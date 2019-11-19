NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
43-104.14, Lee E. Greenwald, At-
torney at Law, PO Box 2230, Kear-
ney, NE 68848 (308) 455-1046,
does hereby provide the following
notice of possible adoptive place-
ment of twotwin minor children:
JOHN DOE: You have been
identified as the biological father of
two twin minor children whose date
of birth is February 2, 2019. If you
are the biological father, you may (i)
deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-
tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-
quish and consent to the adoption;
or (iv) file a Notice of Objection to
Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-
tody, pursuant to section
43-104.02, or object to the adop-
tion in a proceeding before any Ne-
braska court which has adjudicated
you to be the biological father of
the child prior to your receipt of no-
tice. If you wish to deny paternity,
waive or relinquish your parental
rights, and consent, or receive ad-
ditional information to determine
whether you may be the father of
the child in question, you must
contact Lee E. Greenwald at the
above address. If you wish to ob-
ject to the adoption and seek cus-
tody of the child, you must seek le-
gal counsel from your own attorney
immediately. You may file a Notice
of Objection to Adoption and Intent
to Obtain Custody at any time dur-
ing the pregnancy and up to as last
as five business days after the
child's actual date of birth or re-
ceipt of this notice, whichever is
later. If you fail to do so, your right
to object to the adoption will be ex-
tinguished. If you wish to be ad-
vised of the actual date of birth of
the child, please contact the
above-named attorney to provide
information about where you wish
to be contacted to receive that in-
formation.
ZNEZ N12,19,26
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Brumbaugh
Sprinkler Service
Name of Applicant:
Steven Brumbaugh
Address: 1314 W. 78th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 11/01/2019
General nature of business:
Repair, Service, and Install
underground sprinkler system.
Minor landscaping.
Steven Brumbaugh
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ N19,t1
Notice of Organization
Business name and address:
J&S Contracting LLC
709 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 238-8401
Nature of Business: Traffic Con-
trol for Highway maintenance and
construction
ZNEZ N12,19,26
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-
mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-
corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-
ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on Decem-
ber 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
THE SOUTH HALF OF THE
SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST
HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S
SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 604 Court
Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
November 5, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 202350).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ N5,12,19,26,D3
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY,
NOVEMBER 12, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. Absent: Sherry Morrow.
A copy of the acknowledgment and
receipt of notice and agenda by the
Board of Commissioners is at-
tached to these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review. County
Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown; while
the convened meeting was open to
the public. Deputy County Attor-
ney Andrew Hoffmeister was pres-
ent.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Octo-
ber 22, 2019 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to ratify the following Oc-
tober 25 and November 8, 2019
payroll claims processed by the
County Clerk. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
OCTOBER 25, 2019
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 259,256.80;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,111.73; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 43,293.86; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
101,363.50; FIRST CONCORD E
3,792.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 87,985.69; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 96.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,253.73; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 619.88; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND
FUNDING E 150.51; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL E
3,016.95; STATE OF NE T
14,282.39; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 754.51
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 50,689.88;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,051.76; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 7,890.70; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,505.50; FIRST
CONCORD E 484.71; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 15,432.74; KEAR-
NEY UNITED WAY E 10.00; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 144.41; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 110.89; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50;
NE CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00;
PRINCIPAL E 815.07; STATE OF
NE T 2,268.76; VISION SERVICE
PLAN E 189.05
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,742.89; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R;
746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.73; PRINCIPAL E 30.50; STATE
OF NE T 236.79
NOVEMBER 8, 2019
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 246,776.04;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,140.44; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 41,450.30; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
102,156.00; FIRST CONCORD E
4,132.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 82,992.40; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,256.99; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 622.69; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND
FUNDING E 341.55; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E
3,076.96; STATE OF NE T
13,312.68; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 768.11
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 52,396.44;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,182.04; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,505.50; FIRST
CONCORD E 484.71; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 16,014.62; KEAR-
NEY UNITED WAY E 5.00; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 144.30; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 105.62; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50;
NE CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00;
PRINCIPAL E 799.72; STATE OF
NE T 2,371.02; VISION SERVICE
PLAN E 184.84
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,742.92; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00 FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.72; PRINCIPAL E 30.48; STATE
OF NE T 236.79
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to accept the Clerk of
the District Court October 2019 Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer October 2019
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,
Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Higgins to accept the Septem-
ber 2019 Community Action Part-
nership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Absent:
Morrow. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the early claims
submitted by the County Clerk as
listed below. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
GENERAL FUND
GD CONCRETE CONSTRUC-
TION PAVING $41,198.00
TITAN ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC
MAINTENANCE $2,525.43
County Sheriff Neil Miller was
present to discuss the purchase of
new Sheriff Department vehicles
per the State of Nebraska contract.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to approve the purchase of
two 2020 Dodge Charger Police
AWD in the total amount of
$55,034.00. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
County Board received thank you
notes from CASA, Buffalo County
Historical Society/Trails & Rails
Museum and the Buffalo County
Economic Development for their
continued support. An anonymous
letter was received concerning the
Highway Department Road Fund
paying for snow removal at the
Courthouse and County properties.
