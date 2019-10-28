 

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

KEI BUILDING, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Certificate of Organization

ofKEI Building, L.L.C. has been

amended and restated. The desig-

nated office of the limited liability

company is 411 West 39th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent and office of the lim-

ited liability company is Koley Jes-

sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd

Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68124. The Amended and

Restated Certificate of Organiza-

tion was filed with the Nebraska

Secretary of State on October 17,

2019.

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

KEARNEY EYE INSTITUTE,

P.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Incorporation of

Kearney Eye Institute, P.C. have

been amended and restated in their

entirety as follows:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation as Kearney Eye Insti-

tute, P.C.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue as 100,000 shares,

having a par value of $1.00.

Article 4 states the Registered

Office of the Corporation as 1125

South 103rd Street, Suite 800,

Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the

Registered Agent as Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O.

Article 5 states the office location

as 411 West 39th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845.

Article 6 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 7 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 8 states the provisions re-

lating to the director liability.

Article 9 states that all sharehold-

ers of the Corporation must be li-

censed by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Health and Human Ser-

vices to practice medicine in the

State of Nebraska.

The Amended and Restated Arti-

cles of Incorporation were filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

October 17, 2019.

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

KEARNEY EYE SURGICAL

CENTER, INC.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Incorporation of

Kearney Eye Surgical Center, Inc.

have been amended and restated

in their entirety as follows:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation as Kearney Eye Surgi-

cal Center, Inc.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue as 10,000 shares,

having a par value of $1.00.

Article 4 states the Registered

Office of the Corporation as 1125

South 103rd Street, Suite 800,

Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the

Registered Agent as Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O.

Article 5 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 6 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 7 states the provisions re-

lating to the director liability.

Article 8 states the shareholders

shall not have a preemptive right to

acquire the unissued shares of the

Corporation.

The Amended and Restated Arti-

cles of Incorporation were filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

October 17, 2019.

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. CI 19-162

 

SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,

PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF

HAROLD F. BURKEY,

DECEASED

Plaintiff,

ROGER D. BURKEY,

PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF

CHARLOTTE L. BURKEY,

DECEASED, AND ALL

PERSONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN

THE S1/2 OF THE NW1/4

AND THE N1/2 OF THE

NW1/4 OF SECTION 29,

TOWNSHIP 10 NORTH,

RANGE 18 WEST OF THE

6TH P.M.,

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA,

REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,

Defendants.

 

TO: ALL PARTIES TO THIS AC-

TION AND YOUR RESPECTIVE

ATTORNEYS OF RECORD, IF

ANY:

You are hereby notified that the

Motion for Default Judgment and

the Judgment on the Joint Stipula-

tion filed in the above-captioned

case by Plaintiff will be heard in the

District Court in and for Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located in the

Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512

Central Avenue, in Kearney, Ne-

braska, before the Honorable John

H. Marsh, District Judge, on the

21st day of November, 2019 at

10:00 a.m.

GOVERN YOURSELVES AC-

CORDINGLY.

 

SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,

Personal Representative of the

Estate of Harold F.

Burkey, Deceased, Plaintiff,

By: Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys for the

Personal Representative

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

jherrmann@jacobsenorr.com

 

LAW OFFICE OF

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

P.C., L.L.O.

3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Tel. (402) 292-7700

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East Door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day

of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-

ock A.M.:

The Following Described Real

Property in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska: The North Half of Lot 31,

Northwest Quarter School Sec-

tion Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Except However the West 137.0

Feet of the North Half of Said Lot

31 and Also Except However the

South 70.0 Feet of the North Half

Except the West 137.0 Feet of

Said North Half of Lot 31, more

commonly known as: 3418 Avenue

E, Kearney, NE 68847.

The property is being sold "as is"

and subject to any unpaid real es-

tate taxes, assessments and any

lien or interest superior in right

which may affect the subject prop-

erty. The highest bidder will deposit

$500.00 in cash or certified funds

with the Trustee at the time of the

sale, which shall be non-refund-

able, and the remaining amount

due must be paid by certified funds

to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the

day of the sale; except this require-

ment is waived when the highest

bidder is the current Beneficiary.

The successful bidder shall be re-

sponsible for applicable transfer

fees or taxes including the docu-

mentary stamp tax.

DATED 7th day of October, 2019.

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

Substitute Trustee (16591)

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

of

Cellular Damage Control, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Cellu-

lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has filed to change from a domes-

tic LLC to a professional LLC. Cel-

lular Damage Control LLC's desig-

nated office is at 3810 Ave G, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Theresa Buddecke,

3810 Ave G, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

Cellular Damage Control, LLC.

NOTICE

 

 

The November business meeting

of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District is scheduled for

November 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at

the District Headquarters in Hol-

drege, NE. A current agenda is

available at the office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at District Headquar-

ters, 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE

or online at www.cnppid.com.

