Kearney, Nebraska
September 24, 2019
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Three Boy Scouts from
Troop 158 led the Council Mem-
bers and audience in the Pledge of
Allegiance. Mayor Clouse an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted on the wall
of the Council Chambers. Stanley
A. Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on September 24,
2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear and Tami James
Moore. Absent: Jonathan Nikkila.
City Clerk recorded the minutes.
Administrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
There was no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tions submitted by Olsson for
Blessing Premier Property, LLC for
property located at North of West
1st Street Place and West of Cen-
tral Avenue. By majority vote,
Nikkila absent, suspended the rules
requiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
and approved Ordinance No. 8376
vacating a portion of Central Ave-
nue Right-of-Way located in part of
Government Lot 8 in the Southwest
Quarter of Section 12, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and Ordinance No. 8377 vacating
lots 1, 2 and 3, Margie Second Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebras-
kaon first reading by number only.
Ordinance Nos. 8376 and 8377
were read by number. By majority
vote, Nikkila absent, Ordinance
Nos. 8376 and 8377 was passed,
approved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
Council by majority vote, Nikkila
absent, adopted Resolution No.
2019-167approving the final plat
for Margie Third Addition, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and by majority
vote, Nikkila absent, adopted Res-
olution No. 2019-168 approving the
proposed Engineering Report for
the construction of new sewage
screening, new grit removal, new
primary pump station, new primary
treatment system and associated
improvements, the impact to rates,
any needed mitigation measures
and to meet clean water SRF crite-
ria.
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing for the purpose
of revising the City of Kearney
Budget for the 2018-2019 Fiscal
Year. By majority vote, Nikkila ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8378 on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8378
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote, Ordinance No. 8378
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held September 10, 2019.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
3M-$1,416.18-smcs;
4Imprint-$505.45-smcs; 56th St
Amoco-$12.13-smcs; 911 Cus-
tom-$1,161.16-co; Ab-
os-$49.00-smcs; Accts. Receivable
Solutions-$388.00-ps;
Accuquilt-$641.99-smcs;
Acushnet-$2,653.84-smcs; Ado-
be-$29.99-smcs; Advanced Au-
to-$39.42-smcs; Agri Co-
op-$1,942.85-smcs; Alert
3-$3,550.00-smcs; Alert All-$2,1-
55.00-smcs; All Makes Auto Sup-
ply-$3,855.17-smcs; All Star Pro
Golf-$314.51-smcs; Ally B De-
signs-$75.00-smcs; Amax Con-
tracting-$1,353.99-co; Ama-
zon-$7,927.78-smcs,co; American
-$841.63-smcs; American But-
ton-$640.10-smcs; American Insti-
tute of CPAs-$285.00-smcs; Amer-
ican Legion-$74.74-smcs; Ameri-
can Library Assn.-$668.40-smcs;
Andersen Wrecking-$1,500.00-co;
Another Look-$129.54-smcs; AP
Electric-$257.76-smcs; Apple Mar-
ket-$5.47-smcs; Aramark Uni-
form-$370.62-smcs; Arbor Day
Fdn.-$35.00-smcs; Archie
Comics-$29.99-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$1,314.04-smcs; Assn. Fraud
Examiners-$294.00-smcs; Aurora
Coop-$25.04-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$970.85-smcs; Avtech Soft-
ware-$1,543.86-co; B & S Con-
crete-$1,500.00-smcs; B&H Pho-
to-$929.66-smcs,co; Baker & Tay-
lor-$7,440.55-smcs; Baughman,E-
-$181.50-smcs; Bear Frame-
$159.70-smcs; Bebb,Z-
$39.62-smcs; Bee-
hive-$11,900.00-co; Ben-
son,G-$110.00-smcs;
Bickford,N-$119.63-smcs; Bird Ap-
p-$45.00-smcs; Birnie,K-$-
1,000.00-smcs; Blackstone Audi-
o-$463.03-smcs; Blakely,M-$40-
0.00-smcs; Blessing, In-
c.-$86,147.38-co; Blue to Gold
Law Enf.-$508.00-smcs;
BlueCross/BlueShield-$121,311.81-smcs; Book Page-$864.00-smcs;
Bosselman Ener-
gy-$5,456.35-smcs; Bpad Group-
-$250.00-smcs; Brady World-
wide-$200.28-smcs;Broadfoot
Sand & Gravel-$1,514.00-smcs;
Buffalo Co. Attor-
ney-$18,750.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.
