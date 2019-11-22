<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON,

L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, the

undersigned Company amended its

Articles of Organization by chang-

ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,

LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.

Dated: October 18, 2019.

Marc A. Willis, Sole Member

CITY OF KEARNEY

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the renovation of

an existing outdoor aquatic center

consisting of replacement of an

existing open flume body slide and

supporting site work at Harmon

Park Pool located at 3211 7th Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska will be re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office at

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, until

2:00 p.m. local time on December

10, 2019, at which time the bids re-

ceived will be publicly opened and

read.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "HARMON PARK

POOL SLIDE REPLACEMENT -

BID ENCLOSED". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted.

A Pre-Bid Meeting is not sched-

uled. The contractor shall visit the

Site as indicated in theInstructions

to Bidders to become familiar with

the Site. The Site is Harmon Park

Pool located at 3211 7th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Water's Edge

Aquatic Design, LLC, 11205 West

79th Street, Lenexa, Kansas 66214.

Questions should be directed to

Jeremy Harter, Project Manager, at

913-438-4338.

Bid Documents are availa-

blethroughDrexel Technologies of

Lenexa, Kansas at

www.drexeltech.com or by tele-

phone at 913-371-4430, for a

non-refundable plan fee. Plans can

alsobeobtainedelectronically on a

CD or downloaded.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with Ti-

tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/han-

dicap in consideration for an

award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-

cember 11, 2019, and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

2nd Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, for the City's sale of property

legally described as:

• Lot 1, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 1 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail

or other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-

ceived after the specified time of

closing will be returned unopened.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-

cember 11, 2019, and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

2nd Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, for the City's sale of property

legally described as:

• Lot 2, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 2 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail

or other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-

ceived after the specified time of

closing will be returned unopened.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-

cember 11, 2019, and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

2nd Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, for the City's sale of property

legally described as:

• Lot 4, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 4 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail

or other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-

ceived after the specified time of

closing will be returned unopened.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Separate sealed BIDS will be re-

ceived at the Office of the Buffalo

County Clerk by the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners, 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on December 10, 2019 until

10:00 AM, Local Time, and then

such BIDS shall be publicly opened

and read aloud for furnishing all

equipment, labor, materials and ap-

purtenances required to construct

approximately 2,282 Tons of As-

phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,265

Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type

SLX, 81.00 Sta. Cold Milling (Class

3), and other such work as may be

incidental to 2020 ASPHALT RE-

SURFACING.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any or all bids; and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the BID it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The Owner will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier. Items transmitted by facsimile

or electronically will not be ac-

cepted.

The Contract Documents may be

examined at the following loca-

tions:

Miller & Associates

Consulting Engineers, P.C.

1111 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Buffalo County Highway

Department

9730 Antelope Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Copies of the Contract Docu-

ments may be obtained at the of-

fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-

ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-

phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-

ment of $50 for each half-size set.

Full-size sets of documents will be

available for $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-

teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-

ING, and in good condition, will be

refunded $10. A complete set of

electronic copies of drawings,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/han-

dicap in consideration for an

award.

Each BIDDER will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, cashier's check or bid bond

made payable, without condition,

to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal

to five percent (5%) of the pro-

posal.

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

William McMullen, Chairman

ATTEST: Jan Giffin

County Clerk

(SEAL)

Buffalo County EOE/AA

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

CROOKED HORN CO., L.L.C.

 

1. The name of the LLC shall be

Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.

2. The address of registered of-

fice for the LLC is 210 B Street,

P.O. Box 333, Shelton, NE 68876.

3. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be conducted by the lim-

ited liability company is any lawful

act or business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

5. The limited liability company

shall commence on the 29th day of

October 2019 and will be perpet-

ual.

6. The affairs of the limited liabil-

ity company are to be conducted

by the members as set forth in the

Certificate of Organization.

Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.

a Nebraska limited liability

company

By Rodney J. Palmer, #13210

Attorney for Managing Member

Stamm Romero & Associates,

P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF POSH CONSIGNMENT

SHOPPE - KEARNEY , L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, no-

tice is hereby given that POSH

CONSIGNMENT SHOPPE - KEAR-

NEY, LLC, L.L.C. (the "Company")

is dissolved effective August 12,

2019, by agreement of the consent

of all the Members. All persons

having claims against the Company

shall itemize the claims in writing,

describing the circumstances of

the claims, the date the claims

arose, and whether the claims are

due or will become due, are abso-

lute or contingent, liquidated or un-

liquidated, founded in contract, tort

or other legal basis. These itemized

claims shall be mailed to the Com-

pany, c/o Stamm Romero & Asso-

ciates, 3720 Avenue A. Suite C.

