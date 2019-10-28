NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
KEI BUILDING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Certificate of Organization
ofKEI Building, L.L.C. has been
amended and restated. The desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 411 West 39th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent and office of the lim-
ited liability company is Koley Jes-
sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd
Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68124. The Amended and
Restated Certificate of Organiza-
tion was filed with the Nebraska
Secretary of State on October 17,
2019.
NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
KEARNEY EYE INSTITUTE,
P.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Incorporation of
Kearney Eye Institute, P.C. have
been amended and restated in their
entirety as follows:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation as Kearney Eye Insti-
tute, P.C.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue as 100,000 shares,
having a par value of $1.00.
Article 4 states the Registered
Office of the Corporation as 1125
South 103rd Street, Suite 800,
Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the
Registered Agent as Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O.
Article 5 states the office location
as 411 West 39th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845.
Article 6 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 7 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 8 states the provisions re-
lating to the director liability.
Article 9 states that all sharehold-
ers of the Corporation must be li-
censed by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Health and Human Ser-
vices to practice medicine in the
State of Nebraska.
The Amended and Restated Arti-
cles of Incorporation were filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
October 17, 2019.
NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
KEARNEY EYE SURGICAL
CENTER, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Incorporation of
Kearney Eye Surgical Center, Inc.
have been amended and restated
in their entirety as follows:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation as Kearney Eye Surgi-
cal Center, Inc.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue as 10,000 shares,
having a par value of $1.00.
Article 4 states the Registered
Office of the Corporation as 1125
South 103rd Street, Suite 800,
Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the
Registered Agent as Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O.
Article 5 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 6 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 7 states the provisions re-
lating to the director liability.
Article 8 states the shareholders
shall not have a preemptive right to
acquire the unissued shares of the
Corporation.
The Amended and Restated Arti-
cles of Incorporation were filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
October 17, 2019.
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 19-162
SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,
PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF
HAROLD F. BURKEY,
DECEASED
Plaintiff,
ROGER D. BURKEY,
PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF
CHARLOTTE L. BURKEY,
DECEASED, AND ALL
PERSONS HAVING OR
CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN
THE S1/2 OF THE NW1/4
AND THE N1/2 OF THE
NW1/4 OF SECTION 29,
TOWNSHIP 10 NORTH,
RANGE 18 WEST OF THE
6TH P.M.,
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA,
REAL NAMES UNKNOWN,
Defendants.
TO: ALL PARTIES TO THIS AC-
TION AND YOUR RESPECTIVE
ATTORNEYS OF RECORD, IF
ANY:
You are hereby notified that the
Motion for Default Judgment and
the Judgment on the Joint Stipula-
tion filed in the above-captioned
case by Plaintiff will be heard in the
District Court in and for Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located in the
Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512
Central Avenue, in Kearney, Ne-
braska, before the Honorable John
H. Marsh, District Judge, on the
21st day of November, 2019 at
10:00 a.m.
GOVERN YOURSELVES AC-
CORDINGLY.
SUSANNE M. GUTHRIE,
Personal Representative of the
Estate of Harold F.
Burkey, Deceased, Plaintiff,
By: Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys for the
Personal Representative
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
LAW OFFICE OF
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
P.C., L.L.O.
3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Tel. (402) 292-7700
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the East Door of
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day
of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-
ock A.M.:
The Following Described Real
Property in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska: The North Half of Lot 31,
Northwest Quarter School Sec-
tion Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Except However the West 137.0
Feet of the North Half of Said Lot
31 and Also Except However the
South 70.0 Feet of the North Half
Except the West 137.0 Feet of
Said North Half of Lot 31, more
commonly known as: 3418 Avenue
E, Kearney, NE 68847.
The property is being sold "as is"
and subject to any unpaid real es-
tate taxes, assessments and any
lien or interest superior in right
which may affect the subject prop-
erty. The highest bidder will deposit
$500.00 in cash or certified funds
with the Trustee at the time of the
sale, which shall be non-refund-
able, and the remaining amount
due must be paid by certified funds
to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the
day of the sale; except this require-
ment is waived when the highest
bidder is the current Beneficiary.
The successful bidder shall be re-
sponsible for applicable transfer
fees or taxes including the docu-
mentary stamp tax.
DATED 7th day of October, 2019.
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
Substitute Trustee (16591)
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
of
Cellular Damage Control, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Cellu-
lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has filed to change from a domes-
tic LLC to a professional LLC. Cel-
lular Damage Control LLC's desig-
nated office is at 3810 Ave G, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Theresa Buddecke,
3810 Ave G, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
Cellular Damage Control, LLC.
NOTICE
The November business meeting
of the Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District is scheduled for
November 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at
the District Headquarters in Hol-
drege, NE. A current agenda is
available at the office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at District Headquar-
ters, 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE
or online at www.cnppid.com.
