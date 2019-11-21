NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
GOODLIFE ARCHITECTURE,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Good-
Life Architecture, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2305 5th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Jennifer N. Rowling,
1419 Central Avenue, PO Box 636,
Kearney, NE 68848-0636. The
company is organized to render a
professional services. Patrick J.
Moore, Member, is a professional
architect licensed in the State of
Nebraska, and is licensed or other-
wise legally authorized to render
the professional services in the
State of Nebraska.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ N7,14,21
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTYBOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, November 26, 2019 at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ N21.t1