Treasurer-$183.99-smcs,co; Buf-
falo Outdoor Pow-
er-$2,915.06-smcs,co; Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp.-$1,491.95-smcs;
Builders-$886.62-smcs,co; CAN-
DO-$7,000.00-smcs; Can-
va-$72.75-smcs; Cape Cod Brass
& Security-$118.55-smcs;
Cardid.com-$292.61-co; Carl Whit-
ney Sand-$612.00-smcs;
Carquest-$280.54-smcs; Casey's-
$49.22-smcs; Cash-W-
a-$4,828.47-smcs; CDW Govern-
ment-$3,934.00-smcs;
Cenex-$34.80-smcs; Central
Fire-$368.00-smcs; Central Hy-
draulic-$438.90-smcs; Central NE
Airport-$18.00-smcs; Central NE
Bobcat-$8,954.48-smcs,co; Char-
ter-$606.69-smcs;
Chemsearch-$676.00-smcs; Cher-
okee Product-$295.00-smcs;
Chesterman-$790.05-smcs;
Chicken Coop-$50.00-smcs; Chief
Supply-$439.82-smcs;
Cintas-$182.60-smcs; City
Glass-$69.91-smcs; City of Kear-
ney-$24,875.95-smcs,ps; Clean
Machine -$589.00-smcs; CMH In-
teriors-$5,928.66-smcs; Cold Spr-
ing Granite-$233.10-smcs;
Comcate-$2,168.69-smcs; Comfort
Inn-$11,123.44-smcs; Comm. Act.
Part.- Mid NE-$858.00-smcs;
Commercial Rec. Spe-
c.-$13,274.80-smcs; Com-
passcom-$8,342.80-smcs; Consol-
idated Mgmt.-$715.54-smcs; Con-
struction Rent-
al-$4,827.52-smcs,co; Control
Yours-$200.00-smcs; Copycat
Printing-$92.82-smcs; Core &
Main-$1,636.70-smcs; Corey Com-
plete-$170.00-smcs; Credit Man-
agement Serv.-$197.25-ps;
Cricut-$569.71-smcs; Crystal
Clean-$60.00-smcs;
Culligan-$222.00-smcs; Cum-
mins-$54.10-smcs;
Curbit-$1,086.00-smcs; Cutter &
Buck-$4,528.50-smcs; Danko
Emergency-$1,839.29-smcs; Davis
Equipment-$2,032.40-smcs; Daw-
son Public Pow-
er-$36,576.62-smcs; Daylight
Donuts-$163.92-smcs; Del-
l-$2,012.10-co;
Demco-$984.67-smcs; Department
of Education-$320.82-ps;
Dettman,J-$36.00-smcs;
Discmagic-$203.75-smcs; Dish-
$212.10-smcs; Ditch Witch-$5,1-
15.42-smcs; Diversity IT-
-$1,450.00-smcs;
Dmilaco-$285.00-smcs; Dolan
Consulting-$25.00-smcs; Dol-
lar-General-$23.54-smcs;
Dreamstime.com-$25.00-smcs;
Dutton-Lainson-$4,400.00-smcs;
Eagle Distributing-$1,200.25-smcs;
Eakes -$16,686.17-co,; smcs;
Ebay-$0.84-smcs; Ebsco Publish-
ing-$3,774.00-smcs; Ecolab
-$80.26-smcs; Ed Broadfoot &
Sons-$142.50-smcs; Ehr-
lich-$54.00-smcs; Eileen's Cook-
ie-$64.25-smcs; Elf Enter-
prises-$75.00-smcs; EMC Insur-
ance-$18,661.09-smcs; Enforce-
ment Video-$1,665.00-co; Engi-
neered Controls-$130.30-smcs;
Entenmann-Rovin-$228.50-smcs;
Enterprise-$24.87-smcs; Envi-
rotech-$21,604.80-smcs;
Erives,C-$19.23-smcs;
Etsy-$75.93-smcs; Eurofins Ea-
ton-$3,140.00-smcs; Event
Brite-$800.00-smcs; Express Cen-
ter Park-$7.50-smcs; Expression
Wear-$387.00-smcs,ps;
Exxonmobile-$37.00-smcs;
Eyemed-$860.14-smcs; F.D.
