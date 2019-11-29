<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON,
L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, the
undersigned Company amended its
Articles of Organization by chang-
ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,
LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.
Dated: October 18, 2019.
Marc A. Willis, Sole Member
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2019 Part 3 Improvements, Ave-
nue A - 25th Street to 27th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska will be received
by City of Kearney, at the office of
the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, until 2
p.m. local time on December 17,
2019, at which time the Bids re-
ceived will be publicly opened and
read in the City Council Chambers.
The project primarily consists of
removal and replacement of paving
on Avenue A, between 25th Street
and 27th Street. The project also
includes construction of four (4)
new curb inlets, minor amounts of
storm pipe installation, as well as
replacement of curb and gutter,
sidewalks, drives, and all other as-
sociated work as indicated on the
drawings and within the specifica-
tions.
Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to City of
Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
as security that the bidder(s) to
whom the award(s) are made will
enter into contract to build the im-
provements bid upon and furnish
the required bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids shall
be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2019 Part 3 Im-
provements; Avenue A - 25th
Street to 27th Street
Bids Received: December 17,
2019
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-
crimination in Federally assisted
programs of the Department of
Transportation issued pursuant to
such Act, hereby notifies all bidders
that it will affirmatively insure that in
any contract entered into pursuant
to this advertisement, minority
business enterprises will be af-
forded full opportunity to submit
bids in response to this invitation
and will not be discriminated
against on the grounds of race,
color, or national origin, sex, age
and disability/handicap in consider-
ation for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should be
directed to Jacob Reiter, Engineer,
at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may
be examined at:
• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,
Nebraska 68516
• Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68127
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6600.84- Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60. Un-
successful bidders are requested
to return the plans and specifica-
tions.
Each successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the renovation of
an existing outdoor aquatic center
consisting of replacement of an
existing open flume body slide and
supporting site work at Harmon
Park Pool located at 3211 7th Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska will be re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office at
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, until
2:00 p.m. local time on December
10, 2019, at which time the bids re-
ceived will be publicly opened and
read.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "HARMON PARK
POOL SLIDE REPLACEMENT -
BID ENCLOSED". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
A Pre-Bid Meeting is not sched-
uled. The contractor shall visit the
Site as indicated in theInstructions
to Bidders to become familiar with
the Site. The Site is Harmon Park
Pool located at 3211 7th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Water's Edge
Aquatic Design, LLC, 11205 West
79th Street, Lenexa, Kansas 66214.
Questions should be directed to
Jeremy Harter, Project Manager, at
913-438-4338.
Bid Documents are availa-
blethroughDrexel Technologies of
Lenexa, Kansas at
www.drexeltech.com or by tele-
phone at 913-371-4430, for a
non-refundable plan fee. Plans can
alsobeobtainedelectronically on a
CD or downloaded.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with Ti-
tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/han-
dicap in consideration for an
award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-
cember 11, 2019, and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, for the City's sale of property
legally described as:
• Lot 1, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 1 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail
or other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-
ceived after the specified time of
closing will be returned unopened.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-
cember 11, 2019, and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, for the City's sale of property
legally described as:
• Lot 2, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 2 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail
or other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-
ceived after the specified time of
closing will be returned unopened.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-
cember 11, 2019, and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, for the City's sale of property
legally described as:
• Lot 4, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 4 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail
or other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-
ceived after the specified time of
closing will be returned unopened.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be re-
ceived at the Office of the Buffalo
County Clerk by the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners, 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on December 10, 2019 until
10:00 AM, Local Time, and then
such BIDS shall be publicly opened
and read aloud for furnishing all
equipment, labor, materials and ap-
purtenances required to construct
approximately 2,282 Tons of As-
phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,265
Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type
SLX, 81.00 Sta. Cold Milling (Class
3), and other such work as may be
incidental to 2020 ASPHALT RE-
SURFACING.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any or all bids; and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the BID it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The Owner will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier. Items transmitted by facsimile
or electronically will not be ac-
cepted.
The Contract Documents may be
examined at the following loca-
tions:
Miller & Associates
Consulting Engineers, P.C.
1111 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Buffalo County Highway
Department
9730 Antelope Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Copies of the Contract Docu-
ments may be obtained at the of-
fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $50 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents will be
available for $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-
teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-
ING, and in good condition, will be
refunded $10. A complete set of
electronic copies of drawings,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/han-
dicap in consideration for an
award.
