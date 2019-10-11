<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

NEBRASKA CONCRETE DRUM

CLEANING LLC

 

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Limited Liability Act, Ne-

braska Concrete Drum Cleaning,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, hereby gives its Notice

of Amended Certificate of Organi-

zation, to wit:

The limited liability company

amended its Certificate of Organi-

zation, effective September 23,

2019, by filing its Amended Certifi-

cate of Organization with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State's office

on September 24, 2019, to provide

for change in the members of the

limited liability company, to-wit: Mi-

chael G. Bierma, Adam Clevenger,

and Peggy A. Swinehart.

Michael G. Bierma, Member

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

 

NOTICE is hereby given that

BeauMonde, LLC, has been organ-

ized as a limited liability company.

The address of the designated of-

fice is 2701 Grand Ave., #96, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The general nature

of the business to be transacted is

any lawful business other than

banking authorized under the laws

of Nebraska. The date of com-

mencement of the limited liability

company is October 9, 2019, and

the duration of the company is per-

petual. The affairs of the limited li-

ability company are to be con-

ducted by its Members.

BeauMonde, LLC

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on October 15, 2019 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately 900

L.F. of storm sewer, 2 water main

lowerings and work incidental

thereto for KEARNEY SOUTH

DRAINAGE - LAKE OVERFLOW, as

per drawings and specifications

now on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "KEARNEY

SOUTH DRAINAGE - LAKE OVER-

FLOW". The City will accept only

those sealed bids, either hand de-

livered or received via the U.S. Mail

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Items transmitted by fac-

simile or electronically will not be

accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$45 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $55. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF Cellular Damage Control,

LLC.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Cellu-

lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

initial designated office at 3810 Ave

G, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Theresa Bud-

decke, 3810 Ave G, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Cellular Damage Control, LLC.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Daniece A. Jessop,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR 19-146

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 7, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Rhonda K. Kearney, whose ad-

dress is 97 Elm Street, Sumner, NE

68878, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before December 11, 2019, or be

forever barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

DAROLD L. CARMAN,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-139

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 24, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Cynthia

Huff, whose address is 71651 Road

381, McCook, NE 69001, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as personal representative of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Nov. 27, 2019, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Donna M. Day,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR 19-141

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 25, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Linda Manfull, whose address is

141 N. Abilene, Valley Center, KS

67147, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Dec. 4, 2019, or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1416 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Kelly Ray Howell and

Carrie Isa Howell, dated June 29,

2010, and recorded on June 30,

2010, Document No. 2010-4173 in

the Office of the Recorder of

Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the undersigned Successor Trustee

will on November 12, 2019, at

10:00 AM, at the West Door by the

Main Foyer of the Buffalo County,

Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska,

sell at public vendue to the highest

bidder for cash:

Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town

of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, commonly known as 602

2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: October 4, 2019

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 218664).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

GERALD W. BECKER,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-140

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 25, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Charles

W. Becker, whose address is 6312

Avenue Q Place, Kearney, NE

68847; John F. Becker, whose ad-

dress is 1108 15th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845 and Terry A.

Becker, whose address is 2003

West 49th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, were informally appointed

by the Registrar aspersonall

corepresentatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 27, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-162

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

IN THE INTEREST OF

CYRUS ZAYDEN WHITEFACE,

A Juvenile.

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, KIMBERLY

WHELAN, the natural mother, of

CYRUS ZAYDEN WHITEFACE,

born August, 2019, and anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child, that proceedings

concerning CYRUS ZAYDEN

WHITEFACE are currently pending

in the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and that an evi-

dentiary hearing on the State's Ju-

venile Petition has been set for Oc-

tober 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., before

the Honorable John P.

Rademacher. Said parent or any-

one else claiming any right or inter-

est in and to said child shall enter

their appearance in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

on or before October 23, 2019, at

2:30 p.m. or personally appear on

this date.

 

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of: Jerry L. L'Roy,

Deceased

Estate No.: PR 19-27

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 22, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Court entered an Order of In-

testacy, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Personal Rep-

resentative and that Rosa L'Roy,

whose current address is 5212

Ave. O Place, Kearney, NE 68847

was formally appointed by the

Court as Personal Representative

of the Estate.

Creditors of the Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before: Dec. 4, 2019 or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68847

Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, LLO

Shane M. Cochran

Bar Number: 24665

4009 6th Avenue, Ste. 37

PO Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

308-234-2700

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KEARNEY VAPER SUPPLY,

L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kearney Vaper Supply,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and registered

office is 2707 2nd Avenue, Suite D,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

4. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Articles of Or-

ganization with the Secretary of

State on September 3, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

5. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member, who is the

limited liability company's regis-

tered agent:

Lane Shannon

2707 2nd Avenue

Suite D

Kearney, NE 68847

Lane Shannon, Member

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name: Kingdom

Builder Properties

Name of Applicant: New Life

Assembly

Address: 2715 West 39th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Corporation

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed:

NE

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: Upon filing.

