NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in CITY OF KEARNEY is
plaintiff, vs. CARLOS L. GODINEZ
is Defendant, Case CI19-1505, the
following described property
owned by CARLOS L. GODINEZ
has been levied upon:
(1) 2008 Yamaha XV1900cu
Motorcycle
(VIN #JYAVP27EX8A005447)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 5th day of Decem-
ber, 2019 at Buffalo County Sher-
iff's Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds, to be
paid the day of Sale.
Dated this 7th day of November,
2019.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, #9092
Deputy
NOTICE
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, November 11, 2019
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its November 11, 2019 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following action:
1. Recognized the KHS Band
members who made the All-State
Band and Doane College Honor
Band, as well as the accomplish-
ments of the KHS Marching Band
this fall
2. Recognized the KHS students
who were selected for the 2019
Nebraska All-State Chorus
3. Heard a report from Mindy
Oman of the KSO accounting firm
on the annual financial audit of the
school district
4. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the Sun-
rise Middle School and Kearney
High School construction and reno-
vation projects
5. Approved the minutes of the
October 14, 2019 regular Board of
Education meeting, as presented
6. Approved the November, 2019
claims, as presented
7. Approved the November, 2019
financial reports, as presented
8. Accepted the Northeast Ele-
mentary School PTO annual self-a-
udit report for the 2018-2019
school year, as presented
9. Approved the KHS FCCLA
Chapter trip to the FCCLA National
Fall Conference in Dallas, TX, No-
vember 14-17, 2019, with no direct
cost incurred by the school district
10. Approved the Kearney Public
Schools Substitute Employee
Handbook for the 2019-2020
school year, as presented
11. Approved an Agreement to
Purchase the Construction Tech-
nology Class project house at 4608
16th Avenue Place, from Tanner
and Sydney Meyer, for the
purchase price of $289,900.
12. Accepted the bid of Nebraska
Central Equipment of Grand Island
for a 2021 Blue Bird Vision Bus in
the amount of $100,850.00, with an
after-grant cost to the school dis-
trict of $43,850.00.
13. Approved the selection of the
firm of Piper Jaffray to serve as the
school district's fiscal agent
14. Accepted the resignation of
Jonathan Anderson, oral communi-
cations teacher at Kearney High
School, effective immediately
15.Approved the 2020-2021
school calendar for the Kearney
Public Schools, as presen-
ted
16. Adjourned the meeting
NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
November 2019
24 Hour Tees DripShip Miscella-
neous Expenditure $924.75; 7F
Ministries Big Igloo Adventures
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$412.00; A Wish Come True Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $137.80;
Abigail Fong Supplies $24.00; ACE
Irrigation Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $981.18; Adrienne Rull Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $196.07; Af-
fordable Plumbing Co Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $7,500.00; Ahnika
Bradley Miscellaneous Expenditure
$120.00; Alan Makovicka Profes-
sional Services $90.00; Alan
Makovicka Professional Services
$70.00; All Makes Furniture and
Fixtures $172.68; All Makes Auto
Supply Tires and Parts $392.84; Al-
liance Asset Tags Supplies
$872.00; Almquist Maltzahn
Galawa Luth Professional Services
