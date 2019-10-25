<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

A & J LUEBS FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that A & J

Luebs Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 3120 58th Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Allyson A.

Luebs, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 3120 58th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: October 15, 2019.

Allyson A. Luebs, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, the

undersigned Company amended its

Articles of Organization by chang-

ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,

LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.

The street and mailing address of

the initial designated office for the

Company is 803 13th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845, and the

agent for service of process of the

Company is Melissa L. Willis,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 803 13th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.

Dated: October 18, 2019.

Marc A. Willis, Sole Member

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NOTICE is hereby given that

BeauMonde, LLC, has been organ-

ized as a limited liability company.

The address of the designated of-

fice is 2701 Grand Ave., #96, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The general nature

of the business to be transacted is

any lawful business other than

banking authorized under the laws

of Nebraska. The date of com-

mencement of the limited liability

company is October 9, 2019, and

the duration of the company is per-

petual. The affairs of the limited li-

ability company are to be con-

ducted by its Members.

BeauMonde, LLC

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2019 Part 7 Improvements; Alley

District in connection with PID

2019-999, Kearney, Nebraska will

be received by City of Kearney, at

the office of the City Clerk, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, until 2:00 p.m. local time on

November 12, 2019, at which time

the Bids received will be publicly

opened and read in the City Coun-

cil Chambers.

The project primarily consists of

paving an existing gravel alley lo-

cated between 5th & 6th Avenue

and 21st and 22nd Street. Project

includes approximately 750 square

yards of concrete alley in addition

to minor sidewalk removal/replac-

ement and earthwork and all other

associated work as indicated on

the drawings and within the specifi-

cations.

Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to City of

Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

as security that the bidder(s) to

whom the award(s) are made will

enter into contract to build the im-

provements bid upon and furnish

the required bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids shall

be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements Alley District PID

2019-999

Bids Received:

November 12, 2019

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-

crimination in Federally assisted

programs of the Department of

Transportation issued pursuant to

such Act, hereby notifies all bidders

that it will affirmatively insure that in

any contract entered into pursuant

to this advertisement, minority

business enterprises will be af-

forded full opportunity to submit

bids in response to this invitation

and will not be discriminated

against on the grounds of race,

color, or national origin, sex, age

and disability/handicap in consider-

ation for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or

jreiter@olsson.com.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,

Nebraska 68516

• Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68127

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6540573 Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements; Alley District PID

2019-999.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of this contract.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse Mayor

ATTEST

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Daniece A. Jessop,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR 19-146

Notice is hereby given that on

October 7, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Rhonda K. Kearney, whose ad-

dress is 97 Elm Street, Sumner, NE

68878, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before December 11, 2019, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Ersel J. Mitchell,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-149

Notice is hereby given that on

Oct. 21, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trap-

per J. Mitchell, whose address is

1270 N. 2nd Street, Apt. 19, Plat-

teville, WI 53818, was appointed by

the Court as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Dec. 24, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

jhermann@jacobsenorr.com

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &

Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Kelly Ray Howell and

Carrie Isa Howell, dated June 29,

2010, and recorded on June 30,

2010, Document No. 2010-4173 in

the Office of the Recorder of

Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the undersigned Successor Trustee

will on November 12, 2019, at

10:00 AM, at the West Door by the

Main Foyer of the Buffalo County,

Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska,

sell at public vendue to the highest

bidder for cash:

Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town

of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, commonly known as 602

2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: October 4, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 218664).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

FIREFIGHTERS' RETIREMENT

COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Firefighters' Retirement

Committee will be held at 10:00

a.m. on October 30, 2019 in the

2nd Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, which meeting will be

open to the public. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an emer-

gency nature, the agenda shall not

be altered later than 24 hours be-

fore the scheduled commencement

of the meeting. The Firefighters'

Retirement Committee shall have

the right to modify the agenda to

include items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on November 12, 2019 at

9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners room,

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Mitch Humphrey on behalf of Jer-

old & Linda Woitaszewski for prop-

erty described as tract of land be-

ing part of the NE1/4 of the NE1/4

of Section 35-T12N-R13W to be

known as Lot 1 Woitaszewski Ad-

ministrative Subdivision. Complete

description on file with Zoning Ad-

ministrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY

PENSION COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Pension Committee will

be held at 10:30 a.m. on October

30, 2019 in the 2nd Floor Confer-

ence Roomat City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City of Kearney, Ne-

braska Pension Committee shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

KREUTZER TRUCKING, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Kreut-

zer Trucking, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 1516 1st Ave-

nue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Brian R. Symington, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848.

