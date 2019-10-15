 

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at

9:00 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. Chair-

man McMullen called the meeting

to order and led those present in

the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-

lowing Board members responded

to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan

Klein, Myron Kouba, Sherry Mor-

row, Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. Absent: Ronald Loef-

felholz. A copy of the acknowl-

edgment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the Septem-

ber 24, 2019 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to ratify the following

September 27, 2019 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance &/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-

ROLL 249,270.03; AMERICAN

FAMILY LIFE I 1,088.21; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS AMERITAS R

41,701.47; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER I 101,796.00; FIRST

CONCORD BENEFITS E 3,792.40;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

84,013.58; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 106.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,265.99; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 643.62; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND

FUNDING E 124.97; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL

LIFE E 3,062.69; STATE OF NE T

13,480.29; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 767.02

ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL

51,696.70; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I 1,075.28; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS R 7,975.66;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

2,634.00; FIRST CONCORD BENE-

FITS E 484.71; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 15,642.51; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 144.41; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 104.34; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL

LIFE E 784.58; STATE OF NE T

2,298.02; VISION SERVICE PLAN E

189.08

WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL

4,742.79; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 746.30; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST

CONCORD BENEFITS E 30.00;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL

LIFE I 3.83; PRINCIPAL LIFE

INSURANCE E 30.50; STATE OF

NE T 236.79

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to amend the Levy Allo-

cation with the following adjust-

ments made to Resolution

2019-30. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-30

AMENDED

 

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BUF-

FALO COUNTY BOARD OF COM-

MISSIONERS, with a full Board (or

quorum) present, that the amounts

set forth in the Fiscal Year Budget

for Buffalo County, commencing

July 1, 2019 and ending June 30,

2020, and appropriated for the fol-

lowing political subdivisions,

hereby are approved for final levy

allocation, to-wit:

POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS;

PERSONAL AND REAL PROP-

ERTY TAX REQUEST; TAX RE-

QUEST SUBJECT TO LEVY

LIMIT; CALCULATED LEVY SUB-

JECT TO LEVY LIMIT; TOTAL

LEVY

FIRE DISTRICTS

SUBURBAN #1 449,762.36

383,786.11 0.028217 0.033068

GIBBON #2 51,663.00 51,663.00

0.011173 0.011173

SHELTON #3 - Figured by Hall

County

PLEASANTON #4 - Outside levy

allocation

RAVENNA #5 30,791.46

17,790.00 0.003200 0.005539

MILLER #6 35,221.53 35,221.53

0.012844 0.012844

ELM CREEK #7 97,700.00

45,700.00 0.010465 0.022373

AMHERST #8 62,446.67

21,446.67 0.014196 0.041334

AGRICULTURAL

ASSOCIATION

1,096,500.00 1,096,500.00

0.017121 0.017121

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer September 2019

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba and McMullen.

Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the

District Court September 2019 Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Morrow, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to approve the early claim

submitted by the County Clerk as

listed below. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

ROAD FUND: STATE OF NE-

MOTOR FUELS FUEL TAX

$4,070.00

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

2019 NIRMA Dividend check for

$37,903.00 was deposited with the

Buffalo County Treasurer. Chair-

man McMullen called on each

Board member present for commit-

tee reports and recommendations.

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to award the bid for the

2019 Flood Repairs, Bid Package A

to Wilke Contracting for Structure

No. C001004915-Poole Road and

No. C001021120-Cessna Road for

$316,149.45. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to award the bid for the 2019

Flood Repairs, Bid Package B to

Wilke Contracting for Structure No.

M205515305P-Pine Road for

$163,686.00. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak was present for the fol-

lowing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for a

partial vacation of a plat. Trenton

Snow on behalf of Barbara Herter

and Wayne and Kristine Keller filed

an application for a partial vacation

of property described as part of Lot

1, Linger's Subdivision, a Subdivi-

sion being part of Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 13, West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Trenton

Snow was present to review the

application and answer questions.

