<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

A & J LUEBS FARMS, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that A & J

Luebs Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 3120 58th Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Allyson A.

Luebs, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 3120 58th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: October 15, 2019.

Allyson A. Luebs, Organizer

ZNEZ O18,25,N1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC

 

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, the

undersigned Company amended its

Articles of Organization by chang-

ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,

LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.

The street and mailing address of

the initial designated office for the

Company is 803 13th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845, and the

agent for service of process of the

Company is Melissa L. Willis,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 803 13th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.

Dated: October 18, 2019.

Marc A. Willis, Sole Member

ZNEZ O25,N1,8

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2019 Part 7 Improvements; Alley

District in connection with PID

2019-999, Kearney, Nebraska will

be received by City of Kearney, at

the office of the City Clerk, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, until 2:00 p.m. local time on

November 12, 2019, at which time

the Bids received will be publicly

opened and read in the City Coun-

cil Chambers.

The project primarily consists of

paving an existing gravel alley lo-

cated between 5th & 6th Avenue

and 21st and 22nd Street. Project

includes approximately 750 square

yards of concrete alley in addition

to minor sidewalk removal/replac-

ement and earthwork and all other

associated work as indicated on

the drawings and within the specifi-

cations.

Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to City of

Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

as security that the bidder(s) to

whom the award(s) are made will

enter into contract to build the im-

provements bid upon and furnish

the required bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids shall

be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements Alley District PID

2019-999

Bids Received:

November 12, 2019

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-

crimination in Federally assisted

programs of the Department of

Transportation issued pursuant to

such Act, hereby notifies all bidders

that it will affirmatively insure that in

any contract entered into pursuant

to this advertisement, minority

business enterprises will be af-

forded full opportunity to submit

bids in response to this invitation

and will not be discriminated

against on the grounds of race,

color, or national origin, sex, age

and disability/handicap in consider-

ation for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or

jreiter@olsson.com.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,

Nebraska 68516

• Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68127

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6540573 Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements; Alley District PID

2019-999.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of this contract.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse Mayor

ATTEST

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

 

O25,N1,8

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on November 12, 2019 at

9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners room,

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Mitch Humphrey on behalf of Bryan

& Tisha Stauffer Land & Cattle, LLC

for property described as tract of

land being part of the SW1/4 of the

SE1/4 and part of SW1/4 of Sec-

tion 29-T10N-R18W to be known

as Lot 1 Stauffer Administrative

Subdivision. Complete description

on file with Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ N1,t1

<addr:LOWE, STEPHEN G,3082375100,2033 CENTRAL AVE,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

BV & R ENTERPRISES LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that BV &

R ENTERPRISES LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The initial

designated office address of the

LLC is: 2285 29th Road, Kearney,

NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process is Stephen G.

Lowe. The address for the initial

agent for service of process is:

street address: 2033 Central Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing

address: P.O. Box 1516, Kearney,

NE 68848-1516.

Stephen G. Lowe

Organizer

ZNEZ N1,8,15

STATE of NEBRASKA

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

CERTIFICATE of

ORGANIZATION

CALAMUS COUNTRY

ACRES

ASSOCIATION LLC

 

FIRST:

The name of the limited li-

ability company is CALAMUS

COUNTRY ACRES ASSOCIATION

LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 225 Coun-

tryside Lane, Elm Creek, NE 68836.

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE

68102. The name of its agent for

service of process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to the fullest extent per-

missible under Nebraska law. The

company is authorized to indemnify

its members and managers to the

fullest extend permissible under

Nebraska law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below.

Date: September 26, 2019

LegzlZoom.com., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley,

Assistant Secretary

ZNEZ N1,8,15

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Ersel J. Mitchell,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-149

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Oct. 21, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trap-

per J. Mitchell, whose address is

1270 N. 2nd Street, Apt. 19, Plat-

teville, WI 53818, was appointed by

the Court as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Dec. 24, 2019, or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

jhermann@jacobsenorr.com

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &

Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

 

ZNEZ O25,N1,8

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Kelly Ray Howell and

Carrie Isa Howell, dated June 29,

2010, and recorded on June 30,

2010, Document No. 2010-4173 in

the Office of the Recorder of

Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the undersigned Successor Trustee

will on November 12, 2019, at

10:00 AM, at the West Door by the

Main Foyer of the Buffalo County,

Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska,

sell at public vendue to the highest

bidder for cash:

Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town

of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, commonly known as 602

2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: October 4, 2019

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 218664).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

ZNEZ O4,11,18,25,N1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

JUDITH JOLENE RESH,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-151

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 24, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Gayle

Lynn Resh, whose address is 2200

Stockwell, Lincoln, NE 68502, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before December 31, 2019, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P. O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

ZNEZ N1,8,15

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

KREUTZER TRUCKING, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Kreut-

zer Trucking, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 1516 1st Ave-

nue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Brian R. Symington, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848.

Dated: August 22, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ O18,25,N1

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-198

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

IN THE INTEREST OF

LONDON BAZYN,

A Juvenile.

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, AMBER KESSER-

WANI, the natural mother, of LON-

DON BAZYN, born October 2012,

and anyone else claiming any right

or interest in and to said child, that

proceedings concerning LONDON

BAZYN are currently pending in the

Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and that an evidentiary

hearing on the State's Juvenile Pe-

tition has been set for November

14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Said parent

or anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said child shall

enter their appearance in the Juve-

nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on or before November 14,

2019, at 2:30 p.m. or personally ap-

pear on this date.