Dated: August 22, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,

P.C.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of LaDene F. Blevins,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-45

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement and determination of in-

heritance tax have been filed and

are set for hearing in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska

located at 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, on Thursday,

November 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

Robbi Rimpley, Petitioner

13370 Highway 40

Amherst, NE 68812

(308) 627-3621

Jack W. Besse #19005

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE

BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue,

P.O. Box 10

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441 phone

(308) 234-3747 fax

jwbesse@frontiernet.net

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-198

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

LONDON BAZYN,

A Juvenile.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, AMBER KESSER-

WANI, the natural mother, of LON-

DON BAZYN, born October 2012,

and anyone else claiming any right

or interest in and to said child, that

proceedings concerning LONDON

BAZYN are currently pending in the

Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and that an evidentiary

hearing on the State's Juvenile Pe-

tition has been set for November

14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Said parent

or anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said child shall

enter their appearance in the Juve-

nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on or before November 14,

2019, at 2:30 p.m. or personally ap-

pear on this date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

LEO L HENRICKSEN,

Deceased.

ESTATE NO. PR 19-145

Notice is hereby given that on

October 7, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and Dana L. Hen-

ricksen, 7819 S. 196th Street,

Gretna, NE 68028 and David L.

Henricksen, 4845 South 167th

Ave., Omaha, NE 68135 were infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

Co-Personal Representatives of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Dec. 11, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Buffalo County Court

Clerk Magistrate

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68848

Prepared and Submitted by:

Daniel J. Wintz

Attorney at Law, #14568

Badura & Wintz Law LLC

7602 Pacific Street

Suite 300 -The Wear Building

Omaha, NE 68114

(402) 398-3040

dan.wintz@baduralaw.com

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MELISSA CRAIG

COUNSELING, L.L.C.

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Melissa

Craig Counseling, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 1008

E 65th Street Place, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 1008

E 65th Street Place, Kearney, NE

68847

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Melissa Craig.

Article IV. Professional Service:

The Company, its members, man-

agers, professional employees, and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render counsel-

ing and mental health services in

the State of Nebraska.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 11th day of October,

2019.

Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 19-386

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Laura Ann Matthies

Notice is hereby given that on the

22nd day of August, 2019, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Laura Ann Matthies to Laura

Ann Gormley.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Judge

Marsh, in courtroom no. ___, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68847

on the 5th day of Nov. 2019 at

11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Laura Ann Matthies to Laura

Ann Gormley.

Laura Matthies, Petitioner

1910 W. 38th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

ZNEZ O11,18,25,N1

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. CI 19-477

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

RITVIK MAHESH, A Minor Child,

by and through his Natural Par-

ents and Next Friends, SURABHI

CHANDRA AND MAHESH

PATTABIRAMAN.

Notice is hereby given that on the

15th day of October, 2019, a Peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Ritvik Mahesh to Ritvik Yajur

Mahesh. A hearing will be had on

said Petition before the Honorable

Ryan C. Carson, Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on the 15th day

of November, 2019, at 11:45 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be

convenient for the Court and that

unless sufficient cause is shown to

the contrary, the minor child's

name will be changed from that of

Ritvik Mahesh to Ritvik Yajur

Mahesh.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

JACOBEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NEW HOPE PSYCHIATRY,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is New Hope Psychiatry,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2908 West 39th Street,

Suite B, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Emily E. Hens-

ley, 2908 West 39th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This Company is organized to

engage in the practice of psychiat-

ric-mental health nurse practitioner.

The company shall have all of the

powers now or hereafter set forth

to limited liability companies under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on October 8, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Emily E. Hensley

2908 West 39th Street, Suite B

Kearney, NE 68845

Emily E. Hensley, Member

Notice of Meeting

 

We hereby give public notice that

the Climate Assessment Response

Committee (CARC) will meet on

Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.

in room 901 of Hardin Hall on the

University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s

East Campus.

Members will discuss current and

predicted weather/climate condi-

tions.

The agenda is available by con-

tacting the Nebraska Department

of Agriculture at (402) 471-2341.

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, October 22, 2019, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8383 amending

several sections of the Code of the

City of Kearney as follows: Section

1-1003 "Officers and Employees;

Emergency Succession" of Article

10 "Officers and Employees" of

Chapter 1 "Administration" to up-

date position titles; Section 8-804

"Specific Limits" of Article 8

"Speed Limitations" of Chapter 8

"Police" to update specific loca-

tions detailed in the table; Section

8-805 "School Zones" of Article 8

"Speed Limitations" of Chapter 8

"Police" to remove obsolete loca-

tions detailed in the table; Section

8-912 "Parking Rules" of Article 9

"Stopping, Standing and Parking"

of Chapter 8 "Police" to update

and add specific locations where

parking is prohibited at any time;

Section 8-1301 "Definitions" of Ar-

ticle 13 "Animals Generally" of

Chapter 8 "Police" to add definition

and reference of Community Serv-

ice Officer and remove reference of

Animal Warden; Section 8-1421

"Veterinarians to Submit Records

to Animal Control Authority" of Arti-

cle 14 "Household Pets" of Chap-

ter 8 "Police" to clarify language on

the requirement that records on the

issuance of rabies related docu-

mentation be open for inspection to

the Animal Control Authority and

remove the requirement of on a

monthly basis; Section 8-1501

"Curfew; Established; Exceptions"

of Article 15 "General Offenses" of

Chapter 8 "Police" to add similar

provision found in Nebraska Re-

vised Statute 60-4,124.

