PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON,

L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, the

undersigned Company amended its

Articles of Organization by chang-

ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,

LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.

Dated: October 18, 2019.

Marc A. Willis, Sole Member

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2019 Part 3 Improvements, Ave-

nue A - 25th Street to 27th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska will be received

by City of Kearney, at the office of

the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, until 2

p.m. local time on December 17,

2019, at which time the Bids re-

ceived will be publicly opened and

read in the City Council Chambers.

The project primarily consists of

removal and replacement of paving

on Avenue A, between 25th Street

and 27th Street. The project also

includes construction of four (4)

new curb inlets, minor amounts of

storm pipe installation, as well as

replacement of curb and gutter,

sidewalks, drives, and all other as-

sociated work as indicated on the

drawings and within the specifica-

tions.

Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to City of

Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

as security that the bidder(s) to

whom the award(s) are made will

enter into contract to build the im-

provements bid upon and furnish

the required bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids shall

be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2019 Part 3 Im-

provements; Avenue A - 25th

Street to 27th Street

Bids Received: December 17,

2019

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-

crimination in Federally assisted

programs of the Department of

Transportation issued pursuant to

such Act, hereby notifies all bidders

that it will affirmatively insure that in

any contract entered into pursuant

to this advertisement, minority

business enterprises will be af-

forded full opportunity to submit

bids in response to this invitation

and will not be discriminated

against on the grounds of race,

color, or national origin, sex, age

and disability/handicap in consider-

ation for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should be

directed to Jacob Reiter, Engineer,

at 308-708-7642 or

jreiter@olsson.com.

Bidding Documents also may

be examined at:

• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,

Nebraska 68516

• Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68127

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6600.84- Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60. Un-

successful bidders are requested

to return the plans and specifica-

tions.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

CITY OF KEARNEY

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the renovation of

an existing outdoor aquatic center

consisting of replacement of an

existing open flume body slide and

supporting site work at Harmon

Park Pool located at 3211 7th Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska will be re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office at

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, until

2:00 p.m. local time on December

10, 2019, at which time the bids re-

ceived will be publicly opened and

read.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "HARMON PARK

POOL SLIDE REPLACEMENT -

BID ENCLOSED". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted.

A Pre-Bid Meeting is not sched-

uled. The contractor shall visit the

Site as indicated in theInstructions

to Bidders to become familiar with

the Site. The Site is Harmon Park

Pool located at 3211 7th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Water's Edge

Aquatic Design, LLC, 11205 West

79th Street, Lenexa, Kansas 66214.

Questions should be directed to

Jeremy Harter, Project Manager, at

913-438-4338.

Bid Documents are availa-

blethroughDrexel Technologies of

Lenexa, Kansas at

www.drexeltech.com or by tele-

phone at 913-371-4430, for a

non-refundable plan fee. Plans can

alsobeobtainedelectronically on a

CD or downloaded.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with Ti-

tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/han-

dicap in consideration for an

award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-

cember 11, 2019, and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

2nd Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, for the City's sale of property

legally described as:

• Lot 1, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 1 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail

or other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-

ceived after the specified time of

closing will be returned unopened.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-

cember 11, 2019, and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

2nd Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, for the City's sale of property

legally described as:

• Lot 2, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 2 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail

or other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-

ceived after the specified time of

closing will be returned unopened.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-

cember 11, 2019, and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

2nd Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, for the City's sale of property

legally described as:

• Lot 4, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 4 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail

or other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-

ceived after the specified time of

closing will be returned unopened.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Separate sealed BIDS will be re-

ceived at the Office of the Buffalo

County Clerk by the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners, 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on December 10, 2019 until

10:00 AM, Local Time, and then

such BIDS shall be publicly opened

and read aloud for furnishing all

equipment, labor, materials and ap-

purtenances required to construct

approximately 2,282 Tons of As-

phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,265

Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type

SLX, 81.00 Sta. Cold Milling (Class

3), and other such work as may be

incidental to 2020 ASPHALT RE-

SURFACING.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any or all bids; and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the BID it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The Owner will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier. Items transmitted by facsimile

or electronically will not be ac-

cepted.

The Contract Documents may be

examined at the following loca-

tions:

Miller & Associates

Consulting Engineers, P.C.

1111 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Buffalo County Highway

Department

9730 Antelope Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Copies of the Contract Docu-

ments may be obtained at the of-

fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-

ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-

phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-

ment of $50 for each half-size set.