No one else addressed the Board

and Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:19 A.M. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Reiter to

approve the Vacation of Plat with

the following Resolution 2019-40.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Klein,

Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow

and McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-40

 

WHEREAS, Surveyor Trenton

Snow on behalf of Barbara Herter,

Wayne and Kristine Keller, husband

and wife, owners of:

A tract of land being part of Lot

One (1), Linger's Subdivision, said

tract being part of Government

Lots Four (4) and Five (5) in Section

Thirty-one (31), Township Nine (9),

Range Thirteen (13) West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as follows: Beginn-

ing at the Northwest corner of Gov-

ernment Lot 4 also being the North-

west corner of Lot 1, Linger's Sub-

division in said Section 31 and as-

suming the north line of Govern-

ment Lots 4 and 5 as bearing

S89°20'E and all bearings con-

tained herein are relative thereto;

thence S 89°20' E on the aforesaid

north line a distance 1513.0 feet

thence S 47°10' W a distance of

230.12 feet; thence S 55°00' W a

distance of 282.43 feet; thence N

88°14' W a distance of 298.70 feet;

thence S 66°05'31" W a distance of

542.95 feet; thence S 83°57'36" W

a distance of 194.26 feet; thence S

53°44'27" W a distance 134.19 feet

to a point on the west line of said

Government Lot 4; thence N

01°27'28" W on the aforesaid west

line a distance of 646.90 feet to the

place of beginning.

Have filed to vacate part of this

subdivision with the Buffalo County

Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,

and

WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019,

this Board conducted a public

hearing considering this request

and finds:

1. The described property is situ-

ated in the Agricultural-(AG) Zoning

District of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

2. The proposed vacation, as re-

flected in the above legal, fulfills

Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-

lution requirements for vacation of

subdivided land as specifically al-

lowed under Section 3.21 together

with other provisions applicable

thereto.

3. On September 19, 2019, the

Buffalo County Planning and Zon-

ing Commission recommended ap-

proval of the proposed vacation on

a 7-0 vote.

4. No public utilities occupy the

land sought to be vacated.

5. The proposed vacation of the

described property should be ap-

proved to the extent reflected by

the above legal description.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that the proposed vaca-

tion of this subdivision is approved.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow

on behalf of Barbara Herter, Wayne

and Kristine Keller for property de-

scribed as tract of land being part

of Gov't Lots 4 & 5, in Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 13 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, to be

known as Lots 1 and 2, Herter Ac-

res Administrative Subdivision.

Trenton Snow reviewed the appli-

cation and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:21 A.M.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Administra-

tive Subdivision with the following

Resolution 2019-41. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-41

 

WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-

censed surveyor, on behalf of Bar-

bara Herter and Wayne and Kristine

Keller hereinafter referred to as

"applicant" have filed for an Admin-

istrative Subdivision to be known

as "HERTER ACRES, AN ADMIN-

ISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" with the

Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning

Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now finds:

1. The proposed "HERTER AC-

RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-

DIVISION" is in the Agricultural

(AG) Zoning District for Buffalo

County, Nebraska and the size of

the parcels of real estate owned by

the subdividing entity after subdi-

viding complies with the minimum

lot size of this zoning district.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. 39th Road is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

north. The width of this road after

dedication complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"HERTER ACRES, AN ADMINIS-

TRATIVE SUBDIVISION", an ad-

ministrative subdivision being part

of Government Lots 4 and 5 of

Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 13 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly

made out, acknowledged and certi-

fied, is hereby approved, accepted,

ratified, and authorized to be filed

and recorded in the Office of the

Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a Vacation of a

Plat. Trenton Snow on behalf of

Warren and Roberta Solomon filed

an application for the vacation of

property described as Lot 1, Solo-

mon Acres Subdivision, an Admin-

istrative Subdivision being part of

the Northwest Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 2,

Township 9 North, Range 15, West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Trenton

Snow was present to review the

application and answer questions.

No one else addressed the Board

and Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:23 A.M. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Kouba to

approve the Vacation of Plat with

the following Resolution 2019-42.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Klein,

Kouba, Higgins, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-42

 

WHEREAS, Surveyor Trenton

Snow on behalf of Warren and Ro-

berta Solomon, owners of:

Lot One (1), Solomon Acres Ad-

ministrative Subdivision, an admin-

istrative subdivision being part of

the Northwest Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter in Section Two

(2), Township Nine (9) North, Range

Fifteen (15) West of the Sixth Prin-

cipal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, being hereinafter referred

to as the "described property".