Kearney, NE 68847. A claim

against the Company is barred un-

less an action to enforce the claim

is commenced within five (5) years

after the date of the third publica-

tion of this Notice of Dissolution.

Dated: November 21, 2019

Erin Bass

Pasha L. Korber

Manager/Members

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Jill E. Swank,

Deceased

Estate No. PR18-75

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, and de-

termination of heirs have been filed

and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at Kearney, Ne-

braska, on Dec. 13, 2019 at or after

9:00 o'clock a.m.

JEFFERY D. EAGER,

Personal Representative

BY: William V. Steffens #17858

Jeremiah J. Luebbe, #23024

Steffens Law Office, P.C.

255 So. 10th, Box 363

Broken Bow, NE 68822

(308) 872-8327

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Leah L. Sutherland,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-57

Notice is hereby given that a

Waiver of Final Account and Report

of Administration and a Petition for

Complete Settlement Adjudication

of Intestacy, and Determination of

Heirs have been filed and are set

for hearing in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, located

at Kearney, Nebraska, on Decem-

ber 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Quinten Sutherland

Personal Representative

1418 E Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 627-1997

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER

& WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, NE 68978

(402) 879-4751

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Linda K. Jelken,

Deceased.

Case No. PR19-161

 

Notice is hereby given that on

November 19, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Julie J. Pedersen, whose address

is 7904 2nd Avenue West, Kearney,

NE 68845, and Jodi Weeder,

whose address is 320 East 26th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847, were

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal corepresentatives

of this estate. Creditors of this es-

tate must file their claims with this

Court on or before Jan. 22, 2020,

or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Brian R. Symington, #24977

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

1516 First Avenue, P.O.Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Margaret E. Cullen,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-159

Notice is hereby given that on

Nov. 19, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of said

Decedent and that MARY ANN

CAMPBELL, whose address is 601

Larae Street, Kenesaw, Nebraska

68956, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Jan. 22, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

CLERK OF THE COURT

P.O.Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Brad Moncrief

BRAD MONCRIEF, L.L.C.

1239 N. Burlington Avenue,

Suite 200

Hastings, NE 68901

moncrieflaw@gmail.com

(402) 462-5353

ZNEZ N22,29,D6

NOTICE

OF INFORMAL PROBATE,

APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of MARVIN C. KEGLEY,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-153

Notice is hereby given that on

Nov. 5, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent, and that Carla S.

Kegley-Owen of 17390 YDC Rd.,

Kearney, NE 68845-5185 was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Jan. 8, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Kent E. Rauert, #21068

Svehla Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

Tel: (402) 362-5506

Fax: (402) 362-5507

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-

cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:

LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-

TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-

BRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 18th day of October,

2019.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 18th day of October,

2019, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.Witness my

hand and notarial seal the day and

year last above written.

Lori A. Hayes,

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: BRADLEY L. ENGLUND,

2013 A Avenue, Apt 302,

Kearney NE 68847-5423,

you are hereby notified that on

September 6, 2019, CREDIT AC-

CEPTANCE CORP. filed a suit

against you in the Buffalo County

Court at docket CI19-1755, the ob-

ject in prayer of which was to se-

cure a judgment against you in the

amount of $3,671.45, together with

court costs, interest and attorney's

fees as allowed by law. Unless you

file your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 30th

day of December, 2019, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE

Minutes

Village of Miller

Board of Trustees

November 14, 2019

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

one and six year street hearing to

order at 7:00 pm. in the Miller Com-

munity Hall with trustees Joe Lou-

renco, Jon Holmes and Terry Han-

sen, Rick Bowie present. The chair-

man acknowledged the open meet-

ing laws, which are posted in the

community hall. Motion to accept

the resolution by Hansen, se-

conded by Lourenco. Roll call, 5 to

0. Motion approved. Motion to ad-

journ by Bowie, seconded by Han-

sen. Roll call 5 to 0, meeting ad-

journed at 7:11.

