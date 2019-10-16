ROSS, SCHROEDER &
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF BLOX LEASING CO., LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Blue Ox Leasing,LLC,
under the "Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act", with its
registered office at 401 West 4th
Street, PO Box 309, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The general nature
of its business is to engage in any
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act. The ex-
istence of Blox Leasing, LLC, com-
menced on September 27, 2019,
and its affairs shall be conducted
by its members.
Dated: September30, 2019.
Kenneth F. George, Organizer
ZNEZ O2,9,16
STATE OF NEBRASKA
DEPARTMENT OF
NATURAL RESOURCES
NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER
APPLICATION
Dawson & Buffalo County
Water Division 1-A
On September 26, 2019, Kurt
Kline, on behalf of Kline Farm, LTD,
filed NEX-7596 in the Department
of Natural Resources (Department)
for a change appropriation to aug-
ment stream flow pursuant to a
CREP Water Use for the appropria-
tion described below.
Water Appropriation Number:
A-16049
Priority Date: January 14, 1982
Source: Strever Creek
Location of Appropriation: 27.62
acres located in NW¼ S13 T09N
R21W, Dawson County
The application was filed as a re-
quirement for participation in the
Nebraska Platte-Republican Re-
sources Area Conservation Re-
serve Enhancement Program
(CREP). The location of use is
downstream of the current point of
diversion to the mouth of the Platte
River. The proposed change is to
be temporary for the term of the
CREP contract, which will be for 10
to15 years.
Under the provisions of Neb.
Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1) (e) the quan-
tity of water that is transferred to
the new use may not exceed the
historic consumptive use under the
appropriation or portion thereof be-
ing transferred. The transferable
grant of 0.39 CFS is the total ap-
propriation from Strever Creek un-
der A-16049 that is attached to the
27.62 acres of land changed to
augment stream flow.
Procedures to respond to this
notice may be obtained by contact-
ing the Surface Water Permits sec-
tion of the Department at (402)
471-2363 or through the Depart-
ment's website at
http://dnr.nebraska.gov/ opportu-
nities-for-participation-in-the-pe-
rmitting-process. Additional project
information may be obtained by
contacting the Department at the
phone number indicated above.
Objections must be received by
the Department by 5:00 p.m. on
November 6, 2019.
Dates of Notice October 9, Octo-
ber 16 and October 23, 2019.
ZNEZ O9,16,23
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF HOGG RENTALS, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Hogg
Rentals, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 7455 W. 37th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Jack W.
Besse, 1323 Central Avenue, P.O.
Box 10, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-0010.
ZNEZ O16,23,30
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on No-
vember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:
LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-
TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-
BRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 7th day of October,
2019.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY
& HAMMES, LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 7th day of October, 2019,
before me, a Notary Public in and
for said County and State, person-
ally came Gregory L. Galles, to me
known to be the identical person
whose name is affixed to the fore-
going instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.Witness my
hand and notarial seal the day and
year last above written.
Notary Public
ZNEZ O9,16,23,N6
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019
in Rooms 176/177 at the Columbus
Campus, 4500 63rd Street, Colum-
bus, NE. The agenda for the meet-
ing, (which includes a public partic-
ipation segment), shall be kept
continually current, shall be readily
available for public inspection at
the office of the College President,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE and posted on the College
Website:
http://cccneb.novusagenda.com/
agendapublic.
A live video stream of the meet-
ing can be viewed at
ZNEZ O16,t1
