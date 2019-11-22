<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON,
L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, the
undersigned Company amended its
Articles of Organization by chang-
ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,
LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.
Dated: October 18, 2019.
Marc A. Willis, Sole Member
ZNEZ N15,22,29
CITY OF KEARNEY
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the renovation of
an existing outdoor aquatic center
consisting of replacement of an
existing open flume body slide and
supporting site work at Harmon
Park Pool located at 3211 7th Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska will be re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office at
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, until
2:00 p.m. local time on December
10, 2019, at which time the bids re-
ceived will be publicly opened and
read.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "HARMON PARK
POOL SLIDE REPLACEMENT -
BID ENCLOSED". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
A Pre-Bid Meeting is not sched-
uled. The contractor shall visit the
Site as indicated in theInstructions
to Bidders to become familiar with
the Site. The Site is Harmon Park
Pool located at 3211 7th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Water's Edge
Aquatic Design, LLC, 11205 West
79th Street, Lenexa, Kansas 66214.
Questions should be directed to
Jeremy Harter, Project Manager, at
913-438-4338.
Bid Documents are availa-
blethroughDrexel Technologies of
Lenexa, Kansas at
www.drexeltech.com or by tele-
phone at 913-371-4430, for a
non-refundable plan fee. Plans can
alsobeobtainedelectronically on a
CD or downloaded.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with Ti-
tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/han-
dicap in consideration for an
award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ N15,22,29
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-
cember 11, 2019, and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, for the City's sale of property
legally described as:
• Lot 1, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 1 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail
or other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-
ceived after the specified time of
closing will be returned unopened.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N22,29,D6
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-
cember 11, 2019, and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, for the City's sale of property
legally described as:
• Lot 2, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 2 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail
or other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-
ceived after the specified time of
closing will be returned unopened.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N22,29,D6
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-
cember 11, 2019, and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, for the City's sale of property
legally described as:
• Lot 4, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 4 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail
or other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-
ceived after the specified time of
closing will be returned unopened.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N22,29,D6
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be re-
ceived at the Office of the Buffalo
County Clerk by the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners, 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on December 10, 2019 until
10:00 AM, Local Time, and then
such BIDS shall be publicly opened
and read aloud for furnishing all
equipment, labor, materials and ap-
purtenances required to construct
approximately 2,282 Tons of As-
phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,265
Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type
SLX, 81.00 Sta. Cold Milling (Class
3), and other such work as may be
incidental to 2020 ASPHALT RE-
SURFACING.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any or all bids; and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the BID it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The Owner will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier. Items transmitted by facsimile
or electronically will not be ac-
cepted.
The Contract Documents may be
examined at the following loca-
tions:
Miller & Associates
Consulting Engineers, P.C.
1111 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Buffalo County Highway
Department
9730 Antelope Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Copies of the Contract Docu-
ments may be obtained at the of-
fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $50 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents will be
available for $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-
teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-
ING, and in good condition, will be
refunded $10. A complete set of
electronic copies of drawings,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/han-
dicap in consideration for an
award.
Each BIDDER will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, cashier's check or bid bond
made payable, without condition,
to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal
to five percent (5%) of the pro-
posal.
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
William McMullen, Chairman
ATTEST: Jan Giffin
County Clerk
(SEAL)
Buffalo County EOE/AA
ZNEZ N22,29,D6
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N22,t1
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
CROOKED HORN CO., L.L.C.
1. The name of the LLC shall be
Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.
2. The address of registered of-
fice for the LLC is 210 B Street,
P.O. Box 333, Shelton, NE 68876.
3. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be conducted by the lim-
ited liability company is any lawful
act or business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
5. The limited liability company
shall commence on the 29th day of
October 2019 and will be perpet-
ual.
6. The affairs of the limited liabil-
ity company are to be conducted
by the members as set forth in the
Certificate of Organization.
Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.
a Nebraska limited liability
company
By Rodney J. Palmer, #13210
Attorney for Managing Member
ZNEZ N8,15,22
Stamm Romero & Associates,
P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF POSH CONSIGNMENT
SHOPPE - KEARNEY , L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, no-
tice is hereby given that POSH
CONSIGNMENT SHOPPE - KEAR-
NEY, LLC, L.L.C. (the "Company")
is dissolved effective August 12,
2019, by agreement of the consent
of all the Members. All persons
having claims against the Company
shall itemize the claims in writing,
describing the circumstances of
the claims, the date the claims
arose, and whether the claims are
due or will become due, are abso-
lute or contingent, liquidated or un-
liquidated, founded in contract, tort
or other legal basis. These itemized
claims shall be mailed to the Com-
pany, c/o Stamm Romero & Asso-
ciates, 3720 Avenue A. Suite C.
