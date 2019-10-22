<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

McMARSHALL INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

McMarshall Investments, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1 Pheasant Run, Axtell, Ne-

braska 68924. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Adam K. Marshall, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number, if any, is 1 Pheas-

ant Run, Axtell, Nebraska 68924.

Dated: October 11, 2019.

Adam K. Marshall, Organizer

ZNEZ O22,29,N5

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that PER-

FECTLY PAMPERED BY ALYSSA

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska, with its initial designated

office at 1904 W 50th St, Kearney,

NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the company

is LEGALINC CORPORATE SER-

VICES INC., 706 N. 129th St, Suite

121, Omaha, NE 68154.

ZNEZ O22,29,N5

