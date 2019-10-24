NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$11,745.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Jon Perkins, Dayshia
Spurlock, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names unknown, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to the following described
property:
$11,745.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on September 25, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on November
20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the
Honorable John Marsh, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Thursday, October 25, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$16,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Cameron Kellogg,
Richard Brisky, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$16,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on September 24, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on November
21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the
Honorable John Marsh, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Thursday, October 24, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
LEGAL NOTICE
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE
UNIT NO. 10
Kearney, Nebraska
Public notice is hereby given, ac-
cording to the provisions of Ne-
braska School Law, Section
79-1228, that the following is an
annual report of the activities of the
Board of Education of Educational
Service Unit No. 10 during the pe-
riod beginning July 1, 2018, and
ending June 30, 2019.
Educational Service Unit No. 10,
with a central office and headquar-
ters located at 76 Plaza Boulevard
in Kearney, Nebraska, provides co-
operative educational and support
services to public school districts
located in Blaine, Buffalo, Custer,
Dawson, Garfield, Greeley, Hall,
Howard, Loup, Sherman, and Val-
ley counties. The ESU is governed
by an elected nine-member board
of education. One board member is
elected from each of nine estab-
lished election districts within the
area comprised of the eleven coun-
ties. Minutes of their meetings are
available at the ESU 10 headquar-
ters.
During the 2018-19 school year,
the client population served in
these counties was approximately
31,021 students and approximately
2,193 teachers and administrators
in 33 K-12 districts, 2 residential
schools, and 9 parochial schools.
ESU 10 maintained a staff of 1 ad-
ministrator, 30 project coordina-
tors, 21 technology specialists, 2
technology interns, 1 audiologist,
20 speech/language pathologists, 3
deaf educators, 2 vision impaired
specialists, 9 school psychologists,
1 vocational transition coordinator,
2 physical therapists, 4 occupa-
tional therapists, and 14 general
support staff individuals.
Final approval for the services of-
fered to member districts rests with
the ESU Board. During the 2018-19
school term the services and func-
tions provided to member schools
included: speech/language pathol-
ogy, physical therapy, occupational
therapy, deaf education, visually
impaired education, school psy-
chology services, special education
program supervision, vocational
transition counseling, assistive
technology services, curriculum de-
velopment, continuous school im-
provement planning, high ability
learner programs including a re-
gional science olympiad, invention
conventions, academic quiz bowls,
summer enrichment camps, Title I
Cooperative, instructional materials
centers, technology planning, sup-
port and training, distance learning,
audio-visual and computer repair,
professional development for in-
structional, administrative staff, and
boards of education; EL services,
autism spectrum disorder services,
career and technical training pro-
fessional development, grant writ-
ing suppory, early childhood train-
ing support, and other federal and
state project development and co-
ordination.
Receipts and expenditures for
the 2018-19 fiscal year were as fol-
lows:
RECEIPTS
Personal & Real Property Taxes
3,022,240.14
Other Local Sources
4,739,613.00
State Sources:
Core Services/Tech
Infrastructure/Satellite
Office Funding 755,159.60
All Other State Funding
1,009,540.95
Federal Sources 1,326,300.99
Non-Revenue Sources 3,142.49
Flow-through Receipts
703,688.81
TOTAL RECEIPTS 11,559,685.98
EXPENDITURES
Instructional Services (Non-SpEd)
11,946.11
Special Education Services
3,158,957.61
Student Non-Instructional Ser-
vices 965,987.75
Teaching & Learning Services
(Non-Core) 886,019.10
Media Technology & Production
Services (Non-Core)
1,404,403.45
Governance & Administration
647,551.82
Flow-through Expenditures
479,459.49
Operation & Maintenance of
Plant 277,060.24
Materials & Equipment Services
(Non-Core) 154,276.57
State Grants 631,758.55
Core Services:
Teaching & Learning
748,220.23
Technology 868,175.01
Federal Grants 1,335,962.18
TOTAL EXPENDITURES
11,569,778.11
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Aspen
True Aesthetics, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The initial designated
office of the company in the state
of Nebraska is 1106 W 61st Street,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the registered agent is
Monique Pohlman, 1106 W 61st
Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted by the company is
any and all lawful activities for
which the Limited Liability Com-
pany is formed. The Certificate of
Organization was filed with the
State of Nebraska on October 2nd,
2019.
