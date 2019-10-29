NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman McMullen
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
County Attorney Shawn Eatherton
was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to approve the October 8,
2019 Board meeting minutes. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins, Re-
iter, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to ratify the following Octo-
ber 11, 2019 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 251,947.62;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,169.15; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 42,261.35; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
102,115.50; FIRST CONCORD E
4,107.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 85,177.30; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 106.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,286.70; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 606.67; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND
FUNDING E 125.49; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL E
3,077.17; STATE OF NE T
13,729.75; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 771.00
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 50,502.67;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 994.34;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 7,808.38; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,505.50; FIRST CON-
CORD E 484.71; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 15,357.75; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 144.30; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 100.48; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E
784.48; STATE OF NE T 2,264.29;
VISION SERVICE PLAN E 180.67
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,742.92; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.72; PRINCIPAL E 30.48; STATE
OF NE T 236.79
After discussion, it was deter-
mined that the Funds Transfer
agenda item was not necessary
this month.
Stan Blackmore with Miller & As-
sociates was present to review the
amendment to the Interlocal Agree-
ment and Compact for Summer
Haven Subdivision Resolution
2011-50B. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Klein to amend
the Interlocal Agreement and Com-
pact for Summer Haven Subdivi-
sion with the following Resolution
2011-50B-1. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2011-50B-1
WHEREAS, previously, in Buffalo
County Resolution #2011-50, Buf-
falo County and Kearney Counties
recognized that there was a need
for cooperative efforts concerning
land use regulation for an area
commonly known as Summer
Haven Lake and the land area sur-
rounding said lake, which is com-
monly referred to as Summer
Haven Development, a develop-
ment that is over one hundred ac-
res in size, most of which is located
in Kearney County but has some
portion of the land in this develop-
ment area that is located in Buffalo
County, and
WHEREAS, both counties desire
to amend the 2011 two county In-
terlocal Cooperation Agreement,
and two county compact, so that
zoning jurisdiction for an additional
portion of land, some of which is
located in Buffalo County, can be
transferred to the zoning and flood
plain jurisdiction of Kearney
County, so as to continue this pat-
tern of cooperative land use plann-
ing in this area, and
WHEREAS, an amendment is
needed to Resolution 2011-50B
passed in August 22, 2017 to cor-
rectly describe the real estate to
be subdivided in this cooperative
effort.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS THAT BUFFALO
COUNTY, effective immediately,
amends Buffalo County Resolution
#2011-50B that authorized an In-
terlocal Governmental Agreement
and Compact with Kearney County,
so that following described real es-
tate, solely for the purposes of
transfer of zoning and flood plain
administration and jurisdiction to
Kearney County, to state that the
following is the real estate de-
scribed in Buffalo County Resolu-
tion #2011-50B, as concerns any
portions thereof are situated in Buf-
falo County:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION:
A tract of land being part of ac-
cretions to Government Lot Nine (9)
of Section Fourteen (14) in Buffalo
County, Nebraska, part of Gov-
ernment Lot Eight (8) of Section
Fourteen (14) and accretions
thereto, part of Government Lot
Three (3) of Section Twenty-three
(23) and accretions thereto, and
part of Government Lot Four (4) of
Section Twenty-three (23) and ac-
cretions thereto in Kearney County,
Nebraska, all in Township Eight (8)
North, Range Fifteen (15) West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, and
more particularly described as fol-
