 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF Buffalo Chipz, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act, Notice of Incorporation is

hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Buffalo Chipz, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 4009 6th Ave Ste 30,

Kearney, NE 68845 and the name

of the initial registered agent is

James M Shiers.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is

perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Buffalo Chipz, Inc.

ZNEZ S26,O3,10

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF JKS Investments, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that JKS

Investments, LLC, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

4009 6th Ave Ste 30, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized and to do every-

thing necessary, proper, advisable

or convenient for the accomplish-

ment of the purposes hereinabove

set forth and to do all other things

incidental thereto or connected

therewith which are not forbidden

by the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The time of commence-

ment of the limited liability com-

pany is August 30, 2019, and du-

ration of the Company is perpetual.

The affairs of the limited liability

company are to be conducted by

its members.

Steve Faber

Organizer

ZNEZ S26,O3,10

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KING RESIDENTIAL, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that King

Residential, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2 Willow Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Hunter J. King, whose

street and mailing address is 2 Wil-

low Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

Hunter J. King, Organizer

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ O3,10,17

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTYBOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, October 8, 2019 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 10:00 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

BuffaloCounty Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ O3,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The October 2019 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, October

9-10, 2019, at NPPD's General Of-

fice, 1414 15th Street, Columbus,

Nebraska. NPPD Board commit-

tees will also meet October 9 10, at

the Columbus General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's Octo-

ber 2019 Board meeting is as fol-

lows:

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 9, 2019

Board Governance (Ad Hoc)

Committee - 3:00 p.m., Board

Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report - fol-

lowing Board Governance (Ad Hoc)

Committee, Board Room

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2019

Budget Committee - 8:00 a.m.,

Board Room

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following

Budget Committee, Loup Room

Energy Supply Committee - fol-

lowing Budget Committee, Platte

Room

Board Strategic Business Ses-

sion - following Customer and

Support Services Committee and

Energy Supply Committee, Board

Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session, Board Room

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 11:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

October 10, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 10:30 a.m. with

the Strategic Business Session;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of October 10. Committee

meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is expected that a one-hour

lunch recess will begin at approxi-

mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,

October 10.

It is possible that portions of the

October 9-10, 2019, meetings will

be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

www.nppd.com/about-us

/board-of-directors/.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

ZNEZ O3,t1

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at

10:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda for

the meeting, kept continually cur-

rent, is available for public inspec-

tion at the District office during nor-

mal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

ZNEZ O3,t1

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

PRAIRIE VIEW PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Prairie

View Properties, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3215

East 97th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 3215

East 97th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Andrew Tidwell.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 24th day of Septem-

ber, 2019.

Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer

ZNEZ O3,10,17

STATEMENT OF

NONDISCRIMINATION

 

DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TRICT is a recipient of federal fi-

nancial assistance from the Rural

Electrification Administration, an

agency of the U.S. Department of

Agriculture (USDA). In accordance

with Federal civil rights laws and

USDA's civil rights regulations and

policies, institutions participating in

or administering USDA programs

are prohibited from discriminating

based on race, color, national ori-

gin, religion, sex, gender identity (i-

ncluding gender expression), sex-

ual orientation, disability, age, mari-

tal status, family/parental status, in-

come derived from a public assis-

tance program, political beliefs, or

reprisal or retaliation for prior civil

rights activity, in any program or

activity conducted or funded by

USDA (not all bases apply to all

programs). Remedies and com-

plaint filing deadlines vary by pro-

gram or incident.

The person in this organization

responsible for coordinating the

non-discrimination compliance ef-

forts of this organization is Shan-

non Peard, Manager of Finance &

Administration. Dawson Public

Power District is an equal opportu-

nity provider and employer.

Persons with disabilities who re-

quire alternative means of commu-

nication for program information

(e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape,

American Sign Language, etc.)

should contact Dawson Public

Power District or USDA's TARGET

Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice

and TTY) or contact USDA through

the Federal Relay Service at (800)

877-8339. Additionally, program in-

formation may be made available in

languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination

complaint, complete the USDA

Program Discrimination Complaint

Form, AD-3027, found online at

How to File a Program Discrimina-

tion Complaint and at any USDA

office or write a letter addressed to

USDA and provide in the letter all

of the information requested in the

form. To request a copy of the

complaint form, call 866-632-9992.

Submit your completed form or let-

ter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. De-

partment of Agriculture, Office of

the Assistant Secretary for Civil

Rights, 1400 Independence Ave-

nue, SW, Washington, D.C.

20250-9410; (2) fax: 202-690-7442;

or (3) email:

program.intake@usda.gov.

In compliance with Nebraska

statutes, the following is a listing of

the officers of Dawson Public

Power District and their present

salary levels: General Manager,

$18,257 per month; President, up

to $1,260 per month; and all other

officers, up to $1,120 per month.

ZNEZ O3,t1

