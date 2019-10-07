NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: D Calvin
Name of Applicant:
Dale Burgland
Address: 2412 W. 37th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 9-1-2019
General nature of business:
E-Commerce
Dale E. Burgland
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ O7,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KAAPA TERRACE AG, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
KAAPA Terrace Ag, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The designated
office of the limited liability com-
pany is 906 East 25th Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The regis-
tered agent and office of the limited
liability company is Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O., 1125 S 103rd Street,
Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska
68124. The limited liability com-
pany commenced business on Oc-
tober 2, 2019.
ZNEZ O7,14,21
LAW OFFICE OF
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
P.C., L.L.O.
3906 Raynor Parkway, Suite 105
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Tel. (402) 292-7700
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the East Door of
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
Kearney, Nebraska on the 20th day
of November, 2019 at 10:00 o'cl-
ock A.M.:
The Following Described Real
Property in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska: The North Half of Lot 31,
Northwest Quarter School Sec-
tion Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Except However the West 137.0
Feet of the North Half of Said Lot
31 and Also Except However the
South 70.0 Feet of the North Half
Except the West 137.0 Feet of
Said North Half of Lot 31, more
commonly known as: 3418 Avenue
E, Kearney, NE 68847.
The property is being sold "as is"
and subject to any unpaid real es-
tate taxes, assessments and any
lien or interest superior in right
which may affect the subject prop-
erty. The highest bidder will deposit
$500.00 in cash or certified funds
with the Trustee at the time of the
sale, which shall be non-refund-
able, and the remaining amount
due must be paid by certified funds
to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the
day of the sale; except this require-
ment is waived when the highest
bidder is the current Beneficiary.
The successful bidder shall be re-
sponsible for applicable transfer
fees or taxes including the docu-
mentary stamp tax.
DATED 7th day of October, 2019.
STEFFI A. SWANSON,
Substitute Trustee (16591)
ZNEZ O7,14,21,28,N4
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF MAUSLEIN LAND
HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Mauslein Land Holdings, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Brian R. Syming-
ton, whose street and mailing ad-
dress and post office box number
is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
Dated: October 2, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ O7,14,21
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MAUSLEIN WELDING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Mauslein Welding, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Brian R. Symington, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848.
Dated: October 2, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ O7,14,21
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, October 21, 2019, at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
ZNEZ O7,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
October 18, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile
Woodward, Trustee, to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District RR-2, Rural Residential
District (Intermediate Standards) for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the South Half of
the South Half of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (One
Half Mile North of 56th Street and
West of 46th Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile
Woodward, Trustee, for the Prelimi-
nary Plat for Woodward 46th Ave-
nue Subdivision, a subdivision be-
ing the South Half of the South Half
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 20,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
the South Half of the South Half of
the Southeast Quarter of the North-
east Quarter of Section 20, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(One Half Mile North of 56th Street
and West of 46th Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Marcile
Woodward, Trustee, for the Final
Plat for Woodward 46th Avenue
Subdivision, a subdivision being
the South Half of the South Half of
the Southeast Quarter of the North-
east Quarter of Section 20, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as the South
Half of the South Half of the South-
east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-
ter of Section 20, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(One Half Mile North of 56th Street
and West of 46th Avenue).
4. Application submitted by
Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for
Graczyk Properties, LLC, to rezone
from District C-2, Community
Commercial District to District
C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as
Lots 1 and 2 (to be vacated), Tacha
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th
Avenue intersection).
5. Application submitted by
Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for
Graczyk Properties, LLC, for the
Preliminary Plat for Graczyk Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being Lots 1, 2 and 3, Tacha
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(to be vacated), and being part of
the South Half of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 4, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebras-
ka(Northwest of 11th Street and
30th Avenue intersection).
6. Application submitted by
Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for
Graczyk Properties, LLC, for the Fi-
nal Plat for Graczyk Addition, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing Lots 1, 2 and 3, Tacha Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (to be
vacated), and being part of the
South Half of the Southeast Quar-
ter of Section 4, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-
hwest of 11th Street and 30th Av-
enue intersection).
7. Application submitted by
Graczyk Lawn and Landscape for
Graczyk Properties, LLC for Plan-
ned District Development Plan Ap-
proval for the proposed construc-
tion of a warehouse office building
and bulk material storage building
on property to be zoned District
C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Over-
lDistrict andand described as a Lot
1, Graczyk Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (Northwest of
11th Street and 30th Avenue inter-
section).
8. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, to
rezone from District AG, Agricul-
tural District to District R-3/PD, Ur-
ban Residential Multi-Family (Med-
ium Density)/Planned Development
Overlay District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being a
part of Government Lot 3 of Sec-
tion 10, Township 8 North, Range
16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 11th
Street, West of Yanney Avenue and
East of 22nd Avenue).
9. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for KPT&G, LLC, for
the Preliminary Plat for Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being a part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 of Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street, West of
Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd
Avenue).
10. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for KPT&G,
LLC, for the Final Plat for Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being a part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 of Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street, West of
Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd
Avenue).
11. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for KPT&G,
LLC, for the annexation of Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being a part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 of Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street, West of
Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd
Avenue).
12. Application submitted by Bart
Thomsen for GCP II Kearney Senior
Living, LLC a/k/a KPT&G, LLC for
Planned District Development Plan
Approval for the proposed con-
struction of a senior living facility
on property to be zoned District
R-3/PD, Urban Residential Multi-
-Family (Medium Density)/Planned
Development Overlay District and
described as a Lot 1, Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street, West of
Yanney Avenue and East of 22nd
Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O7,t1
NOTICE
Name: TechAdvise, LLC
Designated Office: 5904 R Ave,
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent and Office: Le-
galInc Corporate Services Inc, 706
N. 129th St, Suite 121, Omaha, NE
68154
General Nature of Business: The
general nature of this business is to
pursue and engage in any lawful
purpose, other than banking or
insurance, for which limited liability
companies may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
Date of Commencement: August
16, 2019
The limited liability company shall
be managed by its members.
ZNEZ O7,14,21
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Wrennie Joe Johnson,
dated March 30, 2016, and re-
corded on March 30, 2016, Docu-
ment No. 2016-01744 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on October
17, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public venue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The West half of the South half
of Lot 2 and the West half of Lot
3, Block 1, West Addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, commonly known as
411 W 23rd St, Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
September 9, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 222054).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ S9,16,23,30,O7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.