 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$11,745.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Jon Perkins, Dayshia

Spurlock, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names unknown, and anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to the following described

property:

$11,745.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on September 25, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on November

20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the

Honorable John Marsh, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Thursday, October 25, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ O10,17,24,31

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$16,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Cameron Kellogg,

Richard Brisky, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

$16,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on September 24, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on November

21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the

Honorable John Marsh, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Thursday, October 24, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ O10,17,24,31

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA,

Case CI 19-395,

BOARDWALK INVESTORS,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERT E. SHAW,

TIMOTHY J. AITKEN,

JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;

and all other persons/entities

UNKNOWN claiming any right,

interest or title in the real estate

described herein,

To: Robert E. Shaw, John Doe

and Mary Doe; and all other per-

sons/entities UNKNOWN having or

claiming any right, interest or title in

The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),

Block Two (2), Smith's Addition to

Ravenna, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

You have been sued by Board-

walk Investors. The object of the

plaintiff's Complaint is to foreclose

on Tax Sale Certificate No. 16073

for the delinquent taxes on the real

estate described above. The taxes

due under the certificate are for the

2014 thru 2015 taxes plus interest

at the rate of 14% per annum. The

Complaint asks the court to find

that the taxes are a lien against the

real estate, as provided by law, and

that upon establishment of such

lien, the real estate, which may re-

main unredeemed, be sold at pub-

lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-

tered, together with interest and

costs, including attorney's fees as

provided for and by Nebraska Re-

vised Statute §77-1909, as

amended, and that the defendants

be forever barred of all claims

upon, interest in, right or title to,

lien upon or equity of redemption in

the real estate upon confirmation of

the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an

appropriate written response must

be filed with the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512

Central Ave, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, within 30 days of the last

publication of this notice. If you fail

to respond, the court may enter a

judgment for the relief demanded in

the Complaint.

BOARDWALK INVESTORS,

Deana K. Walocha, #21652

405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100

Omaha, Nebraska 68154

(402 399-9049, ex. 103

Attorney for the Plaintiff

ZNEZ O17,24,31

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA GRAPE AND

WINERY BOARD MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Grape and Winery Board

will hold a meeting on November

18th at 5:00 p.m. at Chances R

Restaurant, 124 West 5th Street,

York, Nebraska. The purpose of the

meeting is to discuss issues relat-

ing to Nebraska's grape and wine

industry. An agenda is available for

public inspection in the offices of

the Nebraska Department of Agri-

culture during normal business

hours.

ZNEZ O31,t1

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Hinrichs Labs LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office

at3407 H Ave., Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which an

incorporated company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, to the same extent as natu-

ral persons might or could do. The

incorporated company was formed

on the 6th day of August, 2019,

and will continue perpetually. Its af-

fairs shall be conducted by the

Members pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Hinrichs Labs LLC

Organizer:

Spencer J. Hinrichs

3407 H Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,

P.C., L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ O31,N7,14

<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Monday, November 4th at 10 a.m.

Central Time at 201 Garlick Ave., at

the Curtis Community Center in

Curtis, Neb. An agenda for the

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the offices of the agency’s mem-

bers, which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org :

1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.

Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD, 220

Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD, 30

John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South

Dewey Street, Second Floor, North

Platte, NE

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation, by con-

tacting NCORPE at the address or

by phone at 308-534-6752.

Terry Martin, Chairman

ZNEZ O31,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

A special meeting of the Board of

Directors of Nebraska Public

Power District will be held Thurs-

day, November 7, 2019, beginning

at 10:00 a.m. at NPPD's General

Office, 1414 15th Street, Colum-

bus, Nebraska. The purpose of the

meeting is to conduct a rate review

hearing to consider issues raised

regarding the 2020 Wholesale Gen-

eral Firm Power Service (GFPS)

rate proposal. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection

during business hours at the office

of the Assistant Secretary to the

Board of Directors at the Columbus

General Office, 1414 15thStreet,

Columbus, Nebraska.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

ZNEZ O31,t1

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

Elevate Counseling and

Consulting, LLC

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Elevate

Counseling and Consulting, LLC.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The mailing address of the

initial agent for service is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Rosalind Shel-

don.

Article IV. Professional Service:

The Company, its members, man-

agers, professional employees, and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render coun-

seling and mental health services in

the State of Nebraska.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 24th day of October,

2019.

Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer

ZNEZ O31,N7,14

