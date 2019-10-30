 

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

BLOX LEASING CO., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Blox Leasing,LLC, un-

der the "Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act", with its

registered office at 401 West 4th

Street, PO Box 309, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.The general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act. The ex-

istence of Blox Leasing,LLC, com-

menced on September 27, 2019,

and its affairs shall be conducted

by its members.

Dated: October 21, 2019.

Kenneth F. George, Organizer

Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,

P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF HOGG RENTALS, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Hogg

Rentals, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 7455 W. 37th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Jack W.

Besse, 1323 Central Avenue, P.O.

Box 10, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-0010.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-473

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Brodie Oz Bednarz

Notice is hereby given that on the

11 day of October, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Brodie Oz Bednarz to Brodie

Dell Miller.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney on the 26

day of November, 2019 at 3:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed form

that of Brodie Oz Bednarz, to Bro-

die Dell Miller,

Brodie Oz Bednarz, Petitioner

9 Wedge Way

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on No-

vember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:

LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-

TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-

BRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 7th day of October,

2019.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY

& HAMMES, LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 7th day of October, 2019,

before me, a Notary Public in and

for said County and State, person-

ally came Gregory L. Galles, to me

known to be the identical person

whose name is affixed to the fore-

going instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.Witness my

hand and notarial seal the day and

year last above written.

Notary Public

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &

WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 FIRST AVENUE PLACE

P.O. BOX 2286

KEARNEY, NE 68848-2286

NOTICE

OF AMENDMENT TO

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

FOR A CORPORATE

NAME CHANGE

 

1) HALL MOTOR COMPANY,

INC., pursuant to the Nebraska

Business Corporation Act, has

adopted the following amendment

to the Articles of Incorporation:

2) that Article I of the current Arti-

cles of Incorporation be amended

to change the name of the Corpo-

ration as follows:

ARTICLE I

NAME

 

The name of the Corporation is:

HWS, INC.

 

3) The above amendment was

adopted on October 23, 2019.

4) The above amendment was

adopted by unanimous vote of di-

rectors and shareholders having

voting rights.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

The Village of Miller will hold a

public hearing on November 14,

2019 at 7:00 PM in the Village Hall,

the purpose of which is to hear

public comments on the One- and

Six-Year Street Improvement Pro-

gram for the Village of Miller, in

strict accordance with Nebraska

Law.

Village of Miller

Amy Graham, Village Clerk

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

The Village of Pleasanton will

hold a public hearing on November

12, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. in the Pleas-

anton Community Center, the pur-

pose of which is to hear public

comments on the One- and

Six-Year Street Improvement Pro-

gram for the Village of Pleasanton,

in strict accordance with Nebraska

Law.

Village of Pleasanton

Leora Hofmann, Village Clerk

NOTICE

OF INCORPORATION OF

PEDIATRIC RENAL DIETITIANS

OF NORTH AMERICA

 

Registered Office: 7325 Larson

Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

Registered Agent: Christina L.

Nelms.

The Corporation is organized ex-

clusively for charitable purposes

within the meaning of Section

501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation Act. The Corporation

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Non-

profit Corporation Act. Perpetual

existence commenced onOctober

25, 2019, when the Articles of In-

corporation were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State. The af-

fairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-

poration is a public benefit non-

profit corporation which will have

members

Christina L. Nelms, Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

