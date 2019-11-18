COZAD HIGH SCHOOL
MECHANICAL UPGRADES
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Co-
zad Public Schools is soliciting
bids for a Mechanical Upgrade
Project at the High School. Scope
of work includes but is not limited
to the following: The removal of (2)
steam boilers, associated flues, as-
sociated steam piping system, re-
moval of (9) air handling units, the
removal of dual duct boxes, the re-
moval of gymnasium exhaust fans,
and associate miscellaneous elec-
trical and temperature controls. Re-
placement and installation of a new
main electrical service, (6) new air
handling units, (3) new gas fired
rooftop units, new variable volume
reheat boxes, associated gas and
hydronic piping, miscellaneous
electrical, and temperature con-
trols. The General Construction
work includes repairing exhaust fan
openings on the gymnasium roof,
structural steel supports for rooftop
units, gymnasium block wall and
mechanical room concrete floor in-
fill at existing duct penetrations,
and the removal of a mechanical
room block wall. All work to be
completed before the start of
school in fall 2020. Bidding Docu-
ments may be obtained starting
Wednesday November 20, 2019 by
calling A&D Technical Supply (1822
N Street, Lincoln, NE Phone:
402-474-5454), or by visiting
Bidding documents will be released
upon receipt of a $30.00 deposit,
checks payable to Engineering
Technologies, Inc. Deposits will be
refunded if all documents are re-
turned in good conditions within 30
calendar days after the date of the
bid opening. An additional non-re-
fundable charge will be required for
documents to be mailed. Electronic
documents are also available
through A&D Technical Supply.
Electronic documents may also be
viewed at the Lincoln Building Bu-
reau (5910 S 58th Street, Lincoln,
NE 68516 Phone: 402-421-8332),
Central Nebraska Plan Service (111
W 6th Street, North Platte, NE
Phone 308-696-3818), Kearney
Chamber of Commerce (1007 2nd
Ave, Kearney, NE 68847 Phone
308-237-3101), and Grand Island
Area Chamber (309 W 2nd Street,
Grand Island, NE 68801 Phone
308-382-9210). Bids are due on or
before 2:00 p.m. local time, De-
cember 19, 2019, at the Cozad
Public School District Office at
1910 Meridian Ave., Cozad, Ne-
braska 69130. Bids will be
opened publicly and read aloud
at that time. Bid Security will be
required for this Bid. Cashier’s
checks or certified checks will
not fulfill this requirement. A
pre-bid meeting for the project
will be held at Cozad High
School, 1710 Meridian Ave., Co-
zad, Nebraska 69130, on De-
cember 5, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. local
time. Attendance by all prime
bidders is advised. Contact Lisa
Lewis or Bryan Rahn (Engineering
Technologies Inc.) at 402-476-1273
for additional bid information.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Antioch Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, filed a
Statement of Dissolution with the
Nebraska Secretary of State on
November 12, 2019, and the com-
pany is in the process of voluntary
dissolution. The terms and condi-
tions of such dissolution are, in
general, that all debts and obliga-
tions of the company are to be fully
paid and satisfied or adequate pro-
vision is to be made therefor, and
the remaining balance of any as-
sets is to be distributed to its Mem-
bers. The Manager will wind up and
liquidate the company's business
and affairs. If you have a claim
against the company, please pro-
vide the following information with
respect to your claim: (1) your
name or the name of your entity; (2)
the nature of your claim; (3) the
amount of your claim; and (4) the
date your claim arose. All claims
shall be mailed to 2607 West 47th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
A claim against the company is
barred unless an action to enforce
the claim is commenced within five
(5) years after the publication date
of the third required notice.
