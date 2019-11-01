<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
A & J LUEBS FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that A & J
Luebs Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 3120 58th Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Allyson A.
Luebs, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 3120 58th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: October 15, 2019.
Allyson A. Luebs, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, the
undersigned Company amended its
Articles of Organization by chang-
ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,
LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.
The street and mailing address of
the initial designated office for the
Company is 803 13th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845, and the
agent for service of process of the
Company is Melissa L. Willis,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 803 13th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.
Dated: October 18, 2019.
Marc A. Willis, Sole Member
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2019 Part 7 Improvements; Alley
District in connection with PID
2019-999, Kearney, Nebraska will
be received by City of Kearney, at
the office of the City Clerk, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, until 2:00 p.m. local time on
November 12, 2019, at which time
the Bids received will be publicly
opened and read in the City Coun-
cil Chambers.
The project primarily consists of
paving an existing gravel alley lo-
cated between 5th & 6th Avenue
and 21st and 22nd Street. Project
includes approximately 750 square
yards of concrete alley in addition
to minor sidewalk removal/replac-
ement and earthwork and all other
associated work as indicated on
the drawings and within the specifi-
cations.
Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to City of
Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
as security that the bidder(s) to
whom the award(s) are made will
enter into contract to build the im-
provements bid upon and furnish
the required bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids shall
be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements Alley District PID
2019-999
Bids Received:
November 12, 2019
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-
crimination in Federally assisted
programs of the Department of
Transportation issued pursuant to
such Act, hereby notifies all bidders
that it will affirmatively insure that in
any contract entered into pursuant
to this advertisement, minority
business enterprises will be af-
forded full opportunity to submit
bids in response to this invitation
and will not be discriminated
against on the grounds of race,
color, or national origin, sex, age
and disability/handicap in consider-
ation for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may be
examined at:
• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,
Nebraska 68516
• Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68127
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6540573 Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements; Alley District PID
2019-999.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of this contract.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse Mayor
ATTEST
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on November 12, 2019 at
9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners room,
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Mitch Humphrey on behalf of Bryan
& Tisha Stauffer Land & Cattle, LLC
for property described as tract of
land being part of the SW1/4 of the
SE1/4 and part of SW1/4 of Sec-
tion 29-T10N-R18W to be known
as Lot 1 Stauffer Administrative
Subdivision. Complete description
on file with Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
BV & R ENTERPRISES LLC
Notice is hereby given that BV &
R ENTERPRISES LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The initial
designated office address of the
LLC is: 2285 29th Road, Kearney,
NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process is Stephen G.
Lowe. The address for the initial
agent for service of process is:
street address: 2033 Central Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing
address: P.O. Box 1516, Kearney,
NE 68848-1516.
Stephen G. Lowe
Organizer
STATE of NEBRASKA
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
CERTIFICATE of
ORGANIZATION
CALAMUS COUNTRY
ACRES
ASSOCIATION LLC
FIRST:
The name of the limited li-
ability company is CALAMUS
COUNTRY ACRES ASSOCIATION
LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 225 Coun-
tryside Lane, Elm Creek, NE 68836.
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
68102. The name of its agent for
service of process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to the fullest extent per-
missible under Nebraska law. The
company is authorized to indemnify
its members and managers to the
fullest extend permissible under
Nebraska law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below.
Date: September 26, 2019
LegzlZoom.com., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley,
Assistant Secretary
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Ersel J. Mitchell,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-149
Notice is hereby given that on
Oct. 21, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trap-
per J. Mitchell, whose address is
1270 N. 2nd Street, Apt. 19, Plat-
teville, WI 53818, was appointed by
the Court as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Dec. 24, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &
Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Kelly Ray Howell and
Carrie Isa Howell, dated June 29,
2010, and recorded on June 30,
2010, Document No. 2010-4173 in
the Office of the Recorder of
Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the undersigned Successor Trustee
will on November 12, 2019, at
10:00 AM, at the West Door by the
Main Foyer of the Buffalo County,
Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska,
sell at public vendue to the highest
bidder for cash:
Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town
of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, commonly known as 602
2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: October 4, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 218664).
For more information, visit
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
JUDITH JOLENE RESH,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-151
Notice is hereby given that on
October 24, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Gayle
Lynn Resh, whose address is 2200
Stockwell, Lincoln, NE 68502, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before December 31, 2019, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P. O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
KREUTZER TRUCKING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Kreut-
zer Trucking, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 1516 1st Ave-
nue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Brian R. Symington, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848.
Dated: August 22, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-198
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
LONDON BAZYN,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, AMBER KESSER-
WANI, the natural mother, of LON-
DON BAZYN, born October 2012,
and anyone else claiming any right
or interest in and to said child, that
proceedings concerning LONDON
BAZYN are currently pending in the
Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and that an evidentiary
hearing on the State's Juvenile Pe-
tition has been set for November
14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Said parent
or anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said child shall
enter their appearance in the Juve-
nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on or before November 14,
2019, at 2:30 p.m. or personally ap-
pear on this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MELISSA CRAIG
COUNSELING, L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Melissa
Craig Counseling, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 1008
E 65th Street Place, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 1008
E 65th Street Place, Kearney, NE
68847
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Melissa Craig.