Kearney, NE 68847. A claim
against the Company is barred un-
less an action to enforce the claim
is commenced within five (5) years
after the date of the third publica-
tion of this Notice of Dissolution.
Dated: November 21, 2019
Erin Bass
Pasha L. Korber
Manager/Members
ZNEZ N22,29,D6
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Jill E. Swank,
Deceased
Estate No. PR18-75
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, and de-
termination of heirs have been filed
and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at Kearney, Ne-
braska, on Dec. 13, 2019 at or after
9:00 o'clock a.m.
JEFFERY D. EAGER,
Personal Representative
BY: William V. Steffens #17858
Jeremiah J. Luebbe, #23024
Steffens Law Office, P.C.
255 So. 10th, Box 363
Broken Bow, NE 68822
(308) 872-8327
ZNEZ N15,22,29
<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Leah L. Sutherland,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-57
Notice is hereby given that a
Waiver of Final Account and Report
of Administration and a Petition for
Complete Settlement Adjudication
of Intestacy, and Determination of
Heirs have been filed and are set
for hearing in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, located
at Kearney, Nebraska, on Decem-
ber 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Quinten Sutherland
Personal Representative
1418 E Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 627-1997
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER
& WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, NE 68978
(402) 879-4751
ZNEZ N22,29,D6
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Linda K. Jelken,
Deceased.
Case No. PR19-161
Notice is hereby given that on
November 19, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Julie J. Pedersen, whose address
is 7904 2nd Avenue West, Kearney,
NE 68845, and Jodi Weeder,
whose address is 320 East 26th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847, were
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal corepresentatives
of this estate. Creditors of this es-
tate must file their claims with this
Court on or before Jan. 22, 2020,
or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Brian R. Symington, #24977
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue, P.O.Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ N22,29,D6
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Margaret E. Cullen,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-159
Notice is hereby given that on
Nov. 19, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of said
Decedent and that MARY ANN
CAMPBELL, whose address is 601
Larae Street, Kenesaw, Nebraska
68956, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Jan. 22, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
CLERK OF THE COURT
P.O.Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Brad Moncrief
BRAD MONCRIEF, L.L.C.
1239 N. Burlington Avenue,
Suite 200
Hastings, NE 68901
(402) 462-5353
ZNEZ N22,29,D6
NOTICE
OF INFORMAL PROBATE,
APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of MARVIN C. KEGLEY,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-153
Notice is hereby given that on
Nov. 5, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent, and that Carla S.
Kegley-Owen of 17390 YDC Rd.,
Kearney, NE 68845-5185 was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Jan. 8, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Kent E. Rauert, #21068
Svehla Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
Tel: (402) 362-5506
Fax: (402) 362-5507
ZNEZ N8,15,22
<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-
cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:
LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-
TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-
BRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 18th day of October,
2019.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 18th day of October,
2019, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.Witness my
hand and notarial seal the day and
year last above written.
Lori A. Hayes,
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023
ZNEZ N1,8,15,22,29
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: BRADLEY L. ENGLUND,
2013 A Avenue, Apt 302,
Kearney NE 68847-5423,
you are hereby notified that on
September 6, 2019, CREDIT AC-
CEPTANCE CORP. filed a suit
against you in the Buffalo County
Court at docket CI19-1755, the ob-
ject in prayer of which was to se-
cure a judgment against you in the
amount of $3,671.45, together with
court costs, interest and attorney's
fees as allowed by law. Unless you
file your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 30th
day of December, 2019, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
ZNEZ N8,15,22,29
NOTICE
Minutes
Village of Miller
Board of Trustees
November 14, 2019
Chairman Ray Shields called the
one and six year street hearing to
order at 7:00 pm. in the Miller Com-
munity Hall with trustees Joe Lou-
renco, Jon Holmes and Terry Han-
sen, Rick Bowie present. The chair-
man acknowledged the open meet-
ing laws, which are posted in the
community hall. Motion to accept
the resolution by Hansen, se-
conded by Lourenco. Roll call, 5 to
0. Motion approved. Motion to ad-
journ by Bowie, seconded by Han-
sen. Roll call 5 to 0, meeting ad-
journed at 7:11.
