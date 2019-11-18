 

COZAD HIGH SCHOOL

MECHANICAL UPGRADES

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Notice is hereby given that Co-

zad Public Schools is soliciting

bids for a Mechanical Upgrade

Project at the High School. Scope

of work includes but is not limited

to the following: The removal of (2)

steam boilers, associated flues, as-

sociated steam piping system, re-

moval of (9) air handling units, the

removal of dual duct boxes, the re-

moval of gymnasium exhaust fans,

and associate miscellaneous elec-

trical and temperature controls. Re-

placement and installation of a new

main electrical service, (6) new air

handling units, (3) new gas fired

rooftop units, new variable volume

reheat boxes, associated gas and

hydronic piping, miscellaneous

electrical, and temperature con-

trols. The General Construction

work includes repairing exhaust fan

openings on the gymnasium roof,

structural steel supports for rooftop

units, gymnasium block wall and

mechanical room concrete floor in-

fill at existing duct penetrations,

and the removal of a mechanical

room block wall. All work to be

completed before the start of

school in fall 2020. Bidding Docu-

ments may be obtained starting

Wednesday November 20, 2019 by

calling A&D Technical Supply (1822

N Street, Lincoln, NE Phone:

402-474-5454), or by visiting

http://www.adtechsupply.com.

Bidding documents will be released

upon receipt of a $30.00 deposit,

checks payable to Engineering

Technologies, Inc. Deposits will be

refunded if all documents are re-

turned in good conditions within 30

calendar days after the date of the

bid opening. An additional non-re-

fundable charge will be required for

documents to be mailed. Electronic

documents are also available

through A&D Technical Supply.

Electronic documents may also be

viewed at the Lincoln Building Bu-

reau (5910 S 58th Street, Lincoln,

NE 68516 Phone: 402-421-8332),

Central Nebraska Plan Service (111

W 6th Street, North Platte, NE

Phone 308-696-3818), Kearney

Chamber of Commerce (1007 2nd

Ave, Kearney, NE 68847 Phone

308-237-3101), and Grand Island

Area Chamber (309 W 2nd Street,

Grand Island, NE 68801 Phone

308-382-9210). Bids are due on or

before 2:00 p.m. local time, De-

cember 19, 2019, at the Cozad

Public School District Office at

1910 Meridian Ave., Cozad, Ne-

braska 69130. Bids will be

opened publicly and read aloud

at that time. Bid Security will be

required for this Bid. Cashier’s

checks or certified checks will

not fulfill this requirement. A

pre-bid meeting for the project

will be held at Cozad High

School, 1710 Meridian Ave., Co-

zad, Nebraska 69130, on De-

cember 5, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. local

time. Attendance by all prime

bidders is advised. Contact Lisa

Lewis or Bryan Rahn (Engineering

Technologies Inc.) at 402-476-1273

for additional bid information.

ZNEZ N18,t1

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Antioch Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, filed a

Statement of Dissolution with the

Nebraska Secretary of State on

November 12, 2019, and the com-

pany is in the process of voluntary

dissolution. The terms and condi-

tions of such dissolution are, in

general, that all debts and obliga-

tions of the company are to be fully

paid and satisfied or adequate pro-

vision is to be made therefor, and

the remaining balance of any as-

sets is to be distributed to its Mem-

bers. The Manager will wind up and

liquidate the company's business

and affairs. If you have a claim

against the company, please pro-

vide the following information with

respect to your claim: (1) your

name or the name of your entity; (2)

the nature of your claim; (3) the

amount of your claim; and (4) the

date your claim arose. All claims

shall be mailed to 2607 West 47th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

A claim against the company is

barred unless an action to enforce

the claim is commenced within five

(5) years after the publication date

of the third required notice.

