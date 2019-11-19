 

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Lee E. Greenwald, At-

torney at Law, PO Box 2230, Kear-

ney, NE 68848 (308) 455-1046,

does hereby provide the following

notice of possible adoptive place-

ment of twotwin minor children:

JOHN DOE: You have been

identified as the biological father of

two twin minor children whose date

of birth is February 2, 2019. If you

are the biological father, you may (i)

deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-

tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-

quish and consent to the adoption;

or (iv) file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody, pursuant to section

43-104.02, or object to the adop-

tion in a proceeding before any Ne-

braska court which has adjudicated

you to be the biological father of

the child prior to your receipt of no-

tice. If you wish to deny paternity,

waive or relinquish your parental

rights, and consent, or receive ad-

ditional information to determine

whether you may be the father of

the child in question, you must

contact Lee E. Greenwald at the

above address. If you wish to ob-

ject to the adoption and seek cus-

tody of the child, you must seek le-

gal counsel from your own attorney

immediately. You may file a Notice

of Objection to Adoption and Intent

to Obtain Custody at any time dur-

ing the pregnancy and up to as last

as five business days after the

child's actual date of birth or re-

ceipt of this notice, whichever is

later. If you fail to do so, your right

to object to the adoption will be ex-

tinguished. If you wish to be ad-

vised of the actual date of birth of

the child, please contact the

above-named attorney to provide

information about where you wish

to be contacted to receive that in-

formation.

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Brumbaugh

Sprinkler Service

Name of Applicant:

Steven Brumbaugh

Address: 1314 W. 78th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 11/01/2019

General nature of business:

Repair, Service, and Install

underground sprinkler system.

Minor landscaping.

Steven Brumbaugh

Applicant or

Legal Representative

Notice of Organization

 

Business name and address:

J&S Contracting LLC

709 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 238-8401

Nature of Business: Traffic Con-

trol for Highway maintenance and

construction

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Decem-

ber 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

November 5, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 12, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. Absent: Sherry Morrow.

A copy of the acknowledgment and

receipt of notice and agenda by the

Board of Commissioners is at-

tached to these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review. County

Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown; while

the convened meeting was open to

the public. Deputy County Attor-

ney Andrew Hoffmeister was pres-

ent.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Octo-

ber 22, 2019 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to ratify the following Oc-

tober 25 and November 8, 2019

payroll claims processed by the

County Clerk. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

OCTOBER 25, 2019

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 259,256.80;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,111.73; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 43,293.86; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

101,363.50; FIRST CONCORD E

3,792.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 87,985.69; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 96.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,253.73; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 619.88; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND

FUNDING E 150.51; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL E

3,016.95; STATE OF NE T

14,282.39; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 754.51

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 50,689.88;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,051.76; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 7,890.70; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,505.50; FIRST

CONCORD E 484.71; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 15,432.74; KEAR-

NEY UNITED WAY E 10.00; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 144.41; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 110.89; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50;

NE CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00;

PRINCIPAL E 815.07; STATE OF

NE T 2,268.76; VISION SERVICE

PLAN E 189.05

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,742.89; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R;

746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.73; PRINCIPAL E 30.50; STATE

OF NE T 236.79

NOVEMBER 8, 2019

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 246,776.04;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,140.44; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 41,450.30; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

102,156.00; FIRST CONCORD E

4,132.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 82,992.40; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,256.99; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 622.69; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND

FUNDING E 341.55; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E

3,076.96; STATE OF NE T

13,312.68; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 768.11

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 52,396.44;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,182.04; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,505.50; FIRST

CONCORD E 484.71; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 16,014.62; KEAR-

NEY UNITED WAY E 5.00; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 144.30; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 105.62; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50;

NE CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00;

PRINCIPAL E 799.72; STATE OF

NE T 2,371.02; VISION SERVICE

PLAN E 184.84

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,742.92; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00 FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.72; PRINCIPAL E 30.48; STATE

OF NE T 236.79

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to accept the Clerk of

the District Court October 2019 Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer October 2019

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,

Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Higgins to accept the Septem-

ber 2019 Community Action Part-

nership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Absent:

Morrow. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the early claims

submitted by the County Clerk as

listed below. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

GENERAL FUND

GD CONCRETE CONSTRUC-

TION PAVING $41,198.00

TITAN ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC

MAINTENANCE $2,525.43

County Sheriff Neil Miller was

present to discuss the purchase of

new Sheriff Department vehicles

per the State of Nebraska contract.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to approve the purchase of

two 2020 Dodge Charger Police

AWD in the total amount of

$55,034.00. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

County Board received thank you

notes from CASA, Buffalo County

Historical Society/Trails & Rails

Museum and the Buffalo County

Economic Development for their

continued support. An anonymous

letter was received concerning the

Highway Department Road Fund

paying for snow removal at the

Courthouse and County properties.