NACO sent a letter from Attorney
General Doug Peterson regarding
the status of the ongoing national
litigation against opioid manufac-
turers and distributors. The City of
Kearney sent the Planning Com-
mission Agenda for November 15,
2019. The USDA sent a news re-
lease regarding disaster funding.
The Nebraska Forest Service sent
the final 2019 Central Platte Com-
munity Wildfire Protection Plan
(CWPP) for Buffalo, Northeast
Dawson, Hall, Hamilton, Howard,
Merrick, Nance, Polk, Sherman and
York Counties. Chairman McMullen
called on each Board member
present for committee reports and
recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak was present for the fol-
lowing Zoning agenda items.
Adam Goertzen with JEO Con-
sulting Group Inc. was present to
review the Federal Emergency
Management Association Building
Restriction Agreement for Widup
Administrative Subdivision. Moved
by Loeffelholz and seconded by
Higgins, that the following Resolu-
tion 2019-46 be adopted to author-
ize Chairman McMullen to sign the
Building Restriction Agreement for
a Letter of Map Revision for prop-
erty sought to be removed from the
Special Flood Hazards Area, as de-
fined in Buffalo County's Flood
Plain Regulations. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-46
WHEREAS, in 1986 Buffalo
County, Nebraska adopted and en-
acted floodplain regulations and
has amended the regulations at
various times in the past, and
WHEREAS, there has been a re-
quest submitted to the Buffalo
County Floodplain Administrator for
a Letter of Map Revision on the ba-
sis of fill (LOMR-F) for property
sought to be removed from the
Special Flood Hazards Area, as de-
fined in Buffalo County's Floodplain
Regulations Resolution, hereinafter
referred to as the "subject prop-
erty", and
WHEREAS, the request and engi-
neer certifications that accompany
the LOMR-F application that were
submitted to the Floodplain Admin-
istrator fulfill the necessary local
standards and findings concerning
structures and fill placed on the
subject property as required by the
Federal Emergency Management
Administration (FEMA) for the ap-
plicant seeking LOMR-F from
FEMA, and
WHEREAS, this Board deems it
prudent to enter into a Develop-
ment Restriction Agreement con-
cerning development in and upon
the subject property and the Buf-
falo County Attorney's Office has
reviewed and approved a proposed
agreement to be executed on be-
half of Buffalo County and the party
seeking the LOMR-F.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS OF BUFFALO
COUNTY THAT the structure and
development now existing on the
subject property as certified by
professional engineer fulfill the re-
quired local government standards
and findings for structures and fill
placed on the subject property and
the Chairperson of this Board is au-
thorized to execute on behalf of
Buffalo County the proposed De-
velopment Restriction Agreement,
and
IT IS RESOLVED the subject
property is legally described as:
Lot 1, Widup Administrative Sub-
division, an Administrative Subdivi-
sion being a part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 1, Township 8 North,
Range 13 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed with the Development Re-
striction Agreement against the
subject property.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:20 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Mitchell Humphrey, licensed sur-
veyor, on behalf of Bryan and Tisha
Stauffer Land & Cattle, LLC for
property described as part of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
east Quarter and part of the South-
west Quarter in Section 29, Town-
ship 10 North, Range 18 West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, to be
known as Stauffer Administrative
Subdivision, an Administrative
Subdivision. Mitchell Humphrey
was present to review the applica-
tion and answer questions. No one
else addressed the Board and
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:24 A.M. Moved by Re-
iter and seconded by Higgins to
approve the Administrative Subdi-
vision with the following Resolution
2019-47. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-47
WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,
licensed surveyor, on behalf of
Bryan and Tisha Stauffer Land &
Cattle, LLC hereinafter referred to
as "applicant" have filed for an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision to be
known as "STAUFFER ADMINIS-
TRATIVE SUBDIVISION," with the
Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning
Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on November 12,
2019, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing now finds:
1. The proposed "STAUFFER
ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION"
is in the Agricultural (AG) Zoning
District for Buffalo County, Ne-
braska and the size of the parcels
of real estate owned by the subdi-
viding entity after subdividing com-