low:
Referring to a 1/2" Iron Pipe at
the Northeast corner of Section 23
and assuming the East line of Sec-
tion 14 as bearing N 00°03'07" W
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence N
00°03'07" W on said East line of
Section 14 a distance of 520.40
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap at the
Northeast corner of Summer Haven
Sixth, a Subdivision being of part of
Government Lot Eight (8) located in
fractional Section Fourteen (14),
Township Eight (8) North, Range
Fifteen (15) West of the Sixth Prin-
cipal Meridian, Kearney County,
Nebraska; thence N 88?58'30" W
on the North line of said Summer
Haven Sixth a distance of 265.57
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 73°44'36" W continuing
on said North line of Summer
Haven Sixth and on it's Westerly
extension a distance of 342.90 feet
to a 5/8" rebar with cap; thence S
88?08'32" W a distance of 428.40
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence S 75°02'43" W a distance of
820.30 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap
and the ACTUAL POINT OF BE-
GINNING; thence S 67?14'39" W a
distance of 888.71 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar with cap; thence S 89°50'15"
W a distance of 96.12 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap at the Northeast
corner of Outlot "A" of Summer
Haven Second, a Subdivision being
a part of accretion lands deriving
from and adjacent to Government
Lot Nine (9) in Section Fourteen
(14), a part of Government Lot One
(1) and part of accretion lands
deriving from and adjacent to said
Government Lot One (1) in Section
Twenty-three (23), with said part of
accretion lands deriving from and
adjacent to Government Lot 9 in
Section Fourteen (14), part of Gov-
ernment Lot 1 and part of accretion
lands deriving from and adjacent to
said Government Lot 1 in Section
Twenty-three (23) being located in
Buffalo County, Nebraska, together
with, part of Government Lot Three
(3) and part of accretion lands
deriving from and adjacent to said
Government Lot 3 in said Section
Twenty-three (23), with said part of
Government Lot 3 and part of ac-
cretion lands deriving from and ad-
jacent to said Government Lot 3 in
Section 23 being located in Kear-
ney County, Nebraska, all in Town-
ship Eight (8) North, Range Fifteen
(15) West of the Sixth Principal Me-
ridian; thence S 02°34'54" E on the
East line of said Outlot "A" and on
the East line of Road Lot "A" of
said Summer Haven Second a dis-
tance of 37.94 feet to a 5/8" rebar
with cap at the Southeast corner of
said Road Lot "A" of Summer
Haven Second; thence Westerly on
the South line of said Road Lot "A"
of Summer Haven Second and on
a non-tangent curve to the Left
having a central angle of 4°22'48",
a radius of 1985.03 feet, an arc
length of 151.75 feet, and a chord
bearing S 84°20'17" W a distance
of 151.71 feet to a 5/8" rebar with
cap at the Northeast corner of Lot
2 of said Summer Haven Second;
thence S 04°28'12" E a distance of
149.99 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap
at the Southeast corner of said Lot
2 of Summer Haven Second;
thence S 73°09'27" E a distance of
81.25 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 88°53'34" E a distance of
69.95 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 82°42'33" E a distance of
206.11 feet to a 5/8" rebar with
cap; thence N 60°33'37" E a dis-
tance of 102.52 feet to a 5/8" rebar
with cap; thence N 75°18'35" E a
distance of 159.65 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar with cap; thence S 86?45'23" E
a distance of 110.21 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 34°29'06"
E a distance of 86.93 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 07°34'56"
E a distance of 83.62 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 28°31'19"
W a distance of 78.50 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 13°30'55"
W a distance of 35.79 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 71°48'27"
E a distance of 62.05 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 82°39'50"
E a distance of 89.28 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence S 48°51'13"
E a distance of 119.00 feet to a
5/8" rebar with cap; thence S
80°18'44" E a distance of 71.86
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 06°02'09" E a distance of
228.35 feet to a 5/8" rebar with
cap; thence N 01°44'20" E a dis-
tance of 32.06 feet to the Point of
Beginning. Containing 5.02 Acres,
more or less.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that a
copy of this resolution shall be re-
corded against the above de-
scribed real estate.
FURTHER RESOLVED, the previ-
ously adopted Resolution
2011-50B's real estate description
should be disregarded and is no
longer of any effect.