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, November 4, 2019, at

5:30 p.m., to transact business of

the Buffalo County Extension Of-

fice.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Brent Plugge

Extension Educator

NOTICE

Village of Pleasanton

October 2018-September 2019

Receipts & Disbursements

 

RECEIPTS

General Fund

 

Local sales tax option 14110.97

County Treasurer 52343.70

Public Power Lease 40072.36

Sanitation Fees 30769.55

Miscellaneous Fees 2310.57

Zone Permits 260.00

Occupation Tax 555.00

School/Liquor License Fees

510.00

Interest Income 2157.11

PCC Rent 2350.00

PCC Donation 68.00

Dog License 291.75

Dividend 2243.16

Insurance 15264.28

 

Total General Fund 163306.45

 

Street Fund

 

State Highway Allocation

52045.32

County Treasurer-M-V Tax

9939.15

Highway Incentive (Supt. Fee)

600.00

County Treasurer/Road Fund

.26

Transfer/State Matching

30000.00

Interest Income 968.42

 

Total Street Fund 93553.15

 

Water Fund

 

Water/Usage Fees 82094.51

Sales Tax 5881.77

Local Sales Tax 486.86

Utility Water Deposit 1950.00

Water Hookup 475.00

Repairs -30.45

Rent 16880.40

Interest Income 3837.24

 

Total Water Fund 111575.33

 

Sewer Fund

 

Usage 33759.92

Interest Income 445.91

 

Total Sewer Fund 34205.83

 

Cemetery Fund

 

Perpetual Care/Lot Purchase

1300.00

Perp. Care/Memorial 700.00

Perpetual Care Interest

478.65

Operating/Lot Purchase

1100.00

Operating/Fees 125.00

Operating/Interest 103.05

Operating/Village 748.90

 

Total Cemetery Fund 4555.60

 

Bond Fund

 

County Treasurer 17743.41

Water Transfer 32488.18

Sewer Transfer 5000.00

 

Total Bond Fund 55231.59

TOTAL RECEIPTS 462427.95

 

DISBURSEMENTS

General Fund

 

Personal Service 19879.91

PS Employer 6986.62

Dog License- State 97%

65.88

Electricity 3583.30

Natural Gas 885.73

Dues 1422.00

License 520.00

Sanitation/Village 1088.00

Park 2291.25

Insurance 645.00

Additional Compensation

1200.00

Publication 1011.18

Supplies Operating 367.79

Supplies Office 2348.33

Refund 150.00

Legal 2814.20

Conference & Education

393.00

Audit/Budget 2575.00

Floodplain Admin. Service

180.00

Sanitation/Contract 24244.75

Travel/Lodging 817.78

Recycling 25.00

Messaging System 33.07

Transfer 30000.00

Cemetery Transfer 200.00

Park Playground Equipment

4208.48

Buffalo County Sheriff

1767.48

PCC Bldg. & Equip 34240.19

PCC - Opr. Supplies & Misc

396.66

Sidewalk & drainage 2660.00

Depot 1159.84

Website 225.00

 

Total General Fund 149566.08

 

Street Fund

 

Personal Service 23804.30

Additional Compensation

1200.00

Electricity 8868.02

Repair Street 90.93

Repairs Equipment 1865.33

Supplies 381.09

Gas/Oil 4974.11

Sand/Gravel 7433.52

Spray 90.00

Misc/building repair 33587.69

Equipment 8048.22

Superintendent Fee 520.70

 

Total Street Fund 90863.91

 

Water Fund

 

Personal Serv. 20881.24

Additional Compensation

400.00

Electricity 7370.41

Telephone 1789.68

Fees/Dues 2092.41

Lab Fees/Tests 2550.23

State Sales Tax 6010.25

Refund Water Deposit

150.00

Repair & Maintenance

6848.32

Supplies 4201.56

One Call Service 37.99

Equipment 5205.33

Transfers 32488.18

Water Meter Interest Payment

1666.56

Water Meter Principal

9610.00

New Well Principal 9306.54

New Well Admn Fee 1966.81

New Well Interest NDEQ 3933.62

 

Total Water Fund 116509.13

 

Sewer Fund

 

Personal Service 20766.61

Additional Compensation

400.00

Electricity 1079.42

Repairs 11503.26

Supplies 271.94

Sewer Improv. Prog. 9965.50

Loan Payment Principle

7423.82

Loan Fee 132.30

Loan Interest 396.90

Transfer 5000.00

 

Total Sewer Fund 56939.75

 

Cemetery Fund

 

Personal Service 4239.18

Supplies 49.91

Gas/Oil 180.69

Equipment 13.16

Repairs 1658.72

 

Total Cemetery Fund 6141.66

 

Bond Fund

 

Water Prin. 21390.00

Water Interest 3709.44

Sewer Principal 10000.00

Sewer Interest 5070.00

Fees 75.00

 

Total Bond Fund 40244.44

 

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS

460264.97

 

