TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. Chair-
man McMullen called the meeting
to order and led those present in
the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-
lowing Board members responded
to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan
Klein, Myron Kouba, Sherry Mor-
row, Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. Absent: Ronald Loef-
felholz. A copy of the acknowl-
edgment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to approve the Septem-
ber 24, 2019 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to ratify the following
September 27, 2019 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance &/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-
ROLL 249,270.03; AMERICAN
FAMILY LIFE I 1,088.21; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS R
41,701.47; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER I 101,796.00; FIRST
CONCORD BENEFITS E 3,792.40;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
84,013.58; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 106.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,265.99; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 643.62; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND
FUNDING E 124.97; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL
LIFE E 3,062.69; STATE OF NE T
13,480.29; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 767.02
ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL
51,696.70; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I 1,075.28; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS R 7,975.66;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
2,634.00; FIRST CONCORD BENE-
FITS E 484.71; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 15,642.51; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 144.41; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 104.34; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL
LIFE E 784.58; STATE OF NE T
2,298.02; VISION SERVICE PLAN E
189.08
WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL
4,742.79; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 746.30; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST
CONCORD BENEFITS E 30.00;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL
LIFE I 3.83; PRINCIPAL LIFE
INSURANCE E 30.50; STATE OF
NE T 236.79
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to amend the Levy Allo-
cation with the following adjust-
ments made to Resolution
2019-30. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-30
AMENDED
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BUF-
FALO COUNTY BOARD OF COM-
MISSIONERS, with a full Board (or
quorum) present, that the amounts
set forth in the Fiscal Year Budget
for Buffalo County, commencing
July 1, 2019 and ending June 30,
2020, and appropriated for the fol-
lowing political subdivisions,
hereby are approved for final levy
allocation, to-wit:
POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS;
PERSONAL AND REAL PROP-
ERTY TAX REQUEST; TAX RE-
QUEST SUBJECT TO LEVY
LIMIT; CALCULATED LEVY SUB-
JECT TO LEVY LIMIT; TOTAL
LEVY
FIRE DISTRICTS
SUBURBAN #1 449,762.36
383,786.11 0.028217 0.033068
GIBBON #2 51,663.00 51,663.00
0.011173 0.011173
SHELTON #3 - Figured by Hall
County
PLEASANTON #4 - Outside levy
allocation
RAVENNA #5 30,791.46
17,790.00 0.003200 0.005539
MILLER #6 35,221.53 35,221.53
0.012844 0.012844
ELM CREEK #7 97,700.00
45,700.00 0.010465 0.022373
AMHERST #8 62,446.67
21,446.67 0.014196 0.041334
AGRICULTURAL
ASSOCIATION
1,096,500.00 1,096,500.00
0.017121 0.017121
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer September 2019
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba and McMullen.
Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the
District Court September 2019 Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Morrow, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-
felholz. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to approve the early claim
submitted by the County Clerk as
listed below. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
ROAD FUND: STATE OF NE-
MOTOR FUELS FUEL TAX
$4,070.00
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
2019 NIRMA Dividend check for
$37,903.00 was deposited with the
Buffalo County Treasurer. Chair-
man McMullen called on each
Board member present for commit-
tee reports and recommendations.
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to award the bid for the
2019 Flood Repairs, Bid Package A
to Wilke Contracting for Structure
No. C001004915-Poole Road and
No. C001021120-Cessna Road for
$316,149.45. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to award the bid for the 2019
Flood Repairs, Bid Package B to
Wilke Contracting for Structure No.
M205515305P-Pine Road for
$163,686.00. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak was present for the fol-
lowing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for a
partial vacation of a plat. Trenton
Snow on behalf of Barbara Herter
and Wayne and Kristine Keller filed
an application for a partial vacation
of property described as part of Lot
1, Linger's Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion being part of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 13, West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Trenton
Snow was present to review the
application and answer questions.
