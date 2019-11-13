 

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-473

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Brodie Oz Bednarz

Notice is hereby given that on the

11 day of October, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Brodie Oz Bednarz to Brodie

Dell Miller.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney on the 26

day of November, 2019 at 3:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed form

that of Brodie Oz Bednarz, to Bro-

die Dell Miller,

Brodie Oz Bednarz, Petitioner

9 Wedge Way

Kearney, NE 68845

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &

WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 FIRST AVENUE PLACE

P.O. BOX 2286

KEARNEY, NE 68848-2286

NOTICE

OF AMENDMENT TO

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

FOR A CORPORATE

NAME CHANGE

 

1) HALL MOTOR COMPANY,

INC., pursuant to the Nebraska

Business Corporation Act, has

adopted the following amendment

to the Articles of Incorporation:

2) that Article I of the current Arti-

cles of Incorporation be amended

to change the name of the Corpo-

ration as follows:

ARTICLE I

NAME

 

The name of the Corporation is:

HWS, INC.

 

3) The above amendment was

adopted on October 23, 2019.

4) The above amendment was

adopted by unanimous vote of di-

rectors and shareholders having

voting rights.

Notice of Meeting

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, November 21,

2019, in the College Administrative

Offices, 3134 West Highway 34,

Grand Island, NE. A work session

will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the

College Administrative Offices as

well. The agenda for the meeting,

which shall be kept continually cur-

rent, shall be readily available for

public inspection at the office of

the College President, 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and

posted on the College Website:

cccneb.novusagenda.com/

agendapublic.

A live video stream of the meet-

ing can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

NOTICE

OF INCORPORATION OF

PEDIATRIC RENAL DIETITIANS

OF NORTH AMERICA

 

Registered Office: 7325 Larson

Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

Registered Agent: Christina L.

Nelms.

The Corporation is organized ex-

clusively for charitable purposes

within the meaning of Section

501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation Act. The Corporation

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Non-

profit Corporation Act. Perpetual

existence commenced onOctober

25, 2019, when the Articles of In-

corporation were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State. The af-

fairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-

poration is a public benefit non-

profit corporation which will have

members

Christina L. Nelms, Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

LEGAL NOTICE

 

PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto

Olsen Replacement Building AV &

IT Services

LOCATION: 2502 19th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska

PROJECT NO.: 12414

INVITATION NO.: 3177-19-4511

BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, De-

cember 5, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex, Uni-

versity of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid

(Vendor registration is required)

PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,

November 21, 2019, 2:00:00 CT

Univesity of Nebraska-Kearney

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Monday, November 25, 2019,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,

November 11, 2019

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $1,800,000.00