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, November 4, 2019, at
5:30 p.m., to transact business of
the Buffalo County Extension Of-
fice.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Brent Plugge
Extension Educator
NOTICE
Village of Pleasanton
October 2018-September 2019
Receipts & Disbursements
RECEIPTS
General Fund
Local sales tax option 14110.97
County Treasurer 52343.70
Public Power Lease 40072.36
Sanitation Fees 30769.55
Miscellaneous Fees 2310.57
Zone Permits 260.00
Occupation Tax 555.00
School/Liquor License Fees
510.00
Interest Income 2157.11
PCC Rent 2350.00
PCC Donation 68.00
Dog License 291.75
Dividend 2243.16
Insurance 15264.28
Total General Fund 163306.45
Street Fund
State Highway Allocation
52045.32
County Treasurer-M-V Tax
9939.15
Highway Incentive (Supt. Fee)
600.00
County Treasurer/Road Fund
.26
Transfer/State Matching
30000.00
Interest Income 968.42
Total Street Fund 93553.15
Water Fund
Water/Usage Fees 82094.51
Sales Tax 5881.77
Local Sales Tax 486.86
Utility Water Deposit 1950.00
Water Hookup 475.00
Repairs -30.45
Rent 16880.40
Interest Income 3837.24
Total Water Fund 111575.33
Sewer Fund
Usage 33759.92
Interest Income 445.91
Total Sewer Fund 34205.83
Cemetery Fund
Perpetual Care/Lot Purchase
1300.00
Perp. Care/Memorial 700.00
Perpetual Care Interest
478.65
Operating/Lot Purchase
1100.00
Operating/Fees 125.00
Operating/Interest 103.05
Operating/Village 748.90
Total Cemetery Fund 4555.60
Bond Fund
County Treasurer 17743.41
Water Transfer 32488.18
Sewer Transfer 5000.00
Total Bond Fund 55231.59
TOTAL RECEIPTS 462427.95
DISBURSEMENTS
General Fund
Personal Service 19879.91
PS Employer 6986.62
Dog License- State 97%
65.88
Electricity 3583.30
Natural Gas 885.73
Dues 1422.00
License 520.00
Sanitation/Village 1088.00
Park 2291.25
Insurance 645.00
Additional Compensation
1200.00
Publication 1011.18
Supplies Operating 367.79
Supplies Office 2348.33
Refund 150.00
Legal 2814.20
Conference & Education
393.00
Audit/Budget 2575.00
Floodplain Admin. Service
180.00
Sanitation/Contract 24244.75
Travel/Lodging 817.78
Recycling 25.00
Messaging System 33.07
Transfer 30000.00
Cemetery Transfer 200.00
Park Playground Equipment
4208.48
Buffalo County Sheriff
1767.48
PCC Bldg. & Equip 34240.19
PCC - Opr. Supplies & Misc
396.66
Sidewalk & drainage 2660.00
Depot 1159.84
Website 225.00
Total General Fund 149566.08
Street Fund
Personal Service 23804.30
Additional Compensation
1200.00
Electricity 8868.02
Repair Street 90.93
Repairs Equipment 1865.33
Supplies 381.09
Gas/Oil 4974.11
Sand/Gravel 7433.52
Spray 90.00
Misc/building repair 33587.69
Equipment 8048.22
Superintendent Fee 520.70
Total Street Fund 90863.91
Water Fund
Personal Serv. 20881.24
Additional Compensation
400.00
Electricity 7370.41
Telephone 1789.68
Fees/Dues 2092.41
Lab Fees/Tests 2550.23
State Sales Tax 6010.25
Refund Water Deposit
150.00
Repair & Maintenance
6848.32
Supplies 4201.56
One Call Service 37.99
Equipment 5205.33
Transfers 32488.18
Water Meter Interest Payment
1666.56
Water Meter Principal
9610.00
New Well Principal 9306.54
New Well Admn Fee 1966.81
New Well Interest NDEQ 3933.62
Total Water Fund 116509.13
Sewer Fund
Personal Service 20766.61
Additional Compensation
400.00
Electricity 1079.42
Repairs 11503.26
Supplies 271.94
Sewer Improv. Prog. 9965.50
Loan Payment Principle
7423.82
Loan Fee 132.30
Loan Interest 396.90
Transfer 5000.00
Total Sewer Fund 56939.75
Cemetery Fund
Personal Service 4239.18
Supplies 49.91
Gas/Oil 180.69
Equipment 13.16
Repairs 1658.72
Total Cemetery Fund 6141.66
Bond Fund
Water Prin. 21390.00
Water Interest 3709.44
Sewer Principal 10000.00
Sewer Interest 5070.00
Fees 75.00
Total Bond Fund 40244.44
TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS
460264.97
