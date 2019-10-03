NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF Buffalo Chipz, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act, Notice of Incorporation is
hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Buffalo Chipz, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 4009 6th Ave Ste 30,
Kearney, NE 68845 and the name
of the initial registered agent is
James M Shiers.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Midwest Associates,
Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,
NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act. The life of the corporation is
perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Buffalo Chipz, Inc.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF JKS Investments, LLC
Notice is hereby given that JKS
Investments, LLC, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
4009 6th Ave Ste 30, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized and to do every-
thing necessary, proper, advisable
or convenient for the accomplish-
ment of the purposes hereinabove
set forth and to do all other things
incidental thereto or connected
therewith which are not forbidden
by the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The time of commence-
ment of the limited liability com-
pany is August 30, 2019, and du-
ration of the Company is perpetual.
The affairs of the limited liability
company are to be conducted by
its members.
Steve Faber
Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KING RESIDENTIAL, LLC
Notice is hereby given that King
Residential, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2 Willow Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Hunter J. King, whose
street and mailing address is 2 Wil-
low Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
Hunter J. King, Organizer
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTYBOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, October 8, 2019 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 10:00 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
BuffaloCounty Clerk
LEGAL NOTICE
The October 2019 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, October
9-10, 2019, at NPPD's General Of-
fice, 1414 15th Street, Columbus,
Nebraska. NPPD Board commit-
tees will also meet October 9 10, at
the Columbus General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's Octo-
ber 2019 Board meeting is as fol-
lows:
WEDNESDAY,
OCTOBER 9, 2019
Board Governance (Ad Hoc)
Committee - 3:00 p.m., Board
Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report - fol-
lowing Board Governance (Ad Hoc)
Committee, Board Room
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2019
Budget Committee - 8:00 a.m.,
Board Room
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following
Budget Committee, Loup Room
Energy Supply Committee - fol-
lowing Budget Committee, Platte
Room
Board Strategic Business Ses-
sion - following Customer and
Support Services Committee and
Energy Supply Committee, Board
Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session, Board Room
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 11:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
October 10, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 10:30 a.m. with
the Strategic Business Session;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of October 10. Committee
meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is expected that a one-hour
lunch recess will begin at approxi-
mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,
October 10.
It is possible that portions of the
October 9-10, 2019, meetings will
be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
/board-of-directors/.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at
10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda for
the meeting, kept continually cur-
rent, is available for public inspec-
tion at the District office during nor-
mal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
PRAIRIE VIEW PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Prairie
View Properties, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3215
East 97th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 3215
East 97th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Andrew Tidwell.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 24th day of Septem-
ber, 2019.
Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer
STATEMENT OF
NONDISCRIMINATION
DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-
TRICT is a recipient of federal fi-
nancial assistance from the Rural
Electrification Administration, an
agency of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA). In accordance
with Federal civil rights laws and
USDA's civil rights regulations and
policies, institutions participating in
or administering USDA programs
are prohibited from discriminating
based on race, color, national ori-
gin, religion, sex, gender identity (i-
ncluding gender expression), sex-
ual orientation, disability, age, mari-
tal status, family/parental status, in-
come derived from a public assis-
tance program, political beliefs, or
reprisal or retaliation for prior civil
rights activity, in any program or
activity conducted or funded by
USDA (not all bases apply to all
programs). Remedies and com-
plaint filing deadlines vary by pro-
gram or incident.
The person in this organization
responsible for coordinating the
non-discrimination compliance ef-
forts of this organization is Shan-
non Peard, Manager of Finance &
Administration. Dawson Public
Power District is an equal opportu-
nity provider and employer.
Persons with disabilities who re-
quire alternative means of commu-
nication for program information
(e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape,
American Sign Language, etc.)
should contact Dawson Public
Power District or USDA's TARGET
Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice
and TTY) or contact USDA through
the Federal Relay Service at (800)
877-8339. Additionally, program in-
formation may be made available in
languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination
complaint, complete the USDA
Program Discrimination Complaint
Form, AD-3027, found online at
How to File a Program Discrimina-
tion Complaint and at any USDA
office or write a letter addressed to
USDA and provide in the letter all
of the information requested in the
form. To request a copy of the
complaint form, call 866-632-9992.
Submit your completed form or let-
ter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. De-
partment of Agriculture, Office of
the Assistant Secretary for Civil
Rights, 1400 Independence Ave-
nue, SW, Washington, D.C.
20250-9410; (2) fax: 202-690-7442;
or (3) email:
In compliance with Nebraska
statutes, the following is a listing of
the officers of Dawson Public
Power District and their present
salary levels: General Manager,
$18,257 per month; President, up
to $1,260 per month; and all other
officers, up to $1,120 per month.
