 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Rivers Public Health Department

will be holding its' regular Board of

Health Meeting on December 3rd,

2019. The meeting will be held at

Kearney Regional Medical Center,

804 22nd Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845 in portable #2 south side of

the building beginning at 6:00 PM.

The agenda for this meeting is kept

current and available for public in-

spection at Two Rivers Public

Health Department; agenda may be

modified at this meeting.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MORRIS BETTER

BOOKKEEPING, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Morris Better Book-

keeping, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Justin Herr-

mann, 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 14, 2019 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the lim-

ited liability company shall be

vested in the following members:

Cory Morris, Member

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF V7 VENTURES LIFTED

JEEP RENTALS, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that V7

Ventures Lifted Jeep Rentals,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act. The address

of its designated office is1630 W.

105th St. Place, Kearney, NE

68845. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is Jo-

seph L. Verzal, 1630 W. 105th St.

Place, Kearney, NE 68845. V7 Ven-

tures Lifted Jeep Rentals, L.L.C.

commenced business on October

15, 2019, and the general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business not prohibited by

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