Ordinance No. 8384 repealing the

sections and articles in their en-

tirety of the Code of the City of

Kearney as follows: Section 1-1011

"Social Security; Acceptance; Con-

struction of Terms" of Article 10

"Officers and Employees" of Chap-

ter 1 "Administration"; Section

1-1012 "Social Security; Contracts

and Agreements to Effectuate Sys-

tem" of Article 10 "Officers and

Employees" of Chapter 1

"Administration"; Section 1-1013

"Social Security; Employees In-

cluded in System" of Article 10

"Officers and Employees" of Chap-

ter 1 "Administration"; Section

1-1014 "Social Security; Employ-

ees Excluded from System" of Arti-

cle 10 "Officers and Employees" of

Chapter 1 "Administration"; Sec-

tion 1-1015 "Social Security; With-

holdings from Salaries Authorized"

of Article 10 "Officers and Employ-

ees" of Chapter 1 "Administration";

Section 1-1016 "Social Security

Fund; Created; Payments into

Fund" of Article 10 "Officers and

Employees" of Chapter 1

"Administration"; Section 1-1017

"Social Security Fund; Payments

from Fund to Administrator" of Arti-

cle 10 "Officers and Employees" of

Chapter 1 "Administration"; Sec-

tion 1-1018 "Social Security; City

Records and Reports" of Article 10

"Officers and Employees" of Chap-

ter 1 "Administration"; Article 8

"Firefighter Retirement System" of

Chapter 4 "Fire Regulations"; and

Article 2 "Retirement System" of

Chapter 8 "Police".

Ordinance No. 8385 amending

the Code of the City of Kearney by

adding a new Article 18 entitled

"Retirement and Pension Plans" to

Chapter 1 "Administration".

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY POLICE

RETIREMENT COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Police Retirement Com-

mittee will be held at 9:30 a.m. on

October 30, 2019 in the 2nd Floor-

Conference Room at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Police Retirement

Committee shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE FOR BIDS

 

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska is seeking proposals

for a new or used delivery truck.

For proposal specifications, con-

tact Kyla at (308) 865-5675 by No-

vember 4th, 2019.

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

Roz Sheldon Counseling, LLC

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Roz

Sheldon Counseling, LLC.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The mailing address of the

initial agent for service is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Rosalind Shel-

don.

Article IV. Professional Service:

The Company, its members, man-

agers, professional employees, and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render coun-

seling and mental health services in

the State of Nebraska.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 10th day of October,

2019.

Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Ruth Ann Kreutzer,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR 19-134

Notice is hereby given that on

September 16, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Betty J.

Smith, 514 E. 8th St., Minden, NE

68959 and Brent E. Kreutzer, 6004

U Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847,

were informally appointed by the

Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-

sentatives of this Estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Dec.

11, 2019, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

By: Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)

Attorney for Co-Personal

Representatives

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,

P.C., L.LO.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

jensz@lieskelawfirm.com

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Springboard

Manufacturing

Name of Applicant: Northern

California Injection Molding,

LLC

Address: 2691 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed:

California

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: upon filing

General nature of business:

The manufacture, assembly,

sales and distribution of

plastic injection moldings.

Robert Schalk

Applicant or

Legal Representative

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

STATIC TRUCKING, LLC

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Static

Trucking, LLC

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 44

Lacrosse Dr., Kearney, NE 68845.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 44

Lacrosse Dr., Kearney, NE 68845.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Aaron Stevens.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 14th day of October,

2019.

Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Wild-

flower Wellness, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska with its initial

designated office at 1925 5th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for the service of process of

the company is USCA, Inc., 1603

Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

AND ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission will hold a public

hearing on Thursday, November

21, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT request

filed by Trenton Snow on behalf of

Brad Vontz for Waters View, Inc. for

property described as Government

Lot 1 and Part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter

and part of Government Lots 7 & 8

located in Section 5, Township 8

North, Range 14 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. They wish to rezone this

area from Agricultural Residential

to Industrial. Complete legal de-

scription on file with Buffalo County

Zoning Administrator or County

Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

AND ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission will hold a public

hearing on Thursday, November

21, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT and COM-

PREHENSIVE PLAN’S FUTURE

LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT re-

quest filed by Trenton Snow on be-

half of Carmody Farms, LLC for

property described as All that part

of Government Lots 2, 3 & 4 lying

northerly of the northerly right-

of-way line of the Union Pacific

Railroad, Excepting however that

part deeded to the State of Ne-

braska by Warranty Deeds located

in Section 3, Township 8 North,

Range 17 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska. They wish to rezone this

area from Agricultural Residential

to Industrial. Complete legal de-

scription on file with Buffalo County

Zoning Administrator or County

Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

