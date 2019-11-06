ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
BLOX LEASING CO., LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Blox Leasing,LLC, un-
der the "Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act", with its
registered office at 401 West 4th
Street, PO Box 309, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.The general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act. The ex-
istence of Blox Leasing,LLC, com-
menced on September 27, 2019,
and its affairs shall be conducted
by its members.
Dated: October 21, 2019.
Kenneth F. George, Organizer
ZNEZ O23,30,N6
N O T I C E
A total of 153cases will be heard
by the Board in November, 2019.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Buffalo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
November 18, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Martin, Sean 84404 Enticement/-
Electronic Comm Dev (2 counts);
Poss/Receive Stolen Firearm (2
counts); Possession of Defaced
Firearm; Theft by Unlwfl Taking or
Disp
November 20, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Fisher, Cole 64135 Burglary; Es-
cape
November 21, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
Gable, Aaron 86194 Assault 1st
Degree; Failure to Appear
November 22, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Timmens, Patrick 88982 Pos
Firearm by Fugitive/Felon; Poss
Deadly Weap by Felon/Fug
Burns, Justin 86152 Pos Cntrl
Sub Except Marijuana; Robbery
November 25, 2019 - 1:00 p.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Mitchell, Christian 210195 As-
sault 2nd Degree; Unauth Use Pro-
pelled Vehicle
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
ZNEZ N6,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-473
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Brodie Oz Bednarz
Notice is hereby given that on the
11 day of October, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Brodie Oz Bednarz to Brodie
Dell Miller.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney on the 26
day of November, 2019 at 3:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed form
that of Brodie Oz Bednarz, to Bro-
die Dell Miller,
Brodie Oz Bednarz, Petitioner
9 Wedge Way
Kearney, NE 68845
ZNEZ O23,30,N6,13
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &
WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.
4715 FIRST AVENUE PLACE
P.O. BOX 2286
KEARNEY, NE 68848-2286
NOTICE
OF AMENDMENT TO
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION
FOR A CORPORATE
NAME CHANGE
1) HALL MOTOR COMPANY,
INC., pursuant to the Nebraska
Business Corporation Act, has
adopted the following amendment
to the Articles of Incorporation:
2) that Article I of the current Arti-
cles of Incorporation be amended
to change the name of the Corpo-
ration as follows:
ARTICLE I
NAME
The name of the Corporation is:
HWS, INC.
3) The above amendment was
adopted on October 23, 2019.
4) The above amendment was
adopted by unanimous vote of di-
rectors and shareholders having
voting rights.
ZNEZ O30,N6,13
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
November 13, 2019 at the Kearney
Fire Station #1, 2211 Ave A, Kear-
ney, Nebraska. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the office of the Secretary of the
Fire District at Fire Station 1. The
meeting will be open to the public.
Dave Westesen, Secretary
ZNEZ N6,t1
NOTICE
OF INCORPORATION OF
PEDIATRIC RENAL DIETITIANS
OF NORTH AMERICA
Registered Office: 7325 Larson
Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
Registered Agent: Christina L.
Nelms.
The Corporation is organized ex-
clusively for charitable purposes
within the meaning of Section
501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue
Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit
Corporation Act. The Corporation
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Non-
profit Corporation Act. Perpetual
existence commenced onOctober
25, 2019, when the Articles of In-
corporation were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State. The af-
fairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-
poration is a public benefit non-
profit corporation which will have
members
Christina L. Nelms, Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ O30,N6,13
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
AND ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission will hold a public
hearing on Thursday, November
21, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT request
filed by Trenton Snow on behalf of
Brad Vontz for Waters View, Inc. for
property described as Government
Lot 1 and Part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter
and part of Government Lots 7 & 8
located in Section 5, Township 8
North, Range 14 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. They wish to rezone this
area from Agricultural Residential
to Industrial. Complete legal de-
scription on file with Buffalo County
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
ZNEZ N6,t1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.