$760.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil
Services $401.20; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies $17,221.19; Am-
ber Swartz Supplies $55.84; Amy
Denny Miscellaneous Expenditure
$42.94; Amy Denny. Miscellaneous
Expenditure $64.00; Amy Springer
Travel $88.92; Amy Springer Travel
$50.69; Amy Walters Travel $36.54;
Andersen Wrecking Co Supplies
$10.00; Andrea Wolfe Supplies
$85.50; Andrew Winscot Profes-
sional Services $125.00; Angela
Clevenger Professional Services
$125.00; Apple Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $5.94; Apple
Inc TechnologyRelated Hardware
$1,316.00; Apple Market Food
$432.64; Arnold Motor Supply Sup-
plies $31.74; ASCDAssoc for Supv
& Curriculum Dev Miscellaneous
Expenditure $89.00; Ashley Bush
Miscellaneous Expenditure $75.00;
Ashley Carrier Travel $32.01; Ash-
ley Carrier Travel $11.55; Ashley
Carrier Travel $3.36; Associated
Supply Company Inc. Supplies
$112.73; Association for Middle
Level Education Dues and Fees
$249.99; Atlas Pen & Pencil Corp
Supplies $164.83; AUCA Chicago
Lockbox Uniforms $1,073.37;
Awards Unlimited Supplies
$730.87; Awards Unlimited Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $578.17;
Awards Unlimited Supplies
$188.81; B2 Environmental Inc
Professional Services $3,000.00;
Barb Wegner Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $224.00; Becky A Smith
Supplies $60.80; Big Apple Fun
Center Supplies $15.00; Bimbo
Bakeries USA Food $6,983.51;
Black Hills Energy Natural Gas
$384.29; Blick Art Materials Il Sup-
plies $142.05; Boogaarts Food
Store Food $12.63; Bracker's Good
Earth Clays Inc Supplies $2,816.10;
Bradlee C Hartzog Professional
Services $50.00; Bradlee C
Hartzog Professional Services
$50.00; Brian Duhacek Profes-
sional Services $90.00; Broadfoot's
Sand & Gravel Incorporated Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $624.00;
Brooke Caravan Travel $31.67;
Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $100.42;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-
plies $1,241.50; Builders HowTo
Warehouse Supplies $1,038.67;
Business World ProdHastings Fur-
niture and Fixtures $915.91; Cam-
eron Smith Professional Services
$90.00; Cara Carranza Travel
$22.27; Carl Whitney Sand &
Gravel Supplies $1,770.00; Carol
DeLoach Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $33.00; Carol Kenton Travel
$45.88; Carol Kenton Travel
$36.95; Carquest Auto Parts Stores
Tires and Parts $257.63; Cash from
NebraskaLand National Bank Dues
and Fees $30.00; CashWa Distrib-
uting Miscellaneous Expenditure
$252.02; CashWa Distributing Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $116.00;
CashWa Distributing Food
$98,357.32; CDW Government Inc
Supplies $158.59; CEDAmerican
Electric Supplies $133.75; Central
Hydraulic Syst & Equip Tires and
Parts $7,355.00; Central Restau-
rant Products Supplies $3,518.84;
Century Lumber Center Miscella-
neous Expenditure $178.78; Chad
Gillispie Professional Services
$50.00; Chad Gillispie Professional
Services $50.00; Charter Commu-
nications Supplies $47.51; Chelsea
Feusner Travel $35.77; Chelsey
Jensen Travel $47.39; Chelsie Palu
Travel $104.80; Chesterman Co.
Supplies $1,404.00; Chesterman
Co. Miscellaneous Expenditure
$108.00; Chesterman Co. Food
$5,505.85; Chris Nelson Travel
$152.02; Chris Spady Professional
Services $90.00; Christine Ehrmann
Miscellaneous Expenditure $90.42;
Christy Margritz Travel $35.84;
Cindy Miller Professional Services
$110.00; Cindy Pawloski Travel
$63.80; City Of Kearney Supplies
$70.63; City Of Kearney Fuel Dept.