General nature of business:

Renting, leasing or selling

real estate.

Jeffery S. Baker

Applicant or

Legal Representative

Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,

P.C.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of LaDene F. Blevins,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-45

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement and determination of in-

heritance tax have been filed and

are set for hearing in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska

located at 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, on Thursday,

November 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

 

Robbi Rimpley, Petitioner

13370 Highway 40

Amherst, NE 68812

(308) 627-3621

Jack W. Besse #19005

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE

BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue,

P.O. Box 10

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441 phone

(308) 234-3747 fax

jwbesse@frontiernet.net

 

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-418

 

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Mia Christine Kegley

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

10th day of September, 2019, a pe-

tition was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Mia Christine Kegley to Mya

Christine Kegley.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, in courtroom no. __, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the

17th day of December, 2019 at

11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Mia Christine Kegley, to

Mya Christine Kegley.

 

Mia C. Kegley, Petitioner

32745 175th Road

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

ESTATE OF

LEO L HENRICKSEN,

Deceased.

ESTATE NO. PR 19-145

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 7, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and Dana L. Hen-

ricksen, 7819 S. 196th Street,

Gretna, NE 68028 and David L.

Henricksen, 4845 South 167th

Ave., Omaha, NE 68135 were infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

Co-Personal Representatives of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Dec. 11, 2019, or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Buffalo County Court

Clerk Magistrate

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68848

Prepared and Submitted by:

Daniel J. Wintz

Attorney at Law, #14568

Badura & Wintz Law LLC

7602 Pacific Street

Suite 300 -The Wear Building

Omaha, NE 68114

(402) 398-3040

dan.wintz@baduralaw.com

 

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 19-386

 

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Laura Ann Matthies

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

22nd day of August, 2019, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Laura Ann Matthies to Laura

Ann Gormley.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Judge

Marsh, in courtroom no. ___, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68847

on the 5th day of Nov. 2019 at

11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Laura Ann Matthies to Laura

Ann Gormley.

 

Laura Matthies, Petitioner

1910 W. 38th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

JACOBEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NEW HOPE PSYCHIATRY,

L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is New Hope Psychiatry,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2908 West 39th Street,

Suite B, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Emily E. Hens-

ley, 2908 West 39th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This Company is organized to

engage in the practice of psychiat-

ric-mental health nurse practitioner.

The company shall have all of the

powers now or hereafter set forth

to limited liability companies under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on October 8, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Emily E. Hensley

2908 West 39th Street, Suite B

Kearney, NE 68845

Emily E. Hensley, Member

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, October 14, 2019 at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room at the Administration Build-

ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

on file in the Administrative Offices

of the Kearney Public Schools, 320

West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,

during normal business hours, or

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website on

Friday, October 11, 2019.

 

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY

BOARD

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Senior Services

Advisory Board of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30

p.m. on October 14, 2019 at the

Peterson Senior Activity Center,

2020 West 11th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, which meeting will be

open to the public. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an emer-

gency nature, the agenda shall not

be altered later than 24 hours be-

fore the scheduled commencement

of the meeting. The Senior Services

Advisory Board shall have the right

to modify the agenda to include

items of an emergency nature only

at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Special Meeting of the Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 5:30 p.m. on October 15,

201, in the Council Chambers at

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a special meeting of the City Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday,October 15, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. The following is the

public hearing, upon the recom-

mendation of the Planning Com-

mission, to be considered:

1. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Blue Water Invest-

ments, LLC by Jim Nickmanto re-

zone from District AG, Agricultural

District to District RR-1, Rural Resi-

dential District (Rural Standards) for

property described as the North

Half of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 20,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (One Half Mile North of

56th Street on 46th Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Blue Water Invest-

ments, LLC by Jim Nickman, for

the Final Plat for Hawthorne

Heights, a subdivision being the

North Half of the Northeast Quarter

of the Southeast Quarter of Section

20, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as the North Half of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 20, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(One Half Mile North of 56th Street

on 46th Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Roger D. Pollat Revo-

cable Trust by Jan Pollat, for the Fi-

nal Plat for Pollat Acres, a subdivi-

sion being part of Government Lots

14 and 23, Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land being part of Government Lot

14 and part of Government Lot 23

in Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (27th

Street from Dove Hill Avenue to

72nd Avenue).

4. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Roger D.Pollat Revo-

cable Trust by Jan Pollatto rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-1, Rural Resi-

dential District (Rural Standards) for

property to be described as Lots 3

and 4, Pollat Acres, a subdivision

being part of Government Lots 14

and 23, Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(27th Street from Dove Hill Avenue

to 72nd Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF STUDY SESSION

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Study Session of the Board of

Adjustment of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska, will be held at 3:30 p.m.

on October 17, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,Oct-

ober 22, 2019 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

The following is the public hearing,

upon the recommendation of the

Planning Commission, to be con-

sidered:

1. Application submitted by

Schug Ventures for USCOC of Ne-

braska/Kansas, LLC for a Condi-

tional Use Permit as provided in

Paragraph H of Section 46-110

"Telecommunications Towers" of

Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use

Regulations" of the City Code to

co-locate telecommunications

equipment for wireless communi-

cations on property zoned District

M-1, Limited Industrial District and

described as Lot 781, Original

Town of Kearney Junction, now

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-R-7

Surplus Property Declaration

 

 

WHEREAS, The Village of Pleas-

anton has authority under Ne-

braska State Statute 17-503.01 to

order the sale of Village owned per-

sonal property through the adop-

tion of a resolution by the Village

Board of Trustees directing the sale

and the manner and terms of the

sale, and

WHEREAS, The Village of Pleas-

anton has personal property with a

fair market value of less than

$5,000.00, described as follows,

that is hereby declared to be sur-

plus property and the same is

hereby directed to be sold:

1) Hail Damaged Metal Sheets; a

mixture of dark brown sheets,a-

pproximately 80 pieces, 24' x 3',

approximately 40 pieces, 3'x 3'.

Approximately 50 pieces of tan

metal 12' x 3' and various ridge

cap and corner pieces. (sold all to-

gether)

WHEREAS, The Village of Pleas-

anton has established the following

terms and conditions for the sale of

the above described property:

1) Anyone interested in purchas-

ing the above items may submit a

sealed bid setting forth a descrip-

tion of the item and the amount be-

ing bid for such item;

2) Such sealed bid shall be sub-

mitted to the office of Pleasanton

Village clerk prior to November 7,

2019 at 3 p.m. and shall include the

name, address and telephone num-

ber of the party making such bid;

3) The amount of such bid shall

be payable in cash or good check

to the Village of Pleasanton within

ten (10) days following notification

that the bid was accepted;

4) The item will be sold to the

highest bidder; if the highest bidder

fails to make payment it will result

in either a) the Village accepts the

next highest bid, or b) the Village is

rejecting all bids and canceling the

sale;

5) The Village of Pleasanton re-

serves the right to reject any or all

sealed bids that may be received;

6) At the next regularly scheduled

meeting on November 12, 2019,

the Pleasanton Village Board will

open and review all bids received in

respect to the material described in

this Notice of Sale and at the time,

if determined to be acceptable, the

Pleasanton Village Board will award

the right to purchase to the highest

bidder;

7) Property is being sold "as-is"

without warranty;

8) No property may be removed

until fully paid for.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED by the Chairperson and

Board of Trustees of the Village of

Pleasanton that the above de-

scribed surplus property be sold by

the Village of Pleasanton Notice of

such sale shall be posted in three

prominent places within the village

for a period of not less than seven

(7) days prior to the sale of such

property and will be published

once in a legal newspaper of gen-

eral circulation in the Village at

least seven (7) days prior to the

sale of the property. Said notice

shall give a general description of

the property offered for sale and

state the terms and conditions of

sale.

Passed and Approved this 8th

day of October 2019.

Michael Stubbs - Chairperson

ATTEST: Leora Hofmann

Village Clerk

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Ruth Ann Kreutzer,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR 19-134

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 16, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Betty J.

Smith, 514 E. 8th St., Minden, NE

68959 and Brent E. Kreutzer, 6004

U Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847,

were informally appointed by the

Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-

sentatives of this Estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Dec.

11, 2019, or be forever barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

By: Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)

Attorney for Co-Personal

Representatives

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,

P.C., L.LO.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

jensz@lieskelawfirm.com

 

Amanda M. Barron

Attorney at Law

Box 597

Fremont, Nebraska 68026

LEGAL NOTICE

 

TO THE DEFENDANT(s),

DANETTE M LAMER

ROBERT D LAMER

 

You are hereby notified that

Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a cor-

poration, filed its complaint in the

County Court of BUFFALO County,

Nebraska on 06/14/2019 on Case

Number CI19-1230, the object and

prayer of which is to recover the

sum of $729.88, plus interest, at-

torney fees and court costs. You

are required to answer the com-

plaint of the Plaintiff on or before

11/11/2019 or the allegations in

said complaint will be taken as true

and judgment entered accordingly.

 

CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES,

INC., A CORPORATION

By: A.M. Barron, #23818

Its Attorney

525 N. "D" St.

P.O. Box 597

Fremont, NE 68026

402-721-1850

 

