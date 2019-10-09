 

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Arrow Lawn And

Landscape

Name of Applicant: Aaron Grimes

Address: 44996 Rd. 750

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 9-22-2019

General nature of business:

Lawn and Landscape

maintenance

Aaron Grimes,

Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ O9,t1

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF BLOX LEASING CO., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Blue Ox Leasing,LLC,

under the "Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act", with its

registered office at 401 West 4th

Street, PO Box 309, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The general nature

of its business is to engage in any

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act. The ex-

istence of Blox Leasing, LLC, com-

menced on September 27, 2019,

and its affairs shall be conducted

by its members.

Dated: September30, 2019.

Kenneth F. George, Organizer

ZNEZ O2,9,16

STATE OF NEBRASKA

DEPARTMENT OF

NATURAL RESOURCES

NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER

APPLICATION

Dawson & Buffalo County

Water Division 1-A

 

On September 26, 2019, Kurt

Kline, on behalf of Kline Farm, LTD,

filed NEX-7596 in the Department

of Natural Resources (Department)

for a change appropriation to aug-

ment stream flow pursuant to a

CREP Water Use for the appropria-

tion described below.

Water Appropriation Number:

A-16049

Priority Date: January 14, 1982

Source: Strever Creek

Location of Appropriation: 27.62

acres located in NW¼ S13 T09N

R21W, Dawson County

The application was filed as a re-

quirement for participation in the

Nebraska Platte-Republican Re-

sources Area Conservation Re-

serve Enhancement Program

(CREP). The location of use is

downstream of the current point of

diversion to the mouth of the Platte

River. The proposed change is to

be temporary for the term of the

CREP contract, which will be for 10

to15 years.

Under the provisions of Neb.

Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1) (e) the quan-

tity of water that is transferred to

the new use may not exceed the

historic consumptive use under the

appropriation or portion thereof be-

ing transferred. The transferable

grant of 0.39 CFS is the total ap-

propriation from Strever Creek un-

der A-16049 that is attached to the

27.62 acres of land changed to

augment stream flow.

Procedures to respond to this

notice may be obtained by contact-

ing the Surface Water Permits sec-

tion of the Department at (402)

471-2363 or through the Depart-

ment's website at

http://dnr.nebraska.gov/ opportu-

nities-for-participation-in-the-pe-

rmitting-process. Additional project

information may be obtained by

contacting the Department at the

phone number indicated above.

Objections must be received by

the Department by 5:00 p.m. on

November 6, 2019.

Dates of Notice October 9, Octo-

ber 16 and October 23, 2019.

ZNEZ O9,16,23

<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on No-

vember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:

LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-

TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-

BRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 7th day of October,

2019.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY

& HAMMES, LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 7th day of October, 2019,

before me, a Notary Public in and

for said County and State, person-

ally came Gregory L. Galles, to me

known to be the identical person

whose name is affixed to the fore-

going instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.Witness my

hand and notarial seal the day and

year last above written.

Notary Public

ZNEZ O9,16,23,N6

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:30

a.m. in the Conference Room of

Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-

dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

ZNEZ O9,t1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.