Chairman Ray shields called the

regular monthly meeting to order at

7:11 pm.

The minutes of the October

meeting were read. Hansen made

the motion to approve the minutes,

seconded by Holmes roll call vote

was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion

by Hansen to pay the claims total-

ing $10464.23 by second by

Holmes. Roll call, Bowie abstained

Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims Fron-

tier $193.51 phone, Buffalo County

$48 law enforcement, Terry Han-

sen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes, Rick

Bowie, and Joe Lourenco $45 each

board pay, Glen Nichols $457.13,

wages, Amy Graham $586.66,

wages, Marybelle Burge $147.76,

wages, Dawson Power $1064.41,

electricity, Prairie Hills $59.95, in-

ternet, Kearney Hub $19.32, legal,

COOP $37.94, Lockmobile $36,

Bosselman $498.91, propane, One

Call $10, locate, Bowie Fert

$478.53, fuel, LARM $6578.83,

insurance, Marybelle Burge,

$22.28, supplies. Open Forum. Mo-

tion to adjourn by, Hansen, se-

conded by Lourenco. Roll call 5 to

0, motion passed. Meeting ad-

journed at 7:22.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

PAULINE M. FISHER,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-152

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 30, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Steven

L. Fisher, whose address is 3706

11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Jan. 8,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

NE 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on De-

cember 11, 2019, and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

2nd Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, for the City's sale of property

legally described as:

• Lot 3, Lake Villa Estates 3rd

Addition, to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

going to the City of Kearney

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tion and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SALE OF

LOT 3 - LAKE VILLA ESTATES

3RD" to the office of the City Clerk.

The City will accept only those

sealed bids, either hand delivered

to the City Clerk's Office or re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail

or other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated on the Bid Form. Bids re-

ceived after the specified time of

closing will be returned unopened.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Lauren Brandt, City Clerk,

at (308) 233-3216.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC MEETING(S)

Public Information Open House

Wednesday,December 4, 2019;

12:00 - 3:00 PM

Presentations at 12:15, and

2:00 PM

UNK Alumni House

2222 9th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

Public Information Open House

Thursday, December 5, 2019;

12:00 - 5:00 PM

Presentations at 12:15, 2:00

and 4:00 PM

Adams County Fairgrounds

947 S Baltimore Ave,

Hastings, NE 68901

Public Information Open House

Friday, December 6, 2019;

12:00 - 5:00 PM

Presentations at 12:15, 2:00

and 4:00 PM

Grand Island City Hall,

Community Room

100 East First Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

STATEWIDE MOBILITY MAN-

AGEMENT PROJECT: Phase

3-Grand Island Intercity Bus Fea-

sibility Study

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation (NDOT) will hold a

series of public information open

house meetingsfor Phase 3 of the

Nebraska Statewide Mobility Man-

agement Project.The meetings will

be held in Kearney, Hastings, and

Grand Island, Nebraska.The Kear-

ney meeting will be held at the

UNK Alumni House, located at

2222 9th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845, Wednesday, December 4

from 12:00-3:00 PM. The Hastings

meeting will be held at the Adams

County Fairgrounds, located at 947

S Baltimore Ave, Hastings, NE

68901, Thursday, December 5 from

12:00-5:00 PM. The Grand Island

meeting will be held at The Grand

Island City Hall Community Room,

located at 100 East First Street

Grand Island, NE 68801, Friday,

December 6 from 12:00-5:00 PM.

The NDOT Mobility Management

project launched in July and this

feasibility study is one of the prior-

ity projects. Public meetings were

held in September to introduce the

project and gather public feedback

on the viability of intercity bus serv-

ice.

The purpose of the feasibility

study is to identify efficient mobility

options, enhance economic activity

by providing additional mobility op-

tions to residents and visitors, co-

ordinate with local representatives

and key stakeholders from each

community, and fill transportation

gaps in the region.

The public information open

house meetings are being held to

provide information regarding the

project, engage stakeholders, and

to receive the public's input. All in-

terested persons are invited to at-

tend and present relevant com-

ments and questions. Project infor-

mation and proposed bus travel

concepts will be displayed and per-

sonnel from the project team will

be present to answer questions

and receive feedback. The informa-

tion "open house" format allows

the public to come at any time dur-

ing the advertised hours, gather

pertinent information about the

project, speak one-on-one with

project personnel, and leave as

they wish. Formal presentations at

12:15, 2:00 and 4:00* (*Hastings

and Grand Island only) will be in-

cluded as part of the public infor-

mation open house meetings.