Register of Deeds Kellie John re-
viewed the Media Conversion
Agreement with Fidlar Technolo-
gies. Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Kouba to authorize
Chairman McMullen to sign the
Media Conversion Agreement with
Register of Deeds and Fidlar Tech-
nologies. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Register of Deeds Kellie John re-
viewed the 5-year Land Records
Life Cycle extension agreement.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Five
Year Land Records Life Cycle Ex-
tension Agreement. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
The Board discussed the Decem-
ber 24, 2019 Board meeting date.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to change the County
Board meeting to Monday, Decem-
ber 23, 2019. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
Board received a thank you note
from the Register of Deeds office
for the Employee Appreciation
Luncheon and a thank you note
from the Community Services Fund
of Nebraska. South Platte United
Chambers of Commerce sent infor-
mation the annual meeting to be
held in Holdrege, Nebraska. The
Nebraska Department of Trans-
portation sent information for the
Highway Commission District 7
Program. The City of Kearney sent
a draft agenda for the October 18,
2019 Planning Commission meet-
ing. NACO sent the annual audi-
tors' report and information on the
125th NACO Annual Conference
fundraiser. Chairman McMullen
called on each Board member
present for committee reports and
recommendations.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:22 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell was present.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-
dicated on the application by
County Treasurer Sidwell for the
Evangelical Lutheran Good Sam
Society for a 1998 Chevrolet Astro
Van. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Sidwell for Church of the Naz-
arene Kearney for a 2006 Ford
Econoline Van. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:23 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the following
October 2019 vendor claims as
submitted by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Klein,
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
ACCURATE CONTROLS EQ
1,249.99; ACME RENTALS RT
330.00; ADAMS CO SHERIFF E
64.00; ADVANCED CORREC-
TIONAL HEALTH MC 6,470.85;
ALL AMERICAN SEWER S 225.00;
ALL MAKES AUTO SU 121.41;
MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; RE-
BECCA TVRDIK ANDERSON S
1,706.25; ANNABELL GARDENS E
178.20; APPLE MARKET SU
151.89; ATS S 1,546.86; MICHAEL
W BALDWIN S 903.25; BAMFORD
INC S 1,644.52; SYDNEY BARRY E
37.40; RICHARD BEECHNER E
75.00; BRAD W BIGELOW S
1,100.00; BISHOP LAW S
6,056.41; BLUE26 SECURITY EQ
750.00; BOB BARKER CO SU
205.50; BRAD RODGERS MD MC
65.75; JONATHAN R BRANDT S
5,025.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S
8,545.90; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE 179.52; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER, LLC S 10,929.63;
BUFFALO CO BOARD OF COM-
MISSIONERS RE 250.00; BUF-
FALO CO ATTORNEY E 445.00;
BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-
FICE E 174.10; BUFFALO CO
CLERK E 2,381.75; BUFFALO CO
COMMUNITY PARTNERS E
794.38; BUFFALO CO COURT E
3,567.86; ECONOMIC DEVELOP
COUNCIL AP 125,000.00; BUF-
FALO CO HISTORICAL SOCIETY
AP 46,818.00; BUFFALO CO PUB-
LIC DEFENDER TR 600.00; BUF-
FALO CO SHERIFF R 4,262.74;
BUFFALO OUTDOOR POWER RW
400.00; MICHAEL D CARPER D
1,015.35; RYAN C CARSON RE
45.00; CASA AP 10,000.00; CASH
WA SU 63.30; CENTRAL NE CRE-
MATION E 3,250.00; CENTRAL NE
DRUG COURT E 32,536.00;
CHARLESWORTH CONSULTING
S 909.00; CHARM-TEX SU
8,041.82; CHARTER COMMUNI-
CATIONS U 464.03; CHIEF SUP-
