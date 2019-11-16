 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in CITY OF KEARNEY is

plaintiff, vs. CARLOS L. GODINEZ

is Defendant, Case CI19-1505, the

following described property

owned by CARLOS L. GODINEZ

has been levied upon:

 

(1) 2008 Yamaha XV1900cu

Motorcycle

(VIN #JYAVP27EX8A005447)

 

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 5th day of Decem-

ber, 2019 at Buffalo County Sher-

iff's Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds, to be

paid the day of Sale.

Dated this 7th day of November,

2019.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, #9092

Deputy

ZNEZ N9,16,23,30

NOTICE

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, November 11, 2019

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

 

At its November 11, 2019 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following action:

1. Recognized the KHS Band

members who made the All-State

Band and Doane College Honor

Band, as well as the accomplish-

ments of the KHS Marching Band

this fall

2. Recognized the KHS students

who were selected for the 2019

Nebraska All-State Chorus

3. Heard a report from Mindy

Oman of the KSO accounting firm

on the annual financial audit of the

school district

4. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the Sun-

rise Middle School and Kearney

High School construction and reno-

vation projects

5. Approved the minutes of the

October 14, 2019 regular Board of

Education meeting, as presented

6. Approved the November, 2019

claims, as presented

7. Approved the November, 2019

financial reports, as presented

8. Accepted the Northeast Ele-

mentary School PTO annual self-a-

udit report for the 2018-2019

school year, as presented

9. Approved the KHS FCCLA

Chapter trip to the FCCLA National

Fall Conference in Dallas, TX, No-

vember 14-17, 2019, with no direct

cost incurred by the school district

10. Approved the Kearney Public

Schools Substitute Employee

Handbook for the 2019-2020

school year, as presented

11. Approved an Agreement to

Purchase the Construction Tech-

nology Class project house at 4608

16th Avenue Place, from Tanner

and Sydney Meyer, for the

purchase price of $289,900.

12. Accepted the bid of Nebraska

Central Equipment of Grand Island

for a 2021 Blue Bird Vision Bus in

the amount of $100,850.00, with an

after-grant cost to the school dis-

trict of $43,850.00.

13. Approved the selection of the

firm of Piper Jaffray to serve as the

school district's fiscal agent

14. Accepted the resignation of

Jonathan Anderson, oral communi-

cations teacher at Kearney High

School, effective immediately

15.Approved the 2020-2021

school calendar for the Kearney

Public Schools, as presen-

ted

16. Adjourned the meeting

ZNEZ N16,t1

NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

November 2019

 

 

24 Hour Tees DripShip Miscella-

neous Expenditure $924.75; 7F

Ministries Big Igloo Adventures

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$412.00; A Wish Come True Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $137.80;

Abigail Fong Supplies $24.00; ACE

Irrigation Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $981.18; Adrienne Rull Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $196.07; Af-

fordable Plumbing Co Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $7,500.00; Ahnika

Bradley Miscellaneous Expenditure

$120.00; Alan Makovicka Profes-

sional Services $90.00; Alan

Makovicka Professional Services

$70.00; All Makes Furniture and

Fixtures $172.68; All Makes Auto

Supply Tires and Parts $392.84; Al-

liance Asset Tags Supplies

$872.00; Almquist Maltzahn

Galawa Luth Professional Services

$760.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil

Services $401.20; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies $17,221.19; Am-

ber Swartz Supplies $55.84; Amy

Denny Miscellaneous Expenditure

$42.94; Amy Denny. Miscellaneous

Expenditure $64.00; Amy Springer

Travel $88.92; Amy Springer Travel

$50.69; Amy Walters Travel $36.54;

Andersen Wrecking Co Supplies

$10.00; Andrea Wolfe Supplies

$85.50; Andrew Winscot Profes-

sional Services $125.00; Angela

Clevenger Professional Services

$125.00; Apple Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $5.94; Apple

Inc TechnologyRelated Hardware

$1,316.00; Apple Market Food

$432.64; Arnold Motor Supply Sup-

plies $31.74; ASCDAssoc for Supv

& Curriculum Dev Miscellaneous

Expenditure $89.00; Ashley Bush

Miscellaneous Expenditure $75.00;