Each BIDDER will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, cashier's check or bid bond
made payable, without condition,
to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal
to five percent (5%) of the pro-
posal.
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
William McMullen, Chairman
ATTEST: Jan Giffin
County Clerk
(SEAL)
Buffalo County EOE/AA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON PROGRESS OF
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on December 10, 2019 at 5:30
p.m., in the Council Chambers at
18 East 22nd Street, the Mayor and
City Council of the City of Kearney
will hold a public hearing to receive
input on the progress of Commu-
nity Development Block Grant
(CDBG) 16-CD-103. This grant was
available to local governments for
community/economic development
activities.
\The City of Kearney received
$319,591.81 for Comprehensive
Development Phase II Implemen-
tation activities (sidewalk and ADA
improvements). The CDBG funds
included $204,876.09 for public fa-
cility improvements [Activity
0070-Public Facilities & Improve-
ments]; $76,715.72 for removal of
architectural barriers [Activity
0490-Architectural Barriers]; $8,000
for construction management
[Activity 0380-Construction Mgt];
and $30,000 for administration ser-
vices [Activity 0181-General Ad-
ministration]. The estimated
amount of funds to benefit low-
income persons was $163,001.47
for Activity 0070; $57,291.30 for
Activity 0490; $5,974.40 for Activity
0380, and $22,404 for Activity
0181. The City of Kearney provided
a match of $157,944.10 using spe-
cial sales tax funds, which brought
the total project cost to
$477,535.91. No persons were dis-
placed as a result of CDBG as-
sisted activities.
All interested parties are invited
to attend this public hearing at
which time you will have an oppor-
tunity to be heard regarding the
grant progress. Written and oral
testimony will also be accepted at
the public hearing scheduled for
5:30 p.m., November 26, 2019, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE.
Written comments addressed to
Lauren Brandt at 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or
LBrandt@kearneygov.org will be
accepted if received on or before
November 25, 2019.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print, or recorded materials, please
contact Lauren Brandt at 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or
308-233-3216 no later than No-
vember 25, 2019. Accommodations
will be made for persons with disa-
bilities and non-English speaking
individuals provided that a one-day
notice is received by the City of
Kearney.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners will hold a public hearing
on Tuesday, December 10, 2019,
at 9:15 o'clock A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room, located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on amend-
ing the COMPREHENSIVE PLAN'S
- FUTURE LAND USE MAP. Area
to be amended is for property de-
scribed as All that part of Govern-
ment Lots 2, 3 & 4 lying northerly of
the northerly right-of-way line of
the Union Pacific Railroad, Except-
ing however that part deeded to
the State of Nebraska by Warranty
Deeds located in Section 3, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 17 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. This area is re-
quested to be updated from Agri-
cultural Residential to Industrial.
Complete legal description on file
with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-
istrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, December 10,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Mitch Humphrey on behalf of Rich-
ard & Donna Wilson for property
described as tract of land being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section
8-T9N-R15W to be known as Lot 1,
R.D. Wilson Administrative Subdivi-
sion. Complete description on file
with Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, De-
cember 10, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by Brad
Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc. for
Water's View Inc., a Nebraska Cor-
poration for a Conditional Use Per-
mit to operate a sand and gravel
extraction pit on property zoned
District AG, Agricultural District and
described as part of Government
Lots 3 and 4, as part of the North-
west Quarter of Section 11, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street and East of
Imperial Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners will hold a public hearing
on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at
9:15 o'clock A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room, located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT request
filed by Trenton Snow on behalf of
Carmody Farms, LLC for property
described as All that part of Gov-
ernment Lots 2, 3 & 4 lying north-
erly of the northerly right-of-way
line of the Union Pacific Railroad,
Excepting however that part
deeded to the State of Nebraska by
Warranty Deeds located in Section
3, Township 8 North, Range 17
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
They wish to rezone this area from
Agricultural Residential to Indus-
trial. Complete legal description on
file with Buffalo County Zoning Ad-
ministrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF MEETING
SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Senior Services
Advisory Board of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30
p.m. on December 2, 2019 at the
Peterson Senior Activity Center,
2020 West 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an emer-
gency nature, the agenda shall not
be altered later than 24 hours be-
fore the scheduled commencement
of the meeting. The Senior Services
Advisory Board shall have the right
to modify the agenda to include
items of an emergency nature only
at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT BOARD
The Nebraska Workforce Devel-
opment Board will meet Friday, De-
cember 6, 2019 at 9a (CDST). The
meeting will take place at the Ne-
braska Educational Telecommuni-
cations (NET), 1800 North 33rd
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. The
meeting agenda is available for
public inspection at the Nebraska
Department of Labor, 500 South
16th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. For
more information, contact the Ne-
braska Department of Labor at
402.471.9828. Auxiliary aids and
services for individuals with disabil-
ities are available upon request;
contact Lindsey Sullivan at
402.471.9828 for accommodations.
