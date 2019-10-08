<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Black Diamond Salon,
L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 2000
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Melinda S. Gronewoller
6105 S Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
September 3, 2019
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its Members.
Steven R. Voigt
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
ZNEZ S24,O1,8
<addr:ENDACOTT, PEETZ & TIMMER, PC LLO,4029043629,444 SOUTH 10TH STREET,LINCOLN,NE>
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF EB3J FARMS, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the in-
corporation under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of EB3J FARMS,
INC., a Nebraska corporation. The
address of the Corporation's regis-
tered office is 73465 K Rd., Hol-
drege, Nebraska 68949 and the
name of the initial registered agent
at such address shall be Brian W.
Johnson. The authorized capital
stock of the Corporation is 5,000
shares of voting common stock of
$1.00 par value each. The name
and address of the incorporator is
Jeffery T. Peetz, 444 South 10th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68508.
Jeffery T. Peetz
Endacott Peetz & Timmer
PC LLO
444 South 10th Street
Lincoln, Nebraska 68508
ZNEZ S24,O1,8
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, Octo-
ber 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the
Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-
vices office, Kearney, Nebraska.
General meeting open to the pub-
lic. The agenda shall be available
for public inspection at the office of
Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-
vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,
Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during
regular business hours or on the
website at www.region3.net.
ZNEZ O8,t1
