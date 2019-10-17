 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$11,745.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Jon Perkins, Dayshia

Spurlock, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names unknown, and anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to the following described

property:

$11,745.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on September 25, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on November

20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the

Honorable John Marsh, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Thursday, October 25, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$16,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Cameron Kellogg,

Richard Brisky, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

$16,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on September 24, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on November

21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the

Honorable John Marsh, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Thursday, October 24, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Aspen

True Aesthetics, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The initial designated

office of the company in the state

of Nebraska is 1106 W 61st Street,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the registered agent is

Monique Pohlman, 1106 W 61st

Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted by the company is

any and all lawful activities for

which the Limited Liability Com-

pany is formed. The Certificate of

Organization was filed with the

State of Nebraska on October 2nd,

2019.

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA,

Case CI 19-395,

BOARDWALK INVESTORS,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERT E. SHAW,

TIMOTHY J. AITKEN,

JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;

and all other persons/entities

UNKNOWN claiming any right,

interest or title in the real estate

described herein,

To: Robert E. Shaw, John Doe

and Mary Doe; and all other per-

sons/entities UNKNOWN having or

claiming any right, interest or title in

The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),

Block Two (2), Smith's Addition to

Ravenna, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

You have been sued by Board-

walk Investors. The object of the

plaintiff's Complaint is to foreclose

on Tax Sale Certificate No. 16073

for the delinquent taxes on the real

estate described above. The taxes

due under the certificate are for the

2014 thru 2015 taxes plus interest

at the rate of 14% per annum. The

Complaint asks the court to find

that the taxes are a lien against the

real estate, as provided by law, and

that upon establishment of such

lien, the real estate, which may re-

main unredeemed, be sold at pub-

lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-

tered, together with interest and

costs, including attorney's fees as

provided for and by Nebraska Re-

vised Statute §77-1909, as

amended, and that the defendants

be forever barred of all claims

upon, interest in, right or title to,

lien upon or equity of redemption in

the real estate upon confirmation of

the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an

appropriate written response must

be filed with the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512

Central Ave, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, within 30 days of the last

publication of this notice. If you fail

to respond, the court may enter a

judgment for the relief demanded in

the Complaint.

BOARDWALK INVESTORS,

Deana K. Walocha, #21652

405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100

Omaha, Nebraska 68154

(402 399-9049, ex. 103

Attorney for the Plaintiff

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Dave

Hoyt Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 4107 Bel-Air

Drive, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Dave Hoyt,

4107 Bel-Air Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KING RESIDENTIAL, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that King

Residential, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2 Willow Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Hunter J. King, whose

street and mailing address is 2 Wil-

low Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

Hunter J. King, Organizer

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, October 22, 2019 at the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers Board Room located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

PRAIRIE VIEW PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Prairie

View Properties, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3215

East 97th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 3215

East 97th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Andrew Tidwell.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 24th day of Septem-

ber, 2019.

Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer

