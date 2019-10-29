 

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman McMullen

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton

was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the October 8,

2019 Board meeting minutes. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins, Re-

iter, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to ratify the following Octo-

ber 11, 2019 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 251,947.62;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,169.15; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 42,261.35; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

102,115.50; FIRST CONCORD E

4,107.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 85,177.30; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 106.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,286.70; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 606.67; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND

FUNDING E 125.49; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL E

3,077.17; STATE OF NE T

13,729.75; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 771.00

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 50,502.67;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 994.34;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 7,808.38; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,505.50; FIRST CON-

CORD E 484.71; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 15,357.75; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 144.30; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 100.48; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E

784.48; STATE OF NE T 2,264.29;

VISION SERVICE PLAN E 180.67

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,742.92; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.72; PRINCIPAL E 30.48; STATE

OF NE T 236.79

After discussion, it was deter-

mined that the Funds Transfer

agenda item was not necessary

this month.

Stan Blackmore with Miller & As-

sociates was present to review the

amendment to the Interlocal Agree-

ment and Compact for Summer

Haven Subdivision Resolution

2011-50B. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Klein to amend

the Interlocal Agreement and Com-

pact for Summer Haven Subdivi-

sion with the following Resolution

2011-50B-1. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2011-50B-1

 

WHEREAS, previously, in Buffalo

County Resolution #2011-50, Buf-

falo County and Kearney Counties

recognized that there was a need

for cooperative efforts concerning

land use regulation for an area

commonly known as Summer

Haven Lake and the land area sur-

rounding said lake, which is com-

monly referred to as Summer

Haven Development, a develop-

ment that is over one hundred ac-

res in size, most of which is located

in Kearney County but has some

portion of the land in this develop-

ment area that is located in Buffalo

County, and

WHEREAS, both counties desire

to amend the 2011 two county In-

terlocal Cooperation Agreement,

and two county compact, so that

zoning jurisdiction for an additional

portion of land, some of which is

located in Buffalo County, can be

transferred to the zoning and flood

plain jurisdiction of Kearney

County, so as to continue this pat-

tern of cooperative land use plann-

ing in this area, and

WHEREAS, an amendment is

needed to Resolution 2011-50B

passed in August 22, 2017 to cor-

rectly describe the real estate to

be subdivided in this cooperative

effort.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS THAT BUFFALO

COUNTY, effective immediately,

amends Buffalo County Resolution

#2011-50B that authorized an In-

terlocal Governmental Agreement

and Compact with Kearney County,

so that following described real es-

tate, solely for the purposes of

transfer of zoning and flood plain

administration and jurisdiction to

Kearney County, to state that the

following is the real estate de-

scribed in Buffalo County Resolu-

tion #2011-50B, as concerns any

portions thereof are situated in Buf-

falo County:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

A tract of land being part of ac-

cretions to Government Lot Nine (9)

of Section Fourteen (14) in Buffalo

County, Nebraska, part of Gov-

ernment Lot Eight (8) of Section

Fourteen (14) and accretions

thereto, part of Government Lot

Three (3) of Section Twenty-three

(23) and accretions thereto, and

part of Government Lot Four (4) of

Section Twenty-three (23) and ac-

cretions thereto in Kearney County,

Nebraska, all in Township Eight (8)

North, Range Fifteen (15) West of

the Sixth Principal Meridian, and

more particularly described as fol-

low:

Referring to a 1/2" Iron Pipe at

the Northeast corner of Section 23

and assuming the East line of Sec-

tion 14 as bearing N 00°03'07" W

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence N

00°03'07" W on said East line of

Section 14 a distance of 520.40

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap at the

Northeast corner of Summer Haven

Sixth, a Subdivision being of part of

Government Lot Eight (8) located in

fractional Section Fourteen (14),

Township Eight (8) North, Range

Fifteen (15) West of the Sixth Prin-

cipal Meridian, Kearney County,

Nebraska; thence N 88?58'30" W

on the North line of said Summer

Haven Sixth a distance of 265.57

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 73°44'36" W continuing

on said North line of Summer

Haven Sixth and on it's Westerly

extension a distance of 342.90 feet

to a 5/8" rebar with cap; thence S

88?08'32" W a distance of 428.40

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence S 75°02'43" W a distance of

