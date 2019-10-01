<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

NAME: Black Diamond Salon,

L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 2000

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Melinda S. Gronewoller

6105 S Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

September 3, 2019

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its Members.

Steven R. Voigt

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF EB3J FARMS, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the in-

corporation under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of EB3J FARMS,

INC., a Nebraska corporation. The

address of the Corporation's regis-

tered office is 73465 K Rd., Hol-

drege, Nebraska 68949 and the

name of the initial registered agent

at such address shall be Brian W.

Johnson. The authorized capital

stock of the Corporation is 5,000

shares of voting common stock of

$1.00 par value each. The name

and address of the incorporator is

Jeffery T. Peetz, 444 South 10th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68508.

Jeffery T. Peetz

Endacott Peetz & Timmer

PC LLO

444 South 10th Street

Lincoln, Nebraska 68508

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

at 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chair-

man McMullen called the meeting

to order and led those present in

the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-

lowing Board members responded

to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan

Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-

felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-

iter and William McMullen. A copy

of the acknowledgment and receipt

of notice and agenda by the Board

of Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman McMullen

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the Septem-

ber 10, 2019 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to ratify the following

September 13, 2019 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-

ROLL 252,463.28; AMERICAN

FAMILY LIFE I 1,250.09; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS AMERITAS R

42,109.48; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER I 101,796.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 4,107.40; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 84,974.52; KEAR-

NEY UNITED WAY E 106.67; MAD-

ISON NATIONAL I 1,269.44; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 622.31;

MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL I

1,175.00; MIDLAND FUNDING E

120.84; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R 355.00; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL E

3,061.92; STATE OF NE T

13,638.66; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 766.83

ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL

49,116.92; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I 913.40; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS R 7,579.74;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

2,634.00; FIRST CONCORD E

484.71; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

14,752.18; MADISON NATIONAL I

144.30; MADISON NATIONAL I

96.91; NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

R 272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

342.00; PRINCIPAL E 784.48;

STATE OF NE T 2,131.12; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 189.03

WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL

4,657.90; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 30.00; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 1,494.90; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 3.62; PRINCIPAL

E 30.48; STATE OF NE T 229.62

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the August 2019

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Abstain: Kouba.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the Certificate of

Cost Allocation Plan dealing with

the countywide cost allocation plan

prepared by the Sequoia Consult-

ing Group. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the Nationwide

Annuity Contract Amendment. This

contract is part of the employee

optional Deferred Compensation

Plan and the information is on file

with the County Clerk. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

On August 27, 2019, Emergency

Manager Darrin Lewis reported on

the 2019 Central Platte Community

Wildfire Protection Plan. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Kouba to

authorize Chairman McMullen to

sign on behalf of Buffalo County

the Community Wildfire Protection

Plan. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Buffalo County Facilities Director

Steve Gaasch was present for the

following agenda items.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to award the Roof Top

Unit at the Extension Building to

Mechanical Sales Inc. for

$91,568.00. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Buffalo County Facilities Director

Steve Gaasch presented the Build-

ing and Grounds report.

County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton arrived at 9:13 A.M.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

Kearney Hub will be producing the

Kearney Area Chamber of Com-

merce 2020 Community Profile

magazine. NACO sent information

for the Maintenance Exchange/Ca-

ring for County Courthouses Con-

ference. Nebraska Department of

Transportation sent a notice of the

Nebraska State Highway Commis-

sion meeting for September 27,

2019. Chairman McMullen called

on each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak was present for the fol-

lowing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:25 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Miller and Associates on behalf of

Dennis and Rebecca Dale for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the East Half of the

Southeast Quarter (E1/2 SE1/4)

Section 19, Township 12 North,

Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as Lot 1, Trent

Acres, an Administrative Subdivi-

sion. Chad Dixon was present to

review the application and answer

questions. No one else addressed

the Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:27 A.M.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

Administrative Subdivision with the

following Resolution 2019-38.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-38

 

WHEREAS, Chad Dixon, licensed

surveyor, on behalf of Dennis and

Rebecca Dale hereinafter referred

to as "applicant" have filed for an

Administrative Subdivision to be

known as "TRENT ACRES, AN AD-

MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" with

the Buffalo County Clerk and/or

Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on September 24,

2019, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing now finds:

