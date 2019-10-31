NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$11,745.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Jon Perkins, Dayshia
Spurlock, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names unknown, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to the following described
property:
$11,745.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on September 25, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on November
20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the
Honorable John Marsh, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Thursday, October 25, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ O10,17,24,31
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$16,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Cameron Kellogg,
Richard Brisky, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$16,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on September 24, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on November
21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the
Honorable John Marsh, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Thursday, October 24, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ O10,17,24,31
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA,
Case CI 19-395,
BOARDWALK INVESTORS,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ROBERT E. SHAW,
TIMOTHY J. AITKEN,
JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;
and all other persons/entities
UNKNOWN claiming any right,
interest or title in the real estate
described herein,
To: Robert E. Shaw, John Doe
and Mary Doe; and all other per-
sons/entities UNKNOWN having or
claiming any right, interest or title in
The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),
Block Two (2), Smith's Addition to
Ravenna, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
You have been sued by Board-
walk Investors. The object of the
plaintiff's Complaint is to foreclose
on Tax Sale Certificate No. 16073
for the delinquent taxes on the real
estate described above. The taxes
due under the certificate are for the
2014 thru 2015 taxes plus interest
at the rate of 14% per annum. The
Complaint asks the court to find
that the taxes are a lien against the
real estate, as provided by law, and
that upon establishment of such
lien, the real estate, which may re-
main unredeemed, be sold at pub-
lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-
tered, together with interest and
costs, including attorney's fees as
provided for and by Nebraska Re-
vised Statute §77-1909, as
amended, and that the defendants
be forever barred of all claims
upon, interest in, right or title to,
lien upon or equity of redemption in
the real estate upon confirmation of
the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an
appropriate written response must
be filed with the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512
Central Ave, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, within 30 days of the last
publication of this notice. If you fail
to respond, the court may enter a
judgment for the relief demanded in
the Complaint.
BOARDWALK INVESTORS,
Deana K. Walocha, #21652
405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100
Omaha, Nebraska 68154
(402 399-9049, ex. 103
Attorney for the Plaintiff
ZNEZ O17,24,31
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA GRAPE AND
WINERY BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Grape and Winery Board
will hold a meeting on November
18th at 5:00 p.m. at Chances R
Restaurant, 124 West 5th Street,
York, Nebraska. The purpose of the
meeting is to discuss issues relat-
ing to Nebraska's grape and wine
industry. An agenda is available for
public inspection in the offices of
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture during normal business
hours.
ZNEZ O31,t1
<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Hinrichs Labs LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office
at3407 H Ave., Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which an
incorporated company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, to the same extent as natu-
ral persons might or could do. The
incorporated company was formed
on the 6th day of August, 2019,
and will continue perpetually. Its af-
fairs shall be conducted by the
Members pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Hinrichs Labs LLC
Organizer:
Spencer J. Hinrichs
3407 H Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,
P.C., L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
ZNEZ O31,N7,14
<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Monday, November 4th at 10 a.m.
Central Time at 201 Garlick Ave., at
the Curtis Community Center in
Curtis, Neb. An agenda for the
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the offices of the agency’s mem-
bers, which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org :
1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.
Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD, 220
Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD, 30
John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South
Dewey Street, Second Floor, North
Platte, NE
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation, by con-
tacting NCORPE at the address or
by phone at 308-534-6752.
Terry Martin, Chairman
ZNEZ O31,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
A special meeting of the Board of
Directors of Nebraska Public
Power District will be held Thurs-
day, November 7, 2019, beginning
at 10:00 a.m. at NPPD's General
Office, 1414 15th Street, Colum-
bus, Nebraska. The purpose of the
meeting is to conduct a rate review
hearing to consider issues raised
regarding the 2020 Wholesale Gen-
eral Firm Power Service (GFPS)
rate proposal. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection
during business hours at the office
of the Assistant Secretary to the
Board of Directors at the Columbus
General Office, 1414 15thStreet,
Columbus, Nebraska.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
ZNEZ O31,t1
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
Elevate Counseling and
Consulting, LLC
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Elevate
Counseling and Consulting, LLC.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The mailing address of the
initial agent for service is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Rosalind Shel-
don.
Article IV. Professional Service:
The Company, its members, man-
agers, professional employees, and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render coun-
seling and mental health services in
the State of Nebraska.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 24th day of October,
2019.
Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer
ZNEZ O31,N7,14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.