820.30 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap

and the ACTUAL POINT OF BE-

GINNING; thence S 67?14'39" W a

distance of 888.71 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar with cap; thence S 89°50'15"

W a distance of 96.12 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap at the Northeast

corner of Outlot "A" of Summer

Haven Second, a Subdivision being

a part of accretion lands deriving

from and adjacent to Government

Lot Nine (9) in Section Fourteen

(14), a part of Government Lot One

(1) and part of accretion lands

deriving from and adjacent to said

Government Lot One (1) in Section

Twenty-three (23), with said part of

accretion lands deriving from and

adjacent to Government Lot 9 in

Section Fourteen (14), part of Gov-

ernment Lot 1 and part of accretion

lands deriving from and adjacent to

said Government Lot 1 in Section

Twenty-three (23) being located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, together

with, part of Government Lot Three

(3) and part of accretion lands

deriving from and adjacent to said

Government Lot 3 in said Section

Twenty-three (23), with said part of

Government Lot 3 and part of ac-

cretion lands deriving from and ad-

jacent to said Government Lot 3 in

Section 23 being located in Kear-

ney County, Nebraska, all in Town-

ship Eight (8) North, Range Fifteen

(15) West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian; thence S 02°34'54" E on the

East line of said Outlot "A" and on

the East line of Road Lot "A" of

said Summer Haven Second a dis-

tance of 37.94 feet to a 5/8" rebar

with cap at the Southeast corner of

said Road Lot "A" of Summer

Haven Second; thence Westerly on

the South line of said Road Lot "A"

of Summer Haven Second and on

a non-tangent curve to the Left

having a central angle of 4°22'48",

a radius of 1985.03 feet, an arc

length of 151.75 feet, and a chord

bearing S 84°20'17" W a distance

of 151.71 feet to a 5/8" rebar with

cap at the Northeast corner of Lot

2 of said Summer Haven Second;

thence S 04°28'12" E a distance of

149.99 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap

at the Southeast corner of said Lot

2 of Summer Haven Second;

thence S 73°09'27" E a distance of

81.25 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 88°53'34" E a distance of

69.95 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 82°42'33" E a distance of

206.11 feet to a 5/8" rebar with

cap; thence N 60°33'37" E a dis-

tance of 102.52 feet to a 5/8" rebar

with cap; thence N 75°18'35" E a

distance of 159.65 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar with cap; thence S 86?45'23" E

a distance of 110.21 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 34°29'06"

E a distance of 86.93 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 07°34'56"

E a distance of 83.62 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 28°31'19"

W a distance of 78.50 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 13°30'55"

W a distance of 35.79 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 71°48'27"

E a distance of 62.05 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 82°39'50"

E a distance of 89.28 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence S 48°51'13"

E a distance of 119.00 feet to a

5/8" rebar with cap; thence S

80°18'44" E a distance of 71.86

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 06°02'09" E a distance of

228.35 feet to a 5/8" rebar with

cap; thence N 01°44'20" E a dis-

tance of 32.06 feet to the Point of

Beginning. Containing 5.02 Acres,

more or less.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that a

copy of this resolution shall be re-

corded against the above de-

scribed real estate.

FURTHER RESOLVED, the previ-

ously adopted Resolution

2011-50B's real estate description

should be disregarded and is no

longer of any effect.

Register of Deeds Kellie John re-

viewed the Media Conversion

Agreement with Fidlar Technolo-

gies. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Kouba to authorize

Chairman McMullen to sign the

Media Conversion Agreement with

Register of Deeds and Fidlar Tech-

nologies. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Register of Deeds Kellie John re-

viewed the 5-year Land Records

Life Cycle extension agreement.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Five

Year Land Records Life Cycle Ex-

tension Agreement. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

The Board discussed the Decem-

ber 24, 2019 Board meeting date.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to change the County

