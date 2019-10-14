 

The Kearney Housing Agency will

hold a Public Hearing regarding the

Approval and Adoption of the

5-Year Agency Plan, 5-Year Capital

Fund Plan and the Policy for

Over-Income Residents. These

documents are available for review

at the Agency Office located at

2715 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska,

during regularly posted hours.

The Public Hearing will be held

on Thursday, December 19, 2019,

at 12:00 p.m., in the Kearney Hous-

ing Agency Conference Room,

2715 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.

This meeting is open to the public.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KAAPA TERRACE AG, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

KAAPA Terrace Ag, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The designated

office of the limited liability com-

pany is 906 East 25th Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The regis-

tered agent and office of the limited

liability company is Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O., 1125 S 103rd Street,

Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska

68124. The limited liability com-

pany commenced business on Oc-

tober 2, 2019.

LAW OFFICE OF

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

P.C., L.L.O.

3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Tel. (402) 292-7700

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East Door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day

of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-

ock A.M.:

The Following Described Real

Property in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska: The North Half of Lot 31,

Northwest Quarter School Sec-

tion Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Except However the West 137.0

Feet of the North Half of Said Lot

31 and Also Except However the

South 70.0 Feet of the North Half

Except the West 137.0 Feet of

Said North Half of Lot 31, more

commonly known as: 3418 Avenue

E, Kearney, NE 68847.

The property is being sold "as is"

and subject to any unpaid real es-

tate taxes, assessments and any

lien or interest superior in right

which may affect the subject prop-

erty. The highest bidder will deposit

$500.00 in cash or certified funds

with the Trustee at the time of the

sale, which shall be non-refund-

able, and the remaining amount

due must be paid by certified funds

to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the

day of the sale; except this require-

ment is waived when the highest

bidder is the current Beneficiary.

The successful bidder shall be re-

sponsible for applicable transfer

fees or taxes including the docu-

mentary stamp tax.

DATED 7th day of October, 2019.

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

Substitute Trustee (16591)

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF MAUSLEIN LAND

HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mauslein Land Holdings, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Brian R. Syming-

ton, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

Dated: October 2, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MAUSLEIN WELDING, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mauslein Welding, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Brian R. Symington, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848.

Dated: October 2, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

of

Cellular Damage Control, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Cellu-

lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has filed to change from a domes-

tic LLC to a professional LLC. Cel-

lular Damage Control LLC's desig-

nated office is at 3810 Ave G, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Theresa Buddecke,

3810 Ave G, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

Cellular Damage Control, LLC.

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Request for Qualifications

for Fiscal Agent

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Kearney Public School District

(KPS), is issuing a Request for

Qualifications ("RFQ") from quali-

fied firms/individuals to perform

Project financing consulting and

bond marketing services. The RFQ

is available at:

chrnelson@kearneycats.com

or at (308) 698-8006

All qualifications submittals must

be received electronically on or be-

fore 2:00 o'clock p.m. on October

29, 2019. Following the timely sub-

mitted documents, the submittals

will be evaluated and interviews

may be conducted, and the final

contract negotiated and awarded in

accordance with the RFQ submis-

sion materials. KPS reserves the

right to reject any and all qualifica-

tions submittals received that are

not deemed to be in the best inter-

ests of the School District. The

School District further reserves the

right to cancel or amend the RFQ

submission materials, Request for

Qualifications and Contract Docu-

ments at any time and will notify all

persons requesting proposal docu-

ments accordingly.

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Sage Prairie

Interiors

Name of Applicant: Travis Fries

Address: 1311 E 65th Street

Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 9/26/2019

General nature of business:

Finish Carpentry

Travis Fries

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE

 

Name: TechAdvise, LLC

Designated Office: 5904 R Ave,

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent and Office: Le-

galInc Corporate Services Inc, 706

N. 129th St, Suite 121, Omaha, NE

68154

General Nature of Business: The

general nature of this business is to

pursue and engage in any lawful

purpose, other than banking or

insurance, for which limited liability

companies may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

Date of Commencement: August

16, 2019

The limited liability company shall

be managed by its members.