NACO sent a letter from Attorney

General Doug Peterson regarding

the status of the ongoing national

litigation against opioid manufac-

turers and distributors. The City of

Kearney sent the Planning Com-

mission Agenda for November 15,

2019. The USDA sent a news re-

lease regarding disaster funding.

The Nebraska Forest Service sent

the final 2019 Central Platte Com-

munity Wildfire Protection Plan

(CWPP) for Buffalo, Northeast

Dawson, Hall, Hamilton, Howard,

Merrick, Nance, Polk, Sherman and

York Counties. Chairman McMullen

called on each Board member

present for committee reports and

recommendations.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak was present for the fol-

lowing Zoning agenda items.

Adam Goertzen with JEO Con-

sulting Group Inc. was present to

review the Federal Emergency

Management Association Building

Restriction Agreement for Widup

Administrative Subdivision. Moved

by Loeffelholz and seconded by

Higgins, that the following Resolu-

tion 2019-46 be adopted to author-

ize Chairman McMullen to sign the

Building Restriction Agreement for

a Letter of Map Revision for prop-

erty sought to be removed from the

Special Flood Hazards Area, as de-

fined in Buffalo County's Flood

Plain Regulations. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-46

 

WHEREAS, in 1986 Buffalo

County, Nebraska adopted and en-

acted floodplain regulations and

has amended the regulations at

various times in the past, and

WHEREAS, there has been a re-

quest submitted to the Buffalo

County Floodplain Administrator for

a Letter of Map Revision on the ba-

sis of fill (LOMR-F) for property

sought to be removed from the

Special Flood Hazards Area, as de-

fined in Buffalo County's Floodplain

Regulations Resolution, hereinafter

referred to as the "subject prop-

erty", and

WHEREAS, the request and engi-

neer certifications that accompany

the LOMR-F application that were

submitted to the Floodplain Admin-

istrator fulfill the necessary local

standards and findings concerning

structures and fill placed on the

subject property as required by the

Federal Emergency Management

Administration (FEMA) for the ap-

plicant seeking LOMR-F from

FEMA, and

WHEREAS, this Board deems it

prudent to enter into a Develop-

ment Restriction Agreement con-

cerning development in and upon

the subject property and the Buf-

falo County Attorney's Office has

reviewed and approved a proposed

agreement to be executed on be-

half of Buffalo County and the party

seeking the LOMR-F.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS OF BUFFALO

COUNTY THAT the structure and

development now existing on the

subject property as certified by

professional engineer fulfill the re-

quired local government standards

and findings for structures and fill

placed on the subject property and

the Chairperson of this Board is au-

thorized to execute on behalf of

Buffalo County the proposed De-

velopment Restriction Agreement,

and

IT IS RESOLVED the subject

property is legally described as:

Lot 1, Widup Administrative Sub-

division, an Administrative Subdivi-

sion being a part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 1, Township 8 North,

Range 13 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed with the Development Re-

striction Agreement against the

subject property.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:20 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Mitchell Humphrey, licensed sur-

veyor, on behalf of Bryan and Tisha

Stauffer Land & Cattle, LLC for

property described as part of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

east Quarter and part of the South-

west Quarter in Section 29, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 18 West of

the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, to be

known as Stauffer Administrative

Subdivision, an Administrative

Subdivision. Mitchell Humphrey

was present to review the applica-

tion and answer questions. No one

else addressed the Board and

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:24 A.M. Moved by Re-

iter and seconded by Higgins to

approve the Administrative Subdi-

vision with the following Resolution

2019-47. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-47

 

WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,

licensed surveyor, on behalf of

Bryan and Tisha Stauffer Land &

Cattle, LLC hereinafter referred to

as "applicant" have filed for an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision to be

known as "STAUFFER ADMINIS-

TRATIVE SUBDIVISION," with the

Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning

Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on November 12,

2019, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing now finds:

1. The proposed "STAUFFER

ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION"

is in the Agricultural (AG) Zoning

District for Buffalo County, Ne-

braska and the size of the parcels

of real estate owned by the subdi-

viding entity after subdividing com-

plies with the minimum lot size of

this zoning district.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. Turkey Creek Rd is a county

maintained open public road that

abuts the proposed subdivision to

the West. The width of this road af-

ter dedication complies with the

minimum width standards required

by the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"STAUFFER ADMINISTRATIVE

SUBDIVISION", an administrative

subdivision being part of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

east Quarter and part of the South-

west Quarter of Section 29, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 18 West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, duly made out, acknowl-

edged and certified, is hereby ap-

proved, accepted, ratified, and au-

thorized to be filed and recorded in

the Office of the Register of Deeds,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Mitchell

Humphrey, licensed surveyor, on

behalf of Jerold D. and Linda K.

