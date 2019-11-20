NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding its' regular Board of
Health Meeting on December 3rd,
2019. The meeting will be held at
Kearney Regional Medical Center,
804 22nd Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845 in portable #2 south side of
the building beginning at 6:00 PM.
The agenda for this meeting is kept
current and available for public in-
spection at Two Rivers Public
Health Department; agenda may be
modified at this meeting.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MORRIS BETTER
BOOKKEEPING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Morris Better Book-
keeping, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Justin Herr-
mann, 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 14, 2019 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the lim-
ited liability company shall be
vested in the following members:
Cory Morris, Member
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF V7 VENTURES LIFTED
JEEP RENTALS, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that V7
Ventures Lifted Jeep Rentals,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act. The address
of its designated office is1630 W.
105th St. Place, Kearney, NE
68845. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is Jo-
seph L. Verzal, 1630 W. 105th St.
Place, Kearney, NE 68845. V7 Ven-
tures Lifted Jeep Rentals, L.L.C.
commenced business on October
15, 2019, and the general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business not prohibited by
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