Ashley Carrier Travel $32.01; Ash-

ley Carrier Travel $11.55; Ashley

Carrier Travel $3.36; Associated

Supply Company Inc. Supplies

$112.73; Association for Middle

Level Education Dues and Fees

$249.99; Atlas Pen & Pencil Corp

Supplies $164.83; AUCA Chicago

Lockbox Uniforms $1,073.37;

Awards Unlimited Supplies

$730.87; Awards Unlimited Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $578.17;

Awards Unlimited Supplies

$188.81; B2 Environmental Inc

Professional Services $3,000.00;

Barb Wegner Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $224.00; Becky A Smith

Supplies $60.80; Big Apple Fun

Center Supplies $15.00; Bimbo

Bakeries USA Food $6,983.51;

Black Hills Energy Natural Gas

$384.29; Blick Art Materials Il Sup-

plies $142.05; Boogaarts Food

Store Food $12.63; Bracker's Good

Earth Clays Inc Supplies $2,816.10;

Bradlee C Hartzog Professional

Services $50.00; Bradlee C

Hartzog Professional Services

$50.00; Brian Duhacek Profes-

sional Services $90.00; Broadfoot's

Sand & Gravel Incorporated Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $624.00;

Brooke Caravan Travel $31.67;

Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $100.42;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-

plies $1,241.50; Builders HowTo

Warehouse Supplies $1,038.67;

Business World ProdHastings Fur-

niture and Fixtures $915.91; Cam-

eron Smith Professional Services

$90.00; Cara Carranza Travel

$22.27; Carl Whitney Sand &

Gravel Supplies $1,770.00; Carol

DeLoach Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $33.00; Carol Kenton Travel

$45.88; Carol Kenton Travel

$36.95; Carquest Auto Parts Stores

Tires and Parts $257.63; Cash from

NebraskaLand National Bank Dues

and Fees $30.00; CashWa Distrib-

uting Miscellaneous Expenditure

$252.02; CashWa Distributing Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $116.00;

CashWa Distributing Food

$98,357.32; CDW Government Inc

Supplies $158.59; CEDAmerican

Electric Supplies $133.75; Central

Hydraulic Syst & Equip Tires and

Parts $7,355.00; Central Restau-

rant Products Supplies $3,518.84;

Century Lumber Center Miscella-

neous Expenditure $178.78; Chad

Gillispie Professional Services

$50.00; Chad Gillispie Professional

Services $50.00; Charter Commu-

nications Supplies $47.51; Chelsea

Feusner Travel $35.77; Chelsey

Jensen Travel $47.39; Chelsie Palu

Travel $104.80; Chesterman Co.

Supplies $1,404.00; Chesterman

Co. Miscellaneous Expenditure

$108.00; Chesterman Co. Food

$5,505.85; Chris Nelson Travel

$152.02; Chris Spady Professional

Services $90.00; Christine Ehrmann

Miscellaneous Expenditure $90.42;

Christy Margritz Travel $35.84;

Cindy Miller Professional Services

$110.00; Cindy Pawloski Travel

$63.80; City Of Kearney Supplies

$70.63; City Of Kearney Fuel Dept.

Vehicle Gasoline $10,435.89; City

of Kearney School Resource Office

Security Officer $5,528.91; City of

KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept

Garbage $7,364.59; Classroom

Friendly Supplies Supplies $53.97;

Clayton Moyer Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $80.00; Clubs Choice

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$5,171.70; Coach Cliff's Gaga Ball

Pits LLC Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $570.50; Coach Master's Inc

Vehicle Repair $3,692.68; Coastal

Publishing Group Inc. Supplies

$36.75; Comfort Suites West

Omaha Travel $376.00; Comfy

Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $75.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Sup-

plies $200.00; Concrete Contract-

ing Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,671.00; Conjuguemos Instruc-

tional Materials $70.00; Conley

Straight Professional Services

$110.00; Construction Rental Kear-

ney Rentals of Equipment and Ve-

hicles $46.20; Copycat Printing Inc

Supplies $40.50; Cornhusker

Cleaning Supply. Supplies $347.47;

