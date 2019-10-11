<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
NEBRASKA CONCRETE DRUM
CLEANING LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Limited Liability Act, Ne-
braska Concrete Drum Cleaning,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, hereby gives its Notice
of Amended Certificate of Organi-
zation, to wit:
The limited liability company
amended its Certificate of Organi-
zation, effective September 23,
2019, by filing its Amended Certifi-
cate of Organization with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State's office
on September 24, 2019, to provide
for change in the members of the
limited liability company, to-wit: Mi-
chael G. Bierma, Adam Clevenger,
and Peggy A. Swinehart.
Michael G. Bierma, Member
ZNEZ S27,O4,11
<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that
BeauMonde, LLC, has been organ-
ized as a limited liability company.
The address of the designated of-
fice is 2701 Grand Ave., #96, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The general nature
of the business to be transacted is
any lawful business other than
banking authorized under the laws
of Nebraska. The date of com-
mencement of the limited liability
company is October 9, 2019, and
the duration of the company is per-
petual. The affairs of the limited li-
ability company are to be con-
ducted by its Members.
BeauMonde, LLC
ZNEZ O11,18,25
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on October 15, 2019 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately 900
L.F. of storm sewer, 2 water main
lowerings and work incidental
thereto for KEARNEY SOUTH
DRAINAGE - LAKE OVERFLOW, as
per drawings and specifications
now on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "KEARNEY
SOUTH DRAINAGE - LAKE OVER-
FLOW". The City will accept only
those sealed bids, either hand de-
livered or received via the U.S. Mail
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Items transmitted by fac-
simile or electronically will not be
accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$45 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $55. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ S27,O4,11
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF Cellular Damage Control,
LLC.
Notice is hereby given that Cellu-
lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
initial designated office at 3810 Ave
G, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Theresa Bud-
decke, 3810 Ave G, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Cellular Damage Control, LLC.
ZNEZ O4,11,18
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Daniece A. Jessop,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR 19-146
Notice is hereby given that on
October 7, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Rhonda K. Kearney, whose ad-
dress is 97 Elm Street, Sumner, NE
68878, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 11, 2019, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
ZNEZ O11,18,25
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
DAROLD L. CARMAN,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-139
Notice is hereby given that on
September 24, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Cynthia
Huff, whose address is 71651 Road
381, McCook, NE 69001, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as personal representative of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Nov. 27, 2019, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ S27,O4,11
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Donna M. Day,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR 19-141
Notice is hereby given that on
September 25, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Linda Manfull, whose address is
141 N. Abilene, Valley Center, KS
67147, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Dec. 4, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1416 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
ZNEZ O4,11,18
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Kelly Ray Howell and
Carrie Isa Howell, dated June 29,
2010, and recorded on June 30,
2010, Document No. 2010-4173 in
the Office of the Recorder of
Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the undersigned Successor Trustee
will on November 12, 2019, at
10:00 AM, at the West Door by the
Main Foyer of the Buffalo County,
Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska,
sell at public vendue to the highest
bidder for cash:
Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town
of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, commonly known as 602
2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: October 4, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 218664).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ O4,11,18,25,N1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
GERALD W. BECKER,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-140
Notice is hereby given that on
September 25, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Charles
W. Becker, whose address is 6312
Avenue Q Place, Kearney, NE
68847; John F. Becker, whose ad-
dress is 1108 15th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845 and Terry A.
Becker, whose address is 2003
West 49th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, were informally appointed
by the Registrar aspersonall
corepresentatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 27, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ S27,O4,11
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-162
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
CYRUS ZAYDEN WHITEFACE,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, KIMBERLY
WHELAN, the natural mother, of
CYRUS ZAYDEN WHITEFACE,
born August, 2019, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child, that proceedings
concerning CYRUS ZAYDEN
WHITEFACE are currently pending
in the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and that an evi-
dentiary hearing on the State's Ju-
venile Petition has been set for Oc-
tober 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., before
the Honorable John P.
Rademacher. Said parent or any-
one else claiming any right or inter-
est in and to said child shall enter
their appearance in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
on or before October 23, 2019, at
2:30 p.m. or personally appear on
this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
ZNEZ O4,11,18
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of: Jerry L. L'Roy,
Deceased
Estate No.: PR 19-27
Notice is hereby given that on
March 22, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Court entered an Order of In-
testacy, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Personal Rep-
resentative and that Rosa L'Roy,
whose current address is 5212
Ave. O Place, Kearney, NE 68847
was formally appointed by the
Court as Personal Representative
of the Estate.
Creditors of the Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before: Dec. 4, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68847
Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, LLO
Shane M. Cochran
Bar Number: 24665
4009 6th Avenue, Ste. 37
PO Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
308-234-2700
ZNEZ O4,11,18
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KEARNEY VAPER SUPPLY,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kearney Vaper Supply,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and registered
office is 2707 2nd Avenue, Suite D,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
4. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Articles of Or-
ganization with the Secretary of
State on September 3, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
5. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member, who is the
limited liability company's regis-
tered agent:
Lane Shannon
2707 2nd Avenue
Suite D
Kearney, NE 68847
Lane Shannon, Member
ZNEZ S27,O4,11
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Kingdom
Builder Properties
Name of Applicant: New Life
Assembly
Address: 2715 West 39th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Corporation
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed:
NE
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: Upon filing.