NOTICE
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING OF
NOVEMBER 12, 2019
AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meeting
and a copy of their acknowledg-
ment of the receipt of the agenda
were communicated in advance
and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Resolutions
can be viewed at the Village Office
during regular business hours. All
proceedings were taken while the
convened meeting was open to the
attendance of the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Zack Ras-
mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted
Eichholz, Mike Tracy & Michael
Stubbs Absent: none Also present:
Leora Hofmann, Pat Epley, Tyler
Hillmer with Miller & Associates
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
A motion was made by Eichholz
and seconded by Tracyto approve
the the Consent Agenda. Yes:
Eichholz, Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen
& Stubbs. Absent: none No: none
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $6,494.03, Street Fund-
$3,551.81 Water Fund- $15,086.55
Sewer Fund- $1,868.60 Bond Fund
$1,741.38 Gross payroll $7,229.28
IRS taxes $1,910.14 NE Dept Rev-
Sales Tax $699.98 Intuit- Payroll
$6.39 & sup $30.87 Amazon-sup
$23.40 Chris Frazer-sup $41.26
Dawson Public Power- electricity
$1,604.44 Depository Trust-wire
$2,502.00 DHHS-license $115.00 &
$115.00 Black Hills Energy-natural
gas $78.29 Buffalo Co Sheriff-co-
ntract $147.29 EMC Ins- Svc
$345.00 Frontier-telephone
$114.12 & $62.72 Hand Machin-
ing-UPS water tests $21.91 Leora
Hofmann-mileage reimb $48.72 Ja-
cobsen Orr-legal $123.75 Jelinek
Ace Hardware-sup $44.97 Kearney
Hub-publish $234.39 Menards-sup
$68.95 NE Public Health Lab-water
tests $15.00 Pleasanton Irrig.-sups
$43.96 Pleasanton High School
-LiqLic $300.00 Nichols Repair- re-
pairs $154.25 Quill-sup $106.90
Ravenna Redi Mix-sup $50.00 Ra-
venna Sanitation-Waste Haul
$84.00 & $2,066.00 RLI Sure-
ty-Bond $250.00 Sargent Drilling-
repairs $10,493.14 Town & Country
Bank-fee $15.00 Trotter Service-
fuel $646.46 Verizon-cell $99.02
Village of Pleasanton, Ward
Labs-testing $57.75 Utility Depos-
it-refund $150.00
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Leora reported on delinquent util-
ity bills.
Tyler Hillmer with Miller & Associ-
ates went over the bids for the
sewer replacement. Tracy moved
and Rasmussen seconded to
award the bid to the lowest bidder,
Midlands Construction, Inc. Yes:
Tracy, Rasmussen, Lewis, Eichholz
& Stubbs Absent: none No: none
Stubbs opened the Public Hear-
ing at 7:03 p.m. on the adoption of
the 2020 One and Six Year Street
Improvement Plan and to consider
Resolution No. 2019-R-8. There
was no one present in opposition
to this hearing. Stubbs closed the
public hearing at 7:06 p.m.
Tyler Hillmer with Miller and As-
sociates presented the matter to
the Village Board. It was moved by
Eichholz and seconded by Ras-
mussen to approve the One and
Six Year Street Improvement Pro-
gram as presented. Yes: Eichholz,
Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy &
It was moved by Eichholz and se-
conded by Rasmussen to approve
Resolution No. 2019-R-8, a resolu-
tion to adopt the 2020One and Six
Year Street Improvement Program
as presented. Yes: Eichholz, Ras-
mussen, Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs.
Rasmussen moved and Lewis
seconded the approval of Resolu-
tion 2019-R-9, Year End Certifica-
tion of Street Superintendent. Yes:
Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz
& Stubbs. Absent: none No: none
Eichholz moved and Lewis se-
conded the approval to appoint
Reed Miller for the 2020 Street Su-
perintendent. Yes: Eichholz, Lewis,
Tracy, Rasmussen & Stubbs Ab-
With no bids on the surplus prop-
erty of tin, the board approved Pat
Epley to contact a person that
bought tin previously.
Rasmussen moved and Tracy se-
conded to renew PC Cemetery CD
# 46894 with the 18 month special
at 2.2%. Yes: Rasmussen, Tracy,
Lewis, Eichholz & Stubbs. Absent:
Lewis moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of repairs to
be done on the 2003 Maintenance
Truck of a new gear box. Yes:
Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, Rasmussen
Lewis moved and Rasmussen
approved the purchase of a new
copier for the office. Yes: Lewis,
Rasmussen, Tracy, Eichholz &
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:21 P.M.