Cornhusker HotelMarriott Travel

$238.00; Cornhusker International

Tires and Parts $361.49; Cory

Mixdorf Miscellaneous Expenditure

$150.00; Cottonmill Enterprises, Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$600.00; Cottonwood Veterinary

Clinic, P.C. Supplies $205.49;

Country Meats Supplies $89.00;

CPI Travel $150.00; Craig Mason

Supplies $1,250.00; Crouch Recre-

ation Miscellaneous Expenditure

$18,882.60; Culligan Of Kearney

Supplies $40.50; Culligan Of Kear-

ney Miscellaneous Expenditure

$62.50; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $40.00;

Cummins Central Power LLC Ve-

hicle Repair $5,056.00; Curzon

Promotional Graphics Supplies

$383.05; Dan Arner Miscellaneous

Expenditure $36.46; Daniel

Bentzinger Professional Services

$90.00; Daniel Bentzinger Profes-

sional Services $70.00; Dan's Sani-

tation Inc Garbage $122.00; DAS

State Accounting Central Finance

Purchased Service Telephone

$229.32; David Humphrey Profes-

sional Services $120.00; David

Humphrey Professional Services

$120.00; David Humphrey Profes-

sional Services $120.00; Dawson

Public Power District Electricity

$568.43; Deb Baumgartner Travel

$30.16; Deb Stocker Miscellaneous

Expenditure $89.99; Deborah Merz

Miscellaneous Expenditure $82.99;

Demco Inc Supplies $92.29; Denise

Valentine Travel $55.68; Derek

Luke Professional Services

$120.00; Derek Luke Professional

Services $120.00; Derek Luke Pro-

fessional Services $120.00; Desiree

John Travel $58.52; Desiree John

Travel $26.57; Desiree John Travel

$128.53; DHHS Dept. of Healthand

Human Services Travel $200.00;

DHHS Licensure Unit Professional

Services $115.00; DHHS Division

Of Public Health School He Dues

and Fees $25.00; Divas Floral Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $24.00;

Divas Floral Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $101.00; Divas Floral

Miscellaneous Expenditure $40.00;

Donald D Koller Supplies $147.70;

Doug Wyatt Professional Services

$90.00; Doug Wyatt Professional

Services $202.00; Dulce Valdez

Travel $30.00; Dynamic T's Screen

Printing & Promotions Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $165.00; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies

$18,782.79; Ecolab Supplies

$330.00; Ed Broadfoot & Sons

Sand & Gravel Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $372.00; Edgerton

Education Foundation Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $294.00; Eileen's

Colossal Cookies Miscellaneous

Expenditure $32.00; Electronic

Systems Inc Professional Services

$1,677.00; Elks Country Golf Sup-

plies $294.00; Elle Stofer Miscella-

neous Expenditure $59.80; Emily

Koski Travel $43.73; Emily Shafto

Professional Services $125.00; En-

core Performing Arts Miscellaneous

Expenditure $450.00; Erin Small

Travel $51.74; Essential Elements

Music Supplies $585.00; ESU 10

Professional Services $475.00;

ESU 3 Travel $120.00; ESU 9 Sup-

plies $25.00; FactCite Periodicals

$105.00; First Care Medical PC

Physicals $175.00; Flag Miscella-

neous Expenditure $6,000.00; Flinn

Scientific Inc Supplies $270.51;

Follett School Solutions Inc Sup-

plies $1,361.06; Garrett Martin Pro-

fessional Services $100.00; Garrett

Tires & Treads Vehicle Repair

$13.20; Gary Arnold Professional

Services $90.00; Gary Arnold Pro-

fessional Services $70.00; General

Parts LLC Supplies $314.07; Gil-

bertAmerican CO. Miscellaneous

Expenditure $123.00; Gopher Sport

Supplies $58.44; Gregory Yochum

Miscellaneous Expenditure $55.00;