Leatherworks-$465.00-smcs; Fair-
banks -$845.91-smcs,co; Fairfield
Inn-$239.14-smcs; Family
Fresh-$70.22-smcs; Family Prac-
tice-$130.00-ps; Fas-
tenal-$833.16-smcs;
Fiddelke-$120.00-smcs; Fire Line
-$102.68-smcs; Firerescue
TV-$1,149.00-smcs; Fort Kearney
Shooting-$6,750.00-smcs;
Foutch,D-$81.16-smcs; Fron-
tier-$7,372.83-smcs; Gale-
-$1,611.26-smcs;
Galeton-$1,916.13-smcs; Gall-
s-$760.32-smcs; Gangwish Turf-
$25.80-smcs; Garrett Tires-
$10,970.66-smcs; Gary Smith Con-
struction-$27,516.52-co; GI
Physcial Therapy-$45.00-co;
Global Industrial-$510.23-co;
Global Lead-$51.00-smcs; Global
Leadership-$149.00-smcs; Gopher
Sport-$222.86-smcs; Govt. Fi-
nance Office-$285.00-smcs; Gra-
ham Tire-$1,176.00-smcs; Grain-
ger-$525.52-smcs; Greater NE Cit-
ies-$1,000.00-smcs;
Grimes,A-$64.19-smcs; Ham-
mer,A-$450.00-smcs; Hampton
Inns-$1,338.00-smcs; Heart-
sinuni-$40.00-smcs;
Heggemeyer,L-$82.93-smcs; Hel-
las Construction-$35,023.50-co;
Hobby Lobby-$272.75-smcs; Holi-
day Inn-$2,664.00-smcs; Holmes
Supply-$1,937.16-smcs; Home De-
pot-$18.02-smcs; Hort,
Kyle-$100.00-smcs; Hy-Vee-
-$66.91-smcs; ICMA-$6,131.88-ps;
Ignite Olive Software Sol.-$-
4,725.60-smcs; Integrated Securi-
ty-$3,212.00-smcs; Int'l Assn.
Chiefs of Police-$425.00-smcs; In-
t'l Assn. Electrical Inspector-
s-$120.00-smcs; Int'l Public Mgmt.
Assn.-$405.00-smcs; In-
voice-Home.com-$5.00-smcs;
IRS-$158,629.41-ps; J.I.L. As-
phalt-$18,528.90-co; Jack
Lederman-$1,340.28-smcs; Jack's
Uniforms-$1,410.33-smcs; JCI In-
dustries-$4,650.00-smcs; Johnsen
Corrosion Eng.-$2,520.00-smcs;
Johnstone Supply-$410.36-smcs;
Jr. Fighfighter Promo-
tions-$1,232.51-smcs; Kearney
Ace-$208.02-smcs; Kearney Ani-
mal Shelter-$7,808.00-smcs;Kea-
rney Builders Assn.-$370.00-smcs;
Kearney Catholic-$4.75-smcs;
Kearney Con-
crete-$39,924.44-smcs,co; Kear-
ney Crete & Block-
-$1,579.22-smcs,co; Kearney Hub-
-$4,554.32-smcs; Kearney Tire-
-$740.64-smcs; Kearney Towning&
Repair-$322.50-smcs; Kearney Vis-
itors Bureau-$106,052.84-smcs;
Kearney Ware-
house-$1,863.93-smcs; Kearney
Winlectric-$81,430.17-smcs,co;
Kelly Supply-$859.31-smcs;
Klock,W-$76.20-smcs;
Kohls-$53.40-smcs; KOLN
TV-$330.00-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$144.34-smcs;
Kowalek,G-$110.00-smcs; Kwik
Trip-$20.63-smcs; La-
mar-$1,050.00-smcs; Landmark
Implement-$1,197.89-smcs; Law-
son Products-$161.39-smcs; LCL
Truck -$24,870.00-smcs; League
of NE Municipali-
ties-$4,167.00-smcs; LED Light-
ing-$317.95-smcs; Light & Si-
ren-$306.00-smcs; Lion Group-
-$1,641.81-smcs; Lips
Pringint-$62.39-smcs;
Lockmobile-$102.60-smcs; Love's
Travel-$25.00-smcs; Lundeen-
Isaacson-$3,215.52-ps; Mac Tool-
s-$56.69-smcs; Macqueen Equip-
ment-$414.91-smcs; Marker,J-
$25.19-smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine-$2,534.85-smcs,co;
Marriott-$333.12-smcs; Masters
True Value-$766.40-smcs;