plies with the minimum lot size of
this zoning district.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. Turkey Creek Rd is a county
maintained open public road that
abuts the proposed subdivision to
the West. The width of this road af-
ter dedication complies with the
minimum width standards required
by the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"STAUFFER ADMINISTRATIVE
SUBDIVISION", an administrative
subdivision being part of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
east Quarter and part of the South-
west Quarter of Section 29, Town-
ship 10 North, Range 18 West of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, duly made out, acknowl-
edged and certified, is hereby ap-
proved, accepted, ratified, and au-
thorized to be filed and recorded in
the Office of the Register of Deeds,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Mitchell
Humphrey, licensed surveyor, on
behalf of Jerold D. and Linda K.
Woitaszewski for property de-
scribed as part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in
Section 35, Township 12 North,
Range 13 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as Lot 1,
Woitaszewski Administrative Sub-
division, an Administrative Subdivi-
sion. Mitchell Humphrey was pres-
ent to review the application and
answer questions. John Reidy and
Dawn Johnson asked questions
about the application. Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
9:31 A.M. Moved by Reiter and se-
conded by Klein to approve the Ad-
ministrative Subdivision with the
following Resolution 2019-48.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Re-
iter, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Absent:
Morrow. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-48
WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,
licensed surveyor, on behalf of Jer-
old D. and Linda K. Woitaszewski
hereinafter referred to as
"applicant" have filed for an Admin-
istrative Subdivision to be known
as "WOITASZEWSKI ADMINIS-
TRATIVE SUBDIVISION," with the
Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning
Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on November 12,
2019, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing now finds:
1. The proposed
"WOITASZEWSKI ADMINISTRA-
TIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the Agri-
cultural (AG) Zoning District for
Buffalo County, Nebraska and the
size of the parcels of real estate
owned by the subdividing entity af-
ter subdividing complies with the
minimum lot size of this zoning dis-
trict.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. Shelton Rd is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
East. The width of this road after
dedication complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. 310th Rd is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
North. The width of this road after
dedication complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"WOITASZEWSKI ADMINISTRA-
TIVE SUBDIVISION", an adminis-
trative subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 35, Township 12
North, Range 13 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
duly made out, acknowledged and
certified, is hereby approved, ac-
cepted, ratified, and authorized to
be filed and recorded in the Office
of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
On October 8, 2019 the Board of
Commissioners tabled the consid-
eration of Zoning amendments re-
lated to Solar Energy until this
meeting. Deputy County Attorney
Hoffmeister updated the Board on
the meeting that he attended with
Joe Johnson, William McMullen,
Tricia Kretz and Bobby Johnson
from Dawson Public Power on Oc-
tober 31, 2019 to further discuss
possible regulations. The Board ta-
bled further discussion and possi-
ble decisions until December 23,
2019.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:40 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Reiter and McMullen. Absent: Mor-
row. Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve Tax List Cor-
rections numbered 4632 through
4635 submitted by County Asses-
sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve the
Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-
dicated on the application by
County Treasurer Sidwell for Ne-
braska Youth Camp for a 2016 Ti-
tan Flatbed Trailer. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-
hicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for Crane River
Theater Company Inc. for (2) 2015
Sharp Enclosed Trailers and a 1998
Ford Extend Cab. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,
Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:47 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Motion
declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to accept Source Well
pricing from Green Line Equipment
of Ravenna, NE for One New John
Deere 1575 Commercial Mower af-
ter trade in price for $34,134.03.
