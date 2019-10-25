<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
A & J LUEBS FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that A & J
Luebs Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 3120 58th Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Allyson A.
Luebs, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 3120 58th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: October 15, 2019.
Allyson A. Luebs, Organizer
ZNEZ O18,25,N1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, the
undersigned Company amended its
Articles of Organization by chang-
ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,
LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.
The street and mailing address of
the initial designated office for the
Company is 803 13th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845, and the
agent for service of process of the
Company is Melissa L. Willis,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 803 13th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.
Dated: October 18, 2019.
Marc A. Willis, Sole Member
ZNEZ O25,N1,8
<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that
BeauMonde, LLC, has been organ-
ized as a limited liability company.
The address of the designated of-
fice is 2701 Grand Ave., #96, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The general nature
of the business to be transacted is
any lawful business other than
banking authorized under the laws
of Nebraska. The date of com-
mencement of the limited liability
company is October 9, 2019, and
the duration of the company is per-
petual. The affairs of the limited li-
ability company are to be con-
ducted by its Members.
BeauMonde, LLC
ZNEZ O11,18,25
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2019 Part 7 Improvements; Alley
District in connection with PID
2019-999, Kearney, Nebraska will
be received by City of Kearney, at
the office of the City Clerk, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, until 2:00 p.m. local time on
November 12, 2019, at which time
the Bids received will be publicly
opened and read in the City Coun-
cil Chambers.
The project primarily consists of
paving an existing gravel alley lo-
cated between 5th & 6th Avenue
and 21st and 22nd Street. Project
includes approximately 750 square
yards of concrete alley in addition
to minor sidewalk removal/replac-
ement and earthwork and all other
associated work as indicated on
the drawings and within the specifi-
cations.
Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to City of
Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
as security that the bidder(s) to
whom the award(s) are made will
enter into contract to build the im-
provements bid upon and furnish
the required bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids shall
be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements Alley District PID
2019-999
Bids Received:
November 12, 2019
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-
crimination in Federally assisted
programs of the Department of
Transportation issued pursuant to
such Act, hereby notifies all bidders
that it will affirmatively insure that in
any contract entered into pursuant
to this advertisement, minority
business enterprises will be af-
forded full opportunity to submit
bids in response to this invitation
and will not be discriminated
against on the grounds of race,
color, or national origin, sex, age
and disability/handicap in consider-
ation for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may be
examined at:
• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,
Nebraska 68516
• Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68127
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6540573 Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements; Alley District PID
2019-999.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of this contract.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse Mayor
ATTEST
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
O25,N1,8
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Daniece A. Jessop,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR 19-146
Notice is hereby given that on
October 7, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Rhonda K. Kearney, whose ad-
dress is 97 Elm Street, Sumner, NE
68878, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 11, 2019, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
ZNEZ O11,18,25
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Ersel J. Mitchell,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-149
Notice is hereby given that on
Oct. 21, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trap-
per J. Mitchell, whose address is
1270 N. 2nd Street, Apt. 19, Plat-
teville, WI 53818, was appointed by
the Court as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Dec. 24, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &
Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ O25,N1,8
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Kelly Ray Howell and
Carrie Isa Howell, dated June 29,
2010, and recorded on June 30,
2010, Document No. 2010-4173 in
the Office of the Recorder of
Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the undersigned Successor Trustee
will on November 12, 2019, at
10:00 AM, at the West Door by the
Main Foyer of the Buffalo County,
Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska,
sell at public vendue to the highest
bidder for cash:
Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town
of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, commonly known as 602
2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: October 4, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 218664).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ O4,11,18,25,N1
NOTICE OF MEETING
FIREFIGHTERS' RETIREMENT
COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Firefighters' Retirement
Committee will be held at 10:00
a.m. on October 30, 2019 in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an emer-
gency nature, the agenda shall not
be altered later than 24 hours be-
fore the scheduled commencement
of the meeting. The Firefighters'
Retirement Committee shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O25,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on November 12, 2019 at
9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners room,
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Mitch Humphrey on behalf of Jer-
old & Linda Woitaszewski for prop-
erty described as tract of land be-
ing part of the NE1/4 of the NE1/4
of Section 35-T12N-R13W to be
known as Lot 1 Woitaszewski Ad-
ministrative Subdivision. Complete
description on file with Zoning Ad-
ministrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ O25,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY
PENSION COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Pension Committee will
be held at 10:30 a.m. on October
30, 2019 in the 2nd Floor Confer-
ence Roomat City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City of Kearney, Ne-
braska Pension Committee shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O25,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
KREUTZER TRUCKING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Kreut-
zer Trucking, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 1516 1st Ave-
nue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Brian R. Symington, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848.