Those unable to attend the in-pe-

rson events are invited to join the

meeting via Facebook live each of

the advertised days at

https://www.facebook.com/

nebraska.transit at 12:15 PM.

NDOT will make every reasona-

ble accommodation to provide an

accessible meeting facility for all

persons. Appropriate provisions for

the hearing and visually challenged

or persons with Limited English

Proficiency (LEP) will be made if

the Department is notified by No-

vember 27, 2019. The public is be-

ing encouraged to make sugges-

tions or express concerns regard-

ing this proposed project. Com-

ments will be collected through De-

cember 13, 2019. Written com-

ments or requests should be sub-

mitted to: Kari Ruse, NDOT Transit

Liaison Manager, Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation, 1400 Hwy

2, Lincoln, NE 68502;

kari.ruse@nebraska.gov; voice

telephone 402-479-4694.

Information regarding the pro-

posed project will be made availa-

ble on the NDOT website at

https://nebraskatransit.com by

clicking on the "GRAND ISLAND

INTERCITY FEASIBILITY STUDY"

link. For those without internet ac-

cess, information may be obtained

through the contact above or at

NDOT Headquarters, 1400 Hwy 2,

Lincoln, NE 68509. For further in-

formation, contact Bill Bivin, State-

wide Mobility Manager, University

of Nebraska, 2021 Transformation

Drive, Suite 1250-4, Lincoln, NE

68508; williambivin@nebra-

skatransit.com; voice telephone

402-570-0491.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

Lincoln, Nebraska

 

Pursuant to NDEQ's Title 118 -

Ground Water Quality Standards

and Use Classification, public noti-

fication and opportunity for com-

ment is hereby given of the follow-

ing:

1. On or about June 19, 2018, a

petroleum release was identified

originating from a storage tank sys-

tem owned by Tidal Oil Company.

The source of the release is located

at 1201 2nd Avenue, Kearney. An

approximate legal location is

SW1/4, SW1/4, Section 01, Town-

ship 08N, Range 16W, Buffalo

County.

2. Follow-up investigation identi-

fied the effects of the release and

led to the remedial actions pro-

posed by NDEQ. The investigation

resulted in a determination that this

ground water contamination event

is defined as remedial action class

one.

3. The source of the release has

been removed. A Risk-Based Cor-

rective Action (RBCA) Tier 1 as-

sessment was conducted. The as-

sessment indicated the presence of

dissolved petroleum compounds in

ground water. The contaminant

concentrations found were below

the numerical levels used by the

RBCA process to establish a need

for further investigation or remedia-

tion. Based on the current site con-

ditions and property use, the NDEQ

has determined that no further re-

medial action is necessary due to

the lack of threat to human health

or safety.

Information regarding this release

is contained in the file: NDEQ ID

3129, LST 081618-TH-0855.

Any person may receive further

information or submit comments on

the proposed action, and request

or petition NDEQ for a hearing, in

writing, stating the nature of the is-

sues to be raised in the hearing, on

or before December 28, 2019. A fi-

nal decision by the Director will be

made in a manner provided by Title

115, NAC Ch. 5. Direct written cor-

respondence to: Director, NDEQ,

P.O. Box 98922, Lincoln, NE

68509-8922. You may also call Da-

vid Chambers at 402/471-2186

with comments or if alternate for-

mats of materials are needed. TDD

users call 711 and ask the relay op-

erator to call 402/471-2186.

THE LAW OFFICES OF

SALERNO & LEAVITT

809 N 96th Street, Suite 100

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

In the District Court

of Buffalo County,

Kearney, Nebraska

TO: Brianna Heckler:

Notice is hereby given that on the

4th day of November 2019, Eliza-

beth Royston filed a Complaint

against Brianna Heckler in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, Case ID: CI 19 510,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint to recover from the Defend-

ant a money judgment for medical

expenses incurred to date in ex-

cess of $6,000.00, and an undeter-

mined amount of money for future

medical expenses, and past, pres-

ent and future physical and mental

pain and suffering, as well as other

items of general damages, and

costs and expenses incurred.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before Dec. 30,

2019, or said Complaint against

Brianna Heckler will be taken as

true.