 

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ O25,N1,8

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MELISSA CRAIG

COUNSELING, L.L.C.

 

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Melissa

Craig Counseling, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 1008

E 65th Street Place, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 1008

E 65th Street Place, Kearney, NE

68847

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Melissa Craig.

Article IV. Professional Service:

The Company, its members, man-

agers, professional employees, and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render counsel-

ing and mental health services in

the State of Nebraska.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 11th day of October,

2019.

Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer

ZNEZ O18,25,N1

<addr:LOWE, STEPHEN G,3082375100,2033 CENTRAL AVE,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MID-AMERICA PASTURE

RECLAMATION LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

MID-AMERICA PASTURE RECLA-

MATION LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The initial designated of-

fice address of the LLC is: 33229

265th Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866. The initial agent for service

of process is Stephen G. Lowe.

The address for the initial agent for

service of process is: street ad-

dress: 2033 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847; mailing address:

P.O. Box 1516, Kearney, NE

68848-1516.

Stephen G. Lowe

Organizer

ZNEZ N1,8,15

<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

 

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-

cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:

LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-

TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-

BRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 18th day of October,

2019.

 

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

 

On this 18th day of October,

2019, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.Witness my

hand and notarial seal the day and

year last above written.

 

Lori A. Hayes,

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023

 

ZNEZ N1,8,15,22,29

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 19-386

 

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Laura Ann Matthies

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

22nd day of August, 2019, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Laura Ann Matthies to Laura

Ann Gormley.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Judge

Marsh, in courtroom no. ___, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68847

on the 5th day of Nov. 2019 at

11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Laura Ann Matthies to Laura

Ann Gormley.

 

Laura Matthies, Petitioner

1910 W. 38th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

ZNEZ O11,18,25,N1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, No-

vember 12, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by

Schug Ventures for USCOC of Ne-

braska/Kansas, LLC for a Condi-

tional Use Permit as provided in

Paragraph H of Section 46-110

"Telecommunications Towers" of

Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use

Regulations" of the City Code to

co-locate telecommunications

equipment for wireless communi-

cations on property zoned District

M-1, Limited Industrial District and

described as Lot 781, Original

Town of Kearney Junction, now

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile

Woodward, Trustee, to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District RR-2, Rural Residential

District (Intermediate Standards) for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the South Half of

the South Half of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (One

Half Mile North of 56th Street and

West of 46th Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile

Woodward, Trustee, for the Final

Plat for Woodward 46th Avenue

Subdivision, a subdivision being

the South Half of the South Half of

the Southeast Quarter of the North-

east Quarter of Section 20, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as the South

Half of the South Half of the South-

east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-

ter of Section 20, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(One Half Mile North of 56th Street

and West of 46th Avenue).

4. Application submitted by

Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for

Graczyk Properties, LLC, to rezone

from District C-2, Community

Commercial District to District

C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as

Lots 1 and 2 (to be vacated), Tacha

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th

Avenue intersection).

5. Application submitted by

Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for

Graczyk Properties, LLC, for the Fi-

nal Plat for Graczyk Addition, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing Lots 1, 2 and 3, Tacha Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (to be

vacated), and being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 4, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th

Avenue intersection).

6. Application submitted by

Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for

Graczyk Properties, LLC for Plan-

ned District Development Plan Ap-

proval for the proposed construc-

tion of a warehouse office building

and bulk material storage building

on property to be zoned District

C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

Districtand described as a Lot 1,

Graczyk Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (Northwest of

11th Street and 30th Avenue inter-

section).

7. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, to

rezone from District AG, Agricul-

tural District to District R-3/PD, Ur-

ban Residential Multi-Family (Med-

ium Density)/Planned Development

Overlay District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being a

part of Government Lot 3 of Sec-

tion 10, Township 8 North, Range

16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 11th

Street, West of Yanney Avenue and

East of 22nd Avenue).

8. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, for

the Final Plat for Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being a part of Government

Lot 3 of Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street, West of

Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd

Avenue).

9. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, for

the annexation of Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being a part of Government

Lot 3 of Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street, West of

Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd

Avenue).

10. Application submitted by Bart

Thomsen for GCP II Kearney Senior

Living, LLC a/k/a KPT&G, LLC for

Planned District Development Plan

Approval for the proposed con-

struction of a senior living facility

on property to be zoned District

R-3/PD, Urban Residential Multi-

-Family (Medium Density)/Planned

Development Overlay Districtand

described as Lot 1, Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebras-

ka(South of 11th Street, West of

Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd

Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N1,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT

BOARD

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00a.m. on November 6, 2019in

the Council Chambers at City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N1,t1

 

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

Roz Sheldon Counseling, LLC

 

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Roz

Sheldon Counseling, LLC.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The mailing address of the

initial agent for service is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Rosalind Shel-

don.

Article IV. Professional Service:

The Company, its members, man-

agers, professional employees, and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render coun-

seling and mental health services in

the State of Nebraska.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 10th day of October,

2019.

Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer

ZNEZ O18,25,N1

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

STATIC TRUCKING, LLC

 

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Static

Trucking, LLC

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 44

Lacrosse Dr., Kearney, NE 68845.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 44

Lacrosse Dr., Kearney, NE 68845.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Aaron Stevens.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 14th day of October,

2019.

Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer

ZNEZ O18,25,N1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Wild-

flower Wellness, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska with its initial

designated office at 1925 5th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for the service of process of

the company is USCA, Inc., 1603

Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

ZNEZ O18,25,N1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.