Equal Opportunity Employer/
Program, TDD: 800.833.7352
Mark Moravec, Chair,
Nebraska Workforce
Development Board
Legal Notice
Southern Public Power District
(Southern Public Power) is a politi-
cal subdivision of the State of Ne-
braska. Southern Public Power
District provides electric power and
energy to parts of South Central
Nebraska. Southern Power District
works to provide these services in
a manner consistent with the provi-
sions of the Title VI of the Civil
Rights Act of 1964, as amended,
section 504 of the Rehabilitation
Act of 1973, as amended, the Age
Discrimination Act of 1975, as
amended and the Americans with
Disabilities Act of 1990.
An individual's religion, age, sex,
national origin, race, color, marital
status or handicap will not be a
consideration in hiring, position
placement, promotion, pay or ben-
efits or in services provide by
Southern Power District. The per-
son responsible for coordinating
Southern Power District's nondis-
crimination compliance is the Pres-
ident & CEO. Any individual, or
specific class of individuals, who
feels that this organization has sub-
jected them to discrimination,
should file a written complaint with
the Board of Directors of the
Southern Power District; PO Box
1687; Grand Island, NE 68802.
Complaints must be filed within
180 days after the alleged discrimi-
nation. Confidentiality will be main-
tained to the extent possible.
In compliance with Nebraska
Statue, the following is a listing of
officers of the Southern Power Dis-
trict and their compensation for the
calendar year 2019, Chairman of
the Board, $500 for monthly board
meeting; all other officers and di-
rectors $400 for monthly board
meetings. All directors receive $200
for all other meetings they attend.
President & CEO's monthly salary
is $22,500 as of November 1, 2019.
Stamm Romero & Associates,
P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF POSH CONSIGNMENT
SHOPPE - KEARNEY , L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, no-
tice is hereby given that POSH
CONSIGNMENT SHOPPE - KEAR-
NEY, LLC, L.L.C. (the "Company")
is dissolved effective August 12,
2019, by agreement of the consent
of all the Members. All persons
having claims against the Company
shall itemize the claims in writing,
describing the circumstances of
the claims, the date the claims
arose, and whether the claims are
due or will become due, are abso-
lute or contingent, liquidated or un-
liquidated, founded in contract, tort
or other legal basis. These itemized
claims shall be mailed to the Com-
pany, c/o Stamm Romero & Asso-
ciates, 3720 Avenue A. Suite C.
Kearney, NE 68847. A claim
against the Company is barred un-
less an action to enforce the claim
is commenced within five (5) years
after the date of the third publica-
tion of this Notice of Dissolution.
Dated: November 21, 2019
Erin Bass
Pasha L. Korber
Manager/Members
NOTICE OF
FINAL SETTLEMENT
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF
EARL L. ANDERSON,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 19-65
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution, report of administration and
a formal Petition for Complete Set-
tlement, probate of Will, determina-
tion of heirs, and determination of
inheritance tax have been filed and
are set for hearing in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
on Dec. 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Monty Fread, Petitioner
111 Huron Drive
Kearney, NE 68847
Thomas W. Tye II, #18417
Attorney for Applicant
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Jill E. Swank,
Deceased
Estate No. PR18-75
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, and de-
termination of heirs have been filed
and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at Kearney, Ne-
braska, on Dec. 13, 2019 at or after
9:00 o'clock a.m.
JEFFERY D. EAGER,
Personal Representative
BY: William V. Steffens #17858
Jeremiah J. Luebbe, #23024
Steffens Law Office, P.C.