Full-size sets of documents will be

available for $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-

teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-

ING, and in good condition, will be

refunded $10. A complete set of

electronic copies of drawings,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/han-

dicap in consideration for an

award.

Each BIDDER will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, cashier's check or bid bond

made payable, without condition,

to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal

to five percent (5%) of the pro-

posal.

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

William McMullen, Chairman

ATTEST: Jan Giffin

County Clerk

(SEAL)

Buffalo County EOE/AA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROGRESS OF

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on December 10, 2019 at 5:30

p.m., in the Council Chambers at

18 East 22nd Street, the Mayor and

City Council of the City of Kearney

will hold a public hearing to receive

input on the progress of Commu-

nity Development Block Grant

(CDBG) 16-CD-103. This grant was

available to local governments for

community/economic development

activities.

\The City of Kearney received

$319,591.81 for Comprehensive

Development Phase II Implemen-

tation activities (sidewalk and ADA

improvements). The CDBG funds

included $204,876.09 for public fa-

cility improvements [Activity

0070-Public Facilities & Improve-

ments]; $76,715.72 for removal of

architectural barriers [Activity

0490-Architectural Barriers]; $8,000

for construction management

[Activity 0380-Construction Mgt];

and $30,000 for administration ser-

vices [Activity 0181-General Ad-

ministration]. The estimated

amount of funds to benefit low-

income persons was $163,001.47

for Activity 0070; $57,291.30 for

Activity 0490; $5,974.40 for Activity

0380, and $22,404 for Activity

0181. The City of Kearney provided

a match of $157,944.10 using spe-

cial sales tax funds, which brought

the total project cost to

$477,535.91. No persons were dis-

placed as a result of CDBG as-

sisted activities.

All interested parties are invited

to attend this public hearing at

which time you will have an oppor-

tunity to be heard regarding the

grant progress. Written and oral

testimony will also be accepted at

the public hearing scheduled for

5:30 p.m., November 26, 2019, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE.

Written comments addressed to

Lauren Brandt at 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or

LBrandt@kearneygov.org will be

accepted if received on or before

November 25, 2019.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations including

interpreter service, Braille, large

print, or recorded materials, please

contact Lauren Brandt at 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or

308-233-3216 no later than No-

vember 25, 2019. Accommodations

will be made for persons with disa-

bilities and non-English speaking

individuals provided that a one-day

notice is received by the City of

Kearney.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners will hold a public hearing

on Tuesday, December 10, 2019,

at 9:15 o'clock A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room, located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on amend-

ing the COMPREHENSIVE PLAN'S

- FUTURE LAND USE MAP. Area

to be amended is for property de-

scribed as All that part of Govern-

ment Lots 2, 3 & 4 lying northerly of

the northerly right-of-way line of

the Union Pacific Railroad, Except-

ing however that part deeded to

the State of Nebraska by Warranty

Deeds located in Section 3, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 17 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. This area is re-

quested to be updated from Agri-

cultural Residential to Industrial.

Complete legal description on file

with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-

istrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, December 10,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Mitch Humphrey on behalf of Rich-

ard & Donna Wilson for property

described as tract of land being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section

8-T9N-R15W to be known as Lot 1,

R.D. Wilson Administrative Subdivi-

sion. Complete description on file

with Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, De-

cember 10, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by Brad

Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc. for

Water's View Inc., a Nebraska Cor-

poration for a Conditional Use Per-

mit to operate a sand and gravel

extraction pit on property zoned

District AG, Agricultural District and

described as part of Government

Lots 3 and 4, as part of the North-

west Quarter of Section 11, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street and East of

Imperial Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners will hold a public hearing

on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at

9:15 o'clock A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room, located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT request

filed by Trenton Snow on behalf of

Carmody Farms, LLC for property

described as All that part of Gov-

ernment Lots 2, 3 & 4 lying north-

erly of the northerly right-of-way

line of the Union Pacific Railroad,

Excepting however that part

deeded to the State of Nebraska by

Warranty Deeds located in Section

3, Township 8 North, Range 17

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

They wish to rezone this area from

Agricultural Residential to Indus-

trial. Complete legal description on

file with Buffalo County Zoning Ad-

ministrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF MEETING

SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY

BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Senior Services

Advisory Board of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30

p.m. on December 2, 2019 at the

Peterson Senior Activity Center,

2020 West 11th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, which meeting will be

open to the public. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an emer-

gency nature, the agenda shall not

be altered later than 24 hours be-

fore the scheduled commencement

of the meeting. The Senior Services

Advisory Board shall have the right

to modify the agenda to include

items of an emergency nature only

at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N29,t1

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT BOARD

 

The Nebraska Workforce Devel-

opment Board will meet Friday, De-

cember 6, 2019 at 9a (CDST). The

meeting will take place at the Ne-

braska Educational Telecommuni-

cations (NET), 1800 North 33rd

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. The

meeting agenda is available for

public inspection at the Nebraska

Department of Labor, 500 South

16th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. For

more information, contact the Ne-

braska Department of Labor at

402.471.9828. Auxiliary aids and

services for individuals with disabil-

ities are available upon request;

contact Lindsey Sullivan at

402.471.9828 for accommodations.

Equal Opportunity Employer/

Program, TDD: 800.833.7352

Mark Moravec, Chair,

Nebraska Workforce

Development Board

Legal Notice

 

Southern Public Power District

(Southern Public Power) is a politi-

cal subdivision of the State of Ne-

braska. Southern Public Power

District provides electric power and

energy to parts of South Central

Nebraska. Southern Power District

works to provide these services in

a manner consistent with the provi-

sions of the Title VI of the Civil

Rights Act of 1964, as amended,

section 504 of the Rehabilitation

Act of 1973, as amended, the Age

Discrimination Act of 1975, as

amended and the Americans with

Disabilities Act of 1990.

An individual's religion, age, sex,

national origin, race, color, marital

status or handicap will not be a

consideration in hiring, position

placement, promotion, pay or ben-

efits or in services provide by

Southern Power District. The per-

son responsible for coordinating

Southern Power District's nondis-

crimination compliance is the Pres-

ident & CEO. Any individual, or

specific class of individuals, who

feels that this organization has sub-

jected them to discrimination,

should file a written complaint with

the Board of Directors of the

Southern Power District; PO Box

1687; Grand Island, NE 68802.

Complaints must be filed within

180 days after the alleged discrimi-

nation. Confidentiality will be main-

tained to the extent possible.

In compliance with Nebraska

Statue, the following is a listing of

officers of the Southern Power Dis-

trict and their compensation for the

calendar year 2019, Chairman of

the Board, $500 for monthly board

meeting; all other officers and di-

rectors $400 for monthly board

meetings. All directors receive $200

for all other meetings they attend.

President & CEO's monthly salary

is $22,500 as of November 1, 2019.

Stamm Romero & Associates,

P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF POSH CONSIGNMENT

SHOPPE - KEARNEY , L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, no-

tice is hereby given that POSH

CONSIGNMENT SHOPPE - KEAR-

NEY, LLC, L.L.C. (the "Company")

is dissolved effective August 12,

2019, by agreement of the consent

of all the Members. All persons

having claims against the Company

shall itemize the claims in writing,

describing the circumstances of

the claims, the date the claims

arose, and whether the claims are

due or will become due, are abso-

lute or contingent, liquidated or un-

liquidated, founded in contract, tort

or other legal basis. These itemized

claims shall be mailed to the Com-

pany, c/o Stamm Romero & Asso-

ciates, 3720 Avenue A. Suite C.

Kearney, NE 68847. A claim

against the Company is barred un-

less an action to enforce the claim

is commenced within five (5) years

after the date of the third publica-

tion of this Notice of Dissolution.

Dated: November 21, 2019

Erin Bass

Pasha L. Korber

Manager/Members

NOTICE OF

FINAL SETTLEMENT

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

EARL L. ANDERSON,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 19-65

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution, report of administration and

a formal Petition for Complete Set-

tlement, probate of Will, determina-

tion of heirs, and determination of

inheritance tax have been filed and

are set for hearing in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

on Dec. 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Monty Fread, Petitioner

111 Huron Drive

Kearney, NE 68847

Thomas W. Tye II, #18417

Attorney for Applicant

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Jill E. Swank,

Deceased

Estate No. PR18-75

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, and de-

termination of heirs have been filed

and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at Kearney, Ne-

braska, on Dec. 13, 2019 at or after

9:00 o'clock a.m.

JEFFERY D. EAGER,

Personal Representative

BY: William V. Steffens #17858

Jeremiah J. Luebbe, #23024

Steffens Law Office, P.C.