Vehicle Gasoline $10,435.89; City
of Kearney School Resource Office
Security Officer $5,528.91; City of
KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept
Garbage $7,364.59; Classroom
Friendly Supplies Supplies $53.97;
Clayton Moyer Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $80.00; Clubs Choice
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$5,171.70; Coach Cliff's Gaga Ball
Pits LLC Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $570.50; Coach Master's Inc
Vehicle Repair $3,692.68; Coastal
Publishing Group Inc. Supplies
$36.75; Comfort Suites West
Omaha Travel $376.00; Comfy
Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $75.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Sup-
plies $200.00; Concrete Contract-
ing Miscellaneous Expenditure
$2,671.00; Conjuguemos Instruc-
tional Materials $70.00; Conley
Straight Professional Services
$110.00; Construction Rental Kear-
ney Rentals of Equipment and Ve-
hicles $46.20; Copycat Printing Inc
Supplies $40.50; Cornhusker
Cleaning Supply. Supplies $347.47;
Cornhusker HotelMarriott Travel
$238.00; Cornhusker International
Tires and Parts $361.49; Cory
Mixdorf Miscellaneous Expenditure
$150.00; Cottonmill Enterprises, Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$600.00; Cottonwood Veterinary
Clinic, P.C. Supplies $205.49;
Country Meats Supplies $89.00;
CPI Travel $150.00; Craig Mason
Supplies $1,250.00; Crouch Recre-
ation Miscellaneous Expenditure
$18,882.60; Culligan Of Kearney
Supplies $40.50; Culligan Of Kear-
ney Miscellaneous Expenditure
$62.50; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $40.00;
Cummins Central Power LLC Ve-
hicle Repair $5,056.00; Curzon
Promotional Graphics Supplies
$383.05; Dan Arner Miscellaneous
Expenditure $36.46; Daniel
Bentzinger Professional Services
$90.00; Daniel Bentzinger Profes-
sional Services $70.00; Dan's Sani-
tation Inc Garbage $122.00; DAS
State Accounting Central Finance
Purchased Service Telephone
$229.32; David Humphrey Profes-
sional Services $120.00; David
Humphrey Professional Services
$120.00; David Humphrey Profes-
sional Services $120.00; Dawson
Public Power District Electricity
$568.43; Deb Baumgartner Travel
$30.16; Deb Stocker Miscellaneous
Expenditure $89.99; Deborah Merz
Miscellaneous Expenditure $82.99;
Demco Inc Supplies $92.29; Denise
Valentine Travel $55.68; Derek
Luke Professional Services
$120.00; Derek Luke Professional
Services $120.00; Derek Luke Pro-
fessional Services $120.00; Desiree
John Travel $58.52; Desiree John
Travel $26.57; Desiree John Travel
$128.53; DHHS Dept. of Healthand
Human Services Travel $200.00;
DHHS Licensure Unit Professional
Services $115.00; DHHS Division
Of Public Health School He Dues
and Fees $25.00; Divas Floral Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $24.00;
Divas Floral Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $101.00; Divas Floral
Miscellaneous Expenditure $40.00;
Donald D Koller Supplies $147.70;
Doug Wyatt Professional Services
$90.00; Doug Wyatt Professional
Services $202.00; Dulce Valdez
Travel $30.00; Dynamic T's Screen
Printing & Promotions Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $165.00; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies
$18,782.79; Ecolab Supplies
$330.00; Ed Broadfoot & Sons
Sand & Gravel Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $372.00; Edgerton
Education Foundation Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $294.00; Eileen's
Colossal Cookies Miscellaneous
Expenditure $32.00; Electronic
Systems Inc Professional Services
$1,677.00; Elks Country Golf Sup-
plies $294.00; Elle Stofer Miscella-
neous Expenditure $59.80; Emily
Koski Travel $43.73; Emily Shafto
Professional Services $125.00; En-
core Performing Arts Miscellaneous
Expenditure $450.00; Erin Small
Travel $51.74; Essential Elements
Music Supplies $585.00; ESU 10
Professional Services $475.00;
ESU 3 Travel $120.00; ESU 9 Sup-
plies $25.00; FactCite Periodicals
$105.00; First Care Medical PC
Physicals $175.00; Flag Miscella-
neous Expenditure $6,000.00; Flinn
Scientific Inc Supplies $270.51;
Follett School Solutions Inc Sup-