Matheson-$1,757.26-smcs; Math-
ews,L-$100.00-smcs; Matt Friend
Truck-$1,612.27-co;
Menards-$7,118.76-smcs,co; Mi-
crofilm Imaging Sys-
tems-$1,040.00-smcs; Mid Ameri-
can Signal-$39,528.00-smcs; Mid-
way Chevrolet-$108.78-smcs; Mid-
west Breathing -$398.69-smcs;
Midwest Connect-$483.76-smcs;
Midwest Turf-$2,250.82-smcs;
Miller & Associates-$5,518.30-co;
Miller Signs-$100.00-smcs; Miracle
Recreation Equip.-$1,072.88-co;
Mirror image-$100.00-smcs;
Moonlight Embroider-
y-$1,047.10-smcs; Motion Picture
Ecommerce-$241.94-smcs;
Motorola-$37,198.21-smcs,co;
Municipal Emergen-
cy-$16,596.99-smcs,ps; Municipal
Supply-$9,049.94-smcs; Murphy
Tractor-$10,280.25-smcs; Nat'l Ally
for Youth Sports-$60.00-smcs; NE
Child Support Pmt-$2,448.89-ps;
NE Dept Environmen-
tal-$7,500.00-smcs; NE Dept. of
Revenue-$75.00-smcs; NE Envi-
ronmental Prod-
ucts-$24,875.00-co; NE
FBI-$23.00-smcs; NE Golf
Assn.-$97.00-smcs; NE Library
Commission-$3,684.78-smcs; NE
Liquor Control Com-
m.-$47.87-smcs; NE Machiner-
y-$339.84-smcs; NE Nurse-
ry-$100.00-smcs; NE Safe-
ty-$515.00-smcs; NE Salt &
Grain-$4,715.98-smcs; NE State-
wide Arboritum-$130.00-smcs; NE
Truck Center-$3,982.94-smcs; Ne-
braskaland Distributor-
s-$1,109.80-smcs; Network Solu-
tions-$79.98-smcs; Nivel
Parts-$116.93-smcs; Northern
Safety-$382.74-smcs; Northwest
Electric-$4,888.05-smcs; North-
western Energy-$1,483.37-smcs;
Nutrien Ag Solu-
tions-$733.53-smcs; Nuway K&H
Coop-$37.49-smcs;
OCLC-$764.46-smcs; Office De-
pot-$2,338.23-smcs,co; Olsson
-$9,400.00-co; OMG Nat'l-$28-
7.00-smcs; One Call
-$436.91-smcs; O'Reilly Automo-
tive-$1,320.55-smcs;
Orscheln-$429.66-smcs; OTC
Brands-$207.49-smcs; Over-
drive-$2,000.00-smcs; Para-
mount-$191.47-smcs;
Partex-$389.77-smcs; Patient,B-
$100.00-smcs;
Penworthy-$929.34-smcs; Pep
Co.-$237.34-smcs; Perpetual
Learning Inst.-$2,040.00-smcs; Pe-
terson,J-$24.80-smcs;
Petsmart-$516.93-smcs; Phillips
66-$25.78-smcs; Pink Ribbon
Shop-$73.30-smcs; Pioneer Manu-
facturing-$881.25-smcs; Pitney
Bowes-$60.00-smcs; Platinum
Awards-$253.64-smcs,ps; Platte
Valley Auto-$1,832.66-smcs; Platte
Valley Comm. -$103.45-smcs;
Porvantage-$1,591.92-smcs; Post-
ermywall-$24.95-smcs; Postive
Promotions-$464.10-smcs; Pot
O'Gold-$230.00-smcs; Power
Tech-$540.00-smcs; Pres-
to-X-$214.58-smcs; Priva-
cylink-$988.40-smcs; Proactive
Sports-$1,620.00-smcs; Pump &
Pantry-$12.38-smcs; Quality Me-
morials-$3,358.00-smcs; Quil-
l-$953.36-smcs; Raze
Eyewear-$285.23-smcs; Ready
Mixed Concrete-$3,485.00-co;
Reams-$3,498.01-smcs,co; Re-
corded Books-$1,713.26-smcs;
Red Cross-$120.00-smcs;
Redbox-$3.21-smcs; Reimers,J-
$0.12-smcs; Rheome Tree-$2,-
530.00-smcs; Rogers,K-$-
15.00-smcs; Running
Awards-$126.75-smcs; Russell's
Appliance-$749.98-smcs; Rutt's
Heating and Air-$3,246.62-co;
Safety Products-$410.30-smcs;
Safety Vision-$224.26-smcs; San-
dry Fire-$564.60-smcs;
