JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

NEBRASKA CONCRETE DRUM

CLEANING LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Limited Liability Act, Ne-

braska Concrete Drum Cleaning,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, hereby gives its Notice

of Amended Certificate of Organi-

zation, to wit:

The limited liability company

amended its Certificate of Organi-

zation, effective September 23,

2019, by filing its Amended Certifi-

cate of Organization with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State's office

on September 24, 2019, to provide

for change in the members of the

limited liability company, to-wit: Mi-

chael G. Bierma, Adam Clevenger,

and Peggy A. Swinehart.

Michael G. Bierma, Member

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on October 15, 2019 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately 900

L.F. of storm sewer, 2 water main

lowerings and work incidental

thereto for KEARNEY SOUTH

DRAINAGE - LAKE OVERFLOW, as

per drawings and specifications

now on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "KEARNEY

SOUTH DRAINAGE - LAKE OVER-

FLOW". The City will accept only

those sealed bids, either hand de-

livered or received via the U.S. Mail

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Items transmitted by fac-

simile or electronically will not be

accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$45 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $55. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,Oct-

ober 8, 2019 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

The following is the public hearing,

upon the recommendation of the

Planning Commission, to be con-

sidered:

1. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Blue Water Invest-

ments, LLC by Jim Nickmanto re-

zone from District AG, Agricultural

District to District RR-1, Rural Resi-

dential District (Rural Standards) for

property described as the North

Half of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 20,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (One Half Mile North of

56th Street on 46th Avenue).

2.Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Blue Water Invest-

ments, LLC by Jim Nickman, for

the Final Plat for Hawthorne

Heights, a subdivision being the

North Half of the Northeast Quarter

of the Southeast Quarter of Section

20, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as the North Half of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 20, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(One Half Mile North of 56th Street

on 46th Avenue).

3.Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Roger D. Pollat Revo-

cable Trust by Jan Pollat, for the Fi-

nal Plat for Pollat Acres, a subdivi-

sion being part of Government Lots

14 and 23, Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land being part of Government Lot

14 and part of Government Lot 23

in Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (27th

Street from Dove Hill Avenue to

72nd Avenue).

4. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Roger D. Pollat Revo-

cable Trust by Jan Pollatto rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-1, Rural Resi-

dential District (Rural Standards) for

property to be described as Lots 3

and 4, Pollat Acres, a subdivision

being part of Government Lots 14

and 23, Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(27th Street from Dove Hill Avenue

to 72nd Avenue).

5. Application submitted by

Schug Ventures for USCOC of Ne-

braska/Kansas, LLC for a Condi-

tional Use Permit as provided in

Paragraph H of Section 46-110

"Telecommunications Towers" of

Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use

Regulations" of the City Code to

co-locate telecommunications

equipment for wireless communi-

cations on property zoned District

M-1, Limited Industrial District and

described as Lot 781, Original

Town of Kearney Junction, now

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

DAROLD L. CARMAN,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-139

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 24, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Cynthia

Huff, whose address is 71651 Road

381, McCook, NE 69001, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as personal representative of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Nov. 27, 2019, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT

BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on October 2, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

GERALD W. BECKER,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-140

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 25, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Charles

W. Becker, whose address is 6312

Avenue Q Place, Kearney, NE

68847; John F. Becker, whose ad-

dress is 1108 15th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845 and Terry A.

Becker, whose address is 2003

West 49th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, were informally appointed

by the Registrar aspersonall

corepresentatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 27, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF H J H Logistics, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of H J H Logis-

tics,LLC,under the "Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act", with its registered office at

401 West 4th Street, PO Box 309,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The existence of H J

H Logistics, LLC, commenced on

September 17, 2019, and its affairs

shall be conducted by its members.

Dated: September 17, 2019.

Kenneth F. George, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

JAMES N. JOHNSON,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-131

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 4, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jo Ann

Johnson, whose address is 1906

W. 41st Street, Kearney, NE 68845,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as personal representa-

tive of this estate. Creditors of this

estate must file their claims with

this Court on or before November

13, 2019, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 236-1229

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of June C. Kantor,

Deceased

Estate No. PR18-155

Notice is hereby given that a

Waiver of Final Account and Report

of Administration and a Petition for

Complete Settlement, Probate of

Will and Determination of Heirs

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on October 18,

2019, at or after 10:00 o'clock a.m.

Kenneth Joseph Kantor, Jr.,

Personal Representative

30940 County Road 356

Buena Vista, CO 81211

(512) 468-7509

Randall Alexander

(Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER

and WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KEARNEY VAPER SUPPLY,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kearney Vaper Supply,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and registered

office is 2707 2nd Avenue, Suite D,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

4. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Articles of Or-

ganization with the Secretary of

State on September 3, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

5. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member, who is the

limited liability company's regis-

tered agent:

Lane Shannon

2707 2nd Avenue

Suite D

Kearney, NE 68847

Lane Shannon, Member

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KOMMERS PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Kommers Properties, L.L.C. (herei-

nafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The street

and mailing address of the Compa-

ny's initial designated office is 2002

West 35th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Mary S. Kommers, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number is 2002 West 35th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: September 5, 2019.