Board meeting to Monday, Decem-

ber 23, 2019. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

Board received a thank you note

from the Register of Deeds office

for the Employee Appreciation

Luncheon and a thank you note

from the Community Services Fund

of Nebraska. South Platte United

Chambers of Commerce sent infor-

mation the annual meeting to be

held in Holdrege, Nebraska. The

Nebraska Department of Trans-

portation sent information for the

Highway Commission District 7

Program. The City of Kearney sent

a draft agenda for the October 18,

2019 Planning Commission meet-

ing. NACO sent the annual audi-

tors' report and information on the

125th NACO Annual Conference

fundraiser. Chairman McMullen

called on each Board member

present for committee reports and

recommendations.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:22 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell was present.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-

dicated on the application by

County Treasurer Sidwell for the

Evangelical Lutheran Good Sam

Society for a 1998 Chevrolet Astro

Van. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Sidwell for Church of the Naz-

arene Kearney for a 2006 Ford

Econoline Van. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:23 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the following

October 2019 vendor claims as

submitted by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Klein,

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

ACCURATE CONTROLS EQ

1,249.99; ACME RENTALS RT

330.00; ADAMS CO SHERIFF E

64.00; ADVANCED CORREC-

TIONAL HEALTH MC 6,470.85;

ALL AMERICAN SEWER S 225.00;

ALL MAKES AUTO SU 121.41;

MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; RE-

BECCA TVRDIK ANDERSON S

1,706.25; ANNABELL GARDENS E

178.20; APPLE MARKET SU

151.89; ATS S 1,546.86; MICHAEL

W BALDWIN S 903.25; BAMFORD

INC S 1,644.52; SYDNEY BARRY E

37.40; RICHARD BEECHNER E

75.00; BRAD W BIGELOW S

1,100.00; BISHOP LAW S

6,056.41; BLUE26 SECURITY EQ

750.00; BOB BARKER CO SU

205.50; BRAD RODGERS MD MC

65.75; JONATHAN R BRANDT S

5,025.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S

8,545.90; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE 179.52; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER, LLC S 10,929.63;

BUFFALO CO BOARD OF COM-

MISSIONERS RE 250.00; BUF-

FALO CO ATTORNEY E 445.00;

BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-

FICE E 174.10; BUFFALO CO

CLERK E 2,381.75; BUFFALO CO

COMMUNITY PARTNERS E

794.38; BUFFALO CO COURT E

3,567.86; ECONOMIC DEVELOP

COUNCIL AP 125,000.00; BUF-

FALO CO HISTORICAL SOCIETY

AP 46,818.00; BUFFALO CO PUB-

LIC DEFENDER TR 600.00; BUF-

FALO CO SHERIFF R 4,262.74;

BUFFALO OUTDOOR POWER RW

400.00; MICHAEL D CARPER D

1,015.35; RYAN C CARSON RE

45.00; CASA AP 10,000.00; CASH

WA SU 63.30; CENTRAL NE CRE-

MATION E 3,250.00; CENTRAL NE

DRUG COURT E 32,536.00;

CHARLESWORTH CONSULTING

S 909.00; CHARM-TEX SU

8,041.82; CHARTER COMMUNI-

CATIONS U 464.03; CHIEF SUP-

PLY SU 1,032.86; DR H L CHRIST-

MAN OPTOMETRIST MC 65.00;

JENNIFER CHURCH RE 45.00;

CIOX HEALTH E 58.80; CITY OF

KEARNEY U 2,955.29; CITY OF

KEARNEY AP 21,500.00; CITY OF

KEARNEY AP 64,700.21; CITY OF

KEARNEY RE 29.99; CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT E 1,739.00;

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

E 106.41; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT E 441.00; COMFY

BOWL RT 500.00; CONSOLI-

DATED MANAGEMENT S

24,687.00; CONSTRUCTION

RENTAL RT 276.22; CAROLINE

COTE RE 94.93; COUNTRY PART-

NERS F 263.13; ALAN D COVER

RT 290.00; CULLIGAN SU 254.50;

KATIE CUNNINGHAM E 20.00;

WENDY C CUTTING E 523.75; DA-

N'S SANITATION S 14.00; DAS

STATE ACCTNG-CENTRAL FI-

NANCE E 1,280.00; JANN DAVID-

SON RE 52.20; DAWSON CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 49.11; DAW-