No one else addressed the Board
and Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:19 A.M. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Reiter to
approve the Vacation of Plat with
the following Resolution 2019-40.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Klein,
Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow
and McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-40
WHEREAS, Surveyor Trenton
Snow on behalf of Barbara Herter,
Wayne and Kristine Keller, husband
and wife, owners of:
A tract of land being part of Lot
One (1), Linger's Subdivision, said
tract being part of Government
Lots Four (4) and Five (5) in Section
Thirty-one (31), Township Nine (9),
Range Thirteen (13) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as follows: Beginn-
ing at the Northwest corner of Gov-
ernment Lot 4 also being the North-
west corner of Lot 1, Linger's Sub-
division in said Section 31 and as-
suming the north line of Govern-
ment Lots 4 and 5 as bearing
S89°20'E and all bearings con-
tained herein are relative thereto;
thence S 89°20' E on the aforesaid
north line a distance 1513.0 feet
thence S 47°10' W a distance of
230.12 feet; thence S 55°00' W a
distance of 282.43 feet; thence N
88°14' W a distance of 298.70 feet;
thence S 66°05'31" W a distance of
542.95 feet; thence S 83°57'36" W
a distance of 194.26 feet; thence S
53°44'27" W a distance 134.19 feet
to a point on the west line of said
Government Lot 4; thence N
01°27'28" W on the aforesaid west
line a distance of 646.90 feet to the
place of beginning.
Have filed to vacate part of this
subdivision with the Buffalo County
Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,
and
WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019,
this Board conducted a public
hearing considering this request
and finds:
1. The described property is situ-
ated in the Agricultural-(AG) Zoning
District of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
2. The proposed vacation, as re-
flected in the above legal, fulfills
Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-
lution requirements for vacation of
subdivided land as specifically al-
lowed under Section 3.21 together
with other provisions applicable
thereto.
3. On September 19, 2019, the
Buffalo County Planning and Zon-
ing Commission recommended ap-
proval of the proposed vacation on
a 7-0 vote.
4. No public utilities occupy the
land sought to be vacated.
5. The proposed vacation of the
described property should be ap-
proved to the extent reflected by
the above legal description.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that the proposed vaca-
tion of this subdivision is approved.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow
on behalf of Barbara Herter, Wayne
and Kristine Keller for property de-
scribed as tract of land being part
of Gov't Lots 4 & 5, in Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 13 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, to be
known as Lots 1 and 2, Herter Ac-
res Administrative Subdivision.
Trenton Snow reviewed the appli-
cation and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:21 A.M.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Administra-
tive Subdivision with the following
Resolution 2019-41. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-41
WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-
censed surveyor, on behalf of Bar-
bara Herter and Wayne and Kristine
Keller hereinafter referred to as
"applicant" have filed for an Admin-
istrative Subdivision to be known
as "HERTER ACRES, AN ADMIN-
ISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" with the
Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning
Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now finds:
1. The proposed "HERTER AC-
RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-
DIVISION" is in the Agricultural
(AG) Zoning District for Buffalo
County, Nebraska and the size of
the parcels of real estate owned by
the subdividing entity after subdi-
viding complies with the minimum
lot size of this zoning district.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. 39th Road is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
north. The width of this road after
dedication complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"HERTER ACRES, AN ADMINIS-
TRATIVE SUBDIVISION", an ad-
ministrative subdivision being part
of Government Lots 4 and 5 of
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 13 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly
made out, acknowledged and certi-
fied, is hereby approved, accepted,
ratified, and authorized to be filed
and recorded in the Office of the
Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a Vacation of a
Plat. Trenton Snow on behalf of
Warren and Roberta Solomon filed
an application for the vacation of
property described as Lot 1, Solo-
mon Acres Subdivision, an Admin-
istrative Subdivision being part of
the Northwest Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 2,
Township 9 North, Range 15, West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Trenton
Snow was present to review the
application and answer questions.
No one else addressed the Board
and Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:23 A.M. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Kouba to
approve the Vacation of Plat with
the following Resolution 2019-42.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Klein,
Kouba, Higgins, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-42
WHEREAS, Surveyor Trenton
Snow on behalf of Warren and Ro-
berta Solomon, owners of:
Lot One (1), Solomon Acres Ad-
ministrative Subdivision, an admin-
istrative subdivision being part of
the Northwest Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter in Section Two
(2), Township Nine (9) North, Range
Fifteen (15) West of the Sixth Prin-
cipal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, being hereinafter referred
to as the "described property".
