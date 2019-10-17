NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$11,745.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Jon Perkins, Dayshia
Spurlock, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names unknown, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to the following described
property:
$11,745.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on September 25, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on November
20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the
Honorable John Marsh, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Thursday, October 25, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$16,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Cameron Kellogg,
Richard Brisky, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$16,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on September 24, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on November
21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the
Honorable John Marsh, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Thursday, October 24, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Aspen
True Aesthetics, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The initial designated
office of the company in the state
of Nebraska is 1106 W 61st Street,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the registered agent is
Monique Pohlman, 1106 W 61st
Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted by the company is
any and all lawful activities for
which the Limited Liability Com-
pany is formed. The Certificate of
Organization was filed with the
State of Nebraska on October 2nd,
2019.
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA,
Case CI 19-395,
BOARDWALK INVESTORS,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ROBERT E. SHAW,
TIMOTHY J. AITKEN,
JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;
and all other persons/entities
UNKNOWN claiming any right,
interest or title in the real estate
described herein,
To: Robert E. Shaw, John Doe
and Mary Doe; and all other per-
sons/entities UNKNOWN having or
claiming any right, interest or title in
The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),
Block Two (2), Smith's Addition to
Ravenna, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
You have been sued by Board-
walk Investors. The object of the
plaintiff's Complaint is to foreclose
on Tax Sale Certificate No. 16073
for the delinquent taxes on the real
estate described above. The taxes
due under the certificate are for the
2014 thru 2015 taxes plus interest
at the rate of 14% per annum. The
Complaint asks the court to find
that the taxes are a lien against the
real estate, as provided by law, and
that upon establishment of such
lien, the real estate, which may re-
main unredeemed, be sold at pub-
lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-
tered, together with interest and
costs, including attorney's fees as
provided for and by Nebraska Re-
vised Statute §77-1909, as
amended, and that the defendants
be forever barred of all claims
upon, interest in, right or title to,
lien upon or equity of redemption in
the real estate upon confirmation of
the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an
appropriate written response must
be filed with the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512
Central Ave, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, within 30 days of the last
publication of this notice. If you fail
to respond, the court may enter a
judgment for the relief demanded in
the Complaint.
BOARDWALK INVESTORS,
Deana K. Walocha, #21652
405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100
Omaha, Nebraska 68154
(402 399-9049, ex. 103
Attorney for the Plaintiff
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Dave
Hoyt Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 4107 Bel-Air
Drive, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Dave Hoyt,
4107 Bel-Air Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KING RESIDENTIAL, LLC
Notice is hereby given that King
Residential, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2 Willow Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Hunter J. King, whose
street and mailing address is 2 Wil-
low Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
Hunter J. King, Organizer
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, October 22, 2019 at the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers Board Room located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
PRAIRIE VIEW PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Prairie
View Properties, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3215
East 97th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 3215
East 97th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Andrew Tidwell.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 24th day of Septem-
ber, 2019.
Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer
