 

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Lee E. Greenwald, At-

torney at Law, PO Box 2230, Kear-

ney, NE 68848 (308) 455-1046,

does hereby provide the following

notice of possible adoptive place-

ment of twotwin minor children:

JOHN DOE: You have been

identified as the biological father of

two twin minor children whose date

of birth is February 2, 2019. If you

are the biological father, you may (i)

deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-

tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-

quish and consent to the adoption;

or (iv) file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody, pursuant to section

43-104.02, or object to the adop-

tion in a proceeding before any Ne-

braska court which has adjudicated

you to be the biological father of

the child prior to your receipt of no-

tice. If you wish to deny paternity,

waive or relinquish your parental

rights, and consent, or receive ad-

ditional information to determine

whether you may be the father of

the child in question, you must

contact Lee E. Greenwald at the

above address. If you wish to ob-

ject to the adoption and seek cus-

tody of the child, you must seek le-

gal counsel from your own attorney

immediately. You may file a Notice

of Objection to Adoption and Intent

to Obtain Custody at any time dur-

ing the pregnancy and up to as last

as five business days after the

child's actual date of birth or re-

ceipt of this notice, whichever is

later. If you fail to do so, your right

to object to the adoption will be ex-

tinguished. If you wish to be ad-

vised of the actual date of birth of

the child, please contact the

above-named attorney to provide

information about where you wish

to be contacted to receive that in-

formation.

ZNEZ N12,19,26

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-

Basin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Wednes-

day December 11, at 1:00 p.m.

Central Time, at the Twin Platte

Natural Resources District Office,

111 South Dewey Street, North

Platte, Nebraska.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website:

www.dnr.nebraska.gov. Please

refer to the websites and phone

numbers listed below for further in-

formation.

CPNRD:

http://www.cpnrd.org

or phone (308)385-6282

215 Kaufman Avenue,

Grand Island, NE 68803

NPNRD:

http://www.npnrd.org

or phone (308)632-2749

100547 Airport Road,

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

SPNRD:

http://www.spnrd.org

or phone (308)254-2377

551 Parkland Drive,

Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD:

http://www.tribasinnrd.org

or phone (308)995-6688

1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD:

http://www.tpnrd.org

or phone (308)535-8080

111 S Dewey Street,

North Platte, NE 69101

Department:

http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov

or phone (402)471-2363

301 Centennial Mall South,

4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Melissa Mosierat the Ne-

braska Department of Natural Re-

sources, 301 Centennial Mall

South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE

68509-4676, telephone (402)

471-3948 or e-mail

melissa.mosier@nebraska.gov.

ZNEZ N26,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

EMBY CLEANING SERVICES

LLC (the "Company") has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The designated office

of the Company is 716 E 56TH ST

APT I11, KEARNEY, NE 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is MARY BLIVEN, 716 E

56TH ST APT I11, KEARNEY, NE

68847. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska October 11 2019.

ZNEZ N26,D3,10

Notice of Organization

 

Business name and address:

J&S Contracting LLC

709 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 238-8401

Nature of Business: Traffic Con-

trol for Highway maintenance and

construction

ZNEZ N12,19,26

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

ZNEZ D26,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Business name and address:

Hansen Capital Management LLC

3215 9th Avenue

Kearney NE 68845

(308) 238-3008

Nature of Business is to engage

in trading securities, options, mar-

gin accounts or any other lawful

business.

ZNEZ N26,D3,10

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Decem-

ber 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

November 5, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ N5,12,19,26,D3

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

Re: 9002.5473

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Camille R. Hawk, Attor-

ney at Law, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

at the East door of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, in the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

on December 19, 2019, at 10:00

A.M.:

Lot Sixteen (16), except the

South 2.0 feet, Block Eight (8),

Bethany Manor Subdivision to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska

commonly known as 4003 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

Attorney at Law,

Successor Trustee.

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE68154

(402) 330-6300

ZNEZ N5,12,19,26,D3

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.