Have filed to vacate this lot with
the Buffalo County Clerk and/or
Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019,
this Board conducted a public
hearing considering this request
and finds:
6. The described property is situ-
ated in the Agriculture (AG) Zoning
District of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
7. The proposed vacation, of the
entire administrative subdivision,
fulfills Buffalo County's Subdivision
Resolution requirements for vaca-
tion of administrative subdivisions
as specifically allowed under Sec-
tion 3.21 together with other provi-
sions applicable thereto.
8. No public utilities occupy the
land sought to be vacated.
9. The proposed vacation of the
described property should be ap-
proved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that the proposed vaca-
tion of this subdivision is approved.
RESOLVED FURTHER, that a
copy of this Resolution, when it is
filed with the Buffalo County Regis-
ter of Deeds against the above
named legal description, shall
cause the vacation of previously
subdivided land.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow
on behalf of Warren and Roberta
Solomon for property described as
tract of land being part of the
Northwest Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 2, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, to be known as Lots 1
and 2, Solomon Acres Second, an
Administrative Subdivision. Trenton
Snow reviewed the application and
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:25 A.M. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Higgins to
approve the Administrative Subdi-
vision with the following Resolution
2019-43. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2019-43
WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-
censed surveyor, on behalf of War-
ren and Roberta Solomon herein-
after referred to as "applicant" have
filed for an Administrative Subdivi-
sion to be known as "SOLOMON
ACRES SECOND, AN ADMINIS-
TRATIVE SUBDIVISION" with the
Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning
Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now finds:
1. The proposed "SOLOMON
ACRES SECOND, AN ADMINIS-
TRATIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the
Agricultural (AG) Zoning District for
Buffalo County, Nebraska and the
size of the parcels of real estate
owned by the subdividing entity af-
ter subdividing complies with the
minimum lot size of this zoning dis-
trict.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. 108th Rd is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
North. The width of this road after
dedication complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"SOLOMON ACRES SECOND, AN
ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION",
an administrative subdivision being
part of the Northwest Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 2,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, duly made out, acknowl-
edged and certified, is hereby ap-
proved, accepted, ratified, and au-
thorized to be filed and recorded in
the Office of the Register of Deeds,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing to consider recom-
mendation of the amendments for
Buffalo County Zoning Regulations
previously adopted by Buffalo
County. The hearing is for public
comments to consider recommen-
dation of amendments related to
Solar Energy to be adopted by Buf-
falo County. Deputy County Attor-
ney Hoffmeister reviewed the
changes and Joe Johnson was
present to address the Board.
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:56 A.M. Moved by
Higgins and seconded by Morrow
to table the decision for the
amendments to the Solar Energy
regulations until the November 12,
2019 meeting. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing to consider recom-
mendation of the amendments for
Buffalo County Zoning Regulations
previously adopted by Buffalo
County. Items to be changed are
the language for Section 6.4 #4 and
#10 for Animal Unit Equivalents.
Zoning Administrator Wozniak re-
viewed the changes and no one
else addressed the Board. Chair-
man McMullen closed the hearing
at 10:00 A.M. Moved by Morrow
and seconded by Higgins to ap-
prove the amendments to the Zon-
ing Regulations with the following
Resolution 2019-44. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-44
WHEREAS, on September 19,
2019, the Buffalo County Planning
and Zoning Commission held a
public hearing concerning amend-
ments to Buffalo County's Zoning
Regulations concerning Animal
Units Equivalents, and
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against such proposed
amendments, and
WHEREAS, on October 8, 2019
this Board conducted a public
hearing concerning a proposed
amendment to Buffalo County's
Zoning Regulations and no parties
appeared to oppose such pro-
posed amendments,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendment is adopted with
amending language as generally
shown below with deletion of the
current regulation reflected by
strike through and underlining indi-
cating new language:
Animal Units Equivalents:
1. (1.0 x ____ number of head)
Slaughter and Feeder Cattle
2. (1.2 x ____ number of head) Cow/Calf Pairs
3. (1.4 x ____ number of head) Mature Dairy Cattle
4. (2.0 x ____ number of head) Swine, 55lbs. and over
5. (0.04x ____ number of head) Weaned Pigs, less than 55lbs.