PLY SU 1,032.86; DR H L CHRIST-
MAN OPTOMETRIST MC 65.00;
JENNIFER CHURCH RE 45.00;
CIOX HEALTH E 58.80; CITY OF
KEARNEY U 2,955.29; CITY OF
KEARNEY AP 21,500.00; CITY OF
KEARNEY AP 64,700.21; CITY OF
KEARNEY RE 29.99; CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT E 1,739.00;
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
E 106.41; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT E 441.00; COMFY
BOWL RT 500.00; CONSOLI-
DATED MANAGEMENT S
24,687.00; CONSTRUCTION
RENTAL RT 276.22; CAROLINE
COTE RE 94.93; COUNTRY PART-
NERS F 263.13; ALAN D COVER
RT 290.00; CULLIGAN SU 254.50;
KATIE CUNNINGHAM E 20.00;
WENDY C CUTTING E 523.75; DA-
N'S SANITATION S 14.00; DAS
STATE ACCTNG-CENTRAL FI-
NANCE E 1,280.00; JANN DAVID-
SON RE 52.20; DAWSON CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 49.11; DAW-
SON PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U
2,901.79; DAMON DEEDS RE
45.00; DEPARTMENT OF COR-
RECTIONAL S 2,949.26; DEWALD
DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW S
1,324.00; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF
E 74.37; DUDE SOLUTIONS E
14,022.53; BRANDON J. DUGAN
RE 37.79; EAKES SU 7,573.82;
SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO
10 AP 17,966.42; EGAN SUPPLY
SU 1,330.60; ELECTRONIC SYS-
TEMS S 75.00; KERRY ELSEN RE
7.50; EN POINTE TECHNOLOGIES
AP 32,311.40; ENT PHYSICIANS
OF KEARNEY MC 129.24; ENTER-
PRISE ELECTRIC SU 899.00;
FANGMEYER ASCHWEGE &
BESSE S 774.30; FARMERS UN-
ION CO-OP F 12.00; PAUL FAR-
RELL RE 45.00; KARI FISK RE
94.88; REGINA FORSHEE-BEDKE
RE 48.72; FRANSSEN PROPER-
TIES RT 210.00; FRONTIER U
10,454.05; FURNAS CO SHERIFF
E 38.74; FYE LAW OFFICE S
3,584.25; GALLS, LLC EQ 638.95;
CYNTHIA GEMBALA HUGG E
686.50; JAN GIFFIN RE 186.30;
CHI GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPI-
TAL MC 1,200.00; GARRETT
GOODWIN RE 40.60; GREAT
PLAINS DENTAL E 926.74; GREAT
PLAINS RADIOLOGY MC 170.23;
GUARDIAN RFID SU 230.89; HALL
CO SHERIFF E 11.49; JAMES M
HAYS RT 330.00; HEARTLAND
ORAL SURGERY MC 1,385.00;
ANDREW W HOFFMEISTER RE
144.76; HOLIDAY INN EX-
PRESS-YORK E 416.00; HOLMES
PLUMBING S 967.42; LISA R
HUERTA RE 114.21; INTEGRATED
CONTROLS S 805.00; INTEGRITY
CONSTRUCTION S 1,265.00; IN-
TELLICOM COMPUTER S 406.00;
IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES SU
211.48; IPEX APPRAISALS S
1,000.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS EQ
730.37; JACOBSEN ORR LAW S
4,521.27; KELLIE JOHN RE 104.40;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY S 701.88;
JUSTICE WORKS E 240.00; KEAR-
NEY AREA CHAMBER OF COM-
MERCE E 35.00; KEARNEY CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 84.22;
KEARNEY HOUSING RT 210.00;
KEARNEY HUB A 2,264.28; KEAR-
NEY TOWING S 224.00; NICK KIL-
LOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C
KNAPP S 657.56; JEAN KNEESE R
19.00; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-
NESS AP 3,254.90; DOUG KRA-
MER RE 105.32; KRONOS S
1,229.00; LANCASTER CO RE
165.28; LANCASTER CO SHERIFF
E 112.57; LATIMER REPORTING E
661.00; DR MICHAEL LAWSON E
375.00; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00;
LEXISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS E
50.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ,
PC S 1,620.00; STEPHEN G LOWE
S 3,088.00; LYON FAMILY DEN-
TISTRY E 402.00; JOHN MARSH
RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE
45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU
16.00; SHARON MAULER RE
276.42; JENNIFER R MCCARTER
REPORTING E 388.75; REBECCA
M. MCCRACKEN E 202.35; AN-
GELA MCILNAY RE 31.32; MI-
CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-
ARDS SU 2,691.63; MICROFILM
IMAGING S 745.00; MID NE AG-