Dated: August 22, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ O18,25,N1
<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,
P.C.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of LaDene F. Blevins,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-45
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement and determination of in-
heritance tax have been filed and
are set for hearing in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska
located at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, on Thursday,
November 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
Robbi Rimpley, Petitioner
13370 Highway 40
Amherst, NE 68812
(308) 627-3621
Jack W. Besse #19005
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE
BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue,
P.O. Box 10
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441 phone
(308) 234-3747 fax
ZNEZ O11,18,25
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-198
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
LONDON BAZYN,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, AMBER KESSER-
WANI, the natural mother, of LON-
DON BAZYN, born October 2012,
and anyone else claiming any right
or interest in and to said child, that
proceedings concerning LONDON
BAZYN are currently pending in the
Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and that an evidentiary
hearing on the State's Juvenile Pe-
tition has been set for November
14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Said parent
or anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said child shall
enter their appearance in the Juve-
nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on or before November 14,
2019, at 2:30 p.m. or personally ap-
pear on this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
ZNEZ O25,N1,8
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
LEO L HENRICKSEN,
Deceased.
ESTATE NO. PR 19-145
Notice is hereby given that on
October 7, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and Dana L. Hen-
ricksen, 7819 S. 196th Street,
Gretna, NE 68028 and David L.
Henricksen, 4845 South 167th
Ave., Omaha, NE 68135 were infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
Co-Personal Representatives of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Dec. 11, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Buffalo County Court
Clerk Magistrate
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68848
Prepared and Submitted by:
Daniel J. Wintz
Attorney at Law, #14568
Badura & Wintz Law LLC
7602 Pacific Street
Suite 300 -The Wear Building
Omaha, NE 68114
(402) 398-3040
ZNEZ O11,18,25
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MELISSA CRAIG
COUNSELING, L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Melissa
Craig Counseling, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 1008
E 65th Street Place, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 1008
E 65th Street Place, Kearney, NE
68847
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Melissa Craig.
Article IV. Professional Service:
The Company, its members, man-
agers, professional employees, and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render counsel-
ing and mental health services in
the State of Nebraska.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 11th day of October,
2019.
Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer
ZNEZ O18,25,N1
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 19-386
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Laura Ann Matthies
Notice is hereby given that on the
22nd day of August, 2019, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Laura Ann Matthies to Laura
Ann Gormley.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Judge
Marsh, in courtroom no. ___, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68847
on the 5th day of Nov. 2019 at
11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Laura Ann Matthies to Laura
Ann Gormley.
Laura Matthies, Petitioner
1910 W. 38th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
ZNEZ O11,18,25,N1
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 19-477
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
RITVIK MAHESH, A Minor Child,
by and through his Natural Par-
ents and Next Friends, SURABHI
CHANDRA AND MAHESH
PATTABIRAMAN.
Notice is hereby given that on the
15th day of October, 2019, a Peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Ritvik Mahesh to Ritvik Yajur
Mahesh. A hearing will be had on
said Petition before the Honorable
Ryan C. Carson, Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on the 15th day
of November, 2019, at 11:45 a.m.,
or as soon thereafter as will be
convenient for the Court and that
unless sufficient cause is shown to
the contrary, the minor child's
name will be changed from that of
Ritvik Mahesh to Ritvik Yajur
Mahesh.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ O18,25
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NEW HOPE PSYCHIATRY,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is New Hope Psychiatry,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2908 West 39th Street,
Suite B, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Emily E. Hens-
ley, 2908 West 39th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This Company is organized to
engage in the practice of psychiat-
ric-mental health nurse practitioner.
The company shall have all of the
powers now or hereafter set forth
to limited liability companies under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on October 8, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Emily E. Hensley
2908 West 39th Street, Suite B
Kearney, NE 68845
Emily E. Hensley, Member
ZNEZ O11,18,25
Notice of Meeting
We hereby give public notice that
the Climate Assessment Response
Committee (CARC) will meet on
Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.
in room 901 of Hardin Hall on the
University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s
East Campus.
Members will discuss current and
predicted weather/climate condi-
tions.
The agenda is available by con-
tacting the Nebraska Department
of Agriculture at (402) 471-2341.
ZNEZ O25,t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, October 22, 2019, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8383 amending
several sections of the Code of the
City of Kearney as follows: Section
1-1003 "Officers and Employees;
Emergency Succession" of Article
10 "Officers and Employees" of
Chapter 1 "Administration" to up-
date position titles; Section 8-804
"Specific Limits" of Article 8
"Speed Limitations" of Chapter 8
"Police" to update specific loca-
tions detailed in the table; Section
8-805 "School Zones" of Article 8
"Speed Limitations" of Chapter 8
"Police" to remove obsolete loca-
tions detailed in the table; Section
8-912 "Parking Rules" of Article 9
"Stopping, Standing and Parking"
of Chapter 8 "Police" to update
and add specific locations where
parking is prohibited at any time;
Section 8-1301 "Definitions" of Ar-
ticle 13 "Animals Generally" of
Chapter 8 "Police" to add definition
and reference of Community Serv-
ice Officer and remove reference of
Animal Warden; Section 8-1421
"Veterinarians to Submit Records
to Animal Control Authority" of Arti-
cle 14 "Household Pets" of Chap-
ter 8 "Police" to clarify language on
the requirement that records on the
issuance of rabies related docu-
mentation be open for inspection to
the Animal Control Authority and
remove the requirement of on a
monthly basis; Section 8-1501
"Curfew; Established; Exceptions"
of Article 15 "General Offenses" of
Chapter 8 "Police" to add similar
provision found in Nebraska Re-
vised Statute 60-4,124.