Have filed to vacate this lot with

the Buffalo County Clerk and/or

Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019,

this Board conducted a public

hearing considering this request

and finds:

6. The described property is situ-

ated in the Agriculture (AG) Zoning

District of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

7. The proposed vacation, of the

entire administrative subdivision,

fulfills Buffalo County's Subdivision

Resolution requirements for vaca-

tion of administrative subdivisions

as specifically allowed under Sec-

tion 3.21 together with other provi-

sions applicable thereto.

8. No public utilities occupy the

land sought to be vacated.

9. The proposed vacation of the

described property should be ap-

proved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that the proposed vaca-

tion of this subdivision is approved.

RESOLVED FURTHER, that a

copy of this Resolution, when it is

filed with the Buffalo County Regis-

ter of Deeds against the above

named legal description, shall

cause the vacation of previously

subdivided land.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow

on behalf of Warren and Roberta

Solomon for property described as

tract of land being part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 2, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, to be known as Lots 1

and 2, Solomon Acres Second, an

Administrative Subdivision. Trenton

Snow reviewed the application and

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:25 A.M. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Higgins to

approve the Administrative Subdi-

vision with the following Resolution

2019-43. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2019-43

 

WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-

censed surveyor, on behalf of War-

ren and Roberta Solomon herein-

after referred to as "applicant" have

filed for an Administrative Subdivi-

sion to be known as "SOLOMON

ACRES SECOND, AN ADMINIS-

TRATIVE SUBDIVISION" with the

Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning

Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now finds:

1. The proposed "SOLOMON

ACRES SECOND, AN ADMINIS-

TRATIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the

Agricultural (AG) Zoning District for

Buffalo County, Nebraska and the

size of the parcels of real estate

owned by the subdividing entity af-

ter subdividing complies with the

minimum lot size of this zoning dis-

trict.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. 108th Rd is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

North. The width of this road after

dedication complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"SOLOMON ACRES SECOND, AN

ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION",

an administrative subdivision being

part of the Northwest Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 2,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, duly made out, acknowl-

edged and certified, is hereby ap-

proved, accepted, ratified, and au-

thorized to be filed and recorded in

the Office of the Register of Deeds,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing to consider recom-

mendation of the amendments for

Buffalo County Zoning Regulations

previously adopted by Buffalo

County. The hearing is for public

comments to consider recommen-

dation of amendments related to

Solar Energy to be adopted by Buf-

falo County. Deputy County Attor-

ney Hoffmeister reviewed the

changes and Joe Johnson was

present to address the Board.

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:56 A.M. Moved by

Higgins and seconded by Morrow

to table the decision for the

amendments to the Solar Energy

regulations until the November 12,

2019 meeting. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing to consider recom-

mendation of the amendments for

Buffalo County Zoning Regulations

previously adopted by Buffalo

County. Items to be changed are

the language for Section 6.4 #4 and

#10 for Animal Unit Equivalents.

Zoning Administrator Wozniak re-

viewed the changes and no one

else addressed the Board. Chair-

man McMullen closed the hearing

at 10:00 A.M. Moved by Morrow

and seconded by Higgins to ap-

prove the amendments to the Zon-

ing Regulations with the following

Resolution 2019-44. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-44

 

WHEREAS, on September 19,

2019, the Buffalo County Planning

and Zoning Commission held a

public hearing concerning amend-

ments to Buffalo County's Zoning

Regulations concerning Animal

Units Equivalents, and

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against such proposed

amendments, and

WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019

this Board conducted a public

hearing concerning a proposed

amendment to Buffalo County's

Zoning Regulations and no parties

appeared to oppose such pro-

posed amendments,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

amendment is adopted with

amending language as generally

shown below with deletion of the

current regulation reflected by

strike through and underlining indi-

cating new language:

Animal Units Equivalents:

1. (1.0 x ____ number of head)

Slaughter and Feeder Cattle

2. (1.2 x ____ number of head) Cow/Calf Pairs

3. (1.4 x ____ number of head) Mature Dairy Cattle

4. (2.0 x ____ number of head) Swine, 55lbs. and over

5. (0.04x ____ number of head) Weaned Pigs, less than 55lbs.

