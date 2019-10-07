 

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name: D Calvin

Name of Applicant:

Dale Burgland

Address: 2412 W. 37th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 9-1-2019

General nature of business:

E-Commerce

Dale E. Burgland

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KAAPA TERRACE AG, LLC

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

KAAPA Terrace Ag, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The designated

office of the limited liability com-

pany is 906 East 25th Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The regis-

tered agent and office of the limited

liability company is Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O., 1125 S 103rd Street,

Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska

68124. The limited liability com-

pany commenced business on Oc-

tober 2, 2019.

LAW OFFICE OF

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

P.C., L.L.O.

3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Tel. (402) 292-7700

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East Door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day

of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-

ock A.M.:

The Following Described Real

Property in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska: The North Half of Lot 31,

Northwest Quarter School Sec-

tion Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Except However the West 137.0

Feet of the North Half of Said Lot

31 and Also Except However the

South 70.0 Feet of the North Half

Except the West 137.0 Feet of

Said North Half of Lot 31, more

commonly known as: 3418 Avenue

E, Kearney, NE 68847.

The property is being sold "as is"

and subject to any unpaid real es-

tate taxes, assessments and any

lien or interest superior in right

which may affect the subject prop-

erty. The highest bidder will deposit

$500.00 in cash or certified funds

with the Trustee at the time of the

sale, which shall be non-refund-

able, and the remaining amount

due must be paid by certified funds

to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the

day of the sale; except this require-

ment is waived when the highest

bidder is the current Beneficiary.

The successful bidder shall be re-

sponsible for applicable transfer

fees or taxes including the docu-

mentary stamp tax.

DATED 7th day of October, 2019.

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

Substitute Trustee (16591)

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF MAUSLEIN LAND

HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mauslein Land Holdings, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Brian R. Syming-

ton, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

Dated: October 2, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MAUSLEIN WELDING, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mauslein Welding, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Brian R. Symington, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848.

Dated: October 2, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, October 21, 2019, at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

October 18, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile

Woodward, Trustee, to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District RR-2, Rural Residential

District (Intermediate Standards) for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the South Half of

the South Half of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (One

Half Mile North of 56th Street and

West of 46th Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile

Woodward, Trustee, for the Prelimi-

nary Plat for Woodward 46th Ave-

nue Subdivision, a subdivision be-

ing the South Half of the South Half

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 20,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

the South Half of the South Half of

the Southeast Quarter of the North-

east Quarter of Section 20, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(One Half Mile North of 56th Street

and West of 46th Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile

Woodward, Trustee, for the Final

Plat for Woodward 46th Avenue

Subdivision, a subdivision being

the South Half of the South Half of

the Southeast Quarter of the North-

east Quarter of Section 20, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as the South

Half of the South Half of the South-

east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-

ter of Section 20, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(One Half Mile North of 56th Street

and West of 46th Avenue).

4. Application submitted by

Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for

Graczyk Properties, LLC, to rezone

from District C-2, Community

Commercial District to District

C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as

Lots 1 and 2 (to be vacated), Tacha

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th

Avenue intersection).

5. Application submitted by

Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for

Graczyk Properties, LLC, for the

Preliminary Plat for Graczyk Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being Lots 1, 2 and 3, Tacha

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(to be vacated), and being part of

the South Half of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 4, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebras-

ka(Northwest of 11th Street and

30th Avenue intersection).

6. Application submitted by

Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for

Graczyk Properties, LLC, for the Fi-

nal Plat for Graczyk Addition, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing Lots 1, 2 and 3, Tacha Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (to be

vacated), and being part of the

South Half of the Southeast Quar-

ter of Section 4, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-

hwest of 11th Street and 30th Av-

enue intersection).

7. Application submitted by

Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for

Graczyk Properties, LLC for Plan-

ned District Development Plan Ap-

proval for the proposed construc-

tion of a warehouse office building

and bulk material storage building

on property to be zoned District

C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Over-

lDistrict andand described as a Lot

1, Graczyk Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (Northwest of

11th Street and 30th Avenue inter-

section).

8. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, to

rezone from District AG, Agricul-

tural District to District R-3/PD, Ur-

ban Residential Multi-Family (Med-

ium Density)/Planned Development

Overlay District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being a

part of Government Lot 3 of Sec-

tion 10, Township 8 North, Range

16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 11th

Street, West of Yanney Avenue and

East of 22nd Avenue).

9. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, for

the Preliminary Plat for Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being a part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 of Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street, West of

Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd

Avenue).

10. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for KPT&G,

LLC, for the Final Plat for Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being a part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 of Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street, West of

Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd

Avenue).

11. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for KPT&G,

LLC, for the annexation of Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being a part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 of Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street, West of

Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd

Avenue).

12. Application submitted by Bart

Thomsen for GCP II Kearney Senior

Living, LLC a/k/a KPT&G, LLC for

Planned District Development Plan

Approval for the proposed con-

struction of a senior living facility

on property to be zoned District

R-3/PD, Urban Residential Multi-

-Family (Medium Density)/Planned

Development Overlay District and

described as a Lot 1, Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street, West of

Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd

Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

 

 

Name: TechAdvise, LLC

Designated Office: 5904 R Ave,

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent and Office: Le-

galInc Corporate Services Inc, 706

N. 129th St, Suite 121, Omaha, NE

68154

General Nature of Business: The

general nature of this business is to

pursue and engage in any lawful

purpose, other than banking or

insurance, for which limited liability

companies may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

Date of Commencement: August

16, 2019

The limited liability company shall

be managed by its members.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Wrennie Joe Johnson,

dated March 30, 2016, and re-

corded on March 30, 2016, Docu-

ment No. 2016-01744 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on October

17, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public venue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The West half of the South half

of Lot 2 and the West half of Lot

3, Block 1, West Addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, commonly known as

411 W 23rd St, Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

September 9, 2019

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 222054).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