Building and Grounds Department
will pay $3,896.97 for the John
Deere Rotary Broom and the High-
way Department will pay
$30,237.06. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to set the bid date for
Asphalt Overlay Project on the Ra-
venna Road starting at Highway 30
going north to the Wood River
Bridge for December 10, 2019 at
10:00 A.M. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-
ried.
Highway Superintendent John
Maul reported on the State Right of
Way Certificates that he signed for
the three Federal Aid Secondary
Roads that were damaged in the
Flooding.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign on behalf of the
County Board the Year-End Certifi-
cation of County Highway Superin-
tendent form with the following
Resolution-2019-49. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-49
SIGNING OF THE YEAR-END
CERTIFICATION OF COUNTY
HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT
FORM 2019
WHEREAS: The State of Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion (NDOT) requires that each
county must annually certify (by
December 31st of each year) the
appointment of the County High-
way Superintendent to the NDOT
using the Year-End Certification of
County Highway Superintendent
form;
WHEREAS: The NDOT requires
that such certification shall also in-
clude a copy of the meeting min-
utes showing the appointment of
the County Highway Superintend-
ent by their name as it appears on
their License (if applicable), their Li-
cense Number and Class of Li-
cense (if applicable), the type of
appointment, i.e., employed or un-
der contract (consultant, or interlo-
cal agreement with another county
and/or incorporated municipality),
and the beginning date of the ap-
pointment; and
WHEREAS: The NDOT also re-
quires that such Year-End Certifi-
cation of County Highway Superin-
tendent form shall be signed by the
County Board Chairperson and
shall include a copy of a resolution
of the County Board authorizing the
signing of the Year-End Certifica-
tion of County Highway Superin-
tendent form by the County Board
Chairperson.
BE IT RESOLVED that the County
Board Chairperson of Buffalo
County is hereby authorized to sign
the attached Year-End Certification
of County Highway Superintendent
form.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and Sheriff Neil
Miller reported that he is working
with the City of Kearney on several
projects. Sheriff Miller will return to
this Board with draft Interlocal
Agreements with the City of Kear-
ney at a later date.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:57 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November
26, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ N19,t1
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
Re: 9002.5473
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that the
following-described property will
be sold by Camille R. Hawk, Attor-
ney at Law, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
at the East door of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, in the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
on December 19, 2019, at 10:00
A.M.:
Lot Sixteen (16), except the
South 2.0 feet, Block Eight (8),
Bethany Manor Subdivision to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska
commonly known as 4003 Ave-
nue F, Kearney, NE 68847
The highest bidder will deposit
with the Trustee, at the time of the
sale, a personal or cashier's check
in the amount of $5,000.00, with
the full purchase price, in certified
funds, to be received by the Trus-
tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the
sale, except this requirement is
waived when the highest bidder is
the beneficiary. (If the sale is held
after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-
ment remains the same, and the full
purchase price, in certified funds,
shall be received by the Trustee by
5:00 p.m. the following business
day.) The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-
plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-
ing the documentary stamp tax.
This property is sold "as is" and
this sale is made without any war-
ranties as to title or condition of the
property.
If this sale is set aside for any
reason, the Purchaser at the sale
shall be entitled only to a return of
the deposit paid, or the purchase
price if paid by the Purchaser. The
Purchaser shall have no further re-
course against the Beneficiary, the
Servicer for the Beneficiary, the
Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-
ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-
ney. If you are a bidder other than
the Beneficiary, and you choose to
enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-
cepting the terms of this sale with-
out recourse as outlined in this No-
tice of Sale.
By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)
Attorney at Law,
Successor Trustee.
For Walentine O'Toole, LLP
11240 Davenport Street,
P.O. Box 540125
Omaha, NE68154
(402) 330-6300
ZNEZ N5,12,19,26,D3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.