255 So. 10th, Box 363

Broken Bow, NE 68822

(308) 872-8327

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Leah L. Sutherland,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-57

Notice is hereby given that a

Waiver of Final Account and Report

of Administration and a Petition for

Complete Settlement Adjudication

of Intestacy, and Determination of

Heirs have been filed and are set

for hearing in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, located

at Kearney, Nebraska, on Decem-

ber 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Quinten Sutherland

Personal Representative

1418 E Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 627-1997

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER

& WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, NE 68978

(402) 879-4751

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Linda K. Jelken,

Deceased.

Case No. PR19-161

 

Notice is hereby given that on

November 19, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Julie J. Pedersen, whose address

is 7904 2nd Avenue West, Kearney,

NE 68845, and Jodi Weeder,

whose address is 320 East 26th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847, were

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal corepresentatives

of this estate. Creditors of this es-

tate must file their claims with this

Court on or before Jan. 22, 2020,

or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Brian R. Symington, #24977

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

1516 First Avenue, P.O.Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on Jan-

uary 14, 2020, at 1:00 o'clock p.m.:

Lot 4, Block 4, Else's Subdivi-

sion to the Village of Elm Creek,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, sub-

ject to easements of record and

use and restrictions of record.

The successful bidder shall sub-

mit payment of the winning bid in

full on the day and time of the sale,

January 14, 2020 at the offices of

Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy &

Hammes, except this requirement

is waived when the highest bidder

is the Beneficiary.

DATED this 11th day of Novem-

ber, 2019.

By: Gregory L. Galles, #21748

Successor Trustee

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this11th day of November,

2019 before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.

Witness my hand and notarial

seal the day and year last above

written.

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke

NOTARY PUBLIC

My Comm Exp. Jan. 19, 2023

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Margaret E. Cullen,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-159

Notice is hereby given that on

Nov. 19, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of said

Decedent and that MARY ANN

CAMPBELL, whose address is 601

Larae Street, Kenesaw, Nebraska

68956, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Jan. 22, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

CLERK OF THE COURT

P.O.Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Brad Moncrief

BRAD MONCRIEF, L.L.C.

1239 N. Burlington Avenue,

Suite 200

Hastings, NE 68901

moncrieflaw@gmail.com

(402) 462-5353

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-

cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:

LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-

TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-

BRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 18th day of October,

2019.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 18th day of October,

2019, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.Witness my

hand and notarial seal the day and

year last above written.

Lori A. Hayes,

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MJS DEVELOPMENT, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that MJS

Development, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 1023 Reming-

ton Drive, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Michael Shuler,

1023 Remington Drive, Kearney,

NE 68847. MJS Development, LLC

commenced business on Novem-

ber 14, 2019, and the general na-

ture of its business is to engage in

any lawful business not prohibited

by the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: BRADLEY L. ENGLUND,

2013 A Avenue, Apt 302,

Kearney NE 68847-5423,

you are hereby notified that on

September 6, 2019, CREDIT AC-

CEPTANCE CORP. filed a suit

against you in the Buffalo County

Court at docket CI19-1755, the ob-

ject in prayer of which was to se-

cure a judgment against you in the

amount of $3,671.45, together with

court costs, interest and attorney's

fees as allowed by law. Unless you

file your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 30th

day of December, 2019, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-

cember 11, 2019, and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

2nd Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, for the City's sale of property

legally described as:

• Lot 3, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 3 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail

or other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-

ceived after the specified time of

closing will be returned unopened.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NAME: The Dance Works, L.L.C.,

A Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1708 East

42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Robert Huddleston, 1708

42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

November 22, 2019

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Larry E. Butler

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

THE LAW OFFICES OF

SALERNO & LEAVITT

809 N 96th Street, Suite 100

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

In the District Court

of Buffalo County,

Kearney, Nebraska

TO: Brianna Heckler:

Notice is hereby given that on the

4th day of November 2019, Eliza-

beth Royston filed a Complaint

against Brianna Heckler in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, Case ID: CI 19 510,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint to recover from the Defend-

ant a money judgment for medical

expenses incurred to date in ex-

cess of $6,000.00, and an undeter-

mined amount of money for future

medical expenses, and past, pres-

ent and future physical and mental

pain and suffering, as well as other

items of general damages, and

costs and expenses incurred.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before Dec. 30,

2019, or said Complaint against

Brianna Heckler will be taken as

true.

