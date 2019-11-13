LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-473
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Brodie Oz Bednarz
Notice is hereby given that on the
11 day of October, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Brodie Oz Bednarz to Brodie
Dell Miller.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney on the 26
day of November, 2019 at 3:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed form
that of Brodie Oz Bednarz, to Bro-
die Dell Miller,
Brodie Oz Bednarz, Petitioner
9 Wedge Way
Kearney, NE 68845
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &
WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.
4715 FIRST AVENUE PLACE
P.O. BOX 2286
KEARNEY, NE 68848-2286
NOTICE
OF AMENDMENT TO
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION
FOR A CORPORATE
NAME CHANGE
1) HALL MOTOR COMPANY,
INC., pursuant to the Nebraska
Business Corporation Act, has
adopted the following amendment
to the Articles of Incorporation:
2) that Article I of the current Arti-
cles of Incorporation be amended
to change the name of the Corpo-
ration as follows:
ARTICLE I
NAME
The name of the Corporation is:
HWS, INC.
3) The above amendment was
adopted on October 23, 2019.
4) The above amendment was
adopted by unanimous vote of di-
rectors and shareholders having
voting rights.
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, November 21,
2019, in the College Administrative
Offices, 3134 West Highway 34,
Grand Island, NE. A work session
will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the
College Administrative Offices as
well. The agenda for the meeting,
which shall be kept continually cur-
rent, shall be readily available for
public inspection at the office of
the College President, 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and
posted on the College Website:
agendapublic.
A live video stream of the meet-
ing can be viewed at
NOTICE
OF INCORPORATION OF
PEDIATRIC RENAL DIETITIANS
OF NORTH AMERICA
Registered Office: 7325 Larson
Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
Registered Agent: Christina L.
Nelms.
The Corporation is organized ex-
clusively for charitable purposes
within the meaning of Section
501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue
Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit
Corporation Act. The Corporation
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Non-
profit Corporation Act. Perpetual
existence commenced onOctober
25, 2019, when the Articles of In-
corporation were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State. The af-
fairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-
poration is a public benefit non-
profit corporation which will have
members
Christina L. Nelms, Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto
Olsen Replacement Building AV &
IT Services
LOCATION: 2502 19th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska
PROJECT NO.: 12414
INVITATION NO.: 3177-19-4511
BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, De-
cember 5, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex, Uni-
versity of Nebraska-Lincoln
edu/eBid
(Vendor registration is required)
PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,
November 21, 2019, 2:00:00 CT
Univesity of Nebraska-Kearney
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Monday, November 25, 2019,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,
November 11, 2019
edu/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $1,800,000.00