plies $1,361.06; Garrett Martin Pro-
fessional Services $100.00; Garrett
Tires & Treads Vehicle Repair
$13.20; Gary Arnold Professional
Services $90.00; Gary Arnold Pro-
fessional Services $70.00; General
Parts LLC Supplies $314.07; Gil-
bertAmerican CO. Miscellaneous
Expenditure $123.00; Gopher Sport
Supplies $58.44; Gregory Yochum
Miscellaneous Expenditure $55.00;
Hampton Inn Norfolk Travel
$282.00; Hawkins Inc Supplies
$1,959.65; Heartland Athletic Con-
ference Miscellaneous Expenditure
$581.00; Heartland Curbing &
Landscaping Lawn Services
$1,575.00; Heinemann Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $7,085.00; Hello
Literacy, Inc. Supplies $900.00;
Hello Literacy, Inc. Miscellaneous
Expenditure $300.00; Hiland Dairy
Foods Food $26,623.03; Hilton
Garden Inn Lincoln Supplies
$165.55; Hilton Garden Inn Lincoln
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$202.73; Hobart Sales & Service
E.F. Incorporated Repairs & Main-
tenance Services $545.28; Hobby
Lobby Stores Inc Supplies
$1,024.75; Holmes Plumbing & Htg
Supplies $363.61; Hometown
Leasing Rentals of Equipment and
Vehicles $9,343.89; HyVee Ac-
counts Receivable Miscellaneous
Expenditure $691.57; IE Class Inc
Curriculum Materials $325.00; IXL
Learning Supplies $138.00; J W
Pepper & Son Inc Supplies $93.49;
J W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies
$781.65; J W Pepper & Son Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure $80.76;
J W Pepper & Son Inc Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $84.82; J W Pep-
per & Son Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $181.09; Jack Lederman
Co Inc Supplies $610.34; Janelle
Kowalek Travel $41.64; Janice Sut-
ton Travel $16.70; Jared Schroeder
Professional Services $90.00; Ja-
son Mundorf Travel $207.64; Jason
Mundorf Travel $7.78; Jeana Peter-
son Travel $65.42; Jenna Saldivar
Miscellaneous Expenditure $8.95;
Jennie Schuster Supplies $43.17;
Jennifer Goff Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $258.06; Jesse Florang
Travel $118.67; Jesse Hartshorn
Professional Services $213.00;
Jessica Grasz Travel $5.68; Jessica
Grasz Travel $5.68; Jessica Walters
Travel $16.94; Jim Crosby Profes-
sional Services $100.00; Jimmy
Johns Supplies $226.00; Jimmy
John's North Supplies $5.00; John-
stone Supply Supplies $4,072.73;
Jolynn Kugler Miscellaneous Ex
penditure $51.94; Jonathan Car-
son Supplies $25.00; Jostens Pub-
lishing Miscellaneous Expenditure
$240.50; Justin Denning Profes-
sional Services $90.00; Kaleigh
Johnson Travel $34.45; Kasey Parr
Professional Services $125.00;
Kasey Parr Professional Services
$215.00; Kate Murphy Travel
$71.46; Kathy Fisher Travel $16.24;
Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies
$61.54; Kearney Area Children's
Museum Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $370.00; Kearney Area Solid
Landfill City Of Kear Professional
Services $329.34; Kearney Con-
crete Co Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $2,336.37; Kearney Hub
Advertising $662.99; Kearney Park
& Rec Miscellaneous Expenditure
$200.50; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $16,810.31; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $11,018.16; Kearney Public
Library City of Kearney Library Re-
ferances $2,768.50; Kearney Tire &
Auto Service Co Tires and Parts
$1,133.82; Kearney Winlectric Co
Supplies $1,264.76; Kearney Win-
nelson Supplies $1,608.61; Kelly
Supply Co Supplies $369.27; Kent
Edwards Travel $425.00; Kent
Washington Professional Services
$50.00; Kevin Caverzagie Profes-
sional Services $90.00; Kids &
Dreams Foundation Travel $187.50;
Kidwell Repairs & Maintenance
Services $3,590.25; Kristie Arnold
Miscellaneous Expenditure $99.02;
Kucera Painting Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,000.00; Kyle Heil-
brun Travel $27.49; Lakeshore Lrng
Materials Supplies $33.45; Lance
Fuller Travel $150.80; Landmark
Implement Inc Kearney Repairs &
Maintenance Services $475.77;
Lawn Builders Lawn Services
$400.00; Layne Moore Professional
Services $50.00; Learning AZ Sup-
plies $299.90; Learning Links USA,
Inc. Supplies $42.10; Leisa
