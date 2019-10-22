<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
McMARSHALL INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
McMarshall Investments, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1 Pheasant Run, Axtell, Ne-
braska 68924. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Adam K. Marshall, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number, if any, is 1 Pheas-
ant Run, Axtell, Nebraska 68924.
Dated: October 11, 2019.
Adam K. Marshall, Organizer
ZNEZ O22,29,N5
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that PER-
FECTLY PAMPERED BY ALYSSA
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska, with its initial designated
office at 1904 W 50th St, Kearney,
NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the company
is LEGALINC CORPORATE SER-
VICES INC., 706 N. 129th St, Suite
121, Omaha, NE 68154.
ZNEZ O22,29,N5