1. The proposed "TRENT AC-

RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-

DIVISION" is in the Agricultural

(AG) Zoning District for Buffalo

County, Nebraska and the size of

the parcels of real estate owned by

the subdividing entity after subdi-

viding complies with the minimum

lot size of this zoning district.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. Riverdale Road is a county

maintained open public road that

abuts the proposed subdivision to

the east. The width of this road af-

ter dedication complies with the

minimum width standards required

by the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"TRENT ACRES, AN ADMINIS-

TRATIVE SUBDIVISION", an ad-

ministrative subdivision being part

of the East Half of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 19, Township 12

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

duly made out, acknowledged and

certified, is hereby approved, ac-

cepted, ratified, and authorized to

be filed and recorded in the Office

of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:28 A.M. and re-

convene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell was present.

Chairman McMullen opened the

Public Hearing at 9:31 A.M. for the

Motor Vehicle tax exemption appli-

cation for Elevate Global. No one

was present to address the Board

and Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:32 A.M. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Loef-

felholz to deny the Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption for a 2014 Dodge

Journey SE based on lack of infor-

mation from Elevate Global. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:33 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Extension Educator Carol

Schwarz gave a presentation of the

Neighbor 2 Neighbor Task Force

that was created in April of 2019

and continues to reach out with

events in Buffalo County.

Nate Pearson, Network Manager

for the Buffalo County IT (Inform-

ation Technology) Department

presented his quarterly report to

the Board and introduced Paul Far-

rell as the new member of the IT

staff.

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Chairman McMullen instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted bids for

the Bridge Repair Projects

(C001004915, C00121120 and

U15305P). Bids were submitted

from the following companies: KEA

Constructors, Midwest Infrastruc-

ture Inc., Simon, Theisen Construc-

tion Inc. and Wilke Contracting

Corp. The Road Committee and

Highway Superintendent will review

the bids and come back with rec-

ommendations at the next meeting

on October 8, 2019.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign on behalf of the

County Board the Annual Certifica-

tion Program Compliance for Ne-

braska Board of Public Roads

Classification and Standards with

the following Resolution 2019-39.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-39

SIGNING OF THE

COUNTY ANNUAL

CERTIFICATION OF PROGRAM

COMPLIANCE FORM 2019

WHEREAS:

State of Nebraska

Statutes, sections 39-2115,

39-2119, 39-2120, 39-2121, and

39-2520(2), requires an annual cer-

tification of program compliance to

the Nebraska Board of Public

Roads Classifications and Stand-

ards; and

WHEREAS: State of Nebraska

Statute, section 39-2120 also re-

quires that the annual certification

of program compliance by each

county shall be signed by the

County Board Chairperson and

shall include a copy of a resolution

of the governing body of the county

authorizing the signing of the certi-

fication form.

BE IT RESOLVED: that the

County Board Chairperson of Buf-

falo County is hereby authorized to

sign the attached County Annual

Certification of Program Compli-

ance form.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the following

September 2019 vendor claims as

submitted by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

GENERAL FUND: ACCURATE

CONTROLS EQ 9,205.73; ADAMS

CO SHERIFF E 18.50; ADVANCED

CORRECTIONAL HEALTH MC

6,598.06; AGLAND ATV EQ

15,390.00; ALL MAKES AUTO

SU874.36; MANDI J AMY RE

45.00; ANDERSON FORD LIN-

COLN SU 1,100.00; REBECCA

TVRDIK ANDERSON S 1,818.75;

APPLE MARKET SU 44.60; ASK

SUPPLY SU 147.00; ATS S 610.39;

MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 2,315.75;

BAMFORD INC S 5,637.50; PHIL

BEAVERS E 20.00; SEAN BECK-

MAN R 45.00; RICHARD BEECH-

NER E 500.00; MELODIE TURNER

BELLAMY S 2,004.50; BRAD W

BIGELOW E 1,425.00; BISHOP

LAW S 2,236.50; BLACK HILLS

ENERGY U 57.86; BRAD RODG-

ERS MD MC 73.87; JONATHAN R

BRANDT S 9,603.48; CHARLES

BREWSTER S 8,365.45; D. BRAN-

DON BRINEGAR RE 13.01; BRU-

NER FRANK SCHUMACHER S

13,098.21; BSBB, LLP RT 215.00;

BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY E

490.00; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-

NEY'S OFFICE E 204.03; BUF-

FALO CO CLERK E 249.00; BUF-

FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-

NERS E 794.38; BUFFALO CO

COURT E 3,269.64; BUFFALO CO

SHERIFF E 2,579.69; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER RE 124.06; BUF-

FALO OUTDOOR POWER SU

81.06; BUILDERS WAREHOUSE

SU 103.27; DORIS BURBY E

239.75; MICHAEL D CARPER S

1,187.90; RYAN C CARSON RE

45.00; CASH WA SU 142.25; CEN-

TRAL ELECTRONICS S 797.94;

CENTRAL FIRE & SAFETY E

312.00; CENTRAL NE REPORTING

E 60.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-

SULTIN E 909.00; CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS U 464.03;

JENNIFER CHURCH RE 128.75;

CIOX HEALTH MC 168.45; CITY

OF KEARNEY U 3,211.07; CITY OF

KEARNEY AP 107,116.85; CITY OF

KEARNEY AP 60,898.10; CLAY CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 16.01;

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E

2,635.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT

COURT E 41.54; AUDREY CLINE

RT 330.00; CLIPPER PUBLISHING

A 24.09; COMFY BOWL E

1,573.26; CONSOLIDATED MAN-

AGEMENT S 24,074.87; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL E 144.25;

CONTEMPORARY OBSTETRICS

MC 264.37; COPYCAT PRINTING

SU 1,247.89; CAROLINE COTE RE

45.00; CULLIGAN SU 333.00;

CVSOAN E 60.00; DAN'S SANITA-

TION S 14.00; DAS STATE

ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE E

1,280.00; DASH MEDICAL SU

408.28; DAWSON CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE E 69.25; DAWSON PUB-

LIC POWER DISTRICT U 2,753.05;

DAMON DEEDS RE 102.08; DE-

PARTMENT OF CORRECTIONAL E

763.56; DEPT OF PATHOLOGY-ST

LOUIS UNIV MC 789.00; DEWALD

DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW FIRM S

1,845.51; DHM ELECTRICALS

190.00; DODGE CO SHERIFF E

20.44; DOWHY TOWING S 148.00;

BRANDON J. DUGAN RE 11.87;

EAKES SU 5,737.88; SHAWN

EATHERTON RE 45.00; EDUCA-

TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP

17,966.42; ELECTION SYSTEMS &

SOFTWARE SU 1,179.89; END-X

SYSTEMS EQ 730.00; ENTER-

PRISE ELECTRIC S 1,384.59; EUS-

TIS BODY S 100.00; FAMILY AD-

VOCACY NETWORK E 1,000.00;

FAMILY PRACTICE MC 640.00;

FANGMEYER ASCHWEGE &

BESSE S 2,287.25; FARMERS

COOP F 80.59; PAUL FARRELL RE

45.00; FASTENAL SU 11.79; KARI

FISK RE 45.00; FRANSSEN PROP-

ERTIES RT 500.00; FRONTIER U

10,420.55; FYE LAW S 8,056.29;

STEPHEN A GAASCH RE 30.00;

GLOBAL EQUIPMENT EQ

10,499.25; GOOD SAMARITAN

HOSPITAL MC 3,317.00; GAR-

RETT GOODWIN RE 40.60; M.

TIMM DEVELOPMENT RT 290.00;

GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC

639.16; GUARDIAN RFID SU

240.86; HALL CO DISTRICT

COURT E 10.00; HALL CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE E 227.56; HAMIL-

TON CO SHERIFF E 19.22; JAMES

M HAYS RT 210.00; ANDREW W

HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00;

HOLMES PLUMBING S 168.53;

HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &

KUHL E 2,000.00; LISA R HUERTA

RE 45.00; INTEGRATED CON-

TROLS S 260.00; INTELLICOM

COMPUTER S 406.00; JACK'S

UNIFORMS SU 785.21; JA-

COBSEN ORR LAW S 6,887.30;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY S 731.54;

JUSTICE WORKS E 398.00; KAN-

SAS STATE UNIVERSITY SU

21.25; KEARNEY AREA ANIMAL

SHELTER AP 1,250.00; KEARNEY

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 21.75;