Hampton Inn Norfolk Travel

$282.00; Hawkins Inc Supplies

$1,959.65; Heartland Athletic Con-

ference Miscellaneous Expenditure

$581.00; Heartland Curbing &

Landscaping Lawn Services

$1,575.00; Heinemann Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $7,085.00; Hello

Literacy, Inc. Supplies $900.00;

Hello Literacy, Inc. Miscellaneous

Expenditure $300.00; Hiland Dairy

Foods Food $26,623.03; Hilton

Garden Inn Lincoln Supplies

$165.55; Hilton Garden Inn Lincoln

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$202.73; Hobart Sales & Service

E.F. Incorporated Repairs & Main-

tenance Services $545.28; Hobby

Lobby Stores Inc Supplies

$1,024.75; Holmes Plumbing & Htg

Supplies $363.61; Hometown

Leasing Rentals of Equipment and

Vehicles $9,343.89; HyVee Ac-

counts Receivable Miscellaneous

Expenditure $691.57; IE Class Inc

Curriculum Materials $325.00; IXL

Learning Supplies $138.00; J W

Pepper & Son Inc Supplies $93.49;

J W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies

$781.65; J W Pepper & Son Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure $80.76;

J W Pepper & Son Inc Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $84.82; J W Pep-

per & Son Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $181.09; Jack Lederman

Co Inc Supplies $610.34; Janelle

Kowalek Travel $41.64; Janice Sut-

ton Travel $16.70; Jared Schroeder

Professional Services $90.00; Ja-

son Mundorf Travel $207.64; Jason

Mundorf Travel $7.78; Jeana Peter-

son Travel $65.42; Jenna Saldivar

Miscellaneous Expenditure $8.95;

Jennie Schuster Supplies $43.17;

Jennifer Goff Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $258.06; Jesse Florang

Travel $118.67; Jesse Hartshorn

Professional Services $213.00;

Jessica Grasz Travel $5.68; Jessica

Grasz Travel $5.68; Jessica Walters

Travel $16.94; Jim Crosby Profes-

sional Services $100.00; Jimmy

Johns Supplies $226.00; Jimmy

John's North Supplies $5.00; John-

stone Supply Supplies $4,072.73;

Jolynn Kugler Miscellaneous Ex

penditure $51.94; Jonathan Car-

son Supplies $25.00; Jostens Pub-

lishing Miscellaneous Expenditure

$240.50; Justin Denning Profes-

sional Services $90.00; Kaleigh

Johnson Travel $34.45; Kasey Parr

Professional Services $125.00;

Kasey Parr Professional Services

$215.00; Kate Murphy Travel

$71.46; Kathy Fisher Travel $16.24;

Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies

$61.54; Kearney Area Children's

Museum Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $370.00; Kearney Area Solid

Landfill City Of Kear Professional

Services $329.34; Kearney Con-

crete Co Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $2,336.37; Kearney Hub

Advertising $662.99; Kearney Park

& Rec Miscellaneous Expenditure

$200.50; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $16,810.31; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $11,018.16; Kearney Public

Library City of Kearney Library Re-

ferances $2,768.50; Kearney Tire &

Auto Service Co Tires and Parts

$1,133.82; Kearney Winlectric Co

Supplies $1,264.76; Kearney Win-

nelson Supplies $1,608.61; Kelly

Supply Co Supplies $369.27; Kent

Edwards Travel $425.00; Kent

Washington Professional Services

$50.00; Kevin Caverzagie Profes-

sional Services $90.00; Kids &

Dreams Foundation Travel $187.50;

Kidwell Repairs & Maintenance

Services $3,590.25; Kristie Arnold

Miscellaneous Expenditure $99.02;

Kucera Painting Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,000.00; Kyle Heil-

brun Travel $27.49; Lakeshore Lrng

Materials Supplies $33.45; Lance

Fuller Travel $150.80; Landmark

Implement Inc Kearney Repairs &

Maintenance Services $475.77;

