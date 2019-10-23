ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed BIDS will be received on
behalf of the Village of Pleasanton
at the Engineer's office at Miller &
Associates, 1111 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska on November 7,
2019, until 2:00 PM, Local Time,
and then such BIDS shall be pub-
licly opened and read aloud in the
conference room for furnishing all
equipment, labor, materials and ap-
purtenances required to construct
380 L.F. 6" PVC sewer line replace-
ment and other such work as may
be incidental to 2019 SANITARY
SEWER REPLACEMENT, PLEAS-
ANTON.
The Village (Owner) reserves the
right to reject any or all bids; and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the BID it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The Owner will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier. Items transmitted by facsimile
or electronically will not be ac-
cepted.
The Contract Documents may be
examined at the following loca-
tions:
Miller & Associates, 1111 Central
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847
Village of Pleasanton, 202 North
Sycamore, Pleasanton, NE 68866
Copies of the Contract Docu-
ments may be obtained at the of-
fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $35 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents can be
obtained for a deposit of $40. Any
PLAN HOLDER, upon returning the
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS within
fourteen (14) days of the BID
OPENING, and in good condition,
will be refunded $10. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each BIDDER will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, cashier's check or bid bond
made payable, without condition,
to the Village Clerk, Pleasanton,
Nebraska, in an amount equal to
five percent (5%) of the proposal.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/han-
dicap in consideration for an
award.
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
(OWNER)
By Michael Stubbs, Chairman
ATTEST: Leora Hofmann
Village Clerk
(SEAL)
ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
BLOX LEASING CO., LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Blox Leasing,LLC, un-
der the "Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act", with its
registered office at 401 West 4th
Street, PO Box 309, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.The general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act. The ex-
istence of Blox Leasing,LLC, com-
menced on September 27, 2019,
and its affairs shall be conducted
by its members.
Dated: October 21, 2019.
Kenneth F. George, Organizer
STATE OF NEBRASKA
DEPARTMENT OF
NATURAL RESOURCES
NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER
APPLICATION
Dawson & Buffalo County
Water Division 1-A
On September 26, 2019, Kurt
Kline, on behalf of Kline Farm, LTD,
filed NEX-7596 in the Department
of Natural Resources (Department)
for a change appropriation to aug-
ment stream flow pursuant to a
CREP Water Use for the appropria-
tion described below.
Water Appropriation Number:
A-16049
Priority Date: January 14, 1982
Source: Strever Creek
Location of Appropriation: 27.62
acres located in NW¼ S13 T09N
R21W, Dawson County
The application was filed as a re-
quirement for participation in the
Nebraska Platte-Republican Re-
sources Area Conservation Re-
serve Enhancement Program
(CREP). The location of use is
downstream of the current point of
diversion to the mouth of the Platte
River. The proposed change is to
be temporary for the term of the
CREP contract, which will be for 10
to15 years.
Under the provisions of Neb.
Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1) (e) the quan-
tity of water that is transferred to
the new use may not exceed the
historic consumptive use under the
appropriation or portion thereof be-
ing transferred. The transferable
grant of 0.39 CFS is the total ap-
propriation from Strever Creek un-
der A-16049 that is attached to the
27.62 acres of land changed to
augment stream flow.
Procedures to respond to this
notice may be obtained by contact-
ing the Surface Water Permits sec-
tion of the Department at (402)
471-2363 or through the Depart-
ment's website at
http://dnr.nebraska.gov/ opportu-
nities-for-participation-in-the-pe-
rmitting-process. Additional project
information may be obtained by
contacting the Department at the
phone number indicated above.
Objections must be received by
the Department by 5:00 p.m. on
November 6, 2019.
Dates of Notice October 9, Octo-
ber 16 and October 23, 2019.
Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,
P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF HOGG RENTALS, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Hogg
Rentals, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 7455 W. 37th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Jack W.
Besse, 1323 Central Avenue, P.O.
Box 10, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-0010.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-473
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Brodie Oz Bednarz
Notice is hereby given that on the
11 day of October, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Brodie Oz Bednarz to Brodie
Dell Miller.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney on the 26
day of November, 2019 at 3:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed form
that of Brodie Oz Bednarz, to Bro-
die Dell Miller,
Brodie Oz Bednarz, Petitioner
9 Wedge Way
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on No-
vember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:
LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-
TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-
BRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 7th day of October,
2019.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY
& HAMMES, LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 7th day of October, 2019,
before me, a Notary Public in and
for said County and State, person-
ally came Gregory L. Galles, to me
known to be the identical person
whose name is affixed to the fore-
going instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.Witness my
hand and notarial seal the day and
year last above written.
Notary Public