KEARNEY HUB A 594.31; KEAR-

NEY HUB E 322.80; KEARNEY

POWERSPORTS S 857.58; KEAR-

NEY RENTAL PROS RT 590.00;

KEARNEY TOWING S 160.50;

KEITH CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

94.98; NICK KILLOUGH RE 266.92;

JEFFREY C KNAPP S 244.10;

JEAN KNEESE R 19.00; KONICA

MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

AP 2,665.08; KONICA MINOLTA

PREMIER FINANCE AP 3,637.39;

DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; LAN-

CASTER CO SHERIFF E 140.84;

LATIMER REPORTING E 46.20;

JOHN B LAWLESS S 925.00;

LAWSON PRODUCTS SU 147.20;

DR MICHAEL LAWSON E 575.00;

PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEX-

ISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS E

25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ S

1,520.50; STEPHEN G LOWE S

1,906.25; LYON FAMILY DEN-

TISTRY MC 516.00; JOHN MARSH

RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE

45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU

59.80; SHARON MAULER RE

45.00; REBECCA M. MCCRACKEN

E 124.35; ANGELA MCILNAY RE

38.28; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE

137.80; MENARDS SU 1,126.59;

MANDY M MEYER E 350.00; MI-

CROFILM IMAGING E 610.00;

MIDWEST CONNECT E 4,040.93;

MIDWEST SERVICE SU 248.69;

MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES E

262.50; MILESTONE REALTY &

MGMT RT 210.00; MIPS AP

4,126.72; MIRROR IMAGE CAR

WASH E 298.62; MONUMENT INN

& SUITES E 450.00; MSDSONLINE

E 2,611.55; JACK MUEGERL RT

330.00; JERAD MURPHY RE

22.20; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE

U 780.56; NE DEPT OF VETER-

ANS' AFFAIRS AP 50,000.00; NE

GLASS COMPANY S 59.90; NE

HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS E

279.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-

SIC E 16,433.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 1,025.52; U

26,400.75; NEBRASKALINK

HOLDINGS E 615.00; NEW WEST

SPORTS MEDICINE MC 30.95;

KRISTI NEWMAN RE 51.50;

NORTHEAST NE JUVENILE SER E

63.75; NORTHWESTERN ENERGY

U 1,020.58; NP REALTY RT

210.00; NSA/POAN CONFERENCE

E 950.00; O'BRIEN STRAATMANN

REDINGER E 1,300.00; RITA R

OLBERDING E 40.45; OVERHEAD

DOOR SU 93.50; OWENS EDUCA-

TIONAL SVCS E 122.10; PAPER

TIGER SHREDDING E 25.00; NATE

PEARSON RE 45.00; PELL RE-

PORTING E 764.12; STEVE PESEK

RT 330.00; PHELPS CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE E 46.00; QUEST DI-

AGNOSTIC MC 40.20; RAMADA

WORLDWIDE WYNDHAM E

3,363.00; RAVENNA SANITATION

S 426.00; RED WILLOW CO

SHERIFF E 18.61; REDMAN'S

SHOES EQ 110.00; REDWOOD

TOXICOLOGY LAB MC 239.27;

REGION III BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

AP 25,000.00; ILENE RICHARD-

SON R 14.00; BRENDA ROHRICH

RE 156.60; RYAN SAALFELD RE

45.00; REBECCA A SCHROEDER,

PHD E 800.00; KIRK SCOTT RE

45.00; DAVID SESNA RE 25.00;

SHREDDING SOLUTIONS E 45.00;

JEAN SIDWELL RE 176.60; TREN-

TON SNOW, LLC E 875.94; SOLID

WASTE AGENCY E 45.43; SOUTH

CENTRAL ECONOMIC DEVELOP-

MENT E 5,000.00; WENDY SPEN-

CER RE 25.00; ST. LUKE'S COUN-

TRYSIDE VILLA RT 210.00;

STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S

9,076.50; THOMAS S. STEWART S

3,072.50; STITCH 3 LLC S 196.00;

STONERIDGE APARTMENTS RT

330.00; MICHAEL J SYNEK S

1,916.61; TEK RENTALS RT

210.00; LOCKMOBILE S 33.00;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

422.58; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 412.62; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 2,638.18; THOM-

SON REUTERS-WEST E 946.00;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

501.66; THURSTON HEATING S

97.00; TURNER BODY S 689.98;

TYE & ROWLING S 8,376.43; U S

POSTMASTER E 275.00; U.S.

