 for the
construction of a concrete alley to
replace an existing gravel section
of alley between 5th Avenue and
6th Avenue, 21st Street and 22nd
Street and set the bid opening date
for November 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-187 approving the recom-
mendation submitted by the Fire
Chief to include the following as
members of the Kearney Volunteer
Fire Department: Bryce Bohlender,
Camron Berglund, Lucas Frey and
Gregory Lippmann.
6. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-188 approving the Real Es-
tate Purchase Agreement and Shot
Drop Zone Easement between Fort
Kearny Shooting Sports Associa-
tion and the City of Kearney for the
purchase of a tract of land de-
scribed as the Northwest Quarter
of Section 1, Township 9 North,
Range 14 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
115th Road and East of Pool
Road).
7. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the Class I-123297 liquor li-
cense application and manager ap-
plication for Hugo Munoz Puga
submitted by Tepeyac LLC dba
Margaritas Family and Tradition lo-
cated at 119 3rd Avenue.
8. Accept the bids received for
the Kearney South Drainage - Lake
Overflow Improvements and adopt
Resolution No. 2019-189 awarding
the bid to Midlands Contracting,
Inc. in the amount of $138,873.50.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-190 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 6
in the amount of $197,473.05 sub-
mitted by Dan Roeder Concrete,
Inc. and approved by Miller & As-
sociates for 2019 Part 1 Improve-
ments; Younes Center Sixth in con-
nection with Paving Improvement
District Nos. 2019-996 and
2019-997 (Bid B).
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-191 approving Change Order
No. 2 showing a decrease in the
amount of $766.65, Application and
Certificate for Payment No. 3-Final
in the amount of $8,417.08, and ac-
cept the Certificate of Substantial
Completion submitted by Gary
Smith Construction Co., Inc. and
approved by Miller & Associates for
2019 Asphalt Improvements for
29th Street from 2nd Avenue to 6th
Avenue, 9th Avenue from 25th
Street to 29th Street and 5th Ave-
nue from 28th Street to 30th Street.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-192 approving Change Order
No. 3 showing an increase in the
amount of $11,802.06, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
6-Final in the amount of
$129,668.21, and accept the Certif-
icate of Substantial Completion
submitted by GD Construction, In-
c.and approved by Miller & Associ-
ates for the CDBG Community De-
velopment Sidewalk Replacement
Project for the construction of the
sidewalk replacement involving the
area of Avenue C to 5th Avenue
and 16th Street north to the Union
Pacific Rail Line.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-193 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 1
in the amount of $63,707.76 sub-
mitted by Nielsen Contracting and
approved by Oak Creek Engineer-
ing for the 2019 Part 6 Improve-
ment for East 1st Street Flood Re-
pair.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-194 approving the Agreement
for Management Services between
the City of Kearney and the Great
Platte River Road Memorial
Foundation allowing the City to
continue providing management
services at The Archway.
14. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-195 approving the Agreement
for Funding between the City of
Kearney and the Kearney Visitor's
Bureau for the purpose of providing
funding for the management and
operation of The Archway.
15. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the manager application
for Liam Mendoza Dalling submit-
ted by Sozo American Cuisine dba
Joy's Table located at 110 South
2nd Avenue in connection with
their Class I-118115 liquor license.
16. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Class I-123329 liq-
uor license application and man-
ager application for Travis Evans
submitted by PepperJax Develop-
ment, LLC dba Good Evans lo-
cated at 1010 3rd Avenue Suite F.
17. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-196 approving the Agreement
between the City of Kearney and
the Yanney Heritage Park Founda-
tion to specifically define and di-
vide the responsibilities inherent
with the planning, development
construction, equipping, operation,
management and maintenance of
the Yanney Heritage Park.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By majority vote, Lear absent,
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8383 amending several sec-
tions of the Code of the City of
Kearney as follows: Section 1-1003
"Officers and Employees; Emer-
gency Succession" of Article 10
"Officers and Employees" of Chap-
ter 1 "Administration" to update
position titles; Section 8-804
"Specific Limits" of Article 8
"Speed Limitations" of Chapter 8
"Police" to update specific loca-
tions detailed in the table; Section
8-805 "School Zones" of Article 8
"Speed Limitations" of Chapter 8
"Police" to remove obsolete loca-
tions detailed in the table; Section
8-912 "Parking Rules" of Article 9
"Stopping, Standing and Parking"
of Chapter 8 "Police" to update
and add specific locations where
parking is prohibited at any time;
Section 8-1301 "Definitions" of Ar-
ticle 13 "Animals Generally" of
Chapter 8 "Police" to add definition
and reference of Community Serv-
ice Officer and remove reference of
Animal Warden; Section 8-1421
"Veterinarians to Submit Records
to Animal Control Authority" of Arti-
cle 14 "Household Pets" of Chap-
ter 8 "Police" to clarify language on
the requirement that records on the
issuance of rabies related docu-
mentation be open for inspection to
the Animal Control Authority and
remove the requirement of on a
monthly basis; Section 8-1501
"Curfew; Established; Exceptions"
of Article 15 "General Offenses" of
Chapter 8 "Police" to add similar
provision found in Nebraska Re-
vised Statute 60-4,124on first read-
ing by number only. Ordinance No.
8383 was read by number. By ma-
jority vote, Lear absent, Ordinance
No. 8383 was passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
2. By majority vote, Lear absent,
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8384 repealing the sections
and articles in their entirety of the
Code of the City of Kearney as fol-
lows: Section 1-1011 "Social Secu-
rity; Acceptance; Construction of
Terms" of Article 10 "Officers and
Employees" of Chapter 1
"Administration"; Section 1-1012
"Social Security; Contracts and
Agreements to Effectuate System"
of Article 10 "Officers and Employ-
ees" of Chapter 1 "Administration";
Section 1-1013 "Social Security;
Employees Included in System" of
Article 10 "Officers and Employ-
ees" of Chapter 1 "Administration";
Section 1-1014 "Social Security;
Employees Excluded from System"
of Article 10 "Officers and Employ-
ees" of Chapter 1 "Administration";
Section 1-1015 "Social Security;
Withholdings from Salaries Author-
ized" of Article 10 "Officers and
Employees" of Chapter 1
"Administration"; Section 1-1016
"Social Security Fund; Created;
Payments into Fund" of Article 10
"Officers and Employees" of Chap-
ter 1 "Administration"; Section
1-1017 "Social Security Fund; Pay-
ments from Fund to Administrator"
of Article 10 "Officers and Em-
ployees" of Chapter 1
"Administration"; Section 1-1018
"Social Security; City Records and
Reports" of Article 10 "Officers and
Employees" of Chapter 1
"Administration"; Article 8
"Firefighter Retirement System" of
Chapter 4 "Fire Regulations"; and
Article 2 "Retirement System" of
Chapter 8 "Police" to add similar
provision found in Nebraska Re-
vised Statute 60-4,124on first read-
ing by number only. Ordinance No.
8384 was read by number. By ma-
jority vote, Lear absent, Ordinance
No. 8384 was passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
3. By majority vote, Lear absent,
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No 8385 amending the Code of the
City of Kearney by adding a new
Article 18 entitled "Retirement and
Pension Plans" to Chapter 1
"Administration"on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8385
was read by number. By majority
vote, Lear absent, Ordinance No.
8385 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council received an update on
the Kearney Area Animal Shelter as
presented by Executive Director
Olivia Derr.
2. By a 3 to 0 vote, Moore ab-
staining, Lear absent, granted per-
mission to pay the Open Account
Claim in the amount of $190.80 to
Tami James Moore.
3. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, Lear absent, granted per-
mission to pay the Open Account
Claim in the amount of $112,315.76
to NPPD.
By majority vote, Lear absent,
Council adjourned into closed ses-
sion at 5:52 p.m. for the protection
of the public interest to discuss
possible litigation matters. Mayor
Clouse restated the purpose for the
closed session is for the protection
of the public interest to discuss
possible litigation matters. Accord-
ing to law, the Council has the op-
tion to reconvene back into open
session and may take any formal
action it deems appropriate. By
majority vote, Lear absent, Council
reconvened in regular session at
6:49 p.m.
By majority vote, Lear absent,
Council adjourned at 6:49 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