255 So. 10th, Box 363
Broken Bow, NE 68822
(308) 872-8327

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Leah L. Sutherland,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-57
Notice is hereby given that a
Waiver of Final Account and Report
of Administration and a Petition for
Complete Settlement Adjudication
of Intestacy, and Determination of
Heirs have been filed and are set
for hearing in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, located
at Kearney, Nebraska, on Decem-
ber 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Quinten Sutherland
Personal Representative
1418 E Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 627-1997
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER
& WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, NE 68978
(402) 879-4751

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Linda K. Jelken,
Deceased.
Case No. PR19-161
Notice is hereby given that on
November 19, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Julie J. Pedersen, whose address
is 7904 2nd Avenue West, Kearney,
NE 68845, and Jodi Weeder,
whose address is 320 East 26th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847, were
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal corepresentatives
of this estate. Creditors of this es-
tate must file their claims with this
Court on or before Jan. 22, 2020,
or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Brian R. Symington, #24977
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue, P.O.Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on Jan-
uary 14, 2020, at 1:00 o'clock p.m.:
Lot 4, Block 4, Else's Subdivi-
sion to the Village of Elm Creek,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, sub-
ject to easements of record and
use and restrictions of record.
The successful bidder shall sub-
mit payment of the winning bid in
full on the day and time of the sale,
January 14, 2020 at the offices of
Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy &
Hammes, except this requirement
is waived when the highest bidder
is the Beneficiary.
DATED this 11th day of Novem-
ber, 2019.
By: Gregory L. Galles, #21748
Successor Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this11th day of November,
2019 before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial
seal the day and year last above
written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
NOTARY PUBLIC
My Comm Exp. Jan. 19, 2023
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Margaret E. Cullen,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-159
Notice is hereby given that on
Nov. 19, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of said
Decedent and that MARY ANN
CAMPBELL, whose address is 601
Larae Street, Kenesaw, Nebraska
68956, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Jan. 22, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
CLERK OF THE COURT
P.O.Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Brad Moncrief
BRAD MONCRIEF, L.L.C.
1239 N. Burlington Avenue,
Suite 200
Hastings, NE 68901
(402) 462-5353

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-
cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:
LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-
TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-
BRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 18th day of October,
2019.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 18th day of October,
2019, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.Witness my
hand and notarial seal the day and
year last above written.
Lori A. Hayes,
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MJS DEVELOPMENT, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that MJS
Development, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 1023 Reming-
ton Drive, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Michael Shuler,
1023 Remington Drive, Kearney,
NE 68847. MJS Development, LLC
commenced business on Novem-
ber 14, 2019, and the general na-
ture of its business is to engage in
any lawful business not prohibited
by the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: BRADLEY L. ENGLUND,
2013 A Avenue, Apt 302,
Kearney NE 68847-5423,
you are hereby notified that on
September 6, 2019, CREDIT AC-
CEPTANCE CORP. filed a suit
against you in the Buffalo County
Court at docket CI19-1755, the ob-
ject in prayer of which was to se-
cure a judgment against you in the
amount of $3,671.45, together with
court costs, interest and attorney's
fees as allowed by law. Unless you
file your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 30th
day of December, 2019, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-
cember 11, 2019, and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, for the City's sale of property
legally described as:
• Lot 3, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 3 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail
or other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-
ceived after the specified time of
closing will be returned unopened.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NAME: The Dance Works, L.L.C.,
A Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1708 East
42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Robert Huddleston, 1708
42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
November 22, 2019
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Larry E. Butler
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
THE LAW OFFICES OF
SALERNO & LEAVITT
809 N 96th Street, Suite 100
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
In the District Court
of Buffalo County,
Kearney, Nebraska
TO: Brianna Heckler:
Notice is hereby given that on the
4th day of November 2019, Eliza-
beth Royston filed a Complaint
against Brianna Heckler in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, Case ID: CI 19 510,
the object and prayer of said Com-
plaint to recover from the Defend-
ant a money judgment for medical
expenses incurred to date in ex-
cess of $6,000.00, and an undeter-
mined amount of money for future
medical expenses, and past, pres-
ent and future physical and mental
pain and suffering, as well as other
items of general damages, and
costs and expenses incurred.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before Dec. 30,
2019, or said Complaint against
Brianna Heckler will be taken as
true.
