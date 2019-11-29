Weather Alert

...AREAS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON... .PATCHY LIGHT RAIN WAS MOVING INTO SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA...AND TEMPERATURES WERE STILL BETWEEN 30 AND 32 DEGREES. THIS WILL RESULT IN A RISK OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL NOT BE HEAVY...BUT A LIGHT GLAZE IS LIKELY. TEMPERATURES WILL SLOWLY CLIMB ABOVE FREEZING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH THROUGH 3 PM. SO THE ADVISORY WILL PROBABLY BE CANCELLED EARLY IN SOME LOCATIONS...MAINLY SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN. ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&