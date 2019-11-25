Weather Alert

...FIRST SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM OF THE SEASON TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY, WET SNOW EXPECTED, WITH NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS GENERALLY 5 TO 10 INCHES. WINDS FROM THE NORTH-NORTHEAST DURING THE DAY GUSTING TO AROUND 35 MPH, THEN TURNING MORE NORTHWESTERLY TUESDAY NIGHT WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE TRI CITIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY, BUT WITH THE MAJORITY OF ACCUMULATION OCCURRING BETWEEN LATE-MORNING AND MIDNIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS WILL LIKELY FAVOR COUNTIES NORTH AND WEST OF THE NEBRASKA TRI CITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&