NOTICE
A Special Meeting and Commit-
tee Meeting of the Board of Direc-
tors of The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District will be
held on November 22, 2019 at 9:00
AM at the Holdrege office. A cur-
rent agenda is available at the Of-
fice of the Assistant Secretary at
415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE
68949.
Request for Proposals
for Housing Management
Services For a
NAHTF Owner Occupied
Rehabilitation Project
The Village of Shelton, Nebraska,
located in Buffalo County, is seek-
ing professional, technical services
for housing management services
in conjunction with a Nebraska Af-
fordable Housing Trust Fund
(NAHTF) Grant-Owner Occupied
Rehabilitation project as follows:
The Village was awarded
$150,000 by the Department of
Economic Development to under-
take stated owner occupied reha-
bilitation. These awarded grant
funds are to provide owner-occup-
ied housing rehabilitation assis-
tance for approximately four (4)
homes in the Village of Shelton.
This request is for an Expression
of Interest and proposals from firms
interested in performing housing
management services. The se-
lected consultant is required to as-
sist the Village with the following:
· Provide housing administrative
services for a NAHTF rehabilitation
housing program;
· Conduct homeowner and con-
tractor meetings to inform inter-
ested participants about the pro-
gram;
· Prepare and distribute applica-
tion packages to prospective appli-
cants and process the applications
accordingly to determine
homeowner's preliminary income
qualification for participation in the
program, and notify applicant of
selection/non-selection for partici-
pation in said Village program;
· Inspect prospective homes to
identify DED Minimum Rehabilita-
tion Standards, plus identifying en-
ergy efficiency and other modifica-
tions, and/or additions to the home
that may be requested by the ho-
meowner;
· Serve as the representative be-
tween homeowners, contractors,
and the Village for rehabilitation as-
sistance;
· Maintain housing rehabilitation
project files;
· Prepare work write-ups and
conduct preliminary bidding meet-
ings with contractors/homeowners;
· Perform on-going construction
monitoring inspections;
· Verify work completed and pro-
vide pay requests/inspection re-
ports to general administrator and
Village for payment;
· Perform final inspections and
certify completion of work;
· Work with the general adminis-
trator, the Village and/or Village/Vi-
llage attorney in securing the legal
instrument(s) necessary to protect
the invested funds;
· Provide progress reports to the
Village;
· Attend Village meetings as re-
quired;
· Perform other related work nec-
essary for a successfully com-
pleted NAHTF owner occupied
housing rehabilitation program
within the timeframe as established
in the Department of Economic De-
velopment contract executed the
Village and Department;
· Establish and maintain all rec-
ords as required by the Nebraska
Department of Economic Develop-
ment (DED).
The selection of a Housing Man-
agement individual/firm will be
made according to the following
evaluation criteria:
• Technical expertise of the firm
in connection with the Nebr. Af-
fordable Housing Trust Fund Gran-
t/Owner Occupied Rehabilitation
program and the complexity of the
project (25 points)
• Past record of performance on
contracts with other clients includ-
ing quality of work, timeliness and
cost control (25 points)
• Capacity of the firm to perform
the work as outlined and taking into
consideration the current and plan-
ned workload of the firm (20 points)
" Familiarity of the firm with
the types of problems applicable to
the project and NAHTF and local
program guidelines (20 points)
• Cost of the services to be pro-
vided (10 points)
Elaborate artwork or expensive
visuals and other presentation aids
are neither necessary nor encour-
aged.
The Village will evaluate all sub-
mittals at the regular December 12,
2019 Village Board meeting, and
may require the top qualified firm to
meet with the Village Board for the
purpose of contract negotiations
for a fixed price or not-to-exceed
contract. This request does not
commit the Village to pay any costs
incurred in the preparation and
submission of your Expression of
Interest and Proposal or to contract
for any services. The Village has
the right to refuse any and/or all
proposals. Consultant selection ul-
timately depends upon the release
of funds by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Economic Development.
The Village is an equal opportunity
employer and requires compliance
by its contractors and consultants
with all applicable federal and state
laws and regulations.