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA,
Case CI 19-395,
BOARDWALK INVESTORS,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ROBERT E. SHAW,
TIMOTHY J. AITKEN,
JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;
and all other persons/entities
UNKNOWN claiming any right,
interest or title in the real estate
described herein,
To: Robert E. Shaw, John Doe
and Mary Doe; and all other per-
sons/entities UNKNOWN having or
claiming any right, interest or title in
The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),
Block Two (2), Smith's Addition to
Ravenna, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
You have been sued by Board-
walk Investors. The object of the
plaintiff's Complaint is to foreclose
on Tax Sale Certificate No. 16073
for the delinquent taxes on the real
estate described above. The taxes
due under the certificate are for the
2014 thru 2015 taxes plus interest
at the rate of 14% per annum. The
Complaint asks the court to find
that the taxes are a lien against the
real estate, as provided by law, and
that upon establishment of such
lien, the real estate, which may re-
main unredeemed, be sold at pub-
lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-
tered, together with interest and
costs, including attorney's fees as
provided for and by Nebraska Re-
vised Statute §77-1909, as
amended, and that the defendants
be forever barred of all claims
upon, interest in, right or title to,
lien upon or equity of redemption in
the real estate upon confirmation of
the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an
appropriate written response must
be filed with the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512
Central Ave, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, within 30 days of the last
publication of this notice. If you fail
to respond, the court may enter a
judgment for the relief demanded in
the Complaint.
BOARDWALK INVESTORS,
Deana K. Walocha, #21652
405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100
Omaha, Nebraska 68154
(402 399-9049, ex. 103
Attorney for the Plaintiff
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Dave
Hoyt Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 4107 Bel-Air
Drive, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Dave Hoyt,
4107 Bel-Air Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.
Public Notice
of Non-Discrimination and
Equal Opportunity
Central Community College
Area
Let it be known to all that Central
Community College (CCC) does
not discriminate on the basis of
race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex,
age, marital status, national origin,
veteran status, sexual orientation,
disability, or other factors prohib-
ited by law, in matters of employ-
ment, admissions, financial aid, or
other activities and opportunities as
set forth in compliance with federal
and state statutes and regulations.
Any person having inquiries con-
cerning Central Community College
compliance with Title II, Title IV, Ti-
tle VI, Title IX, the Age Discrimina-
tion Act, and/or Section 504 should
contact:
Vice President Human
Resources
3134 W Highway 34
PO Box 4903
Grand Island NE 68802-4903
308-398-4222
Persons seeking further informa-
tion concerning career and techni-
cal education offerings at Central
Community College and any spe-
cific pre-requisite criteria for the
various programs of study should
contact:
Public Relations Office
3134 W Highway 34
PO Box 4903
Grand Island NE 68802-4903
308-398-4222
To obtain this information in a
language other than English or in
an alternative format email
scottmiller@cccneb.edu or call
308-398-7355.
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
NEBRASKA WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT BOARD
The Nebraska Workforce Devel-
opment Board will meet on Octo-
ber 29, 2019 at 8a. The meeting will
take place at the Hyatt Place, 600
Q Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. The
proposed agenda includes partici-
pating in a strategy workshop for
development of the 2020-2024
state plan for Nebraska’s workforce
system. The proposed agenda is
available for public inspection at
the Nebraska Department of Labor,
550 South 16th Street, Lincoln, Ne-
braska. For more information, con-
tact the Nebraska Department of
Labor at 402.471.9828. Auxiliary
aids and services for individuals
with disabilities are available upon
request; contact Lindsey Sullivan at
402.471.9828 for accommodations.
Equal Opportunity Employer/
Program, TDD: 800.833.7352
Mark Moravec, Chair,
Nebraska Workforce
Development Board