SON PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U

2,901.79; DAMON DEEDS RE

45.00; DEPARTMENT OF COR-

RECTIONAL S 2,949.26; DEWALD

DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW S

1,324.00; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF

E 74.37; DUDE SOLUTIONS E

14,022.53; BRANDON J. DUGAN

RE 37.79; EAKES SU 7,573.82;

SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;

EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO

10 AP 17,966.42; EGAN SUPPLY

SU 1,330.60; ELECTRONIC SYS-

TEMS S 75.00; KERRY ELSEN RE

7.50; EN POINTE TECHNOLOGIES

AP 32,311.40; ENT PHYSICIANS

OF KEARNEY MC 129.24; ENTER-

PRISE ELECTRIC SU 899.00;

FANGMEYER ASCHWEGE &

BESSE S 774.30; FARMERS UN-

ION CO-OP F 12.00; PAUL FAR-

RELL RE 45.00; KARI FISK RE

94.88; REGINA FORSHEE-BEDKE

RE 48.72; FRANSSEN PROPER-

TIES RT 210.00; FRONTIER U

10,454.05; FURNAS CO SHERIFF

E 38.74; FYE LAW OFFICE S

3,584.25; GALLS, LLC EQ 638.95;

CYNTHIA GEMBALA HUGG E

686.50; JAN GIFFIN RE 186.30;

CHI GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPI-

TAL MC 1,200.00; GARRETT

GOODWIN RE 40.60; GREAT

PLAINS DENTAL E 926.74; GREAT

PLAINS RADIOLOGY MC 170.23;

GUARDIAN RFID SU 230.89; HALL

CO SHERIFF E 11.49; JAMES M

HAYS RT 330.00; HEARTLAND

ORAL SURGERY MC 1,385.00;

ANDREW W HOFFMEISTER RE

144.76; HOLIDAY INN EX-

PRESS-YORK E 416.00; HOLMES

PLUMBING S 967.42; LISA R

HUERTA RE 114.21; INTEGRATED

CONTROLS S 805.00; INTEGRITY

CONSTRUCTION S 1,265.00; IN-

TELLICOM COMPUTER S 406.00;

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES SU

211.48; IPEX APPRAISALS S

1,000.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS EQ

730.37; JACOBSEN ORR LAW S

4,521.27; KELLIE JOHN RE 104.40;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY S 701.88;

JUSTICE WORKS E 240.00; KEAR-

NEY AREA CHAMBER OF COM-

MERCE E 35.00; KEARNEY CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 84.22;

KEARNEY HOUSING RT 210.00;

KEARNEY HUB A 2,264.28; KEAR-

NEY TOWING S 224.00; NICK KIL-

LOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C

KNAPP S 657.56; JEAN KNEESE R

19.00; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS AP 3,254.90; DOUG KRA-

MER RE 105.32; KRONOS S

1,229.00; LANCASTER CO RE

165.28; LANCASTER CO SHERIFF

E 112.57; LATIMER REPORTING E

661.00; DR MICHAEL LAWSON E

375.00; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00;

LEXISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS E

50.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ,

PC S 1,620.00; STEPHEN G LOWE

S 3,088.00; LYON FAMILY DEN-

TISTRY E 402.00; JOHN MARSH

RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE

45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU

16.00; SHARON MAULER RE

276.42; JENNIFER R MCCARTER

REPORTING E 388.75; REBECCA

M. MCCRACKEN E 202.35; AN-

GELA MCILNAY RE 31.32; MI-

CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-

ARDS SU 2,691.63; MICROFILM

IMAGING S 745.00; MID NE AG-

GREGATE E 6,749.20; MID NE IN-

DIVIDUAL SVCS AP 46,102.00;

MIDWAY CHRYSLER DODGE

JEEP S 315.88; MIDWEST CON-

NECT E 4,308.86; MIDWEST SPE-

CIAL SVCS E 1,658.25; MIPS S

3,723.72; MIRROR IMAGE CAR E

301.91; MOONLIGHT CUSTOM

SCREENPRINT E 36.00; JERAD

MURPHY RE 20.67; NACO E

375.00; NE ASSOC OF CO AS-

SESSORS E 50.00; NE CENTRAL

TELEPHONE U 337.72; NE

HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS MC

930.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-

SIC E 2,833.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 1,685.10; NE PUB-

