FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

NAME: Black Diamond Salon,

L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 2000

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Melinda S. Gronewoller

6105 S Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

September 3, 2019

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its Members.

Steven R. Voigt

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF EB3J FARMS, INC.

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the in-

corporation under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of EB3J FARMS,

INC., a Nebraska corporation. The

address of the Corporation's regis-

tered office is 73465 K Rd., Hol-

drege, Nebraska 68949 and the

name of the initial registered agent

at such address shall be Brian W.

Johnson. The authorized capital

stock of the Corporation is 5,000

shares of voting common stock of

$1.00 par value each. The name

and address of the incorporator is

Jeffery T. Peetz, 444 South 10th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68508.

Jeffery T. Peetz

Endacott Peetz & Timmer

PC LLO

444 South 10th Street

Lincoln, Nebraska 68508

LEGAL NOTICE

 

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, Octo-

ber 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the

Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-

vices office, Kearney, Nebraska.

General meeting open to the pub-

lic. The agenda shall be available

for public inspection at the office of

Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-

vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,

Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during

regular business hours or on the

website at www.region3.net.

