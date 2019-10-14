NOTICE
The Kearney Housing Agency will
hold a Public Hearing regarding the
Approval and Adoption of the
5-Year Agency Plan, 5-Year Capital
Fund Plan and the Policy for
Over-Income Residents. These
documents are available for review
at the Agency Office located at
2715 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska,
during regularly posted hours.
The Public Hearing will be held
on Thursday, December 19, 2019,
at 12:00 p.m., in the Kearney Hous-
ing Agency Conference Room,
2715 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.
This meeting is open to the public.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KAAPA TERRACE AG, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
KAAPA Terrace Ag, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The designated
office of the limited liability com-
pany is 906 East 25th Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The regis-
tered agent and office of the limited
liability company is Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O., 1125 S 103rd Street,
Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska
68124. The limited liability com-
pany commenced business on Oc-
tober 2, 2019.
LAW OFFICE OF
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
P.C., L.L.O.
3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Tel. (402) 292-7700
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the East Door of
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day
of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-
ock A.M.:
The Following Described Real
Property in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska: The North Half of Lot 31,
Northwest Quarter School Sec-
tion Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Except However the West 137.0
Feet of the North Half of Said Lot
31 and Also Except However the
South 70.0 Feet of the North Half
Except the West 137.0 Feet of
Said North Half of Lot 31, more
commonly known as: 3418 Avenue
E, Kearney, NE 68847.
The property is being sold "as is"
and subject to any unpaid real es-
tate taxes, assessments and any
lien or interest superior in right
which may affect the subject prop-
erty. The highest bidder will deposit
$500.00 in cash or certified funds
with the Trustee at the time of the
sale, which shall be non-refund-
able, and the remaining amount
due must be paid by certified funds
to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the
day of the sale; except this require-
ment is waived when the highest
bidder is the current Beneficiary.
The successful bidder shall be re-
sponsible for applicable transfer
fees or taxes including the docu-
mentary stamp tax.
DATED 7th day of October, 2019.
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
Substitute Trustee (16591)
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF MAUSLEIN LAND
HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Mauslein Land Holdings, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Brian R. Syming-
ton, whose street and mailing ad-
dress and post office box number
is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
Dated: October 2, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MAUSLEIN WELDING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Mauslein Welding, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Brian R. Symington, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848.
Dated: October 2, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
of
Cellular Damage Control, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Cellu-
lar Damage Control, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has filed to change from a domes-
tic LLC to a professional LLC. Cel-
lular Damage Control LLC's desig-
nated office is at 3810 Ave G, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Theresa Buddecke,
3810 Ave G, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
Cellular Damage Control, LLC.
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Request for Qualifications
for Fiscal Agent
Notice is hereby given that the
Kearney Public School District
(KPS), is issuing a Request for
Qualifications ("RFQ") from quali-
fied firms/individuals to perform
Project financing consulting and
bond marketing services. The RFQ
is available at:
or at (308) 698-8006
All qualifications submittals must
be received electronically on or be-
fore 2:00 o'clock p.m. on October
29, 2019. Following the timely sub-
mitted documents, the submittals
will be evaluated and interviews
may be conducted, and the final
contract negotiated and awarded in
accordance with the RFQ submis-
sion materials. KPS reserves the
right to reject any and all qualifica-
tions submittals received that are
not deemed to be in the best inter-
ests of the School District. The
School District further reserves the
right to cancel or amend the RFQ
submission materials, Request for
Qualifications and Contract Docu-
ments at any time and will notify all
persons requesting proposal docu-
ments accordingly.
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Sage Prairie
Interiors
Name of Applicant: Travis Fries
Address: 1311 E 65th Street
Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 9/26/2019
General nature of business:
Finish Carpentry
Travis Fries
Applicant or
Legal Representative
NOTICE
Name: TechAdvise, LLC
Designated Office: 5904 R Ave,
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent and Office: Le-
galInc Corporate Services Inc, 706
N. 129th St, Suite 121, Omaha, NE
68154
General Nature of Business: The
general nature of this business is to
pursue and engage in any lawful
purpose, other than banking or
insurance, for which limited liability
companies may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
Date of Commencement: August
16, 2019
The limited liability company shall
be managed by its members.
