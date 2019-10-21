<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. CI 19-162

SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,

PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF

HAROLD F. BURKEY,

DECEASED

Plaintiff,

ROGER D. BURKEY,

PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF

CHARLOTTE L. BURKEY,

DECEASED, AND ALL

PERSONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN

THE S1/2 OF THE NW1/4

AND THE N1/2 OF THE

NW1/4 OF SECTION 29,

TOWNSHIP 10 NORTH,

RANGE 18 WEST OF THE

6TH P.M.,

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA,

REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,

Defendants.

TO: ALL PARTIES TO THIS AC-

TION AND YOUR RESPECTIVE

ATTORNEYS OF RECORD, IF

ANY:

You are hereby notified that the

Motion for Default Judgment and

the Judgment on the Joint Stipula-

tion filed in the above-captioned

case by Plaintiff will be heard in the

District Court in and for Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located in the

Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512

Central Avenue, in Kearney, Ne-

braska, before the Honorable John

H. Marsh, District Judge, on the

21st day of November, 2019 at

10:00 a.m.

GOVERN YOURSELVES AC-

CORDINGLY.

SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,

Personal Representative of the

Estate of Harold F.

Burkey, Deceased, Plaintiff,

By: Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys for the

Personal Representative

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

jherrmann@jacobsenorr.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KAAPA TERRACE AG, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

KAAPA Terrace Ag, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The designated

office of the limited liability com-

pany is 906 East 25th Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The regis-

tered agent and office of the limited

liability company is Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O., 1125 S 103rd Street,

Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska

68124. The limited liability com-

pany commenced business on Oc-

tober 2, 2019.

LAW OFFICE OF

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

P.C., L.L.O.

3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Tel. (402) 292-7700

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East Door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day

of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-

ock A.M.:

The Following Described Real

Property in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska: The North Half of Lot 31,

Northwest Quarter School Sec-

tion Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Except However the West 137.0

Feet of the North Half of Said Lot

31 and Also Except However the

South 70.0 Feet of the North Half

Except the West 137.0 Feet of

Said North Half of Lot 31, more

commonly known as: 3418 Avenue

E, Kearney, NE 68847.

The property is being sold "as is"

and subject to any unpaid real es-

tate taxes, assessments and any

lien or interest superior in right

which may affect the subject prop-

erty. The highest bidder will deposit

$500.00 in cash or certified funds

with the Trustee at the time of the

sale, which shall be non-refund-

able, and the remaining amount

due must be paid by certified funds

to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the

day of the sale; except this require-

ment is waived when the highest

bidder is the current Beneficiary.

The successful bidder shall be re-

sponsible for applicable transfer

fees or taxes including the docu-

mentary stamp tax.

DATED 7th day of October, 2019.

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

Substitute Trustee (16591)

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF MAUSLEIN LAND

HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mauslein Land Holdings, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Brian R. Syming-

ton, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

Dated: October 2, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MAUSLEIN WELDING, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mauslein Welding, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Brian R. Symington, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848.

Dated: October 2, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, October 14, 2019

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its October 14, 2019 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following actions:

1. Received an invitation from

students at Horizon Middle School

to attend the school's "Freedom

Celebration" on Monday, Novem-

ber 11, 2019 to celebrate our free-

dom and honor our veterans, with

breakfast at 7:30 A.M. anda pro-

gram at 8:30 A.M. at Horizon Mid-

dle School

2. Heard a report from Chelsea

Feusner, PreK-5 Education Direc-

tor; and Melissa Herrmann, 6-12

Education Director; on the

AQuESTT state testing results, the

NSCAS test results, as well as re-

sults on the ACT tests, in the Kear-

ney Public Schools

3. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on the

progress being made on the Sun-

rise Middle School and Kearney

High School construction and reno-

vation projects

4. Heard an announcement re-

garding the "AmericanEducation

Week" KPS/UNK New Staff and

Community Reception on Tuesday,

November 12 from 4:00 to 5:30

P.M. at the Historic Frank Museum

5. Heard a report from Dr. Kent

Edwards on the schedule and ac-

tivities planned by the Greater Nebraska Superintendents'

