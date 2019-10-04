<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

NEBRASKA CONCRETE DRUM

CLEANING LLC

 

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Limited Liability Act, Ne-

braska Concrete Drum Cleaning,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, hereby gives its Notice

of Amended Certificate of Organi-

zation, to wit:

The limited liability company

amended its Certificate of Organi-

zation, effective September 23,

2019, by filing its Amended Certifi-

cate of Organization with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State's office

on September 24, 2019, to provide

for change in the members of the

limited liability company, to-wit: Mi-

chael G. Bierma, Adam Clevenger,

and Peggy A. Swinehart.

Michael G. Bierma, Member

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on October 15, 2019 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately 900

L.F. of storm sewer, 2 water main

lowerings and work incidental

thereto for KEARNEY SOUTH

DRAINAGE - LAKE OVERFLOW, as

per drawings and specifications

now on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "KEARNEY

SOUTH DRAINAGE - LAKE OVER-

FLOW". The City will accept only

those sealed bids, either hand de-

livered or received via the U.S. Mail

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Items transmitted by fac-

simile or electronically will not be

accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$45 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $55. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF Cellular Damage Control,

LLC.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Cellu-

lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

initial designated office at 3810 Ave

G, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Theresa Bud-

decke, 3810 Ave G, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Cellular Damage Control, LLC.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

DAROLD L. CARMAN,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-139

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 24, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Cynthia

Huff, whose address is 71651 Road

381, McCook, NE 69001, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as personal representative of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Nov. 27, 2019, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Donna M. Day,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR 19-141

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 25, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Linda Manfull, whose address is

141 N. Abilene, Valley Center, KS

67147, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Dec. 4, 2019, or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1416 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Kelly Ray Howell and

Carrie Isa Howell, dated June 29,

2010, and recorded on June 30,

2010, Document No. 2010-4173 in

the Office of the Recorder of

Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the undersigned Successor Trustee

will on November 12, 2019, at

10:00 AM, at the West Door by the

Main Foyer of the Buffalo County,

Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska,

sell at public vendue to the highest

bidder for cash:

Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town

of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, commonly known as 602

2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: October 4, 2019

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 218664).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

GERALD W. BECKER,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-140

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 25, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Charles

W. Becker, whose address is 6312

Avenue Q Place, Kearney, NE

68847; John F. Becker, whose ad-

dress is 1108 15th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845 and Terry A.

Becker, whose address is 2003

West 49th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, were informally appointed

by the Registrar aspersonall

corepresentatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 27, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF H J H Logistics, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of H J H Logis-

tics,LLC,under the "Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act", with its registered office at

401 West 4th Street, PO Box 309,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The existence of H J

H Logistics, LLC, commenced on

September 17, 2019, and its affairs

shall be conducted by its members.

Dated: September 17, 2019.

Kenneth F. George, Organizer

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-162

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

IN THE INTEREST OF

CYRUS ZAYDEN WHITEFACE,

A Juvenile.

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, KIMBERLY

WHELAN, the natural mother, of

CYRUS ZAYDEN WHITEFACE,

born August, 2019, and anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child, that proceedings

concerning CYRUS ZAYDEN

WHITEFACE are currently pending

in the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and that an evi-

dentiary hearing on the State's Ju-

venile Petition has been set for Oc-

tober 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., before

the Honorable John P.

Rademacher. Said parent or any-

one else claiming any right or inter-

est in and to said child shall enter

their appearance in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

on or before October 23, 2019, at

2:30 p.m. or personally appear on

this date.

 

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of: Jerry L. L'Roy,

Deceased

Estate No.: PR 19-27

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 22, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Court entered an Order of In-

testacy, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Personal Rep-

resentative and that Rosa L'Roy,

whose current address is 5212

Ave. O Place, Kearney, NE 68847

was formally appointed by the

Court as Personal Representative

of the Estate.

Creditors of the Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before: Dec. 4, 2019 or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68847

Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, LLO

Shane M. Cochran

Bar Number: 24665

4009 6th Avenue, Ste. 37

PO Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

308-234-2700

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of June C. Kantor,

Deceased

Estate No. PR18-155

 

Notice is hereby given that a

Waiver of Final Account and Report

of Administration and a Petition for

Complete Settlement, Probate of

Will and Determination of Heirs

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on October 18,

2019, at or after 10:00 o'clock a.m.

 

Kenneth Joseph Kantor, Jr.,

Personal Representative

30940 County Road 356

Buena Vista, CO 81211

(512) 468-7509

Randall Alexander

(Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER

and WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KEARNEY VAPER SUPPLY,

L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kearney Vaper Supply,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and registered

office is 2707 2nd Avenue, Suite D,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

4. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Articles of Or-

ganization with the Secretary of

State on September 3, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

5. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member, who is the

limited liability company's regis-

tered agent:

Lane Shannon

2707 2nd Avenue

Suite D

Kearney, NE 68847

Lane Shannon, Member

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KOMMERS PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

Kommers Properties, L.L.C. (herei-

nafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The street

and mailing address of the Compa-

ny's initial designated office is 2002

West 35th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Mary S. Kommers, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number is 2002 West 35th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: September 5, 2019.