General nature of business:
Renting, leasing or selling
real estate.
Jeffery S. Baker
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ O11,t1
<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,
P.C.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of LaDene F. Blevins,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-45
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement and determination of in-
heritance tax have been filed and
are set for hearing in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska
located at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, on Thursday,
November 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
Robbi Rimpley, Petitioner
13370 Highway 40
Amherst, NE 68812
(308) 627-3621
Jack W. Besse #19005
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE
BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue,
P.O. Box 10
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441 phone
(308) 234-3747 fax
ZNEZ O11,18,25
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-418
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Mia Christine Kegley
Notice is hereby given that on the
10th day of September, 2019, a pe-
tition was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Mia Christine Kegley to Mya
Christine Kegley.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, in courtroom no. __, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the
17th day of December, 2019 at
11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Mia Christine Kegley, to
Mya Christine Kegley.
Mia C. Kegley, Petitioner
32745 175th Road
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ S20,27,O4,11
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
LEO L HENRICKSEN,
Deceased.
ESTATE NO. PR 19-145
Notice is hereby given that on
October 7, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and Dana L. Hen-
ricksen, 7819 S. 196th Street,
Gretna, NE 68028 and David L.
Henricksen, 4845 South 167th
Ave., Omaha, NE 68135 were infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
Co-Personal Representatives of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Dec. 11, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Buffalo County Court
Clerk Magistrate
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68848
Prepared and Submitted by:
Daniel J. Wintz
Attorney at Law, #14568
Badura & Wintz Law LLC
7602 Pacific Street
Suite 300 -The Wear Building
Omaha, NE 68114
(402) 398-3040
ZNEZ O11,18,25
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 19-386
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Laura Ann Matthies
Notice is hereby given that on the
22nd day of August, 2019, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Laura Ann Matthies to Laura
Ann Gormley.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Judge
Marsh, in courtroom no. ___, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68847
on the 5th day of Nov. 2019 at
11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Laura Ann Matthies to Laura
Ann Gormley.
Laura Matthies, Petitioner
1910 W. 38th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
ZNEZ O11,18,25,N1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NEW HOPE PSYCHIATRY,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is New Hope Psychiatry,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2908 West 39th Street,
Suite B, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Emily E. Hens-
ley, 2908 West 39th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This Company is organized to
engage in the practice of psychiat-
ric-mental health nurse practitioner.
The company shall have all of the
powers now or hereafter set forth
to limited liability companies under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on October 8, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Emily E. Hensley
2908 West 39th Street, Suite B
Kearney, NE 68845
Emily E. Hensley, Member
ZNEZ O11,18,25
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, October 14, 2019 at 5:30
P.M. in the Staff Development
Room at the Administration Build-
ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
on file in the Administrative Offices
of the Kearney Public Schools, 320
West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,
during normal business hours, or
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website on
Friday, October 11, 2019.
ZNEZ O11,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Senior Services
Advisory Board of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30
p.m. on October 14, 2019 at the
Peterson Senior Activity Center,
2020 West 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an emer-
gency nature, the agenda shall not
be altered later than 24 hours be-
fore the scheduled commencement
of the meeting. The Senior Services
Advisory Board shall have the right
to modify the agenda to include
items of an emergency nature only
at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O11,t1
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Special Meeting of the Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will
be held at 5:30 p.m. on October 15,
201, in the Council Chambers at
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O11,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a special meeting of the City Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday,October 15, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. The following is the
public hearing, upon the recom-
mendation of the Planning Com-
mission, to be considered:
1. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Blue Water Invest-
ments, LLC by Jim Nickmanto re-
zone from District AG, Agricultural
District to District RR-1, Rural Resi-
dential District (Rural Standards) for
property described as the North
Half of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 20,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (One Half Mile North of
56th Street on 46th Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Blue Water Invest-
ments, LLC by Jim Nickman, for
the Final Plat for Hawthorne
Heights, a subdivision being the
North Half of the Northeast Quarter
of the Southeast Quarter of Section
20, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as the North Half of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 20, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(One Half Mile North of 56th Street
on 46th Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Roger D. Pollat Revo-
cable Trust by Jan Pollat, for the Fi-
nal Plat for Pollat Acres, a subdivi-
sion being part of Government Lots
14 and 23, Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land being part of Government Lot
14 and part of Government Lot 23
in Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (27th
Street from Dove Hill Avenue to
72nd Avenue).
4. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Roger D.Pollat Revo-
cable Trust by Jan Pollatto rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-1, Rural Resi-
dential District (Rural Standards) for
property to be described as Lots 3
and 4, Pollat Acres, a subdivision
being part of Government Lots 14
and 23, Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(27th Street from Dove Hill Avenue
to 72nd Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O11,t1
NOTICE OF STUDY SESSION
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Study Session of the Board of
Adjustment of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska, will be held at 3:30 p.m.
on October 17, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O11,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,Oct-
ober 22, 2019 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
The following is the public hearing,
upon the recommendation of the
Planning Commission, to be con-
sidered:
1. Application submitted by
Schug Ventures for USCOC of Ne-
braska/Kansas, LLC for a Condi-
tional Use Permit as provided in
Paragraph H of Section 46-110
"Telecommunications Towers" of
Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use
Regulations" of the City Code to
co-locate telecommunications
equipment for wireless communi-
cations on property zoned District
M-1, Limited Industrial District and
described as Lot 781, Original
Town of Kearney Junction, now
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O11,t1
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-R-7
Surplus Property Declaration
WHEREAS, The Village of Pleas-
anton has authority under Ne-
braska State Statute 17-503.01 to
order the sale of Village owned per-
sonal property through the adop-
tion of a resolution by the Village
Board of Trustees directing the sale
and the manner and terms of the
sale, and
WHEREAS, The Village of Pleas-
anton has personal property with a
fair market value of less than
$5,000.00, described as follows,
that is hereby declared to be sur-
plus property and the same is
hereby directed to be sold:
1) Hail Damaged Metal Sheets; a
mixture of dark brown sheets,a-
pproximately 80 pieces, 24' x 3',
approximately 40 pieces, 3'x 3'.
Approximately 50 pieces of tan
metal 12' x 3' and various ridge
cap and corner pieces. (sold all to-
gether)
WHEREAS, The Village of Pleas-
anton has established the following
terms and conditions for the sale of
the above described property:
1) Anyone interested in purchas-
ing the above items may submit a
sealed bid setting forth a descrip-
tion of the item and the amount be-
ing bid for such item;
2) Such sealed bid shall be sub-
mitted to the office of Pleasanton
Village clerk prior to November 7,
2019 at 3 p.m. and shall include the
name, address and telephone num-
ber of the party making such bid;
3) The amount of such bid shall
be payable in cash or good check
to the Village of Pleasanton within
ten (10) days following notification
that the bid was accepted;
4) The item will be sold to the
highest bidder; if the highest bidder
fails to make payment it will result
in either a) the Village accepts the
next highest bid, or b) the Village is
rejecting all bids and canceling the
sale;
5) The Village of Pleasanton re-
serves the right to reject any or all
sealed bids that may be received;
6) At the next regularly scheduled
meeting on November 12, 2019,
the Pleasanton Village Board will
open and review all bids received in
respect to the material described in
this Notice of Sale and at the time,
if determined to be acceptable, the
Pleasanton Village Board will award
the right to purchase to the highest
bidder;
7) Property is being sold "as-is"
without warranty;
8) No property may be removed
until fully paid for.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED by the Chairperson and
Board of Trustees of the Village of
Pleasanton that the above de-
scribed surplus property be sold by
the Village of Pleasanton Notice of
such sale shall be posted in three
prominent places within the village
for a period of not less than seven
(7) days prior to the sale of such
property and will be published
once in a legal newspaper of gen-
eral circulation in the Village at
least seven (7) days prior to the
sale of the property. Said notice
shall give a general description of
the property offered for sale and
state the terms and conditions of
sale.
Passed and Approved this 8th
day of October 2019.
Michael Stubbs - Chairperson
ATTEST: Leora Hofmann
Village Clerk
ZNEZ
<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Ruth Ann Kreutzer,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR 19-134
Notice is hereby given that on
September 16, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Betty J.
Smith, 514 E. 8th St., Minden, NE
68959 and Brent E. Kreutzer, 6004
U Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847,
were informally appointed by the
Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-
sentatives of this Estate. Creditors
of this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Dec.
11, 2019, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
By: Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)
Attorney for Co-Personal
Representatives
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,
P.C., L.LO.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
ZNEZ O11,18,25
Amanda M. Barron
Attorney at Law
Box 597
Fremont, Nebraska 68026
LEGAL NOTICE
TO THE DEFENDANT(s),
DANETTE M LAMER
ROBERT D LAMER
You are hereby notified that
Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a cor-
poration, filed its complaint in the
County Court of BUFFALO County,
Nebraska on 06/14/2019 on Case
Number CI19-1230, the object and
prayer of which is to recover the
sum of $729.88, plus interest, at-
torney fees and court costs. You
are required to answer the com-
plaint of the Plaintiff on or before
11/11/2019 or the allegations in
said complaint will be taken as true
and judgment entered accordingly.
CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES,
INC., A CORPORATION
By: A.M. Barron, #23818
Its Attorney
525 N. "D" St.
P.O. Box 597
Fremont, NE 68026
402-721-1850
ZNEZ S27,O4,11
