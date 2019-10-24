 

NOTICE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$11,745.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Jon Perkins, Dayshia

Spurlock, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names unknown, and anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to the following described

property:

 

$11,745.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on September 25, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on November

20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the

Honorable John Marsh, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Thursday, October 25, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ O10,17,24,31

NOTICE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$16,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Cameron Kellogg,

Richard Brisky, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

 

$16,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on September 24, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on November

21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the

Honorable John Marsh, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Thursday, October 24, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ O10,17,24,31

LEGAL NOTICE

EDUCATIONAL SERVICE

UNIT NO. 10

Kearney, Nebraska

 

 

Public notice is hereby given, ac-

cording to the provisions of Ne-

braska School Law, Section

79-1228, that the following is an

annual report of the activities of the

Board of Education of Educational

Service Unit No. 10 during the pe-

riod beginning July 1, 2018, and

ending June 30, 2019.

Educational Service Unit No. 10,

with a central office and headquar-

ters located at 76 Plaza Boulevard

in Kearney, Nebraska, provides co-

operative educational and support

services to public school districts

located in Blaine, Buffalo, Custer,

Dawson, Garfield, Greeley, Hall,

Howard, Loup, Sherman, and Val-

ley counties. The ESU is governed

by an elected nine-member board

of education. One board member is

elected from each of nine estab-

lished election districts within the

area comprised of the eleven coun-

ties. Minutes of their meetings are

available at the ESU 10 headquar-

ters.

During the 2018-19 school year,

the client population served in

these counties was approximately

31,021 students and approximately

2,193 teachers and administrators

in 33 K-12 districts, 2 residential

schools, and 9 parochial schools.

ESU 10 maintained a staff of 1 ad-

ministrator, 30 project coordina-

tors, 21 technology specialists, 2

technology interns, 1 audiologist,

20 speech/language pathologists, 3

deaf educators, 2 vision impaired

specialists, 9 school psychologists,

1 vocational transition coordinator,

2 physical therapists, 4 occupa-

tional therapists, and 14 general

support staff individuals.

Final approval for the services of-

fered to member districts rests with

the ESU Board. During the 2018-19

school term the services and func-

tions provided to member schools

included: speech/language pathol-

ogy, physical therapy, occupational

therapy, deaf education, visually

impaired education, school psy-

chology services, special education

program supervision, vocational

transition counseling, assistive

technology services, curriculum de-

velopment, continuous school im-

provement planning, high ability

learner programs including a re-

gional science olympiad, invention

conventions, academic quiz bowls,

summer enrichment camps, Title I

Cooperative, instructional materials

centers, technology planning, sup-

port and training, distance learning,

audio-visual and computer repair,

professional development for in-

structional, administrative staff, and

boards of education; EL services,

autism spectrum disorder services,

career and technical training pro-

fessional development, grant writ-

ing suppory, early childhood train-

ing support, and other federal and

state project development and co-

ordination.

Receipts and expenditures for

the 2018-19 fiscal year were as fol-

lows:

RECEIPTS

 

Personal & Real Property Taxes

3,022,240.14

Other Local Sources

4,739,613.00

State Sources:

Core Services/Tech

Infrastructure/Satellite

Office Funding 755,159.60

All Other State Funding

1,009,540.95

Federal Sources 1,326,300.99

Non-Revenue Sources 3,142.49

Flow-through Receipts

703,688.81

 

TOTAL RECEIPTS 11,559,685.98

EXPENDITURES

 

Instructional Services (Non-SpEd)

11,946.11

Special Education Services

3,158,957.61

Student Non-Instructional Ser-

vices 965,987.75

Teaching & Learning Services

(Non-Core) 886,019.10

Media Technology & Production

Services (Non-Core)

1,404,403.45

Governance & Administration

647,551.82

Flow-through Expenditures

479,459.49

Operation & Maintenance of

Plant 277,060.24

Materials & Equipment Services

(Non-Core) 154,276.57

State Grants 631,758.55

Core Services:

Teaching & Learning

748,220.23

Technology 868,175.01

Federal Grants 1,335,962.18

 

TOTAL EXPENDITURES

11,569,778.11

 

ZNEZ O24,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Aspen

True Aesthetics, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The initial designated

office of the company in the state

of Nebraska is 1106 W 61st Street,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the registered agent is

Monique Pohlman, 1106 W 61st

Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted by the company is

any and all lawful activities for

which the Limited Liability Com-

pany is formed. The Certificate of

Organization was filed with the

State of Nebraska on October 2nd,

2019.