ZNEZ N18,25,D2

NOTICE

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF

NOVEMBER 12, 2019

AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meeting

and a copy of their acknowledg-

ment of the receipt of the agenda

were communicated in advance

and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Resolutions

can be viewed at the Village Office

during regular business hours. All

proceedings were taken while the

convened meeting was open to the

attendance of the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Zack Ras-

mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted

Eichholz, Mike Tracy & Michael

Stubbs Absent: none Also present:

Leora Hofmann, Pat Epley, Tyler

Hillmer with Miller & Associates

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

A motion was made by Eichholz

and seconded by Tracyto approve

the the Consent Agenda. Yes:

Eichholz, Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen

& Stubbs. Absent: none No: none

MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund- $6,494.03, Street Fund-

$3,551.81 Water Fund- $15,086.55

Sewer Fund- $1,868.60 Bond Fund

$1,741.38 Gross payroll $7,229.28

IRS taxes $1,910.14 NE Dept Rev-

Sales Tax $699.98 Intuit- Payroll

$6.39 & sup $30.87 Amazon-sup

$23.40 Chris Frazer-sup $41.26

Dawson Public Power- electricity

$1,604.44 Depository Trust-wire

$2,502.00 DHHS-license $115.00 &

$115.00 Black Hills Energy-natural

gas $78.29 Buffalo Co Sheriff-co-

ntract $147.29 EMC Ins- Svc

$345.00 Frontier-telephone

$114.12 & $62.72 Hand Machin-

ing-UPS water tests $21.91 Leora

Hofmann-mileage reimb $48.72 Ja-

cobsen Orr-legal $123.75 Jelinek

Ace Hardware-sup $44.97 Kearney

Hub-publish $234.39 Menards-sup

$68.95 NE Public Health Lab-water

tests $15.00 Pleasanton Irrig.-sups

$43.96 Pleasanton High School

-LiqLic $300.00 Nichols Repair- re-

pairs $154.25 Quill-sup $106.90

Ravenna Redi Mix-sup $50.00 Ra-

venna Sanitation-Waste Haul

$84.00 & $2,066.00 RLI Sure-

ty-Bond $250.00 Sargent Drilling-

repairs $10,493.14 Town & Country

Bank-fee $15.00 Trotter Service-

fuel $646.46 Verizon-cell $99.02

Village of Pleasanton, Ward

Labs-testing $57.75 Utility Depos-

it-refund $150.00

Pat gave the maintenance report.

Leora reported on delinquent util-

ity bills.

Tyler Hillmer with Miller & Associ-

ates went over the bids for the

sewer replacement. Tracy moved

and Rasmussen seconded to

award the bid to the lowest bidder,

Midlands Construction, Inc. Yes:

Tracy, Rasmussen, Lewis, Eichholz

& Stubbs Absent: none No: none

MC

Stubbs opened the Public Hear-

ing at 7:03 p.m. on the adoption of

the 2020 One and Six Year Street

Improvement Plan and to consider

Resolution No. 2019-R-8. There

was no one present in opposition

to this hearing. Stubbs closed the

public hearing at 7:06 p.m.

Tyler Hillmer with Miller and As-

sociates presented the matter to

the Village Board. It was moved by

Eichholz and seconded by Ras-

mussen to approve the One and

Six Year Street Improvement Pro-

gram as presented. Yes: Eichholz,

Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy &

Stubbs. Absent: none No: none MC

It was moved by Eichholz and se-

conded by Rasmussen to approve

Resolution No. 2019-R-8, a resolu-

tion to adopt the 2020One and Six

Year Street Improvement Program

as presented. Yes: Eichholz, Ras-

mussen, Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs.

Absent: none No: none MC

Rasmussen moved and Lewis

seconded the approval of Resolu-

tion 2019-R-9, Year End Certifica-

tion of Street Superintendent. Yes:

Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz

& Stubbs. Absent: none No: none

MC

Eichholz moved and Lewis se-

conded the approval to appoint

Reed Miller for the 2020 Street Su-

perintendent. Yes: Eichholz, Lewis,

Tracy, Rasmussen & Stubbs Ab-

sent: none No: none MC

With no bids on the surplus prop-

erty of tin, the board approved Pat

Epley to contact a person that

bought tin previously.

Rasmussen moved and Tracy se-

conded to renew PC Cemetery CD

# 46894 with the 18 month special

at 2.2%. Yes: Rasmussen, Tracy,

Lewis, Eichholz & Stubbs. Absent:

none No: none MC

Lewis moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of repairs to

be done on the 2003 Maintenance

Truck of a new gear box. Yes:

Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, Rasmussen

& Stubbs. Absent: none No: none

MC

Lewis moved and Rasmussen

approved the purchase of a new

copier for the office. Yes: Lewis,

Rasmussen, Tracy, Eichholz &

Stubbs. Absent: none No: none MC

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:21 P.M.