GREGATE E 6,749.20; MID NE IN-
DIVIDUAL SVCS AP 46,102.00;
MIDWAY CHRYSLER DODGE
JEEP S 315.88; MIDWEST CON-
NECT E 4,308.86; MIDWEST SPE-
CIAL SVCS E 1,658.25; MIPS S
3,723.72; MIRROR IMAGE CAR E
301.91; MOONLIGHT CUSTOM
SCREENPRINT E 36.00; JERAD
MURPHY RE 20.67; NACO E
375.00; NE ASSOC OF CO AS-
SESSORS E 50.00; NE CENTRAL
TELEPHONE U 337.72; NE
HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS MC
930.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-
SIC E 2,833.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DIST U 1,685.10; NE PUB-
LIC POWER DISTRICT U
24,237.41; NE STATE FIRE MAR-
SHAL E 30.00; NE UC FUND E
1,788.00; NEBRASKALINK HOLD-
INGS E 615.00; NE EMERGENCY
SVCS E 600.00; KRISTI NEWMAN
RE 44.54; NORTHEAST NE JUVE-
NILE SER E 1,487.50; NORTH-
WESTERN ENERGY U 992.93;
O'BRIEN STRAATMANN RED-
INGER FUNERAL E 2,175.00;
OBERMILLER SEAMLESS S
750.00; OWENS EDUCATIONAL
SVCS E 181.16; NATE PEARSON
RE 45.00; PLATINUM AWARDS SU
14.35; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-
NICATIONS S 267.80; LISA POFF
RE 75.98; PROFESSIONAL
FORMS SU 197.70; QUEST DIAG-
NOSTIC MC 333.66; QUILL CORP
SU 146.76; R.R.BRINK LOCKING
SYSTEMS E 213.00; KANE M
RAMSEY RE 45.00; RAVENNA
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RE
174.06; RAVENNA REDI MIX E
175.00; REGION III BEHAVIORAL
HEALTH SVCS S 32,921.12; ILENE
RICHARDSON RT 14.00; TIFFANIE
RICHTER RE 80.04; RYAN
SAALFELD RE 45.00; SARPY CO
SHERIFF DEPT. E 210.56; SARPY
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 19.80;
SCHUMACHER BROTHERS
FENCING E 5,845.00; CONNIE S
SCHUMAN E 268.50; KIRK SCOTT
RE 45.00; DAVID SESNA RE 25.00;
SHREDDING SOLUTIONS E 45.00;
JEAN SIDWELL RE 111.68; TREN-
TON SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;
SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL
E 8.00; SOUTH CENTRAL NE
AREA AGENCY AP 17,450.00;
WENDY SPENCER RE 25.00;
STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S
7,428.00; STATE OF NE PROBA-
TION DIST 9 AP 6,396.90; STEIN-
BRINK LANDSCAPING E 9,020.00;
THOMAS S. STEWART S 3,637.50;
STITCH 3 S 225.00; SUPERION S
4,285.14; SWENEY GROUP S
2,936.20; MICHAEL J SYNEK S
1,718.42; THE FRIENDS PRO-
GRAM E 4,343.00; LOCKMOBILE
S 11.00; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 240.54; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 2,638.18; THOM-
SON REUTERS-WEST E 1,153.60;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
501.66; TURNER BODY SHOP S
45.00; TYE & ROWLING, PC S
2,010.25; U.S. BANK E 14,753.98;
U.S DEPARTMENT OF AG AP
545.54; USPS - HASLER E
1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE,
PSYD E 1,371.75; VERIZON CON-
NECT NWF S 37.90; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,080.29; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,694.47; VILLAGE
AT KEARNEY RT 540.00; VILLAGE
OF ELM CREEK E 52.49; VILLAGE
OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM E 90.45; WALDINGER
CORP S 777.09; WALGREENS MC
61.38; WELD CO SHERIFF'S OF-
FICE E 24.00; WELLS FARGO E
1,041.45; WELLS FARGO E 52.98;
WELLS FARGO E 148.51; WILKE'S
TRUE VALUE SU 25.77; WILLIAMS
CLEANERS S 191.64; MELISSA L
WILLIS RE 45.00; JASON
WOZNIAK RE 45.00; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND
RE 45.00
ROAD FUND
ARNOLD MOTOR SU 3,000.20;
TRACEY W BELL DBA BELLS
CONSTRUCT S 7,380.00; BLESS-
ING E 750.42; BOSSELMAN EN-
ERGY S 865.00; BROADFOOT
SAND G 24,123.40; CARQUEST
AUTO SU 426.02; CERTIFIED
POWER S 601.17; COMMERCIAL
INDUSTRIAL S 1,941.41; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL SU 1,323.43;
CORNHUSKER CLEANING SUP-
PLY SU 817.66; CULLIGAN SU
40.50; ED BROADFOOT & SONS G
4,894.60; EZ LINER INDUSTRIES S
636.71; FAMILY PRACTICE AS-
SOC MC 192.00; FARM PLAN S
1,109.36; FARMERS CO-OP F