Mary S. Kommers, Organizer

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-418

 

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Mia Christine Kegley

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

10th day of September, 2019, a pe-

tition was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Mia Christine Kegley to Mya

Christine Kegley.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, in courtroom no. __, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the

17th day of December, 2019 at

11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Mia Christine Kegley, to

Mya Christine Kegley.

 

Mia C. Kegley, Petitioner

32745 175th Road

Kearney, NE 68847

N O T I C E

 

 

A total of 157 cases will be heard

by the Board in October, 2019.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Buffalo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

October 18, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.

 

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Johnson, Jeffrey 87632 - Driving

While Intoxicated (2 counts)

 

October 23, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.

 

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Lopez, Anthony 83635 - Assault

2nd Degree; Pos Cntrl Sub Except

Marijuana

 

October 25, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.

 

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Burns, Justin 86152 - Pos Cntrl

Sub Except Marijuana; Robbery

 

October 30, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.

 

Nebraska Correctional Center for

Women, York, Nebraska

Swanson, Amanda 99987 - Driv-

ing While Intoxicated

Inness, Sarah 99766 - Theft by

Unlwfl Taking or Disp (2 counts)

 

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

NOTICE OF MEETING

SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY

BOARD

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Senior Services

Advisory Board of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30

p.m. on October 7, 2019at the Pe-

terson Senior Activity Center, 2020

West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Senior Services Ad-

visory Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

 

Time: October 8, 2019

at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building

 

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that a

public hearing and special, public

meeting of the Board of Education

of School District #7 of the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

will be held on Wednesday, Octo-

ber 9, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the

Kearney Public Schools Adminis-

tration Building at 320 West 24th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

The agenda for the public hearing

and special, public meeting is as

follows:

A. Public hearing in regard to set-

ting the final tax request for the

2019-2020 school year at a differ-

ent amount than the prior year’s tax

request -

1. Convene hearing

2. Discussion and public input

3. Close Hearing

B. Regular Meeting -

1. Call to Order

2. Open Meetings Act Announce-

ment

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Adoption of Resolution Setting

the Property Tax Request

6. Adjournment

The agenda for the public hearing

and special, public meeting, which

is kept continually current, is avail-

able at the Administration Building

of the Kearney Public Schools, 320

West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,

during normal business hours, or

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website-

www.kearneypublicschools.org

as of Friday, October 4, 2019.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

AND ZONING COMMISSION

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission will hold a public

hearing on Thursday, October 17,

2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT and COM-

PREHENSIVE PLAN’S FUTURE

LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT re-

quest filed by Trenton Snow on be-

half of Carmody Farms, LLC for

property described as All that part

of Government Lots 2, 3 & 4 lying

northerly of the northerly right-

of-way line of the Union Pacific

Railroad, Excepting however that

part deeded to the State of Ne-

braska by Warranty Deeds located

in Section 3, Township 8 North,

Range 17 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska. They wish to rezone this

area from Agricultural Residential

to Commercial. Complete legal de-

scription on file with Buffalo County

Zoning Administrator or County

Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24,

2019 from qualified vendors to pro-

vide the equipment and on-site

training of a roll-off air curtain wood

waste burner at the Kearney Area

Solid Waste Agency Landfill lo-

cated at 6711 West 56th Street.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this Request for Proposals,

please contact Steve Hart at

shart@kearneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24,

2019 from qualified vendors to pro-

vide the equipment and on-site

training of an air curtain wood

waste burner at the Kearney Area

Solid Waste Agency Landfill lo-

cated at 6711 West 56th Street.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this Request for Proposals,

please contact Steve Hart at

shart@kearneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

SCOTT'S BOOKKEEPING SERV-

ICE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 1111 West 82nd St. Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Scott Lowery, 1111 West 82nd,

St. Kearney, NE 68845.

Amanda M. Barron

Attorney at Law

Box 597

Fremont, Nebraska 68026

LEGAL NOTICE

 

TO THE DEFENDANT(s),

DANETTE M LAMER

ROBERT D LAMER

 

You are hereby notified that

Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a cor-

poration, filed its complaint in the

County Court of BUFFALO County,

Nebraska on 06/14/2019 on Case

Number CI19-1230, the object and

prayer of which is to recover the

sum of $729.88, plus interest, at-

torney fees and court costs. You

are required to answer the com-

plaint of the Plaintiff on or before

11/11/2019 or the allegations in

said complaint will be taken as true

and judgment entered accordingly.

 

CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES,

INC., A CORPORATION

By: A.M. Barron, #23818

Its Attorney

525 N. "D" St.

P.O. Box 597

Fremont, NE 68026

402-721-1850

 

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

PR 19-133

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

WAYNE C. MEYER, Deceased.

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 12, 2019 in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Craig

A. Meyer, whose address is 2616

N. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68507, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 20, 2019, or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of Buffalo County Court

1512 Central Ave. - PO Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

308-236-1228

Sheri A. Burkholder, No 22036

McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp,

Burkholder & Blomenberg,

PC, LLO

P.O. Box 82426

Lincoln, Nebraska 68501-2426

(402) 476-2200

sburkholder@mchenrylaw.com

 