Chairman Ray shields called the
regular monthly meeting to order at
7:11 pm.
The minutes of the October
meeting were read. Hansen made
the motion to approve the minutes,
seconded by Holmes roll call vote
was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion
by Hansen to pay the claims total-
ing $10464.23 by second by
Holmes. Roll call, Bowie abstained
Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims Fron-
tier $193.51 phone, Buffalo County
$48 law enforcement, Terry Han-
sen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes, Rick
Bowie, and Joe Lourenco $45 each
board pay, Glen Nichols $457.13,
wages, Amy Graham $586.66,
wages, Marybelle Burge $147.76,
wages, Dawson Power $1064.41,
electricity, Prairie Hills $59.95, in-
ternet, Kearney Hub $19.32, legal,
COOP $37.94, Lockmobile $36,
Bosselman $498.91, propane, One
Call $10, locate, Bowie Fert
$478.53, fuel, LARM $6578.83,
insurance, Marybelle Burge,
$22.28, supplies. Open Forum. Mo-
tion to adjourn by, Hansen, se-
conded by Lourenco. Roll call 5 to
0, motion passed. Meeting ad-
journed at 7:22.
ZNEZ N22,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
PAULINE M. FISHER,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-152
Notice is hereby given that on
October 30, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Steven
L. Fisher, whose address is 3706
11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Jan. 8,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ N8,15,22
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-
cember 11, 2019, and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, for the City's sale of property
legally described as:
• Lot 3, Lake Villa Estates 3rd
Addition, to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
going to the City of Kearney
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tion and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF
LOT 3 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES
3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.
The City will accept only those
sealed bids, either hand delivered
to the City Clerk's Office or re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail
or other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-
ceived after the specified time of
closing will be returned unopened.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,
at (308) 233-3216.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ N22,29,D6
<addr:OLSSON,4024746311,601 P STREET,LINCOLN,NE>
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT
OF TRANSPORTATION
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC MEETING(S)
Public Information Open House
Wednesday,December 4, 2019;
12:00 - 3:00 PM
Presentations at 12:15, and
2:00 PM
UNK Alumni House
2222 9th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
Public Information Open House
Thursday, December 5, 2019;
12:00 - 5:00 PM
Presentations at 12:15, 2:00
and 4:00 PM
Adams County Fairgrounds
947 S Baltimore Ave,
Hastings, NE 68901
Public Information Open House
Friday, December 6, 2019;
12:00 - 5:00 PM
Presentations at 12:15, 2:00
and 4:00 PM
Grand Island City Hall,
Community Room
100 East First Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
STATEWIDE MOBILITY MAN-
AGEMENT PROJECT: Phase
3-Grand Island Intercity Bus Fea-
sibility Study
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation (NDOT) will hold a
series of public information open
house meetingsfor Phase 3 of the
Nebraska Statewide Mobility Man-
agement Project.The meetings will
be held in Kearney, Hastings, and
Grand Island, Nebraska.The Kear-
ney meeting will be held at the
UNK Alumni House, located at
2222 9th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845, Wednesday, December 4
from 12:00-3:00 PM. The Hastings
meeting will be held at the Adams
County Fairgrounds, located at 947
S Baltimore Ave, Hastings, NE
68901, Thursday, December 5 from
12:00-5:00 PM. The Grand Island
meeting will be held at The Grand
Island City Hall Community Room,
located at 100 East First Street
Grand Island, NE 68801, Friday,
December 6 from 12:00-5:00 PM.
The NDOT Mobility Management
project launched in July and this
feasibility study is one of the prior-
ity projects. Public meetings were
held in September to introduce the
project and gather public feedback
on the viability of intercity bus serv-
ice.
The purpose of the feasibility
study is to identify efficient mobility
options, enhance economic activity
by providing additional mobility op-
tions to residents and visitors, co-
ordinate with local representatives
and key stakeholders from each
community, and fill transportation
gaps in the region.
The public information open
house meetings are being held to
provide information regarding the
project, engage stakeholders, and
to receive the public's input. All in-
terested persons are invited to at-
tend and present relevant com-
ments and questions. Project infor-
mation and proposed bus travel
concepts will be displayed and per-
sonnel from the project team will
be present to answer questions
and receive feedback. The informa-
tion "open house" format allows
the public to come at any time dur-
ing the advertised hours, gather
pertinent information about the
project, speak one-on-one with
project personnel, and leave as
they wish. Formal presentations at
12:15, 2:00 and 4:00* (*Hastings
and Grand Island only) will be in-
cluded as part of the public infor-
mation open house meetings.