Lawn Builders Lawn Services

$400.00; Layne Moore Professional

Services $50.00; Learning AZ Sup-

plies $299.90; Learning Links USA,

Inc. Supplies $42.10; Leisa

McConnell Travel $70.64; Leisa

McConnell Travel $15.31; Libbi

Harsh Travel $56.61; Libbi Harsh

Travel $42.73; Liberty Hardwoods

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$6,100.30; Lincoln High School

Dues and Fees $125.00; Lincoln

Southeast High School Dues and

Fees $125.00; Lindsie Thiems

Travel $46.92; Lindsie Thiems Sup-

plies $45.98; Lindsie Thiems Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $72.48;

Lips Printing Service Supplies

$68.29; Lips Printing Service Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $425.43;

Lisa Cool Travel $18.50; Lori Keller

Travel $23.78; Lou's Sporting

Goods Supplies $31.90; Macie

Wippel Miscellaneous Expenditure

$53.95; Made in the Shade Blinds

& More Miscellaneous Expenditure

$5,538.00; MakerBot Industries

LLC Furniture and Fixtures

$495.37; Mark Johnson Supplies

$37.98; Marshall Everitt Travel

$0.00; Marti Brockmeier Miscella-

neous Expenditure $186.15; Mas-

ters True Value Supplies $462.75;

Masters True Value Miscellaneous

Expenditure $113.08; Matheson

Linweld Supplies $679.16; Matt

Powell Professional Services

$70.00; Maverick Industries Inc

Professional Services $909.50; Mc-

Graw Hill School Education Hold-

ings LL Supplies $1,846.62; Megan

Schmidt Travel $266.80; Megan

Schmidt Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $20.55; Melisa Dobish Travel

$16.00; Melissa Fiese Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $35.00; Menards

Kearney Supplies $5,117.48; Men-

ards Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $7.85; Mi6 Pizza, Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$761.72; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food

$5,028.15; Michael Schlake Dues

and Fees $175.00; Michele A Frie-

sen Miscellaneous Expenditure

$35.25; Micrology Laboratories

Supplies $124.64; MidNebraska

Digging Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,235.00; Midway Chrysler Dodge

Jeep Tires and Parts $272.00; Mid-

west Connect Postage $1,102.90;

Mindi Heese Travel $31.44; Miracle

Recreation Furniture and Fixtures

$1,813.84; Mitch Ivey Professional

Services $125.00; Mitch Ivey Pro-

fessional Services $125.00; Mitch

Olson Travel $11.25; Mobile De-

fenders LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $89.92; Mobile De-

fenders LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $959.88; Moira

Smiley Music Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $72.15; Moonlight Em-

broidery & Screen Print Miscella-

neous Expenditure $280.00; Moon-

light Embroidery & Screen Print

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$852.00; Morris Press & Office

Supplies Advertising $1,684.40;

Mosaic Pupil Services $4,066.56;

NACIA Dues and Fees $260.00;

NASPANebraska Assoc Sch Persl

Admin Dues and Fees $90.00;

Natasha Hahn Supplies $36.57;

Nathan Lightle Supplies $269.89;

National FFA Organization Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,269.00;

NCSANebraska Council of School

Admin Dues and Fees $3,732.00;

NDE Early Childhood Training Cen-

ter Travel $0.00; NDE Early Child-

hood Training Center Travel

$1,270.00; NDE Early Childhood

Training Center Professional Ser-

vices $360.00; Nebraska Central

Equipment Co Tires and Parts

$1,245.50; Nebraska Community

Foundation Professional Services

$3,680.00; Nebraska DECA Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,719.60;

Nebraska FBLA Transportation

Charges $3,060.00; Nebraska Pub-

lic Power District Electricity

$34,123.87; Nebraska Safety Cen-

ter Dues and Fees $300.00; Ne-

braska Secretary of State Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $30.00; Ne-

braska Secretary of State Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $30.00; Ne-

braska Truck Center Inc Vehicle

Repair $1,175.66; NHSPA Mem-

bership Miscellaneous Expenditure

$45.00; Nikki Garey Travel $97.33;