Please send six (6) copies of your
Expression of Interest and Proposal
to William Roe, Chairman, Village of
Shelton, 219 C Street, PO Box 6,
Shelton, NE 68876 no later than
3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5,
2019. Please mark the outside of
your envelope NAHTF Housing
Management Services.
William C. Roe, Chairman
Request for Proposals
for Lead-Based Paint
Specialized Services
The Village of Shelton, Nebraska,
is seeking professional, technical
services for Lead-Based Paint In-
spection, Risk Assessments and
Clearance Testing (hereinafter re-
ferred to as LBP Specialized Ser-
vices) in conjunction with a NAHTF
grant. The Village has been
awarded $150,000 by the Depart-
ment of Economic Development to
undertake owner occupied rehabili-
tation. These awarded grant funds
are to provide owner-occupied
housing rehabilitation assistance
for approximately four (4) homes in
the Village of Shelton. This request
is for an Expression of Interest and
Statement of Qualifications for
firms interested in performing LBP
Specialized Services for pre-1978
homes benefiting from this NAHTF
funds award. It is estimated that
approximately four (4) homes may
require LBP Specialized Services.
The selected consultant will be
required to assist the Village of
Shelton with the following:
• Performing Lead-Based Paint
Inspections on pre-1978 homes;
• Performing Lead-Based Paint
Risk Assessments as indicated by
the inspections;
• Performing Clearance Testing;
and
• Working cooperatively with ho-
meowners and the housing ad-
ministrator to ensure compliance
with HUD's Lead-Based Paint Reg-
ulations.
The selection of a specialist will
be made according to the following
evaluation criteria:
1. Technical expertise of the firm
in connection with the type of ser-
vices to be provided and the com-
plexity of the project. (25 points)
2. Past record of performance on
contracts with other clients includ-
ing quality of work, timeliness and
cost control. (25 points)
3. Capacity of the firm to perform
the work within the time limitations,
taking into consideration the cur-
rent and planned workload of the
firm. (20 points)
4. Familiarity of the firm with the
types of problems applicable to the
project and NAHTF Grant Guide-
lines. (20 points)
5. Cost of the services to be pro-
vided. (10 points)
Elaborate artwork or expensive
visuals and other presentations
aids are neither necessary nor en-
couraged.
On December 12, 2019 the Vil-
lage of Shelton will identify the top
qualified firm. This firm may be re-
quired to meet with the Village for
the purpose of contract negotia-
tions for a fixed price or not to ex-
ceed contract. Percentages of cost
contracts are not allowed.
The request does not commit the
Village of Shelton to pay any costs
incurred in the preparation and
submission of your Expression of
Interest and Statement of Qualifica-
tion or to contract for any services.
The Village has the right to refuse
any and/or all proposals. Selection
should be considered preliminary
and not final. The award is subject
to the Village's receipt of a release
of funds from the Department of
Economic Development.
The Village of Shelton is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
compliance by its contractors and
consultants with all applicable fed-
eral and state laws and regulations.
Six (6) copies of your Expression
of Interest and Statement of Quali-
fications must be received 3:00 pm,
Thursday, December 5, 2019. Send
to: William C. Roe, Chairman, Vil-
lage of Shelton, 219 C Street, PO
Box 6, Shelton, NE 68876. Please
mark the outside of your envelope
NAHTF LBP SERVICES PRO-
VIDER.
William C. Roe, Chairman
NOTICE
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM
CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: Cities of
Holdrege, Kearney, Loup; Buffalo
County; Towns of Cairo, Elm
Creek, Hildreth, Kuester Lake,
Litchfield, Loomis, Minden, Ord,
Overton, Pleasanton, Ravenna,
Riverdale, Sumner, Wilcox; Villages
of Amherst, Axtell and Bertrand, NE
Effective on or after December
30, 2019, the following channels
will no longer be available in Digi
Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold or Sports
View. These networks are still avail-
able with subscription to Spectrum
TV Sports Pack: MLB Strike Zone
on channels 404 & 821; NFL Red
Zone on channels 424 & 803; Out-
door Channel on channels 410 &
818.
For a complete channel lineup,
visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To
view this notice online, visit Spec-
trum.net/Programming Notices.
ZNEZ N18,t1