Ordinance No. 8384 repealing the
sections and articles in their en-
tirety of the Code of the City of
Kearney as follows: Section 1-1011
"Social Security; Acceptance; Con-
struction of Terms" of Article 10
"Officers and Employees" of Chap-
ter 1 "Administration"; Section
1-1012 "Social Security; Contracts
and Agreements to Effectuate Sys-
tem" of Article 10 "Officers and
Employees" of Chapter 1
"Administration"; Section 1-1013
"Social Security; Employees In-
cluded in System" of Article 10
"Officers and Employees" of Chap-
ter 1 "Administration"; Section
1-1014 "Social Security; Employ-
ees Excluded from System" of Arti-
cle 10 "Officers and Employees" of
Chapter 1 "Administration"; Sec-
tion 1-1015 "Social Security; With-
holdings from Salaries Authorized"
of Article 10 "Officers and Employ-
ees" of Chapter 1 "Administration";
Section 1-1016 "Social Security
Fund; Created; Payments into
Fund" of Article 10 "Officers and
Employees" of Chapter 1
"Administration"; Section 1-1017
"Social Security Fund; Payments
from Fund to Administrator" of Arti-
cle 10 "Officers and Employees" of
Chapter 1 "Administration"; Sec-
tion 1-1018 "Social Security; City
Records and Reports" of Article 10
"Officers and Employees" of Chap-
ter 1 "Administration"; Article 8
"Firefighter Retirement System" of
Chapter 4 "Fire Regulations"; and
Article 2 "Retirement System" of
Chapter 8 "Police".
Ordinance No. 8385 amending
the Code of the City of Kearney by
adding a new Article 18 entitled
"Retirement and Pension Plans" to
Chapter 1 "Administration".
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O25,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY POLICE
RETIREMENT COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Police Retirement Com-
mittee will be held at 9:30 a.m. on
October 30, 2019 in the 2nd Floor-
Conference Room at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Police Retirement
Committee shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O25,t1
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska is seeking proposals
for a new or used delivery truck.
For proposal specifications, con-
tact Kyla at (308) 865-5675 by No-
vember 4th, 2019.
ZNEZ O25,t1
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
Roz Sheldon Counseling, LLC
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Roz
Sheldon Counseling, LLC.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The mailing address of the
initial agent for service is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Rosalind Shel-
don.
Article IV. Professional Service:
The Company, its members, man-
agers, professional employees, and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render coun-
seling and mental health services in
the State of Nebraska.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 10th day of October,
2019.
Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer
ZNEZ O18,25,N1
<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Ruth Ann Kreutzer,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR 19-134
Notice is hereby given that on
September 16, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Betty J.
Smith, 514 E. 8th St., Minden, NE
68959 and Brent E. Kreutzer, 6004
U Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847,
were informally appointed by the
Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-
sentatives of this Estate. Creditors
of this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Dec.
11, 2019, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
By: Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)
Attorney for Co-Personal
Representatives
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,
P.C., L.LO.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
ZNEZ O11,18,25
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Springboard
Manufacturing
Name of Applicant: Northern
California Injection Molding,
LLC
Address: 2691 Mercantile Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed:
California
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: upon filing
General nature of business:
The manufacture, assembly,
sales and distribution of
plastic injection moldings.
Robert Schalk
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ O25,t1
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
STATIC TRUCKING, LLC
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Static
Trucking, LLC
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 44
Lacrosse Dr., Kearney, NE 68845.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 44
Lacrosse Dr., Kearney, NE 68845.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Aaron Stevens.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 14th day of October,
2019.
Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer
ZNEZ O18,25,N1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Wild-
flower Wellness, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska with its initial
designated office at 1925 5th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for the service of process of
the company is USCA, Inc., 1603
Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102.
ZNEZ O18,25,N1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
AND ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission will hold a public
hearing on Thursday, November
21, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT request
filed by Trenton Snow on behalf of
Brad Vontz for Waters View, Inc. for
property described as Government
Lot 1 and Part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter
and part of Government Lots 7 & 8
located in Section 5, Township 8
North, Range 14 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. They wish to rezone this
area from Agricultural Residential
to Industrial. Complete legal de-
scription on file with Buffalo County
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
ZNEZ O25,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
AND ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission will hold a public
hearing on Thursday, November
21, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT and COM-
PREHENSIVE PLAN’S FUTURE
LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT re-
quest filed by Trenton Snow on be-
half of Carmody Farms, LLC for
property described as All that part
of Government Lots 2, 3 & 4 lying
northerly of the northerly right-
of-way line of the Union Pacific
Railroad, Excepting however that
part deeded to the State of Ne-
braska by Warranty Deeds located
in Section 3, Township 8 North,
Range 17 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska. They wish to rezone this
area from Agricultural Residential
to Industrial. Complete legal de-
scription on file with Buffalo County
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
ZNEZ O25,t1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.