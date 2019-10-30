ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
BLOX LEASING CO., LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Blox Leasing,LLC, un-
der the "Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act", with its
registered office at 401 West 4th
Street, PO Box 309, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.The general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act. The ex-
istence of Blox Leasing,LLC, com-
menced on September 27, 2019,
and its affairs shall be conducted
by its members.
Dated: October 21, 2019.
Kenneth F. George, Organizer
Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,
P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF HOGG RENTALS, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Hogg
Rentals, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 7455 W. 37th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Jack W.
Besse, 1323 Central Avenue, P.O.
Box 10, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-0010.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-473
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Brodie Oz Bednarz
Notice is hereby given that on the
11 day of October, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Brodie Oz Bednarz to Brodie
Dell Miller.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney on the 26
day of November, 2019 at 3:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed form
that of Brodie Oz Bednarz, to Bro-
die Dell Miller,
Brodie Oz Bednarz, Petitioner
9 Wedge Way
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on No-
vember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:
LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-
TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-
BRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 7th day of October,
2019.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY
& HAMMES, LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 7th day of October, 2019,
before me, a Notary Public in and
for said County and State, person-
ally came Gregory L. Galles, to me
known to be the identical person
whose name is affixed to the fore-
going instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.Witness my
hand and notarial seal the day and
year last above written.
Notary Public
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &
WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.
4715 FIRST AVENUE PLACE
P.O. BOX 2286
KEARNEY, NE 68848-2286
NOTICE
OF AMENDMENT TO
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION
FOR A CORPORATE
NAME CHANGE
1) HALL MOTOR COMPANY,
INC., pursuant to the Nebraska
Business Corporation Act, has
adopted the following amendment
to the Articles of Incorporation:
2) that Article I of the current Arti-
cles of Incorporation be amended
to change the name of the Corpo-
ration as follows:
ARTICLE I
NAME
The name of the Corporation is:
HWS, INC.
3) The above amendment was
adopted on October 23, 2019.
4) The above amendment was
adopted by unanimous vote of di-
rectors and shareholders having
voting rights.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Miller will hold a
public hearing on November 14,
2019 at 7:00 PM in the Village Hall,
the purpose of which is to hear
public comments on the One- and
Six-Year Street Improvement Pro-
gram for the Village of Miller, in
strict accordance with Nebraska
Law.
Village of Miller
Amy Graham, Village Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Pleasanton will
hold a public hearing on November
12, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. in the Pleas-
anton Community Center, the pur-
pose of which is to hear public
comments on the One- and
Six-Year Street Improvement Pro-
gram for the Village of Pleasanton,
in strict accordance with Nebraska
Law.
Village of Pleasanton
Leora Hofmann, Village Clerk
NOTICE
OF INCORPORATION OF
PEDIATRIC RENAL DIETITIANS
OF NORTH AMERICA
Registered Office: 7325 Larson
Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
Registered Agent: Christina L.
Nelms.
The Corporation is organized ex-
clusively for charitable purposes
within the meaning of Section
501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue
Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit
Corporation Act. The Corporation
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Non-
profit Corporation Act. Perpetual
existence commenced onOctober
25, 2019, when the Articles of In-
corporation were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State. The af-
fairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-
poration is a public benefit non-
profit corporation which will have
members
Christina L. Nelms, Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
