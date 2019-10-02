<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
NEBRASKA CONCRETE DRUM
CLEANING LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Limited Liability Act, Ne-
braska Concrete Drum Cleaning,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, hereby gives its Notice
of Amended Certificate of Organi-
zation, to wit:
The limited liability company
amended its Certificate of Organi-
zation, effective September 23,
2019, by filing its Amended Certifi-
cate of Organization with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State's office
on September 24, 2019, to provide
for change in the members of the
limited liability company, to-wit: Mi-
chael G. Bierma, Adam Clevenger,
and Peggy A. Swinehart.
Michael G. Bierma, Member
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on October 15, 2019 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately 900
L.F. of storm sewer, 2 water main
lowerings and work incidental
thereto for KEARNEY SOUTH
DRAINAGE - LAKE OVERFLOW, as
per drawings and specifications
now on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "KEARNEY
SOUTH DRAINAGE - LAKE OVER-
FLOW". The City will accept only
those sealed bids, either hand de-
livered or received via the U.S. Mail
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Items transmitted by fac-
simile or electronically will not be
accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$45 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $55. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,Oct-
ober 8, 2019 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
The following is the public hearing,
upon the recommendation of the
Planning Commission, to be con-
sidered:
1. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Blue Water Invest-
ments, LLC by Jim Nickmanto re-
zone from District AG, Agricultural
District to District RR-1, Rural Resi-
dential District (Rural Standards) for
property described as the North
Half of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 20,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (One Half Mile North of
56th Street on 46th Avenue).
2.Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Blue Water Invest-
ments, LLC by Jim Nickman, for
the Final Plat for Hawthorne
Heights, a subdivision being the
North Half of the Northeast Quarter
of the Southeast Quarter of Section
20, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as the North Half of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 20, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(One Half Mile North of 56th Street
on 46th Avenue).
3.Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Roger D. Pollat Revo-
cable Trust by Jan Pollat, for the Fi-
nal Plat for Pollat Acres, a subdivi-
sion being part of Government Lots
14 and 23, Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land being part of Government Lot
14 and part of Government Lot 23
in Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (27th
Street from Dove Hill Avenue to
72nd Avenue).
4. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Roger D. Pollat Revo-
cable Trust by Jan Pollatto rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-1, Rural Resi-
dential District (Rural Standards) for
property to be described as Lots 3
and 4, Pollat Acres, a subdivision
being part of Government Lots 14
and 23, Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(27th Street from Dove Hill Avenue
to 72nd Avenue).
5. Application submitted by
Schug Ventures for USCOC of Ne-
braska/Kansas, LLC for a Condi-
tional Use Permit as provided in
Paragraph H of Section 46-110
"Telecommunications Towers" of
Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use
Regulations" of the City Code to
co-locate telecommunications
equipment for wireless communi-
cations on property zoned District
M-1, Limited Industrial District and
described as Lot 781, Original
Town of Kearney Junction, now
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1808 2nd Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
DAROLD L. CARMAN,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-139
Notice is hereby given that on
September 24, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Cynthia
Huff, whose address is 71651 Road
381, McCook, NE 69001, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as personal representative of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Nov. 27, 2019, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on October 2, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
GERALD W. BECKER,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-140
Notice is hereby given that on
September 25, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Charles
W. Becker, whose address is 6312
Avenue Q Place, Kearney, NE
68847; John F. Becker, whose ad-
dress is 1108 15th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845 and Terry A.
Becker, whose address is 2003
West 49th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, were informally appointed
by the Registrar aspersonall
corepresentatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 27, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF H J H Logistics, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of H J H Logis-
tics,LLC,under the "Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act", with its registered office at
401 West 4th Street, PO Box 309,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The existence of H J
H Logistics, LLC, commenced on
September 17, 2019, and its affairs
shall be conducted by its members.
Dated: September 17, 2019.
Kenneth F. George, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
JAMES N. JOHNSON,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-131
Notice is hereby given that on
September 4, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jo Ann
Johnson, whose address is 1906
W. 41st Street, Kearney, NE 68845,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as personal representa-
tive of this estate. Creditors of this
estate must file their claims with
this Court on or before November
13, 2019, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 236-1229
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of June C. Kantor,
Deceased
Estate No. PR18-155
Notice is hereby given that a
Waiver of Final Account and Report
of Administration and a Petition for
Complete Settlement, Probate of
Will and Determination of Heirs
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on October 18,
2019, at or after 10:00 o'clock a.m.
Kenneth Joseph Kantor, Jr.,
Personal Representative
30940 County Road 356
Buena Vista, CO 81211
(512) 468-7509
Randall Alexander
(Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER
and WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KEARNEY VAPER SUPPLY,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kearney Vaper Supply,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and registered
office is 2707 2nd Avenue, Suite D,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
4. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Articles of Or-
ganization with the Secretary of
State on September 3, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
5. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member, who is the
limited liability company's regis-
tered agent:
Lane Shannon
2707 2nd Avenue
Suite D
Kearney, NE 68847
Lane Shannon, Member
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KOMMERS PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Kommers Properties, L.L.C. (herei-
nafter referred to as "the Com-
pany") is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The street
and mailing address of the Compa-
ny's initial designated office is 2002
West 35th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Mary S. Kommers, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number is 2002 West 35th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: September 5, 2019.