BANK E 11,852.71; KAMERAN

ULFERTS R 262.92; UNIVERSITY

OF NE-LINCOLN RE 5,000.00;

USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00;

VERIZON CONNECT NWF E 37.90;

VERIZON WIRELESS E 1,080.27;

VERIZON WIRELESS E 1,594.48;

VILLAGE OF AMHERST E 50.00;

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E 52.49;

VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-

LAGE UNIFORM S 73.08;

WALDINGER CORP S 1,417.14;

WALGREENS MC 82.98; WELLS

FARGO E 51.38; WELLS FARGO E

299.74; WELLS FARGO E

1,443.97; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE

SU 204.47; WILLIAMS CLEANERS

S 174.98; MELISSA L WILLIS RE

45.00; JASON WOZNIAK RE 45.00;

MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;

ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00

ROAD FUND: ALL MAKES

AUTO SU 354.94; ASK SUPPLY

SU 321.62; AUSSIE HYDRAULICS

S 1,021.02; ARNOLD MOTOR SU

1,880.07; BARCO MUNICIPAL SU

889.05; ROGER MORGAN E

131.25; BLESSING, LLC E 447.66;

BOSSELMAN ENERGY F 453.03;

BROADFOOT SAND G 11,498.50;

BUFFALO CO CLERK E 247.50

BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE

6,353.40; BUILDERS WARE-

HOUSE SU 763.99; CARQUEST

SU 924.13; CENTRAL HYDRAULIC

S 26.50; CONSTRUCTION

RENTAL E 1,448.86; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS G

17,352.32; FARM PLAN S 285.62;

FARMERS CO-OP F 296.67; FAS-

TENAL CO SU 31.89; GARRETT TI-

RES S 2,558.05; INLAND TRUCK

PARTS S 2,412.96; JACK LEDER-

MAN CO SU 129.20; K & B PARTS

SU 65.76; KEARNEY TOWING S

287.50; KELLY SUPPLY SU

1,877.20; KIMBALL MIDWEST SU

148.20; LAWSON PRODUCTS SU

1,484.12; MATHESON TRI-GAS

SU 569.98; MENARDS SU 162.74;

MID NE AGGREGATE G 28,717.84;

MIDWEST SERVICE SU 1,231.20;

NE TRUCK CENTER S 2,405.73;

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON SU

162.10; NMC, INC SU 17,452.90;

PLATTE VALLEY AUTO SU 9.37;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 509.21;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR S 5,547.90; ROADRUNNER

TIRE S 415.00; ROCKMOUNT RE-

SEARCH & ALLOYS S 2,846.18;

SAFETY KLEEN E 240.00; SAHL-

ING KENWORTH SU 772.84; SAPP

BROS PETRO SU 759.00; SMITH

CO SIDE DUMP TRAILERS EQ

3,599.58; T & F SAND G 19,276.59;

TRUCK CENTER CO S 2,997.26;

ULINE SU 241.87; UNION PACIFIC

RAILROAD E 701.07; WICK'S

STERLING TRUCKS S 316.23;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 60.96;

WPCI MC 204.50; YANT EQUIP-

MENT SU 30.42

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND:

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

53,575.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT

FUND: KEARNEY VISITOR'S BU-

REAU E 58,900.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION: MIPS AP

249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND:

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM MC

160,529.20

DRUG FORFEITURES: CITY OF

KEARNEY RE 13,596.93; NE

STATE PATROL FOUNDATION RE

4,691.40

DISASTER FUND: BLESSING,

LLC E 1,225.80; OAK CREEK EN-

GINEERING S 16,204.86

911 WIRELESS FUND: BUF-

FALO CO TREASURER RE

27,251.67

WEED DISTRICT: NE WEED

CONTROL ASSOC E 120.00

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE:

CENTURYLINK U 1,992.21; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,046.49; FRONTIER

U 1,563.41; FRONTIER COMMU-

NICATIONS NE U 271.04; LAN-

GUAGE LINE SVCS E 200.60; NE

APCO/NENA E 250.00; NE CEN-

TRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 1,417.67

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present to address the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:15 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 8,

2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