Those unable to attend the in-pe-
rson events are invited to join the
meeting via Facebook live each of
the advertised days at
nebraska.transit at 12:15 PM.
NDOT will make every reasona-
ble accommodation to provide an
accessible meeting facility for all
persons. Appropriate provisions for
the hearing and visually challenged
or persons with Limited English
Proficiency (LEP) will be made if
the Department is notified by No-
vember 27, 2019. The public is be-
ing encouraged to make sugges-
tions or express concerns regard-
ing this proposed project. Com-
ments will be collected through De-
cember 13, 2019. Written com-
ments or requests should be sub-
mitted to: Kari Ruse, NDOT Transit
Liaison Manager, Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation, 1400 Hwy
2, Lincoln, NE 68502;
kari.ruse@nebraska.gov; voice
telephone 402-479-4694.
Information regarding the pro-
posed project will be made availa-
ble on the NDOT website at
https://nebraskatransit.com by
clicking on the "GRAND ISLAND
INTERCITY FEASIBILITY STUDY"
link. For those without internet ac-
cess, information may be obtained
through the contact above or at
NDOT Headquarters, 1400 Hwy 2,
Lincoln, NE 68509. For further in-
formation, contact Bill Bivin, State-
wide Mobility Manager, University
of Nebraska, 2021 Transformation
Drive, Suite 1250-4, Lincoln, NE
68508; williambivin@nebra-
skatransit.com; voice telephone
402-570-0491.
ZNEZ N22,t1
PUBLIC NOTICE
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY
Lincoln, Nebraska
Pursuant to NDEQ's Title 118 -
Ground Water Quality Standards
and Use Classification, public noti-
fication and opportunity for com-
ment is hereby given of the follow-
ing:
1. On or about June 19, 2018, a
petroleum release was identified
originating from a storage tank sys-
tem owned by Tidal Oil Company.
The source of the release is located
at 1201 2nd Avenue, Kearney. An
approximate legal location is
SW1/4, SW1/4, Section 01, Town-
ship 08N, Range 16W, Buffalo
County.
2. Follow-up investigation identi-
fied the effects of the release and
led to the remedial actions pro-
posed by NDEQ. The investigation
resulted in a determination that this
ground water contamination event
is defined as remedial action class
one.
3. The source of the release has
been removed. A Risk-Based Cor-
rective Action (RBCA) Tier 1 as-
sessment was conducted. The as-
sessment indicated the presence of
dissolved petroleum compounds in
ground water. The contaminant
concentrations found were below
the numerical levels used by the
RBCA process to establish a need
for further investigation or remedia-
tion. Based on the current site con-
ditions and property use, the NDEQ
has determined that no further re-
medial action is necessary due to
the lack of threat to human health
or safety.
Information regarding this release
is contained in the file: NDEQ ID
3129, LST 081618-TH-0855.
Any person may receive further
information or submit comments on
the proposed action, and request
or petition NDEQ for a hearing, in
writing, stating the nature of the is-
sues to be raised in the hearing, on
or before December 28, 2019. A fi-
nal decision by the Director will be
made in a manner provided by Title
115, NAC Ch. 5. Direct written cor-
respondence to: Director, NDEQ,
P.O. Box 98922, Lincoln, NE
68509-8922. You may also call Da-
vid Chambers at 402/471-2186
with comments or if alternate for-
mats of materials are needed. TDD
users call 711 and ask the relay op-
erator to call 402/471-2186.
ZNEZ N22,t1
THE LAW OFFICES OF
SALERNO & LEAVITT
809 N 96th Street, Suite 100
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
In the District Court
of Buffalo County,
Kearney, Nebraska
TO: Brianna Heckler:
Notice is hereby given that on the
4th day of November 2019, Eliza-
beth Royston filed a Complaint
against Brianna Heckler in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, Case ID: CI 19 510,
the object and prayer of said Com-
plaint to recover from the Defend-
ant a money judgment for medical
expenses incurred to date in ex-
cess of $6,000.00, and an undeter-
mined amount of money for future
medical expenses, and past, pres-
ent and future physical and mental
pain and suffering, as well as other
items of general damages, and
costs and expenses incurred.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before Dec. 30,
2019, or said Complaint against
Brianna Heckler will be taken as
true.
ZNEZ N15,22,29