41.25; FASTENAL SU 24.80; GAR-
RETT TIRES S 4,112.10; GLASS
DOCTOR S 1,371.55; INLAND
TRUCK PARTS S 2,623.36; J-
SPOT SERVICES S 500.00; JAME-
SON DRILLING S 4,311.00; KEAR-
NEY HUB A 413.13; KELLY SUP-
PLY SU 524.29; KIMBALL MID-
WEST SU 430.90; LAWSON
PRODUCTS SU 1,225.76; MAIN-
TAINER CORP OF IOWA SU
163.70; MARLATT MACHINE
SHOP S 112.50; MATHESON
TRI-GAS SU 268.16; MENARDS
SU 797.38; MID NE AGGREGATE
INC G 28,513.17; MIDWEST SERV-
ICE SU 14,961.17; NMC, INC. S
5,782.73; NOVUS WINDSHIELD
REPAIR S 45.00; PLATTE VALLEY
AUTO S 394.06; PLATTE VALLEY
COMMUNICATIONS S 267.00;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR S 870.99; ROADRUNNER
TIRE S 30.00; ROCKMOUNT RE-
SEARCH & ALLOYS SU 833.78;
SAFELITE FULFILLMENT S 600.00;
SAFETY KLEEN SU 3,932.20;
SAHLING KENWORTH S 60.94; T
& F SAND G 22,237.96; TRUCK
CENTER CO S 1,509.47; U.S.
BANK E 1,369.07; UNION PACIFIC
RAILROAD E 1,536.63; WILKE'S
TRUE VALUE SU 4.27; WPCI MC
51.50
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
57,060.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 51,057.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION
MIPS S 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MC 199,985.68
STOP PROGRAM FUND
IDEMIA IDENTITY & SECURITY
USA EQ 3,400.00
DRUG FORFEITURES
CITY OF KEARNEY AP
27,839.30; COVERT-TRACK
GROUP EQ 1,710.00; U.S. BANK E
5,006.38; YANDA'S MUSIC EQ
969.00
DISASTER FUND
OAK CREEK ENGINEERING S
21,044.00
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK U 1,986.21;
CENTURYLINK U 1,046.49; FRON-
TIER U 1,570.85; FRONTIER COM-
MUNICATIONS NE U 271.04; LAN-
GUAGE LINE SVCS U 100.31; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS S 1,417.67; STANCIL
CORP S 4,215.00
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to enter into Executive
Session at 9:24 A.M. for contract
negotiations. In addition to the
Board members responding to roll
call, County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to move out of Executive
Session at 9:32 A.M. and resume
the open meeting. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present to address the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:33 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November
12, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUDGET WORKSHOP
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
Members of the Board of Direc-
tors of Southern Public Power Dis-
trict will meet at the District office
located at 4550 West Husker High-
way, Grand Island, NE on Wednes-
day, October 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.
to conduct a budget workshop. An
agenda for the meeting, kept con-
tinually current, is available for pub-
lic inspection at the District office
during normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
Neal F. Niedfeldt, President/CEO
ZNEZ O29,t1
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON,
L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
McMARSHALL INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
McMarshall Investments, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1 Pheasant Run, Axtell, Ne-
braska 68924. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Adam K. Marshall, whose street
and mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 1 Pheasant
Run, Axtell, Nebraska 68924.
Dated: October 11, 2019.
Adam K. Marshall, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that PER-
FECTLY PAMPERED BY ALYSSA
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska, with its initial designated
office at 1904 W 50th St, Kearney,
NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the company
is LEGALINC CORPORATE SER-
VICES INC., 706 N. 129th St, Suite
121, Omaha, NE 68154.