LIC POWER DISTRICT U

24,237.41; NE STATE FIRE MAR-

SHAL E 30.00; NE UC FUND E

1,788.00; NEBRASKALINK HOLD-

INGS E 615.00; NE EMERGENCY

SVCS E 600.00; KRISTI NEWMAN

RE 44.54; NORTHEAST NE JUVE-

NILE SER E 1,487.50; NORTH-

WESTERN ENERGY U 992.93;

O'BRIEN STRAATMANN RED-

INGER FUNERAL E 2,175.00;

OBERMILLER SEAMLESS S

750.00; OWENS EDUCATIONAL

SVCS E 181.16; NATE PEARSON

RE 45.00; PLATINUM AWARDS SU

14.35; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS S 267.80; LISA POFF

RE 75.98; PROFESSIONAL

FORMS SU 197.70; QUEST DIAG-

NOSTIC MC 333.66; QUILL CORP

SU 146.76; R.R.BRINK LOCKING

SYSTEMS E 213.00; KANE M

RAMSEY RE 45.00; RAVENNA

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RE

174.06; RAVENNA REDI MIX E

175.00; REGION III BEHAVIORAL

HEALTH SVCS S 32,921.12; ILENE

RICHARDSON RT 14.00; TIFFANIE

RICHTER RE 80.04; RYAN

SAALFELD RE 45.00; SARPY CO

SHERIFF DEPT. E 210.56; SARPY

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 19.80;

SCHUMACHER BROTHERS

FENCING E 5,845.00; CONNIE S

SCHUMAN E 268.50; KIRK SCOTT

RE 45.00; DAVID SESNA RE 25.00;

SHREDDING SOLUTIONS E 45.00;

JEAN SIDWELL RE 111.68; TREN-

TON SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;

SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL

E 8.00; SOUTH CENTRAL NE

AREA AGENCY AP 17,450.00;

WENDY SPENCER RE 25.00;

STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S

7,428.00; STATE OF NE PROBA-

TION DIST 9 AP 6,396.90; STEIN-

BRINK LANDSCAPING E 9,020.00;

THOMAS S. STEWART S 3,637.50;

STITCH 3 S 225.00; SUPERION S

4,285.14; SWENEY GROUP S

2,936.20; MICHAEL J SYNEK S

1,718.42; THE FRIENDS PRO-

GRAM E 4,343.00; LOCKMOBILE

S 11.00; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 240.54; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 2,638.18; THOM-

SON REUTERS-WEST E 1,153.60;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

501.66; TURNER BODY SHOP S

45.00; TYE & ROWLING, PC S

2,010.25; U.S. BANK E 14,753.98;

U.S DEPARTMENT OF AG AP

545.54; USPS - HASLER E

1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE,

PSYD E 1,371.75; VERIZON CON-

NECT NWF S 37.90; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,080.29; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,694.47; VILLAGE

AT KEARNEY RT 540.00; VILLAGE

OF ELM CREEK E 52.49; VILLAGE

OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM E 90.45; WALDINGER

CORP S 777.09; WALGREENS MC

61.38; WELD CO SHERIFF'S OF-

FICE E 24.00; WELLS FARGO E

1,041.45; WELLS FARGO E 52.98;

WELLS FARGO E 148.51; WILKE'S

TRUE VALUE SU 25.77; WILLIAMS

CLEANERS S 191.64; MELISSA L

WILLIS RE 45.00; JASON

WOZNIAK RE 45.00; MELANIE R

YOUNG RE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND

RE 45.00

ROAD FUND

ARNOLD MOTOR SU 3,000.20;

TRACEY W BELL DBA BELLS

CONSTRUCT S 7,380.00; BLESS-

ING E 750.42; BOSSELMAN EN-

ERGY S 865.00; BROADFOOT

SAND G 24,123.40; CARQUEST

AUTO SU 426.02; CERTIFIED

POWER S 601.17; COMMERCIAL

INDUSTRIAL S 1,941.41; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL SU 1,323.43;

