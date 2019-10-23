 

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed BIDS will be received on

behalf of the Village of Pleasanton

at the Engineer's office at Miller &

Associates, 1111 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska on November 7,

2019, until 2:00 PM, Local Time,

and then such BIDS shall be pub-

licly opened and read aloud in the

conference room for furnishing all

equipment, labor, materials and ap-

purtenances required to construct

380 L.F. 6" PVC sewer line replace-

ment and other such work as may

be incidental to 2019 SANITARY

SEWER REPLACEMENT, PLEAS-

ANTON.

The Village (Owner) reserves the

right to reject any or all bids; and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the BID it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The Owner will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier. Items transmitted by facsimile

or electronically will not be ac-

cepted.

The Contract Documents may be

examined at the following loca-

tions:

Miller & Associates, 1111 Central

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847

Village of Pleasanton, 202 North

Sycamore, Pleasanton, NE 68866

Copies of the Contract Docu-

ments may be obtained at the of-

fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-

ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-

phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-

ment of $35 for each half-size set.

Full-size sets of documents can be

obtained for a deposit of $40. Any

PLAN HOLDER, upon returning the

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS within

fourteen (14) days of the BID

OPENING, and in good condition,

will be refunded $10. A complete

set of electronic copies of draw-

ings, specifications, contract docu-

ments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each BIDDER will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, cashier's check or bid bond

made payable, without condition,

to the Village Clerk, Pleasanton,

Nebraska, in an amount equal to

five percent (5%) of the proposal.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/han-

dicap in consideration for an

award.

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

(OWNER)

By Michael Stubbs, Chairman

ATTEST: Leora Hofmann

Village Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ O23,t1

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

BLOX LEASING CO., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Blox Leasing,LLC, un-

der the "Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act", with its

registered office at 401 West 4th

Street, PO Box 309, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.The general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act. The ex-

istence of Blox Leasing,LLC, com-

menced on September 27, 2019,

and its affairs shall be conducted

by its members.

Dated: October 21, 2019.

Kenneth F. George, Organizer

ZNEZ O23,30,N6

STATE OF NEBRASKA

DEPARTMENT OF

NATURAL RESOURCES

NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER

APPLICATION

Dawson & Buffalo County

Water Division 1-A

 

On September 26, 2019, Kurt

Kline, on behalf of Kline Farm, LTD,

filed NEX-7596 in the Department

of Natural Resources (Department)

for a change appropriation to aug-

ment stream flow pursuant to a

CREP Water Use for the appropria-

tion described below.

Water Appropriation Number:

A-16049

Priority Date: January 14, 1982

Source: Strever Creek

Location of Appropriation: 27.62

acres located in NW¼ S13 T09N

R21W, Dawson County

The application was filed as a re-

quirement for participation in the

Nebraska Platte-Republican Re-

sources Area Conservation Re-

serve Enhancement Program

(CREP). The location of use is

downstream of the current point of

diversion to the mouth of the Platte

River. The proposed change is to

be temporary for the term of the

CREP contract, which will be for 10

to15 years.

Under the provisions of Neb.

Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1) (e) the quan-

tity of water that is transferred to

the new use may not exceed the

historic consumptive use under the

appropriation or portion thereof be-

ing transferred. The transferable

grant of 0.39 CFS is the total ap-

propriation from Strever Creek un-

der A-16049 that is attached to the

27.62 acres of land changed to

augment stream flow.

Procedures to respond to this

notice may be obtained by contact-

ing the Surface Water Permits sec-

tion of the Department at (402)

471-2363 or through the Depart-

ment's website at

http://dnr.nebraska.gov/ opportu-

nities-for-participation-in-the-pe-

rmitting-process. Additional project

information may be obtained by

contacting the Department at the

phone number indicated above.

Objections must be received by

the Department by 5:00 p.m. on

November 6, 2019.

Dates of Notice October 9, Octo-

ber 16 and October 23, 2019.

ZNEZ O9,16,23

<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>

Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,

P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF HOGG RENTALS, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Hogg

Rentals, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 7455 W. 37th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Jack W.

Besse, 1323 Central Avenue, P.O.

Box 10, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-0010.

ZNEZ O16,23,30

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-473

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Brodie Oz Bednarz

Notice is hereby given that on the

11 day of October, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Brodie Oz Bednarz to Brodie

Dell Miller.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney on the 26

day of November, 2019 at 3:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed form

that of Brodie Oz Bednarz, to Bro-

die Dell Miller,

Brodie Oz Bednarz, Petitioner

9 Wedge Way

Kearney, NE 68845

ZNEZ O23,30,N6,13

<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on No-

vember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:

LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-

TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-

BRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 7th day of October,

2019.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY

& HAMMES, LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 7th day of October, 2019,

before me, a Notary Public in and

for said County and State, person-

ally came Gregory L. Galles, to me

known to be the identical person

whose name is affixed to the fore-

going instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.Witness my

hand and notarial seal the day and

year last above written.

Notary Public

ZNEZ O9,16,23,N6

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.