Association for 2020

6. Approved the minutes of the

September 9, 2019 regular meeting

and the October 9, 2019 special

meeting of the Board of Education,

as presented

7. Approved the October, 2019

claims, as presented

8. Approved the October, 2019 fi-

nancial reports, as presented

9. Accepted the KHS Bearcat

Athletic Booster Club's annual

self-audit report for the 2018-2019 school year, as presen-

ted

10. Accepted the KHS Band

Booster Organization's annual

self-audit report for the 2018-2019

school year, as presented

11. Accepted the Bryant PAC an-

nual self-audit report for the

2018-2019 school year, as presen-

ted

12. Accepted the Windy Hills

PTO annual self-audit report for the

2018-2019 school year, as presen-

ted

13. Approved the KHS FCCLA

chapter trip to the National FCCLA

Leadership Conference, July 4-9,

2020 in Washington, D.C., with no

direct cost incurred by the school

district.

14. Approved the KHS SkillsUSA

organization trip to the National

SkillsUSA Conference, June 20-27,

2020, in Atlanta, GA, with no direct

cost incurred by the school district

15. Approved the KHS FFA chap-

ter trip to the National FFA Confer-

ence, October 29-November 2,

2019, in Indianapolis, IN, with no

direct costs incurred by the school

district

16. Approved the KHS DECA

Club trip to the National DECA

Conference, December 5-8, 2019,

in Minneapolis, MN, with no direct

cost incurred by the school district

17. Approved the KHS FBLA

chapter trip to the National FBLA

Leadership Conference, June 28-

July 3, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT,

with no direct cost incurred by the

school district

18. Approved the KHS FBLA

chapter trip to the National Fall

Leadership Conference, November

14-17, 2019 in Denver, CO, with no

direct cost incurred by the school

district

19. Recognized the Kearney

Education Association as the ex-

clusive bargaining agent for all

non-supervisory certificated staff in

the Kearney Public Schools, for the

2021-2022 contract year

20. Accepted a letter of resigna-

tion from Donald G. Clark, a sci-

ence teacher at Kearney High

School, with regret, effective imme-

diately

21. Changed the date of the reg-

ular December Board of Education

meeting to Monday, December 16,

2019 at 5:30 P.M. in the Staff De-

velopment Room of the Administra-

tion Building, 320 West 24th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845

22. Moved to closed session for

the purpose of discussing person-

nel matters, to prevent needless in-

jury to the reputation of the person

and if the person has not requested

a hearing

23. Returned to open session

24. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

November 11, 2019 at 5:30 P.M. in

the Staff Development Room in the

Administration Building at 320

West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

of

Cellular Damage Control, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Cellu-

lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has filed to change from a domes-

tic LLC to a professional LLC. Cel-

lular Damage Control LLC's desig-

nated office is at 3810 Ave G, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Theresa Buddecke,

3810 Ave G, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

Cellular Damage Control, LLC.

NOTICE

 

A Special Meeting and Commit-

tee Meeting of the Board of Direc-

tors of The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District will be

held on October 25, 2019 at 9:00

AM at the Holdrege office. A cur-

rent agenda is available at the Of-

fice of the Assistant Secretary at

415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE

68949.

NOTICE

 

Name: TechAdvise, LLC

Designated Office: 5904 R Ave,

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent and Office: Le-

galInc Corporate Services Inc, 706

N. 129th St, Suite 121, Omaha, NE

68154

General Nature of Business: The

general nature of this business is to

pursue and engage in any lawful

purpose, other than banking or

insurance, for which limited liability

companies may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

Date of Commencement: August

16, 2019

The limited liability company shall

be managed by its members.