Mary S. Kommers, Organizer

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-418

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Mia Christine Kegley

Notice is hereby given that on the

10th day of September, 2019, a pe-

tition was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Mia Christine Kegley to Mya

Christine Kegley.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, in courtroom no. __, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the

17th day of December, 2019 at

11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Mia Christine Kegley, to

Mya Christine Kegley.

Mia C. Kegley, Petitioner

32745 175th Road

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Margaritas Family

and Tradition

Name of Applicant: Tepeyac LLC

Address: 119 3rd Ave.

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual, state

under whose laws entity was

formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska:

September 19, 2019

General nature of business:

Mexican restaurant

Erika M. Kaiser,

Legal Representative

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a meeting on Thurs-

day, October 3rd at 10 a.m. Central

Time at 111 S. Dewey St, on the

second floor of Great Western

Bank in North Platte, Neb. An

agenda for the meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at ncorpe.org and

at the offices of the agency's mem-

bers, which are at the following ad-

dresses:

1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.

Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD, 220

Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD, 30

John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South

Dewey Street, Second Floor, North

Platte, NE

Terry Martin, Chairman

ZNEZ S27,t1

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, September 24, 2019, the

Kearney City Council passed and

approved according to law and

adopted the following ordinances

to be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8376 vacating a

portion of Central Avenue Right-

of-Way located in part of Govern-

ment Lot 8 in the Southwest Quar-

ter of Section 12, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8377 vacating

Lots 1, 2 and 3, Margie Second

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Ordinance No. 8378 revising the

City of Kearney Budget for the

2018-2019 Fiscal Year.

Ordinance No. 8379 repealing

Ordinance No. 8370 and classify

the officers and employees of the

City; fix the ranges of compensa-

tion of such officers and employ-

ees; establish the hours and work

period for overtime eligibility; pro-

vide for payments of clothing an-

d/or uniform allowances; provide

for payment of vehicle allowance;

and provide for payment of health

and dental benefits for active

full-time employees; to provide for

payment of health benefits for early

retiree employees pursuant to Res-

olution No. 2019-68A.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Quality Solutions

Cleaning

Name of Applicant:

William Ramos Montalvo

Address: 301 E. 31ST

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska:

September 16, 2019

General nature of business:

Commercial cleaning,

residential cleaning

William Ramos Montalvo,

Applicant or

Legal Representative

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24,

2019 from qualified vendors or

electrical contractors in order to es-

tablish a contract to provide and in-

stall a new 350kw diesel generator

at the Law Enforcement Center, lo-

cated at 2025 Avenue A Kearney,

Nebraska.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this Request for Proposals,

please contact Eric Hellriegel at

ehellriegel@kearneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

SCOTT'S BOOKKEEPING SERV-

ICE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 1111 West 82nd St. Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Scott Lowery, 1111 West 82nd,

St. Kearney, NE 68845.

GANZ LAW OFFICES,

P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SUKUMAR, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sukumar, LLC, a Nebraska limited

liability company, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office at

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32,

Kearney, NE 68845. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and to do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska, including but not limited

to the power to purchase, sell,

own, construct, develop, operate,

lease, manage, finance, refinance

and otherwise deal with real estate

and personal property of all kinds

and interests therein, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The limited

liability company was formed on

September 3, 2019 and will con-

tinue for a perpetual period of dura-

tion. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its members pursuant to the

Certificate of Organization and Op-

erating Agreement duly adopted by

the Company.

James R. Ganz, Jr.,

Attorney for Organizer

Amanda M. Barron

Attorney at Law

Box 597

Fremont, Nebraska 68026

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT(s),

DANETTE M LAMER

ROBERT D LAMER

You are hereby notified that

Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a cor-

poration, filed its complaint in the

County Court of BUFFALO County,

Nebraska on 06/14/2019 on Case

Number CI19-1230, the object and

prayer of which is to recover the

sum of $729.88, plus interest, at-

torney fees and court costs. You

are required to answer the com-

plaint of the Plaintiff on or before

11/11/2019 or the allegations in

said complaint will be taken as true

and judgment entered accordingly.

CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES,

INC., A CORPORATION

By: A.M. Barron, #23818

Its Attorney

525 N. "D" St.

P.O. Box 597

Fremont, NE 68026

402-721-1850

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Vintage Title and

Escrow Company

Name of Applicant: Nebraska

Title Company

Address: 5601 S. 59th Street,

Suite C, Lincoln, NE 68516

Applicant is: Corporation

If other than an Individual, state

under whose laws entity was

formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: September 6, 2019

General nature of business:

Real property title and escrow

services.

Jennifer Strand,

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

PR 19-133

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

WAYNE C. MEYER, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 12, 2019 in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Craig

A. Meyer, whose address is 2616

N. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68507, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 20, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of Buffalo County Court

1512 Central Ave. - PO Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

308-236-1228

Sheri A. Burkholder, No 22036

McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp,

Burkholder & Blomenberg,

PC, LLO

P.O. Box 82426

Lincoln, Nebraska 68501-2426

(402) 476-2200

sburkholder@mchenrylaw.com