6. (0.1 x ____ number of head) Sheep
7. (2.0 x ____ number of head) Horses
8. (0.01x ____ number of head) Chickens
9. (0.02x ____ number of head) Turkeys
10. (0.2 x ____ number of head) Ducks
Add the Zoning Regulation sec-
tion below to read as follows for
amending Section 6.4:
Animal Units Equivalents:
4. (.40-x ______ number of head)
Swine, 55lbs. and over
10. (.02-x ______number of head)
Ducks
Executive Director for Community
Services Fund of Nebraska, Me-
lissa Filipi provided information
about the agency and asked for
support to conduct a worksite
fundraising campaign. Community
Services Fund of Nebraska is a
nonprofit organization that includes
local agencies in Buffalo County
and other non profit state agencies.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to authorize County
Clerk Giffin to disperse the Com-
munity Services Fund of Nebraska
information to the Buffalo County
employees for optional payroll de-
duction opportunities. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,
Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Nikki Erickson, Executive Director
of United Way of the Kearney Area
presented the annual Soaring
United Campaign to the Board.
Optional payroll deduction oppor-
tunities will be distributed again to
the Buffalo County employees.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to recess the regular meeting
of the Board of Commissioners at
10:16 A.M. and reconvene as a
Board of Equalization. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. Deputy County
Treasurer Brenda Rohrich was
present.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the final levies
for the various political subdivisions
as provided by the Buffalo County
Clerk with the following Resolution
2019-45. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-45
PROPERTY TAX RATES
2019-2020
COUNTY FUNDS LEVY
GENERAL 0.304838
BOND 0.027106
VETERAN'S AID 0.000140
TOTAL 0.332084
BUFFALO COUNTY
AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY
GENERAL 0.007008 SINKING
0.010114
FIRE DISTRICTS; GENERAL;
SINKING; BOND
SUBURBAN #1 0.020350
0.007867 0.004851
GIBBON #2 0.011173
SHELTON #3 Set By Hall County
PLEASANTON #4 0.062358
RAVENNA #5 0.003200 0.002339
MILLER #6 0.010575
ELM CREEK #7 0.010465
0.011908
AMHERST #8 0.014196 0.027138
SID #3 GENERAL 0.225337
CITY/VILLAGE GENERAL
BOND PARKING CRA
AMHERST 0.279155
ELM CREEK 0.308049 0.066759
GIBBON 0.349998 0.145000
KEARNEY 0.137734 0.011136
0.110690 0.005137
MILLER 0.474898
PLEASANTON 0.229419
0.085253
RAVENNA 0.320000
RIVERDALE 0.072408
SHELTON 0.499946 0.168705
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
DISTRICT NO. GENERAL BOND
K-8 or 2009 9-12 or 2013 CAPITAL SP BLDG
GIBBON 2 1.010101 0.158052
0.013310
KEARNEY 7 1.002130 0.082196
0.115305 0.020371
ELM CREEK 9 0.948274
0.140557 0.024455
SHELTON 19 1.023530 0.026533
0.021948 0.024135
RAVENNA 69 0.685502 0.015809 0.034368
PLEASANTON R105 0.636287
0.157073
AMHERST 119 0.602878
0.052389 0.0545910.057905
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Sidwell for Evangelical Lu-
theran Good Samaritan Society
Home Health of Central Nebraska
for (2) 2011 Chevrolet Impalas, (3)
2014 Ford Fusions, (1) 2012 Ford
Fusion SE, (4) 2012 Chevrolet Mali-
bus and (4) 2010 Ford Fusions.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to approve the Motor Ve-
hicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for Crossroads
International Student Ministries for
a 2006 Ford Econoline. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Reiter,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Sidwell for The Evangelical Lu-
theran Good Samaritan Society
Prairie View Gardens for a 2010
Ford Cutaway Van. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 10:21 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present to address the Board.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to enter into Executive
session at 10:22 A.M. to discuss
contract negotiations. In addition to
the Board members responding to
roll call, County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to move out of Executive
Session at 10:28 A.M. and resume
the open meeting. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
At 10:29 A.M., Chairman
McMullen asked if there was anyth-
ing else to come before the Board
before he declared the meeting ad-
journed following the quarterly jail
inspection until the regular meeting
on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