Mary S. Kommers, Organizer
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-418
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Mia Christine Kegley
Notice is hereby given that on the
10th day of September, 2019, a pe-
tition was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Mia Christine Kegley to Mya
Christine Kegley.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, in courtroom no. __, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the
17th day of December, 2019 at
11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Mia Christine Kegley, to
Mya Christine Kegley.
Mia C. Kegley, Petitioner
32745 175th Road
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Margaritas Family
and Tradition
Name of Applicant: Tepeyac LLC
Address: 119 3rd Ave.
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual, state
under whose laws entity was
formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska:
September 19, 2019
General nature of business:
Mexican restaurant
Erika M. Kaiser,
Legal Representative
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a meeting on Thurs-
day, October 3rd at 10 a.m. Central
Time at 111 S. Dewey St, on the
second floor of Great Western
Bank in North Platte, Neb. An
agenda for the meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at ncorpe.org and
at the offices of the agency's mem-
bers, which are at the following ad-
dresses:
1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.
Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD, 220
Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD, 30
John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South
Dewey Street, Second Floor, North
Platte, NE
Terry Martin, Chairman
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, September 24, 2019, the
Kearney City Council passed and
approved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8376 vacating a
portion of Central Avenue Right-
of-Way located in part of Govern-
ment Lot 8 in the Southwest Quar-
ter of Section 12, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8377 vacating
Lots 1, 2 and 3, Margie Second
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Ordinance No. 8378 revising the
City of Kearney Budget for the
2018-2019 Fiscal Year.
Ordinance No. 8379 repealing
Ordinance No. 8370 and classify
the officers and employees of the
City; fix the ranges of compensa-
tion of such officers and employ-
ees; establish the hours and work
period for overtime eligibility; pro-
vide for payments of clothing an-
d/or uniform allowances; provide
for payment of vehicle allowance;
and provide for payment of health
and dental benefits for active
full-time employees; to provide for
payment of health benefits for early
retiree employees pursuant to Res-
olution No. 2019-68A.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Quality Solutions
Cleaning
Name of Applicant:
William Ramos Montalvo
Address: 301 E. 31ST
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska:
September 16, 2019
General nature of business:
Commercial cleaning,
residential cleaning
William Ramos Montalvo,
Applicant or
Legal Representative
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24,
2019 from qualified vendors or
electrical contractors in order to es-
tablish a contract to provide and in-
stall a new 350kw diesel generator
at the Law Enforcement Center, lo-
cated at 2025 Avenue A Kearney,
Nebraska.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions regard-
ing this Request for Proposals,
please contact Eric Hellriegel at
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
SCOTT'S BOOKKEEPING SERV-
ICE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 1111 West 82nd St. Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Scott Lowery, 1111 West 82nd,
St. Kearney, NE 68845.
GANZ LAW OFFICES,
P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SUKUMAR, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Sukumar, LLC, a Nebraska limited
liability company, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office at
416 West 48th Street, Suite 32,
Kearney, NE 68845. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and to do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska, including but not limited
to the power to purchase, sell,
own, construct, develop, operate,
lease, manage, finance, refinance
and otherwise deal with real estate
and personal property of all kinds
and interests therein, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The limited
liability company was formed on
September 3, 2019 and will con-
tinue for a perpetual period of dura-
tion. Its affairs shall be conducted
by its members pursuant to the
Certificate of Organization and Op-
erating Agreement duly adopted by
the Company.
James R. Ganz, Jr.,
Attorney for Organizer
Amanda M. Barron
Attorney at Law
Box 597
Fremont, Nebraska 68026
LEGAL NOTICE
TO THE DEFENDANT(s),
DANETTE M LAMER
ROBERT D LAMER
You are hereby notified that
Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a cor-
poration, filed its complaint in the
County Court of BUFFALO County,
Nebraska on 06/14/2019 on Case
Number CI19-1230, the object and
prayer of which is to recover the
sum of $729.88, plus interest, at-
torney fees and court costs. You
are required to answer the com-
plaint of the Plaintiff on or before
11/11/2019 or the allegations in
said complaint will be taken as true
and judgment entered accordingly.
CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES,
INC., A CORPORATION
By: A.M. Barron, #23818
Its Attorney
525 N. "D" St.
P.O. Box 597
Fremont, NE 68026
402-721-1850
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Vintage Title and
Escrow Company
Name of Applicant: Nebraska
Title Company
Address: 5601 S. 59th Street,
Suite C, Lincoln, NE 68516
Applicant is: Corporation
If other than an Individual, state
under whose laws entity was
formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: September 6, 2019
General nature of business:
Real property title and escrow
services.
Jennifer Strand,
Applicant or
Legal Representative
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
PR 19-133
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF
WAYNE C. MEYER, Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 12, 2019 in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Craig
A. Meyer, whose address is 2616
N. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68507, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 20, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of Buffalo County Court
1512 Central Ave. - PO Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
308-236-1228
Sheri A. Burkholder, No 22036
McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp,
Burkholder & Blomenberg,
PC, LLO
P.O. Box 82426
Lincoln, Nebraska 68501-2426
(402) 476-2200