McConnell Travel $70.64; Leisa
McConnell Travel $15.31; Libbi
Harsh Travel $56.61; Libbi Harsh
Travel $42.73; Liberty Hardwoods
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$6,100.30; Lincoln High School
Dues and Fees $125.00; Lincoln
Southeast High School Dues and
Fees $125.00; Lindsie Thiems
Travel $46.92; Lindsie Thiems Sup-
plies $45.98; Lindsie Thiems Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $72.48;
Lips Printing Service Supplies
$68.29; Lips Printing Service Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $425.43;
Lisa Cool Travel $18.50; Lori Keller
Travel $23.78; Lou's Sporting
Goods Supplies $31.90; Macie
Wippel Miscellaneous Expenditure
$53.95; Made in the Shade Blinds
& More Miscellaneous Expenditure
$5,538.00; MakerBot Industries
LLC Furniture and Fixtures
$495.37; Mark Johnson Supplies
$37.98; Marshall Everitt Travel
$0.00; Marti Brockmeier Miscella-
neous Expenditure $186.15; Mas-
ters True Value Supplies $462.75;
Masters True Value Miscellaneous
Expenditure $113.08; Matheson
Linweld Supplies $679.16; Matt
Powell Professional Services
$70.00; Maverick Industries Inc
Professional Services $909.50; Mc-
Graw Hill School Education Hold-
ings LL Supplies $1,846.62; Megan
Schmidt Travel $266.80; Megan
Schmidt Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $20.55; Melisa Dobish Travel
$16.00; Melissa Fiese Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $35.00; Menards
Kearney Supplies $5,117.48; Men-
ards Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $7.85; Mi6 Pizza, Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$761.72; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food
$5,028.15; Michael Schlake Dues
and Fees $175.00; Michele A Frie-
sen Miscellaneous Expenditure
$35.25; Micrology Laboratories
Supplies $124.64; MidNebraska
Digging Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,235.00; Midway Chrysler Dodge
Jeep Tires and Parts $272.00; Mid-
west Connect Postage $1,102.90;
Mindi Heese Travel $31.44; Miracle
Recreation Furniture and Fixtures
$1,813.84; Mitch Ivey Professional
Services $125.00; Mitch Ivey Pro-
fessional Services $125.00; Mitch
Olson Travel $11.25; Mobile De-
fenders LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $89.92; Mobile De-
fenders LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $959.88; Moira
Smiley Music Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $72.15; Moonlight Em-
broidery & Screen Print Miscella-
neous Expenditure $280.00; Moon-
light Embroidery & Screen Print
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$852.00; Morris Press & Office
Supplies Advertising $1,684.40;
Mosaic Pupil Services $4,066.56;
NACIA Dues and Fees $260.00;
NASPANebraska Assoc Sch Persl
Admin Dues and Fees $90.00;
Natasha Hahn Supplies $36.57;
Nathan Lightle Supplies $269.89;
National FFA Organization Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,269.00;
NCSANebraska Council of School
Admin Dues and Fees $3,732.00;
NDE Early Childhood Training Cen-
ter Travel $0.00; NDE Early Child-
hood Training Center Travel
$1,270.00; NDE Early Childhood
Training Center Professional Ser-
vices $360.00; Nebraska Central
Equipment Co Tires and Parts
$1,245.50; Nebraska Community
Foundation Professional Services
$3,680.00; Nebraska DECA Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,719.60;
Nebraska FBLA Transportation
Charges $3,060.00; Nebraska Pub-
lic Power District Electricity
$34,123.87; Nebraska Safety Cen-
ter Dues and Fees $300.00; Ne-
braska Secretary of State Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $30.00; Ne-
braska Secretary of State Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $30.00; Ne-
braska Truck Center Inc Vehicle
Repair $1,175.66; NHSPA Mem-
bership Miscellaneous Expenditure
$45.00; Nikki Garey Travel $97.33;
Norfolk High School Miscellaneous
Expenditure $150.00; NorMed Inc
Supplies $859.25; Northwestern
Energy Natural Gas $2,262.55;
Northwestern Energy New Con-
struction Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $18.98; Northwestern Energy
New Construction Miscellaneous
Expenditure $90.00; Novus Wind-