SaylerScreenprint-
ing-$232.00-smcs; Schindler Ele-
vator-$834.30-smcs; Scholastic
Education-$2,601.46-smcs; Schu-
macher Bros Fenc-
ing-$120.00-smcs; Schwan's-
$1,421.86-smcs; See Clear Clean-
ing-$2,050.00-smcs; Sensus USA-
-$1,000.00-smcs; Sequel
Book-$200.00-smcs; Seth Denney
Painting-$5,750.00-co; Shel Oil
-$22.00-smcs; Sheldon, Scott-
-$53.50-smcs; Sherwin Wil-
liams-$915.52-smcs; Shredding
Solutions-$101.10-smcs; Sign
Center-$2,285.00-smcs; Silver-
stone Group-$5,005.75-smcs;
Siteone Landscape-$146.07-smcs;
Southwest-$219.96-smcs; Sprink-
ler Warehouse-$2,189.26-smcs;
Staybridge Suites-$875.92-smcs;
Steele,M-$55.90-ps; Steinbrink
Landscaping-$12,188.54-smcs;
Stitch 3-$131.00-smcs;
Streakwave Wire-
less-$1,077.28-smcs; Suburban
Fire-$23,600.00-smcs; Sunbelt
Rentals-$632.72-smcs; Super
Stolie-$450.00-smcs; Superi-
on-$640.00-smcs; Supershine Au-
to-$74.00-smcs; Sutherland, Quin-
ten-$120.42-smcs; Sutphen Corp.-
-$3,233.52-smcs; Tar-
get-$330.00-smcs; TCH Cen-
tral-$974.49-smcs; Terry's Tick-
ets-$1,300.00-smcs; Thomp-
son,K-$110.00-smcs; Thomson
West-$324.00-smcs;
Thorworks-$216.66-smcs; Tielke's
Sandwiches-$73.79-smcs; Titan
Machinery-$248.15-smcs; Tommy
Gunz Bistro-$1,140.03-smcs; Tool
Warehouse-$244.91-smcs;
Toolbarn.com-$85.59-smcs; Trac-
tor-Supply-$845.13-smcs; Traffic
Controls-$4,650.00-smcs; Trans-
portation Control Sys.-$21-
,266.00-smcs; Travel In-
sured-$792.00-smcs; Tri-Cities
Group-$1,037.85-smcs; Tri-County
Glass-$8,193.89-smcs;
Tsukiyama,G-$2,192.50-smcs;
Tumbleweed-$3,393.50-smcs; Turf
Pride-$1,425.00-co; Turner Body
Shop-$2,343.51-smcs; TVH
Parts-$2,049.55-smcs; Twitco Cor-
p-$12.00-smcs; Tyler Technolo-
gies-$7,591.25-co;
Uline-$1,077.24-smcs; Union Bank
& Trust Co.-$80,146.20-smcs,ps;
Unique Mgmt.-$304.30-smcs; Unit-
ed-$663.80-smcs; UPS-$44-
9.60-smcs; US Tennis
Assn.-$35.00-smcs; USA Blue
Book -$589.92-smcs; USA Com-
m.-$154.95-smcs;
USPS-$293.23-smcs;
Verizon-$7,996.18-smcs; Vern
Waskom-$154.90-smcs;
Vevco-$196.75-smcs; Vulcan
Signs-$8,959.75-smcs; Waggoner
Plumbing-$1,985.00-smcs;
Waldinger-$454.98-smcs; Wal-ma-
rt-$1,214.50-smcs,co; Walters
Electric-$14,450.00-smcs; Wal-
ters-Morgan Const.
-$128,401.21-co; Warrington,D-$-
331.00-smcs; Weller,B-$-
110.00-smcs; Westaurant Sto-
re-$115.81-smcs;
Whentowork-$100.00-smcs; Wicks
Sterling Trucks-$64.54-smcs;
Wilco Life Insurance Co.-$10-
.00-ps; Williams Clean-
ers-$16.60-smcs; Winter Equip-
ment-$18,805.93-smcs;
WPCI-$315.00-ps; Wright,A-$89-
0.60-smcs; Yanda's Mu-
sic-$84.41-smcs;
Zoriz-$840.79-smcs; Zoro Tool-
s-$277.15-smcs; Payroll Ending
09/14/2019 -- $492,516.67. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $151.24 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set Oc-
tober 8, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. as date
and time for hearing on those ap-
plications where applicable.
4. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-169 approving the extension
of the Employment Agreement be-
tween the City of Kearney and City
Manager Michael Morgan.
5. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the manager application for
Sara Evans submitted by Pep-
perjax Development LLC dba Cellar
Hometown Bar & Grill located at
3901 2nd Avenue in connection
with their Class IK-123077 liquor li-
cense.
6. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the manager application for
Jami Swift submitted by Kearney
Country Club Inc dba Kearney
Country Club located at 2800 19th
Avenue in connection with their
Class C-009051 liquor license.
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-170 approving T-Hangar
C-08 Lease Agreement at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport between the
City of Kearney and Central Ne-
braska Spinal Surgery Center,
P.C./David Benavides.
8. Approve the Buffalo County
Local Emergency Operations
(LEOP) Plan and adopt Resolution
No. 2019-171.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-172 approving T-Hangar
B-04 Lease Agreement at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport between the
City of Kearney and Flying M Enter-
prises.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-173 approving Change Order
No. 3 showing an increase/
decrease in the amount of
$91,531.00 (addition of Yanney Av-
enue paving), Change Order No. 4
showing an increase in the amount
of $6,500.00 (addition of TechOne
Erosion and Sediment Control) and
Application and Certificate for Pay-
ment No. 5 in the amount of
$200,635.20 submitted by Dan
Roeder Concrete, Inc. and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
2019 Part 1 Improvements; Younes
Center Sixth in connection with
Paving Improvement District Nos.
2019-996 and 2019-997 (Bid B).
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-174 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 5
in the amount of $44,347.50 to GD
Construction, Inc.and approved by
Miller & Associates for the CDBG
Community Development Sidewalk
Replacement Project for the con-
struction of the sidewalk replace-
ment involving the area of Avenue
C to 5th Avenue and 16th Street
north to the Union Pacific Rail Line.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-175 approving Change Order
No. 2 showing an increase in the
amount of $89,441.39 (addition of
2019 Airport Terminal Parking Im-
provements) to RMV Construction
and approved by Miller & Associ-
ates for the 2019 Park and Recrea-
tion Parking Lot Improvements at
Cottonmill Parking at Swim Lake
and Fountain Hills Park.
13. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the Kearney South
Drainage Improvements and set the
bid opening date for October 15,
2019 at 2:00 p.m.
14. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-176 approving T-Hangar
B-09 Lease Agreement at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport between the
City of Kearney and Jeffery Baker.
15. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-177 approving Hangar Lease
Agreement between the City of
Kearney and the University of Ne-
braska at Kearney Aviation Pro-
gram allowing use of hangar space
at the Kearney Regional Airport.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By majority vote, Nikkila ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8379 repealing Ordi-
nance No. 8370 and classify the of-
ficers and employees of the City;
fix the ranges of compensation of
such officers and employees; es-
tablish the hours and work period
for overtime eligibility; provide for
payments of clothing and/or uni-
form allowances; provide for pay-
ment of vehicle allowance; and pro-
vide for payment of health and den-
tal benefits for active full-time em-
ployees; to provide for payment of
health benefits for early retiree em-
ployees pursuant to Resolution No.
2019-68Aon first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8379 was
read by number. By majority vote,
Nikkila absent, Ordinance No. 8379
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council by majority vote,
Nikkila absent adopted Resolution
No. 2019-176 approving the rede-
velopment project submitted by
Willis Storage, LLC for Redevelop-
ment Area #5 for an area described
as part of Lot 1, Fuller and Daley
Third Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1203 West 16th Street).
2. Council by majority vote,
Nikkila absent, adopted Resolution
No. 2019-177 approving the rede-
velopment project submitted by
Apple Fun Center, Inc. for Redevel-
opment Area #8 for an area de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of Government Lot 4 in Section 11,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (500 West 4th Street).
3. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, Nikkila absent, granted
permission to pay the Open Ac-
count Claim in the amount of
$121,585.75 to Nebraska Public
Power District. By a 4 to 0 vote,
Nikkila absent, granted permission
to pay the Open Account Claim in
the amount of $10.59 to Goodwill
Industries.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:09 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