ZNEZ O10,17,24

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA,

Case CI 19-395,

 

BOARDWALK INVESTORS,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERT E. SHAW,

TIMOTHY J. AITKEN,

JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;

and all other persons/entities

UNKNOWN claiming any right,

interest or title in the real estate

described herein,

 

To: Robert E. Shaw, John Doe

and Mary Doe; and all other per-

sons/entities UNKNOWN having or

claiming any right, interest or title in

The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),

Block Two (2), Smith's Addition to

Ravenna, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

You have been sued by Board-

walk Investors. The object of the

plaintiff's Complaint is to foreclose

on Tax Sale Certificate No. 16073

for the delinquent taxes on the real

estate described above. The taxes

due under the certificate are for the

2014 thru 2015 taxes plus interest

at the rate of 14% per annum. The

Complaint asks the court to find

that the taxes are a lien against the

real estate, as provided by law, and

that upon establishment of such

lien, the real estate, which may re-

main unredeemed, be sold at pub-

lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-

tered, together with interest and

costs, including attorney's fees as

provided for and by Nebraska Re-

vised Statute §77-1909, as

amended, and that the defendants

be forever barred of all claims

upon, interest in, right or title to,

lien upon or equity of redemption in

the real estate upon confirmation of

the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an

appropriate written response must

be filed with the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512

Central Ave, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, within 30 days of the last

publication of this notice. If you fail

to respond, the court may enter a

judgment for the relief demanded in

the Complaint.

 

BOARDWALK INVESTORS,

Deana K. Walocha, #21652

405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100

Omaha, Nebraska 68154

(402 399-9049, ex. 103

Attorney for the Plaintiff

 

ZNEZ O17,24,31

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Dave

Hoyt Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 4107 Bel-Air

Drive, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Dave Hoyt,

4107 Bel-Air Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.

ZNEZ O10,17,24

Public Notice

of Non-Discrimination and

Equal Opportunity

Central Community College

Area

 

 

Let it be known to all that Central

Community College (CCC) does

not discriminate on the basis of

race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex,

age, marital status, national origin,

veteran status, sexual orientation,

disability, or other factors prohib-

ited by law, in matters of employ-

ment, admissions, financial aid, or

other activities and opportunities as

set forth in compliance with federal

and state statutes and regulations.

Any person having inquiries con-

cerning Central Community College

compliance with Title II, Title IV, Ti-

tle VI, Title IX, the Age Discrimina-

tion Act, and/or Section 504 should

contact:

Vice President Human

Resources

3134 W Highway 34

PO Box 4903

Grand Island NE 68802-4903

308-398-4222

cwaddle@cccneb.edu

Persons seeking further informa-

tion concerning career and techni-

cal education offerings at Central

Community College and any spe-

cific pre-requisite criteria for the

various programs of study should

contact:

Public Relations Office

3134 W Highway 34

PO Box 4903

Grand Island NE 68802-4903

308-398-4222

scottmiller@cccneb.edu

To obtain this information in a

language other than English or in

an alternative format email

scottmiller@cccneb.edu or call

308-398-7355.

ZNEZ O24,t1

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

NEBRASKA WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT BOARD

 

 

The Nebraska Workforce Devel-

opment Board will meet on Octo-

ber 29, 2019 at 8a. The meeting will

take place at the Hyatt Place, 600

Q Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. The

proposed agenda includes partici-

pating in a strategy workshop for

development of the 2020-2024

state plan for Nebraska’s workforce

system. The proposed agenda is

available for public inspection at

the Nebraska Department of Labor,

550 South 16th Street, Lincoln, Ne-

braska. For more information, con-

tact the Nebraska Department of

Labor at 402.471.9828. Auxiliary

aids and services for individuals

with disabilities are available upon

request; contact Lindsey Sullivan at

402.471.9828 for accommodations.

Equal Opportunity Employer/

Program, TDD: 800.833.7352

Mark Moravec, Chair,

Nebraska Workforce

Development Board

ZNEZ O24,t1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.