shield Repair Vehicle Repair
$80.00; Nuttelman Fencing Inc Pro-
fessional Services $2,279.77; Of-
fice Depot Inc Supplies $23.94;
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquar-
ium Miscellaneous Expenditure
$120.00; Omaha Music Therapy
LLC Pupil Services $1,260.00;
Omaha World Herald Periodicals
$433.20; One Source Professional
Services $611.00; Ozark Delight
Candy Co, Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $372.30; Paige Garringer
Travel $110.78; Patricia
MahrtRoberts Professional Ser-
vices $600.00; Patty Lenz Travel
$31.84; Paula Thompson Dues and
Fees $150.00; Peak Interests LLC
Food $4,957.50; PEAP NAESP
Travel $195.00; Pearson Textbooks
Minor Adoptions $1,707.72; PEP
CO, Inc. Professional Services
$1,880.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &
Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal
Services $1,579.22; PetSmart Sup-
plies $54.96; Pioneer Critical Power
Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $2,000.00; Platte Valley Com-
munications Professional Services
$528.83; Precision Foundations Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,675.00; Premier Eye Care and C
L Services Supplies $676.00; Proj-
ect Lead The Way Inc Supplies
$265.00; Quality Sound & Water
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$588.00; Quill Corporation Supplies
$510.42; Quill Corporation Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $108.93; Ra-
dio Engineering Industries Technol-
ogyRelated Hardware $1,655.00;
Read Naturally Inc Technology
Software $57.51; Reading with TLC
Supplies $173.93; Really Good
Stuff Inc Supplies $294.60; Really
Good Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $33.93; Region IV Ele-
mentary Principals Supplies
$560.00; Region IV Elementary
Principals Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $145.00; Relentless Screen
Printing Miscellaneous Expenditure
$328.50; RevTrak Supplies $19.95;
Rhonda Moseley Travel $66.18;
RoadReady Signs Supplies
$318.45; Robert Sohl Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $311.52; Rockler
Furniture and Fixtures $6,994.95;
Ryan Hogue Travel $740.08;S.A-
.F.E. Center Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $300.00; Sahling
Kenworth, Inc. Tires and Parts
$214.96; Sandy Burmood Miscella-
neous Expenditure $40.00; Sara
ChapmanGomez Travel $68.85;
Sara ChapmanGomez Travel
$51.91; Sara Halvorsen Travel
$168.37; Sara Koehler Travel
$34.45; Sara Langan Travel $48.26;
Sara Langan Travel $36.19; Sarah
Jones Supplies $45.00; Sarah
Plonkey Travel $18.85; Sarah
Snyder Essay Supplies $310.51;
Sayler Screenprinting Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $506.25; Sayler
Screenprinting Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $429.50; Sayler Screen-
printing Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,080.50; Scholastic Book Clubs
Supplies $1,456.09; Scholastic
Book Fairs Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $783.59; Scholastic
Book Fairs Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,677.90; Scholastic
Magazines Inc. Textbooks Con-
sumables $78.10; Scholastic Mag-
azines Inc. Supplies $109.78;
School Health Corporation Sup-
plies $666.61; School Mate Morris
Press Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,834.25; School Specialty Inc
Supplies $376.50; SCHOOLS in
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$222.17; Scott Anderson Profes-
sional Services $50.00; Scott An-
derson Professional Services
$50.00; Scott Schukar Professional
Services $125.00; Scott Schukar
Professional Services $50.00; Scott
Schukar Professional Services
$50.00; Secured Mobility LLC Se-
curity Mobility $624.00; Shea Jef-
fres Professional Services $110.00;
Shredding Solutions Miscellaneous
Expenditure $45.00; Social Think-
ing Supplies $164.65; Sonesta ES
Suites Travel $900.00; Sonic Drive
Inn Supplies $5.00; SpartanNash
Family Fresh Supplies $405.64;
Spencer Noble Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $500.00; Stagecoach Gift
Shop Supplies $101.41; Stelling
Brass & Winds Supplies $465.00;
Sterling Computers Supplies
$1,206.61; Steve Nelson Profes-
