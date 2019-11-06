 

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

BLOX LEASING CO., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Blox Leasing,LLC, un-

der the "Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act", with its

registered office at 401 West 4th

Street, PO Box 309, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.The general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act. The ex-

istence of Blox Leasing,LLC, com-

menced on September 27, 2019,

and its affairs shall be conducted

by its members.

Dated: October 21, 2019.

Kenneth F. George, Organizer

N O T I C E

 

A total of 153cases will be heard

by the Board in November, 2019.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Buffalo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

November 18, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Martin, Sean 84404 Enticement/-

Electronic Comm Dev (2 counts);

Poss/Receive Stolen Firearm (2

counts); Possession of Defaced

Firearm; Theft by Unlwfl Taking or

Disp

November 20, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Fisher, Cole 64135 Burglary; Es-

cape

November 21, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Gable, Aaron 86194 Assault 1st

Degree; Failure to Appear

November 22, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Timmens, Patrick 88982 Pos

Firearm by Fugitive/Felon; Poss

Deadly Weap by Felon/Fug

Burns, Justin 86152 Pos Cntrl

Sub Except Marijuana; Robbery

November 25, 2019 - 1:00 p.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Mitchell, Christian 210195 As-

sault 2nd Degree; Unauth Use Pro-

pelled Vehicle

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-473

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Brodie Oz Bednarz

Notice is hereby given that on the

11 day of October, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Brodie Oz Bednarz to Brodie

Dell Miller.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney on the 26

day of November, 2019 at 3:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed form

that of Brodie Oz Bednarz, to Bro-

die Dell Miller,

Brodie Oz Bednarz, Petitioner

9 Wedge Way

Kearney, NE 68845

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &

WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 FIRST AVENUE PLACE

P.O. BOX 2286

KEARNEY, NE 68848-2286

NOTICE

OF AMENDMENT TO

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

FOR A CORPORATE

NAME CHANGE

 

1) HALL MOTOR COMPANY,

INC., pursuant to the Nebraska

Business Corporation Act, has

adopted the following amendment

to the Articles of Incorporation:

2) that Article I of the current Arti-

cles of Incorporation be amended

to change the name of the Corpo-

ration as follows:

ARTICLE I

NAME

 

The name of the Corporation is:

HWS, INC.

 

3) The above amendment was

adopted on October 23, 2019.

4) The above amendment was

adopted by unanimous vote of di-

rectors and shareholders having

voting rights.

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

November 13, 2019 at the Kearney

Fire Station #1, 2211 Ave A, Kear-

ney, Nebraska. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the office of the Secretary of the

Fire District at Fire Station 1. The

meeting will be open to the public.

Dave Westesen, Secretary

NOTICE

OF INCORPORATION OF

PEDIATRIC RENAL DIETITIANS

OF NORTH AMERICA

 

Registered Office: 7325 Larson

Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

Registered Agent: Christina L.

Nelms.

The Corporation is organized ex-

clusively for charitable purposes

within the meaning of Section

501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation Act. The Corporation

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Non-

profit Corporation Act. Perpetual

existence commenced onOctober

25, 2019, when the Articles of In-

corporation were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State. The af-

fairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-

poration is a public benefit non-

profit corporation which will have

members

Christina L. Nelms, Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

AND ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission will hold a public

hearing on Thursday, November

21, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT request

filed by Trenton Snow on behalf of

Brad Vontz for Waters View, Inc. for

property described as Government

Lot 1 and Part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter

and part of Government Lots 7 & 8

located in Section 5, Township 8

North, Range 14 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. They wish to rezone this

area from Agricultural Residential

to Industrial. Complete legal de-

scription on file with Buffalo County

Zoning Administrator or County

Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