CORNHUSKER CLEANING SUP-

PLY SU 817.66; CULLIGAN SU

40.50; ED BROADFOOT & SONS G

4,894.60; EZ LINER INDUSTRIES S

636.71; FAMILY PRACTICE AS-

SOC MC 192.00; FARM PLAN S

1,109.36; FARMERS CO-OP F

41.25; FASTENAL SU 24.80; GAR-

RETT TIRES S 4,112.10; GLASS

DOCTOR S 1,371.55; INLAND

TRUCK PARTS S 2,623.36; J-

SPOT SERVICES S 500.00; JAME-

SON DRILLING S 4,311.00; KEAR-

NEY HUB A 413.13; KELLY SUP-

PLY SU 524.29; KIMBALL MID-

WEST SU 430.90; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SU 1,225.76; MAIN-

TAINER CORP OF IOWA SU

163.70; MARLATT MACHINE

SHOP S 112.50; MATHESON

TRI-GAS SU 268.16; MENARDS

SU 797.38; MID NE AGGREGATE

INC G 28,513.17; MIDWEST SERV-

ICE SU 14,961.17; NMC, INC. S

5,782.73; NOVUS WINDSHIELD

REPAIR S 45.00; PLATTE VALLEY

AUTO S 394.06; PLATTE VALLEY

COMMUNICATIONS S 267.00;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR S 870.99; ROADRUNNER

TIRE S 30.00; ROCKMOUNT RE-

SEARCH & ALLOYS SU 833.78;

SAFELITE FULFILLMENT S 600.00;

SAFETY KLEEN SU 3,932.20;

SAHLING KENWORTH S 60.94; T

& F SAND G 22,237.96; TRUCK

CENTER CO S 1,509.47; U.S.

BANK E 1,369.07; UNION PACIFIC

RAILROAD E 1,536.63; WILKE'S

TRUE VALUE SU 4.27; WPCI MC

51.50

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

57,060.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 51,057.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION

MIPS S 249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MC 199,985.68

STOP PROGRAM FUND

IDEMIA IDENTITY & SECURITY

USA EQ 3,400.00

DRUG FORFEITURES

CITY OF KEARNEY AP

27,839.30; COVERT-TRACK

GROUP EQ 1,710.00; U.S. BANK E

5,006.38; YANDA'S MUSIC EQ

969.00

DISASTER FUND

OAK CREEK ENGINEERING S

21,044.00

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 1,986.21;

CENTURYLINK U 1,046.49; FRON-

TIER U 1,570.85; FRONTIER COM-

MUNICATIONS NE U 271.04; LAN-

GUAGE LINE SVCS U 100.31; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 1,417.67; STANCIL

CORP S 4,215.00

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to enter into Executive

Session at 9:24 A.M. for contract

negotiations. In addition to the

Board members responding to roll

call, County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to move out of Executive

Session at 9:32 A.M. and resume

the open meeting. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present to address the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:33 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November

12, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ O29,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUDGET WORKSHOP

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

Members of the Board of Direc-

tors of Southern Public Power Dis-

trict will meet at the District office

located at 4550 West Husker High-

way, Grand Island, NE on Wednes-

day, October 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.

to conduct a budget workshop. An

agenda for the meeting, kept con-

tinually current, is available for pub-

lic inspection at the District office

during normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

Neal F. Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ O29,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON,

L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

McMARSHALL INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

McMarshall Investments, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1 Pheasant Run, Axtell, Ne-

braska 68924. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Adam K. Marshall, whose street

and mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 1 Pheasant

Run, Axtell, Nebraska 68924.

Dated: October 11, 2019.

Adam K. Marshall, Organizer

ZNEZ O22,29,N5

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that PER-

FECTLY PAMPERED BY ALYSSA

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska, with its initial designated

office at 1904 W 50th St, Kearney,

NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the company

is LEGALINC CORPORATE SER-

VICES INC., 706 N. 129th St, Suite

121, Omaha, NE 68154.

ZNEZ O22,29,N5

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.