NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 19-162
SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,
PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF
HAROLD F. BURKEY,
DECEASED
Plaintiff,
ROGER D. BURKEY,
PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF
CHARLOTTE L. BURKEY,
DECEASED, AND ALL
PERSONS HAVING OR
CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN
THE S1/2 OF THE NW1/4
AND THE N1/2 OF THE
NW1/4 OF SECTION 29,
TOWNSHIP 10 NORTH,
RANGE 18 WEST OF THE
6TH P.M.,
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA,
REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,
Defendants.
TO: ALL PARTIES TO THIS AC-
TION AND YOUR RESPECTIVE
ATTORNEYS OF RECORD, IF
ANY:
You are hereby notified that the
Motion for Default Judgment and
the Judgment on the Joint Stipula-
tion filed in the above-captioned
case by Plaintiff will be heard in the
District Court in and for Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located in the
Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512
Central Avenue, in Kearney, Ne-
braska, before the Honorable John
H. Marsh, District Judge, on the
21st day of November, 2019 at
10:00 a.m.
GOVERN YOURSELVES AC-
CORDINGLY.
SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,
Personal Representative of the
Estate of Harold F.
Burkey, Deceased, Plaintiff,
By: Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys for the
Personal Representative
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KAAPA TERRACE AG, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
KAAPA Terrace Ag, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The designated
office of the limited liability com-
pany is 906 East 25th Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The regis-
tered agent and office of the limited
liability company is Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O., 1125 S 103rd Street,
Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska
68124. The limited liability com-
pany commenced business on Oc-
tober 2, 2019.
LAW OFFICE OF
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
P.C., L.L.O.
3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Tel. (402) 292-7700
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the East Door of
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day
of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-
ock A.M.:
The Following Described Real
Property in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska: The North Half of Lot 31,
Northwest Quarter School Sec-
tion Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Except However the West 137.0
Feet of the North Half of Said Lot
31 and Also Except However the
South 70.0 Feet of the North Half
Except the West 137.0 Feet of
Said North Half of Lot 31, more
commonly known as: 3418 Avenue
E, Kearney, NE 68847.
The property is being sold "as is"
and subject to any unpaid real es-
tate taxes, assessments and any
lien or interest superior in right
which may affect the subject prop-
erty. The highest bidder will deposit
$500.00 in cash or certified funds
with the Trustee at the time of the
sale, which shall be non-refund-
able, and the remaining amount
due must be paid by certified funds
to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the
day of the sale; except this require-
ment is waived when the highest
bidder is the current Beneficiary.
The successful bidder shall be re-
sponsible for applicable transfer
fees or taxes including the docu-
mentary stamp tax.
DATED 7th day of October, 2019.
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
Substitute Trustee (16591)
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF MAUSLEIN LAND
HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Mauslein Land Holdings, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Brian R. Syming-
ton, whose street and mailing ad-
dress and post office box number
is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
Dated: October 2, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MAUSLEIN WELDING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Mauslein Welding, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Brian R. Symington, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848.