Article IV. Professional Service:
The Company, its members, man-
agers, professional employees, and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render counsel-
ing and mental health services in
the State of Nebraska.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 11th day of October,
2019.
Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer
<addr:LOWE, STEPHEN G,3082375100,2033 CENTRAL AVE,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MID-AMERICA PASTURE
RECLAMATION LLC
Notice is hereby given that
MID-AMERICA PASTURE RECLA-
MATION LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The initial designated of-
fice address of the LLC is: 33229
265th Road, Pleasanton, NE
68866. The initial agent for service
of process is Stephen G. Lowe.
The address for the initial agent for
service of process is: street ad-
dress: 2033 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847; mailing address:
P.O. Box 1516, Kearney, NE
68848-1516.
Stephen G. Lowe
Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-
cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:
LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-
TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-
BRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 18th day of October,
2019.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 18th day of October,
2019, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.Witness my
hand and notarial seal the day and
year last above written.
Lori A. Hayes,
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 19-386
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Laura Ann Matthies
Notice is hereby given that on the
22nd day of August, 2019, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Laura Ann Matthies to Laura
Ann Gormley.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Judge
Marsh, in courtroom no. ___, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68847
on the 5th day of Nov. 2019 at
11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Laura Ann Matthies to Laura
Ann Gormley.
Laura Matthies, Petitioner
1910 W. 38th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, No-
vember 12, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by
Schug Ventures for USCOC of Ne-
braska/Kansas, LLC for a Condi-
tional Use Permit as provided in
Paragraph H of Section 46-110
"Telecommunications Towers" of
Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use
Regulations" of the City Code to
co-locate telecommunications
equipment for wireless communi-
cations on property zoned District
M-1, Limited Industrial District and
described as Lot 781, Original
Town of Kearney Junction, now
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile
Woodward, Trustee, to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District RR-2, Rural Residential
District (Intermediate Standards) for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the South Half of
the South Half of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (One
Half Mile North of 56th Street and
West of 46th Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile
Woodward, Trustee, for the Final
Plat for Woodward 46th Avenue
Subdivision, a subdivision being
the South Half of the South Half of
the Southeast Quarter of the North-
east Quarter of Section 20, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as the South
Half of the South Half of the South-
east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-
ter of Section 20, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(One Half Mile North of 56th Street
and West of 46th Avenue).
4. Application submitted by
Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for
Graczyk Properties, LLC, to rezone
from District C-2, Community
Commercial District to District
C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as
Lots 1 and 2 (to be vacated), Tacha
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th
Avenue intersection).
5. Application submitted by
Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for
Graczyk Properties, LLC, for the Fi-
nal Plat for Graczyk Addition, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing Lots 1, 2 and 3, Tacha Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (to be
vacated), and being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 4, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th
Avenue intersection).
6. Application submitted by
Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for
Graczyk Properties, LLC for Plan-
ned District Development Plan Ap-
proval for the proposed construc-
tion of a warehouse office building
and bulk material storage building
on property to be zoned District
C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
Districtand described as a Lot 1,
Graczyk Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (Northwest of
11th Street and 30th Avenue inter-
section).
7. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, to
rezone from District AG, Agricul-
tural District to District R-3/PD, Ur-
ban Residential Multi-Family (Med-
ium Density)/Planned Development
Overlay District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being a
part of Government Lot 3 of Sec-
tion 10, Township 8 North, Range
16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 11th
Street, West of Yanney Avenue and
East of 22nd Avenue).
8. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, for
the Final Plat for Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being a part of Government
Lot 3 of Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street, West of
Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd
Avenue).
9. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, for
the annexation of Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being a part of Government
Lot 3 of Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street, West of
Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd
Avenue).
10. Application submitted by Bart
Thomsen for GCP II Kearney Senior
Living, LLC a/k/a KPT&G, LLC for
Planned District Development Plan
Approval for the proposed con-
struction of a senior living facility
on property to be zoned District
R-3/PD, Urban Residential Multi-
-Family (Medium Density)/Planned
Development Overlay Districtand
described as Lot 1, Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebras-
ka(South of 11th Street, West of
Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd
Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00a.m. on November 6, 2019in
the Council Chambers at City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
Roz Sheldon Counseling, LLC
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Roz
Sheldon Counseling, LLC.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The mailing address of the
initial agent for service is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Rosalind Shel-
don.
Article IV. Professional Service:
The Company, its members, man-
agers, professional employees, and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render coun-
seling and mental health services in
the State of Nebraska.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 10th day of October,
2019.
Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
STATIC TRUCKING, LLC
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Static
Trucking, LLC
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 44
Lacrosse Dr., Kearney, NE 68845.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 44
Lacrosse Dr., Kearney, NE 68845.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Aaron Stevens.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 14th day of October,
2019.
Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Wild-
flower Wellness, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska with its initial
designated office at 1925 5th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for the service of process of
the company is USCA, Inc., 1603
Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102.