Woitaszewski for property de-

scribed as part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in

Section 35, Township 12 North,

Range 13 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as Lot 1,

Woitaszewski Administrative Sub-

division, an Administrative Subdivi-

sion. Mitchell Humphrey was pres-

ent to review the application and

answer questions. John Reidy and

Dawn Johnson asked questions

about the application. Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

9:31 A.M. Moved by Reiter and se-

conded by Klein to approve the Ad-

ministrative Subdivision with the

following Resolution 2019-48.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Re-

iter, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Absent:

Morrow. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-48

 

WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,

licensed surveyor, on behalf of Jer-

old D. and Linda K. Woitaszewski

hereinafter referred to as

"applicant" have filed for an Admin-

istrative Subdivision to be known

as "WOITASZEWSKI ADMINIS-

TRATIVE SUBDIVISION," with the

Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning

Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on November 12,

2019, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing now finds:

1. The proposed

"WOITASZEWSKI ADMINISTRA-

TIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the Agri-

cultural (AG) Zoning District for

Buffalo County, Nebraska and the

size of the parcels of real estate

owned by the subdividing entity af-

ter subdividing complies with the

minimum lot size of this zoning dis-

trict.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. Shelton Rd is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

East. The width of this road after

dedication complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. 310th Rd is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

North. The width of this road after

dedication complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"WOITASZEWSKI ADMINISTRA-

TIVE SUBDIVISION", an adminis-

trative subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 35, Township 12

North, Range 13 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

duly made out, acknowledged and

certified, is hereby approved, ac-

cepted, ratified, and authorized to

be filed and recorded in the Office

of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

On October 8, 2019 the Board of

Commissioners tabled the consid-

eration of Zoning amendments re-

lated to Solar Energy until this

meeting. Deputy County Attorney

Hoffmeister updated the Board on

the meeting that he attended with

Joe Johnson, William McMullen,

Tricia Kretz and Bobby Johnson

from Dawson Public Power on Oc-

tober 31, 2019 to further discuss

possible regulations. The Board ta-

bled further discussion and possi-

ble decisions until December 23,

2019.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:40 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Reiter and McMullen. Absent: Mor-

row. Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve Tax List Cor-

rections numbered 4632 through

4635 submitted by County Asses-

sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve the

Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-

dicated on the application by

County Treasurer Sidwell for Ne-

braska Youth Camp for a 2016 Ti-

tan Flatbed Trailer. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-

hicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for Crane River

Theater Company Inc. for (2) 2015

Sharp Enclosed Trailers and a 1998

Ford Extend Cab. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,

Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:47 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Motion

declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to accept Source Well

pricing from Green Line Equipment

of Ravenna, NE for One New John

Deere 1575 Commercial Mower af-

ter trade in price for $34,134.03.

Building and Grounds Department

will pay $3,896.97 for the John

Deere Rotary Broom and the High-

way Department will pay

$30,237.06. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to set the bid date for

Asphalt Overlay Project on the Ra-

venna Road starting at Highway 30

going north to the Wood River

Bridge for December 10, 2019 at

10:00 A.M. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-

ried.

Highway Superintendent John

Maul reported on the State Right of

Way Certificates that he signed for

the three Federal Aid Secondary

Roads that were damaged in the

Flooding.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign on behalf of the

County Board the Year-End Certifi-

cation of County Highway Superin-

tendent form with the following

Resolution-2019-49. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-49

SIGNING OF THE YEAR-END

CERTIFICATION OF COUNTY

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

FORM 2019

 

WHEREAS: The State of Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion (NDOT) requires that each

county must annually certify (by

December 31st of each year) the

appointment of the County High-

way Superintendent to the NDOT

using the Year-End Certification of

County Highway Superintendent

form;

WHEREAS: The NDOT requires

that such certification shall also in-

clude a copy of the meeting min-

utes showing the appointment of

the County Highway Superintend-

ent by their name as it appears on

their License (if applicable), their Li-

cense Number and Class of Li-

cense (if applicable), the type of

appointment, i.e., employed or un-

der contract (consultant, or interlo-

cal agreement with another county

and/or incorporated municipality),

and the beginning date of the ap-

pointment; and

WHEREAS: The NDOT also re-

quires that such Year-End Certifi-

cation of County Highway Superin-

tendent form shall be signed by the

County Board Chairperson and

shall include a copy of a resolution

of the County Board authorizing the

signing of the Year-End Certifica-

tion of County Highway Superin-

tendent form by the County Board

Chairperson.

BE IT RESOLVED that the County

Board Chairperson of Buffalo

County is hereby authorized to sign

the attached Year-End Certification

of County Highway Superintendent

form.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and Sheriff Neil

Miller reported that he is working

with the City of Kearney on several

projects. Sheriff Miller will return to

this Board with draft Interlocal

Agreements with the City of Kear-

ney at a later date.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:57 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November

26, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

Re: 9002.5473

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Camille R. Hawk, Attor-

ney at Law, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

at the East door of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, in the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

on December 19, 2019, at 10:00

A.M.:

Lot Sixteen (16), except the

South 2.0 feet, Block Eight (8),

Bethany Manor Subdivision to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska

commonly known as 4003 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

Attorney at Law,

Successor Trustee.

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE68154

(402) 330-6300