Norfolk High School Miscellaneous

Expenditure $150.00; NorMed Inc

Supplies $859.25; Northwestern

Energy Natural Gas $2,262.55;

Northwestern Energy New Con-

struction Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $18.98; Northwestern Energy

New Construction Miscellaneous

Expenditure $90.00; Novus Wind-

shield Repair Vehicle Repair

$80.00; Nuttelman Fencing Inc Pro-

fessional Services $2,279.77; Of-

fice Depot Inc Supplies $23.94;

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquar-

ium Miscellaneous Expenditure

$120.00; Omaha Music Therapy

LLC Pupil Services $1,260.00;

Omaha World Herald Periodicals

$433.20; One Source Professional

Services $611.00; Ozark Delight

Candy Co, Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $372.30; Paige Garringer

Travel $110.78; Patricia

MahrtRoberts Professional Ser-

vices $600.00; Patty Lenz Travel

$31.84; Paula Thompson Dues and

Fees $150.00; Peak Interests LLC

Food $4,957.50; PEAP NAESP

Travel $195.00; Pearson Textbooks

Minor Adoptions $1,707.72; PEP

CO, Inc. Professional Services

$1,880.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &

Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal

Services $1,579.22; PetSmart Sup-

plies $54.96; Pioneer Critical Power

Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $2,000.00; Platte Valley Com-

munications Professional Services

$528.83; Precision Foundations Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,675.00; Premier Eye Care and C

L Services Supplies $676.00; Proj-

ect Lead The Way Inc Supplies

$265.00; Quality Sound & Water

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$588.00; Quill Corporation Supplies

$510.42; Quill Corporation Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $108.93; Ra-

dio Engineering Industries Technol-

ogyRelated Hardware $1,655.00;

Read Naturally Inc Technology

Software $57.51; Reading with TLC

Supplies $173.93; Really Good

Stuff Inc Supplies $294.60; Really

Good Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $33.93; Region IV Ele-

mentary Principals Supplies

$560.00; Region IV Elementary

Principals Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $145.00; Relentless Screen

Printing Miscellaneous Expenditure

$328.50; RevTrak Supplies $19.95;

Rhonda Moseley Travel $66.18;

RoadReady Signs Supplies

$318.45; Robert Sohl Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $311.52; Rockler

Furniture and Fixtures $6,994.95;

Ryan Hogue Travel $740.08;S.A-

.F.E. Center Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $300.00; Sahling

Kenworth, Inc. Tires and Parts

$214.96; Sandy Burmood Miscella-

neous Expenditure $40.00; Sara

ChapmanGomez Travel $68.85;

Sara ChapmanGomez Travel

$51.91; Sara Halvorsen Travel

$168.37; Sara Koehler Travel

$34.45; Sara Langan Travel $48.26;

Sara Langan Travel $36.19; Sarah

Jones Supplies $45.00; Sarah

Plonkey Travel $18.85; Sarah

Snyder Essay Supplies $310.51;

Sayler Screenprinting Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $506.25; Sayler

Screenprinting Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $429.50; Sayler Screen-

printing Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,080.50; Scholastic Book Clubs

Supplies $1,456.09; Scholastic

Book Fairs Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $783.59; Scholastic

Book Fairs Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,677.90; Scholastic

Magazines Inc. Textbooks Con-

sumables $78.10; Scholastic Mag-

azines Inc. Supplies $109.78;

School Health Corporation Sup-

plies $666.61; School Mate Morris

Press Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,834.25; School Specialty Inc

Supplies $376.50; SCHOOLS in

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$222.17; Scott Anderson Profes-

sional Services $50.00; Scott An-

derson Professional Services

$50.00; Scott Schukar Professional

Services $125.00; Scott Schukar

Professional Services $50.00; Scott

Schukar Professional Services

$50.00; Secured Mobility LLC Se-

curity Mobility $624.00; Shea Jef-

fres Professional Services $110.00;