6. (0.1 x ____ number of head) Sheep

7. (2.0 x ____ number of head) Horses

8. (0.01x ____ number of head) Chickens

9. (0.02x ____ number of head) Turkeys

10. (0.2 x ____ number of head) Ducks

Add the Zoning Regulation sec-

tion below to read as follows for

amending Section 6.4:

Animal Units Equivalents:

4. (.40-x ______ number of head)

Swine, 55lbs. and over

10. (.02-x ______number of head)

Ducks

Executive Director for Community

Services Fund of Nebraska, Me-

lissa Filipi provided information

about the agency and asked for

support to conduct a worksite

fundraising campaign. Community

Services Fund of Nebraska is a

nonprofit organization that includes

local agencies in Buffalo County

and other non profit state agencies.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to authorize County

Clerk Giffin to disperse the Com-

munity Services Fund of Nebraska

information to the Buffalo County

employees for optional payroll de-

duction opportunities. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,

Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Nikki Erickson, Executive Director

of United Way of the Kearney Area

presented the annual Soaring

United Campaign to the Board.

Optional payroll deduction oppor-

tunities will be distributed again to

the Buffalo County employees.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to recess the regular meeting

of the Board of Commissioners at

10:16 A.M. and reconvene as a

Board of Equalization. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. Deputy County

Treasurer Brenda Rohrich was

present.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the final levies

for the various political subdivisions

as provided by the Buffalo County

Clerk with the following Resolution

2019-45. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-45

PROPERTY TAX RATES

2019-2020

COUNTY FUNDS LEVY

GENERAL 0.304838

BOND 0.027106

VETERAN'S AID 0.000140

TOTAL 0.332084

BUFFALO COUNTY

AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY

GENERAL 0.007008 SINKING

0.010114

FIRE DISTRICTS; GENERAL;

SINKING; BOND

SUBURBAN #1 0.020350

0.007867 0.004851

GIBBON #2 0.011173

SHELTON #3 Set By Hall County

PLEASANTON #4 0.062358

RAVENNA #5 0.003200 0.002339

MILLER #6 0.010575

ELM CREEK #7 0.010465

0.011908

AMHERST #8 0.014196 0.027138

SID #3 GENERAL 0.225337

CITY/VILLAGE GENERAL

BOND PARKING CRA

AMHERST 0.279155

ELM CREEK 0.308049 0.066759

GIBBON 0.349998 0.145000

KEARNEY 0.137734 0.011136

0.110690 0.005137

MILLER 0.474898

PLEASANTON 0.229419

0.085253

RAVENNA 0.320000

RIVERDALE 0.072408

SHELTON 0.499946 0.168705

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

DISTRICT NO. GENERAL BOND

K-8 or 2009 9-12 or 2013 CAPITAL SP BLDG

GIBBON 2 1.010101 0.158052

0.013310

KEARNEY 7 1.002130 0.082196

0.115305 0.020371

ELM CREEK 9 0.948274

0.140557 0.024455

SHELTON 19 1.023530 0.026533

0.021948 0.024135

RAVENNA 69 0.685502 0.015809 0.034368

PLEASANTON R105 0.636287

0.157073

AMHERST 119 0.602878

0.052389 0.0545910.057905

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Sidwell for Evangelical Lu-

theran Good Samaritan Society

Home Health of Central Nebraska

for (2) 2011 Chevrolet Impalas, (3)

2014 Ford Fusions, (1) 2012 Ford

Fusion SE, (4) 2012 Chevrolet Mali-

bus and (4) 2010 Ford Fusions.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the Motor Ve-

hicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for Crossroads

International Student Ministries for

a 2006 Ford Econoline. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Reiter,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Sidwell for The Evangelical Lu-

theran Good Samaritan Society

Prairie View Gardens for a 2010

Ford Cutaway Van. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 10:21 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present to address the Board.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to enter into Executive

session at 10:22 A.M. to discuss

contract negotiations. In addition to

the Board members responding to

roll call, County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to move out of Executive

Session at 10:28 A.M. and resume

the open meeting. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

At 10:29 A.M., Chairman

McMullen asked if there was anyth-

ing else to come before the Board

before he declared the meeting ad-

journed following the quarterly jail

inspection until the regular meeting

on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

