 

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

ANTIOCH HOLDINGS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Antioch Holdings, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The designated

office of the limited liability com-

pany is 2607 West 47th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent and office of the lim-

ited liability company is Meggan M.

Gangwish, 2607 West 47th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Certificate of Organization was filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State on November 20, 2019.

NOTICE

 

The December business meeting

of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District is scheduled for

December 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at

the District Headquarters in Hol-

drege, NE. A current agenda is

available at the office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at District Headquar-

ters, 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE

or online at www.cnppid.com.

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, December 2, 2019, at

5:30 p.m., to transact business of

the Buffalo County Extension Of-

fice.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Brent Plugge

Extension Educator

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Antioch Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, filed a

Statement of Dissolution with the

Nebraska Secretary of State on

November 12, 2019, and the com-

pany is in the process of voluntary

dissolution. The terms and condi-

tions of such dissolution are, in

general, that all debts and obliga-

tions of the company are to be fully

paid and satisfied or adequate pro-

vision is to be made therefor, and

the remaining balance of any as-

sets is to be distributed to its Mem-

bers. The Manager will wind up and

liquidate the company's business

and affairs. If you have a claim

against the company, please pro-

vide the following information with

respect to your claim: (1) your

name or the name of your entity; (2)

the nature of your claim; (3) the

amount of your claim; and (4) the

date your claim arose. All claims

shall be mailed to 2607 West 47th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

A claim against the company is

barred unless an action to enforce

the claim is commenced within five

(5) years after the publication date

of the third required notice.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The

address of the designated office is

603 West 46th Street, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted shall be to engage in

and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, other

than banking and insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany commenced its existence on

November 20, 2019, when the Cer-

tificate of Organization was filed

with the Secretary of State, and its

existence shall be perpetual. The

company's affairs are to be con-

ducted by the members.

E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

Tracey L. Buettner, #22876

Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson

& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.

200 West Benjamin Avenue

P.O. Box 888

Norfolk, NE 68702-0888

(402) 371-3100

(402) 379-4338 - facsimile

tbuettner@norfolknelaw.com