Shredding Solutions Miscellaneous

Expenditure $45.00; Social Think-

ing Supplies $164.65; Sonesta ES

Suites Travel $900.00; Sonic Drive

Inn Supplies $5.00; SpartanNash

Family Fresh Supplies $405.64;

Spencer Noble Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $500.00; Stagecoach Gift

Shop Supplies $101.41; Stelling

Brass & Winds Supplies $465.00;

Sterling Computers Supplies

$1,206.61; Steve Nelson Profes-

sional Services $90.00; Sunbelt

Rentals Rentals of Equipment and

Vehicles $251.20; SupplyWorks

Supplies $11,846.58; TAESEUSU

Technical Assist Excell Sped Travel

$250.00; Tammy Carter Miscella-

neous Expenditure $40.00; Teacher

Synergy Inc Supplies $377.45;

TechMasters Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $259.50; Teresa

Schnoor Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $325.00; The Big Rack Shack

Professional Services $67.50; The

Filter Shop Inc Supplies $664.31;

The Lockmobile Professional Ser-

vices $32.50; The Scarecrow Patch

Dues and Fees $642.00; The

Thompson Co. Food $14,293.57;

Timothy Valleau Professional Ser-

vices $250.00; Timothy Valleau

Professional Services $50.00; Ting

Zou Travel $714.34; Titan Machin-

ery Vehicle Repair $741.25; Tractor

Supply Co. Supplies $72.97; Trade

Well Pallet Inc. Supplies $6,800.00;

Trane Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $3,091.80; Trisha Abels

Travel $33.18; Troy DeHaven Travel

$149.64; Twin River FCCLA Trans-

portation Charges $699.93; ULINE

Supplies $453.79; UNICO Miscella-

neous Expenditure $40.00; UNICO

Miscellaneous Expenditure $40.00;

Unite Private Networks LLC Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$4,186.12; University of Florida

Supplies $123.00; UNK Marketing

& Creative Services Miscellaneous

Expenditure $52.32; UNK Office of

Financial Aid Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $250.00; UNO Choirs

Music Department Miscellaneous

Expenditure $35.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $22,933.14; USI

Education & Government Sales

Supplies $172.19; Varsity Spirit

Fashions Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $26.45; Verdis Group LLC Pro-

fessional Services $3,525.00;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $718.20; Verne

Simmonds Company Supplies

$115.24; Vernon Library Supplies,

Inc. Supplies $79.40; Veronica

Willson Miscellaneous Expenditure

$250.00; Vicky C. DeWald Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $53.20;

Walmart Community BRC Supplies

$483.19; Walmart Community BRC

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,971.80; Ward's Natural Science

Supplies $50.46; Wayne State Col-

lege Miscellaneous Expenditure

$285.00; Wenger Corporation Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $2,139.00;

World Globes & Maps LLC Sup-

plies $430.94; WPCIWestern Path

Consult Inc Drug Testing $150.00;

Wyhe's Choice Fundraising Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure

$12,039.50; Wyhe's Choice

Fundraising Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $3,277.50; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$138.97; Yellow Van Cleaning Ser-

vices Professional Services

$914.65; York High School Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $150.00;

Zimmerman Printers Miscellaneous

Expenditure $35.70

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

November 2019

 

 

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$709,826.43; GSI Engineering

Northern Division LLC Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$633.50; Sign Center Inc. Building

Acquitions and Improvements

$515.19; Specialized Air & Hydro-

nic Balancing Building Acquitions

and Improvements $6,400.00; WIL-

KINS ArchitectureDesignPlanning

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $15,036.30

ZNEZ N16,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

 

PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto

Olsen Replacement Building AV &

IT Services

LOCATION: 2502 19th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska

PROJECT NO.: 12414

INVITATION NO.: 3177-19-4511

BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, De-

cember 5, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex, Uni-

versity of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid

(Vendor registration is required)

PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,

November 21, 2019, 2:00:00 CT

Univesity of Nebraska-Kearney

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Monday, November 25, 2019,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,

November 11, 2019

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $1,800,000.00

ZNEZ N9,13,16