sional Services $90.00; Sunbelt
Rentals Rentals of Equipment and
Vehicles $251.20; SupplyWorks
Supplies $11,846.58; TAESEUSU
Technical Assist Excell Sped Travel
$250.00; Tammy Carter Miscella-
neous Expenditure $40.00; Teacher
Synergy Inc Supplies $377.45;
TechMasters Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $259.50; Teresa
Schnoor Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $325.00; The Big Rack Shack
Professional Services $67.50; The
Filter Shop Inc Supplies $664.31;
The Lockmobile Professional Ser-
vices $32.50; The Scarecrow Patch
Dues and Fees $642.00; The
Thompson Co. Food $14,293.57;
Timothy Valleau Professional Ser-
vices $250.00; Timothy Valleau
Professional Services $50.00; Ting
Zou Travel $714.34; Titan Machin-
ery Vehicle Repair $741.25; Tractor
Supply Co. Supplies $72.97; Trade
Well Pallet Inc. Supplies $6,800.00;
Trane Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $3,091.80; Trisha Abels
Travel $33.18; Troy DeHaven Travel
$149.64; Twin River FCCLA Trans-
portation Charges $699.93; ULINE
Supplies $453.79; UNICO Miscella-
neous Expenditure $40.00; UNICO
Miscellaneous Expenditure $40.00;
Unite Private Networks LLC Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$4,186.12; University of Florida
Supplies $123.00; UNK Marketing
& Creative Services Miscellaneous
Expenditure $52.32; UNK Office of
Financial Aid Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $250.00; UNO Choirs
Music Department Miscellaneous
Expenditure $35.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $22,933.14; USI
Education & Government Sales
Supplies $172.19; Varsity Spirit
Fashions Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $26.45; Verdis Group LLC Pro-
fessional Services $3,525.00;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $718.20; Verne
Simmonds Company Supplies
$115.24; Vernon Library Supplies,
Inc. Supplies $79.40; Veronica
Willson Miscellaneous Expenditure
$250.00; Vicky C. DeWald Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $53.20;
Walmart Community BRC Supplies
$483.19; Walmart Community BRC
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,971.80; Ward's Natural Science
Supplies $50.46; Wayne State Col-
lege Miscellaneous Expenditure
$285.00; Wenger Corporation Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $2,139.00;
World Globes & Maps LLC Sup-
plies $430.94; WPCIWestern Path
Consult Inc Drug Testing $150.00;
Wyhe's Choice Fundraising Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure
$12,039.50; Wyhe's Choice
Fundraising Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $3,277.50; Yandas Music
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$138.97; Yellow Van Cleaning Ser-
vices Professional Services
$914.65; York High School Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $150.00;
Zimmerman Printers Miscellaneous
Expenditure $35.70
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
November 2019
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$709,826.43; GSI Engineering
Northern Division LLC Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$633.50; Sign Center Inc. Building
Acquitions and Improvements
$515.19; Specialized Air & Hydro-
nic Balancing Building Acquitions
and Improvements $6,400.00; WIL-
KINS ArchitectureDesignPlanning
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $15,036.30
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto
Olsen Replacement Building AV &
IT Services
LOCATION: 2502 19th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska
PROJECT NO.: 12414
INVITATION NO.: 3177-19-4511
BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, De-
cember 5, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex, Uni-
versity of Nebraska-Lincoln
edu/eBid
(Vendor registration is required)
PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,
November 21, 2019, 2:00:00 CT
Univesity of Nebraska-Kearney
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Monday, November 25, 2019,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,
November 11, 2019
edu/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $1,800,000.00