ZNEZ N18,t1

NOTICE

 

A Special Meeting and Commit-

tee Meeting of the Board of Direc-

tors of The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District will be

held on November 22, 2019 at 9:00

AM at the Holdrege office. A cur-

rent agenda is available at the Of-

fice of the Assistant Secretary at

415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE

68949.

ZNEZ N18,t1

Request for Proposals

for Housing Management

Services For a

NAHTF Owner Occupied

Rehabilitation Project

 

The Village of Shelton, Nebraska,

located in Buffalo County, is seek-

ing professional, technical services

for housing management services

in conjunction with a Nebraska Af-

fordable Housing Trust Fund

(NAHTF) Grant-Owner Occupied

Rehabilitation project as follows:

The Village was awarded

$150,000 by the Department of

Economic Development to under-

take stated owner occupied reha-

bilitation. These awarded grant

funds are to provide owner-occup-

ied housing rehabilitation assis-

tance for approximately four (4)

homes in the Village of Shelton.

This request is for an Expression

of Interest and proposals from firms

interested in performing housing

management services. The se-

lected consultant is required to as-

sist the Village with the following:

· Provide housing administrative

services for a NAHTF rehabilitation

housing program;

· Conduct homeowner and con-

tractor meetings to inform inter-

ested participants about the pro-

gram;

· Prepare and distribute applica-

tion packages to prospective appli-

cants and process the applications

accordingly to determine

homeowner's preliminary income

qualification for participation in the

program, and notify applicant of

selection/non-selection for partici-

pation in said Village program;

· Inspect prospective homes to

identify DED Minimum Rehabilita-

tion Standards, plus identifying en-

ergy efficiency and other modifica-

tions, and/or additions to the home

that may be requested by the ho-

meowner;

· Serve as the representative be-

tween homeowners, contractors,

and the Village for rehabilitation as-

sistance;

· Maintain housing rehabilitation

project files;

· Prepare work write-ups and

conduct preliminary bidding meet-

ings with contractors/homeowners;

· Perform on-going construction

monitoring inspections;

· Verify work completed and pro-

vide pay requests/inspection re-

ports to general administrator and

Village for payment;

· Perform final inspections and

certify completion of work;

· Work with the general adminis-

trator, the Village and/or Village/Vi-

llage attorney in securing the legal

instrument(s) necessary to protect

the invested funds;

· Provide progress reports to the

Village;

· Attend Village meetings as re-

quired;

· Perform other related work nec-

essary for a successfully com-

pleted NAHTF owner occupied

housing rehabilitation program

within the timeframe as established

in the Department of Economic De-

velopment contract executed the

Village and Department;

· Establish and maintain all rec-

ords as required by the Nebraska

Department of Economic Develop-

ment (DED).

The selection of a Housing Man-

agement individual/firm will be

made according to the following

evaluation criteria:

• Technical expertise of the firm

in connection with the Nebr. Af-

fordable Housing Trust Fund Gran-

t/Owner Occupied Rehabilitation

program and the complexity of the

project (25 points)

• Past record of performance on

contracts with other clients includ-

ing quality of work, timeliness and

cost control (25 points)

• Capacity of the firm to perform

the work as outlined and taking into

consideration the current and plan-

ned workload of the firm (20 points)

" Familiarity of the firm with

the types of problems applicable to

the project and NAHTF and local

program guidelines (20 points)

• Cost of the services to be pro-

vided (10 points)

Elaborate artwork or expensive

visuals and other presentation aids

are neither necessary nor encour-

aged.

The Village will evaluate all sub-

mittals at the regular December 12,

2019 Village Board meeting, and

may require the top qualified firm to

meet with the Village Board for the

purpose of contract negotiations

for a fixed price or not-to-exceed

contract. This request does not

commit the Village to pay any costs

incurred in the preparation and

submission of your Expression of

Interest and Proposal or to contract

for any services. The Village has

the right to refuse any and/or all

proposals. Consultant selection ul-

timately depends upon the release

of funds by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Economic Development.

The Village is an equal opportunity

employer and requires compliance

by its contractors and consultants

with all applicable federal and state

laws and regulations.