Dated: October 2, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, October 14, 2019
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its October 14, 2019 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following actions:
1. Received an invitation from
students at Horizon Middle School
to attend the school's "Freedom
Celebration" on Monday, Novem-
ber 11, 2019 to celebrate our free-
dom and honor our veterans, with
breakfast at 7:30 A.M. anda pro-
gram at 8:30 A.M. at Horizon Mid-
dle School
2. Heard a report from Chelsea
Feusner, PreK-5 Education Direc-
tor; and Melissa Herrmann, 6-12
Education Director; on the
AQuESTT state testing results, the
NSCAS test results, as well as re-
sults on the ACT tests, in the Kear-
ney Public Schools
3. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on the
progress being made on the Sun-
rise Middle School and Kearney
High School construction and reno-
vation projects
4. Heard an announcement re-
garding the "AmericanEducation
Week" KPS/UNK New Staff and
Community Reception on Tuesday,
November 12 from 4:00 to 5:30
P.M. at the Historic Frank Museum
5. Heard a report from Dr. Kent
Edwards on the schedule and ac-
tivities planned by the Greater Nebraska Superintendents'
Association for 2020
6. Approved the minutes of the
September 9, 2019 regular meeting
and the October 9, 2019 special
meeting of the Board of Education,
as presented
7. Approved the October, 2019
claims, as presented
8. Approved the October, 2019 fi-
nancial reports, as presented
9. Accepted the KHS Bearcat
Athletic Booster Club's annual
self-audit report for the 2018-2019 school year, as presen-
ted
10. Accepted the KHS Band
Booster Organization's annual
self-audit report for the 2018-2019
school year, as presented
11. Accepted the Bryant PAC an-
nual self-audit report for the
2018-2019 school year, as presen-
ted
12. Accepted the Windy Hills
PTO annual self-audit report for the
2018-2019 school year, as presen-
ted
13. Approved the KHS FCCLA
chapter trip to the National FCCLA
Leadership Conference, July 4-9,
2020 in Washington, D.C., with no
direct cost incurred by the school
district.
14. Approved the KHS SkillsUSA
organization trip to the National
SkillsUSA Conference, June 20-27,
2020, in Atlanta, GA, with no direct
cost incurred by the school district
15. Approved the KHS FFA chap-
ter trip to the National FFA Confer-
ence, October 29-November 2,
2019, in Indianapolis, IN, with no
direct costs incurred by the school
district
16. Approved the KHS DECA
Club trip to the National DECA
Conference, December 5-8, 2019,
in Minneapolis, MN, with no direct
cost incurred by the school district
17. Approved the KHS FBLA
chapter trip to the National FBLA
Leadership Conference, June 28-
July 3, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT,
with no direct cost incurred by the
school district
18. Approved the KHS FBLA
chapter trip to the National Fall
Leadership Conference, November
14-17, 2019 in Denver, CO, with no
direct cost incurred by the school
district
19. Recognized the Kearney
Education Association as the ex-
clusive bargaining agent for all
non-supervisory certificated staff in
the Kearney Public Schools, for the
2021-2022 contract year
20. Accepted a letter of resigna-
tion from Donald G. Clark, a sci-
ence teacher at Kearney High
School, with regret, effective imme-
diately
21. Changed the date of the reg-
ular December Board of Education
meeting to Monday, December 16,
2019 at 5:30 P.M. in the Staff De-
velopment Room of the Administra-
tion Building, 320 West 24th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845
22. Moved to closed session for
the purpose of discussing person-
nel matters, to prevent needless in-
jury to the reputation of the person
and if the person has not requested
a hearing
23. Returned to open session
24. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
November 11, 2019 at 5:30 P.M. in
the Staff Development Room in the
Administration Building at 320
West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
of
Cellular Damage Control, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Cellu-
lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has filed to change from a domes-
tic LLC to a professional LLC. Cel-
lular Damage Control LLC's desig-
nated office is at 3810 Ave G, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Theresa Buddecke,
3810 Ave G, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
Cellular Damage Control, LLC.
NOTICE
A Special Meeting and Commit-
tee Meeting of the Board of Direc-
tors of The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District will be
held on October 25, 2019 at 9:00
AM at the Holdrege office. A cur-
rent agenda is available at the Of-
fice of the Assistant Secretary at
415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE
68949.
NOTICE
Name: TechAdvise, LLC
Designated Office: 5904 R Ave,
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent and Office: Le-
galInc Corporate Services Inc, 706
N. 129th St, Suite 121, Omaha, NE
68154
General Nature of Business: The
general nature of this business is to
pursue and engage in any lawful
purpose, other than banking or
insurance, for which limited liability
companies may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
Date of Commencement: August
16, 2019
The limited liability company shall
be managed by its members.
