JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
NEBRASKA CONCRETE DRUM
CLEANING LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Limited Liability Act, Ne-
braska Concrete Drum Cleaning,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, hereby gives its Notice
of Amended Certificate of Organi-
zation, to wit:
The limited liability company
amended its Certificate of Organi-
zation, effective September 23,
2019, by filing its Amended Certifi-
cate of Organization with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State's office
on September 24, 2019, to provide
for change in the members of the
limited liability company, to-wit: Mi-
chael G. Bierma, Adam Clevenger,
and Peggy A. Swinehart.
Michael G. Bierma, Member

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on October 15, 2019 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately 900
L.F. of storm sewer, 2 water main
lowerings and work incidental
thereto for KEARNEY SOUTH
DRAINAGE - LAKE OVERFLOW, as
per drawings and specifications
now on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "KEARNEY
SOUTH DRAINAGE - LAKE OVER-
FLOW". The City will accept only
those sealed bids, either hand de-
livered or received via the U.S. Mail
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Items transmitted by fac-
simile or electronically will not be
accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$45 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $55. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF Cellular Damage Control,
LLC.
Notice is hereby given that Cellu-
lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
initial designated office at 3810 Ave
G, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Theresa Bud-
decke, 3810 Ave G, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Cellular Damage Control, LLC.

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
DAROLD L. CARMAN,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-139
Notice is hereby given that on
September 24, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Cynthia
Huff, whose address is 71651 Road
381, McCook, NE 69001, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as personal representative of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Nov. 27, 2019, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Donna M. Day,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR 19-141
Notice is hereby given that on
September 25, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Linda Manfull, whose address is
141 N. Abilene, Valley Center, KS
67147, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Dec. 4, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1416 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Kelly Ray Howell and
Carrie Isa Howell, dated June 29,
2010, and recorded on June 30,
2010, Document No. 2010-4173 in
the Office of the Recorder of
Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the undersigned Successor Trustee
will on November 12, 2019, at
10:00 AM, at the West Door by the
Main Foyer of the Buffalo County,
Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska,
sell at public vendue to the highest
bidder for cash:
Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town
of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, commonly known as 602
2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: October 4, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 218664).
For more information, visit

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
GERALD W. BECKER,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-140
Notice is hereby given that on
September 25, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Charles
W. Becker, whose address is 6312
Avenue Q Place, Kearney, NE
68847; John F. Becker, whose ad-
dress is 1108 15th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845 and Terry A.
Becker, whose address is 2003
West 49th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, were informally appointed
by the Registrar aspersonall
corepresentatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 27, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114

ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF H J H Logistics, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of H J H Logis-
tics,LLC,under the "Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act", with its registered office at
401 West 4th Street, PO Box 309,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The existence of H J
H Logistics, LLC, commenced on
September 17, 2019, and its affairs
shall be conducted by its members.
Dated: September 17, 2019.
Kenneth F. George, Organizer

NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-162
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
CYRUS ZAYDEN WHITEFACE,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, KIMBERLY
WHELAN, the natural mother, of
CYRUS ZAYDEN WHITEFACE,
born August, 2019, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child, that proceedings
concerning CYRUS ZAYDEN
WHITEFACE are currently pending
in the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and that an evi-
dentiary hearing on the State's Ju-
venile Petition has been set for Oc-
tober 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., before
the Honorable John P.
Rademacher. Said parent or any-
one else claiming any right or inter-
est in and to said child shall enter
their appearance in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
on or before October 23, 2019, at
2:30 p.m. or personally appear on
this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of: Jerry L. L'Roy,
Deceased
Estate No.: PR 19-27
Notice is hereby given that on
March 22, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Court entered an Order of In-
testacy, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Personal Rep-
resentative and that Rosa L'Roy,
whose current address is 5212
Ave. O Place, Kearney, NE 68847
was formally appointed by the
Court as Personal Representative
of the Estate.
Creditors of the Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before: Dec. 4, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68847
Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, LLO
Shane M. Cochran
Bar Number: 24665
4009 6th Avenue, Ste. 37
PO Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
308-234-2700

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of June C. Kantor,
Deceased
Estate No. PR18-155
Notice is hereby given that a
Waiver of Final Account and Report
of Administration and a Petition for
Complete Settlement, Probate of
Will and Determination of Heirs
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on October 18,
2019, at or after 10:00 o'clock a.m.
Kenneth Joseph Kantor, Jr.,
Personal Representative
30940 County Road 356
Buena Vista, CO 81211
(512) 468-7509
Randall Alexander
(Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER
and WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KEARNEY VAPER SUPPLY,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kearney Vaper Supply,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and registered
office is 2707 2nd Avenue, Suite D,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
4. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Articles of Or-
ganization with the Secretary of
State on September 3, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
5. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member, who is the
limited liability company's regis-
tered agent:
Lane Shannon
2707 2nd Avenue
Suite D
Kearney, NE 68847
Lane Shannon, Member

PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KOMMERS PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Kommers Properties, L.L.C. (herei-
nafter referred to as "the Com-
pany") is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The street
and mailing address of the Compa-
ny's initial designated office is 2002
West 35th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Mary S. Kommers, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number is 2002 West 35th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: September 5, 2019.
Mary S. Kommers, Organizer

LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-418
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Mia Christine Kegley
Notice is hereby given that on the
10th day of September, 2019, a pe-
tition was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Mia Christine Kegley to Mya
Christine Kegley.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, in courtroom no. __, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the
17th day of December, 2019 at
11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Mia Christine Kegley, to
Mya Christine Kegley.
Mia C. Kegley, Petitioner
32745 175th Road
Kearney, NE 68847

N O T I C E
A total of 157 cases will be heard
by the Board in October, 2019.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Buffalo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
October 18, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Johnson, Jeffrey 87632 - Driving
While Intoxicated (2 counts)
October 23, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Lopez, Anthony 83635 - Assault
2nd Degree; Pos Cntrl Sub Except
Marijuana
October 25, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Burns, Justin 86152 - Pos Cntrl
Sub Except Marijuana; Robbery
October 30, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.
Nebraska Correctional Center for
Women, York, Nebraska
Swanson, Amanda 99987 - Driv-
ing While Intoxicated
Inness, Sarah 99766 - Theft by
Unlwfl Taking or Disp (2 counts)
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

NOTICE OF MEETING
SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Senior Services
Advisory Board of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30
p.m. on October 7, 2019at the Pe-
terson Senior Activity Center, 2020
West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Senior Services Ad-
visory Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK

Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: October 8, 2019
at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.

PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a
public hearing and special, public
meeting of the Board of Education
of School District #7 of the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
will be held on Wednesday, Octo-
ber 9, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the
Kearney Public Schools Adminis-
tration Building at 320 West 24th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
The agenda for the public hearing
and special, public meeting is as
follows:
A. Public hearing in regard to set-
ting the final tax request for the
2019-2020 school year at a differ-
ent amount than the prior year’s tax
request -
1. Convene hearing
2. Discussion and public input
3. Close Hearing
B. Regular Meeting -
1. Call to Order
2. Open Meetings Act Announce-
ment
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of Agenda
5. Adoption of Resolution Setting
the Property Tax Request
6. Adjournment
The agenda for the public hearing
and special, public meeting, which
is kept continually current, is avail-
able at the Administration Building
of the Kearney Public Schools, 320
West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,
during normal business hours, or
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website-
www.kearneypublicschools.org –
as of Friday, October 4, 2019.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
AND ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission will hold a public
hearing on Thursday, October 17,
2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT and COM-
PREHENSIVE PLAN’S FUTURE
LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT re-
quest filed by Trenton Snow on be-
half of Carmody Farms, LLC for
property described as All that part
of Government Lots 2, 3 & 4 lying
northerly of the northerly right-
of-way line of the Union Pacific
Railroad, Excepting however that
part deeded to the State of Ne-
braska by Warranty Deeds located
in Section 3, Township 8 North,
Range 17 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska. They wish to rezone this
area from Agricultural Residential
to Commercial. Complete legal de-
scription on file with Buffalo County
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24,
2019 from qualified vendors to pro-
vide the equipment and on-site
training of a roll-off air curtain wood
waste burner at the Kearney Area
Solid Waste Agency Landfill lo-
cated at 6711 West 56th Street.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions regard-
ing this Request for Proposals,
please contact Steve Hart at
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24,
2019 from qualified vendors to pro-
vide the equipment and on-site
training of an air curtain wood
waste burner at the Kearney Area
Solid Waste Agency Landfill lo-
cated at 6711 West 56th Street.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions regard-
ing this Request for Proposals,
please contact Steve Hart at
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
SCOTT'S BOOKKEEPING SERV-
ICE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 1111 West 82nd St. Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Scott Lowery, 1111 West 82nd,
St. Kearney, NE 68845.

Amanda M. Barron
Attorney at Law
Box 597
Fremont, Nebraska 68026
LEGAL NOTICE
TO THE DEFENDANT(s),
DANETTE M LAMER
ROBERT D LAMER
You are hereby notified that
Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a cor-
poration, filed its complaint in the
County Court of BUFFALO County,
Nebraska on 06/14/2019 on Case
Number CI19-1230, the object and
prayer of which is to recover the
sum of $729.88, plus interest, at-
torney fees and court costs. You
are required to answer the com-
plaint of the Plaintiff on or before
11/11/2019 or the allegations in
said complaint will be taken as true
and judgment entered accordingly.
CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES,
INC., A CORPORATION
By: A.M. Barron, #23818
Its Attorney
525 N. "D" St.
P.O. Box 597
Fremont, NE 68026
402-721-1850

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
PR 19-133
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF
WAYNE C. MEYER, Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 12, 2019 in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Craig
A. Meyer, whose address is 2616
N. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68507, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 20, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of Buffalo County Court
1512 Central Ave. - PO Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
308-236-1228
Sheri A. Burkholder, No 22036
McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp,
Burkholder & Blomenberg,
PC, LLO
P.O. Box 82426
Lincoln, Nebraska 68501-2426
(402) 476-2200