Please send six (6) copies of your

Expression of Interest and Proposal

to William Roe, Chairman, Village of

Shelton, 219 C Street, PO Box 6,

Shelton, NE 68876 no later than

3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5,

2019. Please mark the outside of

your envelope NAHTF Housing

Management Services.

William C. Roe, Chairman

ZNEZ N18,t1

Request for Proposals

for Lead-Based Paint

Specialized Services

 

The Village of Shelton, Nebraska,

is seeking professional, technical

services for Lead-Based Paint In-

spection, Risk Assessments and

Clearance Testing (hereinafter re-

ferred to as LBP Specialized Ser-

vices) in conjunction with a NAHTF

grant. The Village has been

awarded $150,000 by the Depart-

ment of Economic Development to

undertake owner occupied rehabili-

tation. These awarded grant funds

are to provide owner-occupied

housing rehabilitation assistance

for approximately four (4) homes in

the Village of Shelton. This request

is for an Expression of Interest and

Statement of Qualifications for

firms interested in performing LBP

Specialized Services for pre-1978

homes benefiting from this NAHTF

funds award. It is estimated that

approximately four (4) homes may

require LBP Specialized Services.

The selected consultant will be

required to assist the Village of

Shelton with the following:

• Performing Lead-Based Paint

Inspections on pre-1978 homes;

• Performing Lead-Based Paint

Risk Assessments as indicated by

the inspections;

• Performing Clearance Testing;

and

• Working cooperatively with ho-

meowners and the housing ad-

ministrator to ensure compliance

with HUD's Lead-Based Paint Reg-

ulations.

The selection of a specialist will

be made according to the following

evaluation criteria:

1. Technical expertise of the firm

in connection with the type of ser-

vices to be provided and the com-

plexity of the project. (25 points)

2. Past record of performance on

contracts with other clients includ-

ing quality of work, timeliness and

cost control. (25 points)

3. Capacity of the firm to perform

the work within the time limitations,

taking into consideration the cur-

rent and planned workload of the

firm. (20 points)

4. Familiarity of the firm with the

types of problems applicable to the

project and NAHTF Grant Guide-

lines. (20 points)

5. Cost of the services to be pro-

vided. (10 points)

Elaborate artwork or expensive

visuals and other presentations

aids are neither necessary nor en-

couraged.

On December 12, 2019 the Vil-

lage of Shelton will identify the top

qualified firm. This firm may be re-

quired to meet with the Village for

the purpose of contract negotia-

tions for a fixed price or not to ex-

ceed contract. Percentages of cost

contracts are not allowed.

The request does not commit the

Village of Shelton to pay any costs

incurred in the preparation and

submission of your Expression of

Interest and Statement of Qualifica-

tion or to contract for any services.

The Village has the right to refuse

any and/or all proposals. Selection

should be considered preliminary

and not final. The award is subject

to the Village's receipt of a release

of funds from the Department of

Economic Development.

The Village of Shelton is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

compliance by its contractors and

consultants with all applicable fed-

eral and state laws and regulations.

Six (6) copies of your Expression

of Interest and Statement of Quali-

fications must be received 3:00 pm,

Thursday, December 5, 2019. Send

to: William C. Roe, Chairman, Vil-

lage of Shelton, 219 C Street, PO

Box 6, Shelton, NE 68876. Please

mark the outside of your envelope

NAHTF LBP SERVICES PRO-

VIDER.

William C. Roe, Chairman

ZNEZ N18,t1

NOTICE

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM

CHANNEL LINEUP

 

Communities Served: Cities of

Holdrege, Kearney, Loup; Buffalo

County; Towns of Cairo, Elm

Creek, Hildreth, Kuester Lake,

Litchfield, Loomis, Minden, Ord,

Overton, Pleasanton, Ravenna,

Riverdale, Sumner, Wilcox; Villages

of Amherst, Axtell and Bertrand, NE

Effective on or after December

30, 2019, the following channels

will no longer be available in Digi

Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold or Sports

View. These networks are still avail-

able with subscription to Spectrum

TV Sports Pack: MLB Strike Zone

on channels 404 & 821; NFL Red

Zone on channels 424 & 803; Out-

door Channel on channels 410 &

818.

For a complete channel lineup,

visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To

view this notice online, visit Spec-

trum.net/Programming Notices.

ZNEZ N18,t1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.