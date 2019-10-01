<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Black Diamond Salon,
L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 2000
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Melinda S. Gronewoller
6105 S Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
September 3, 2019
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its Members.
Steven R. Voigt
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
ZNEZ S24,O1,8
<addr:ENDACOTT, PEETZ & TIMMER, PC LLO,4029043629,444 SOUTH 10TH STREET,LINCOLN,NE>
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF EB3J FARMS, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the in-
corporation under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of EB3J FARMS,
INC., a Nebraska corporation. The
address of the Corporation's regis-
tered office is 73465 K Rd., Hol-
drege, Nebraska 68949 and the
name of the initial registered agent
at such address shall be Brian W.
Johnson. The authorized capital
stock of the Corporation is 5,000
shares of voting common stock of
$1.00 par value each. The name
and address of the incorporator is
Jeffery T. Peetz, 444 South 10th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68508.
Jeffery T. Peetz
Endacott Peetz & Timmer
PC LLO
444 South 10th Street
Lincoln, Nebraska 68508
ZNEZ S24,O1,8
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 24, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, September 24, 2019
at 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chair-
man McMullen called the meeting
to order and led those present in
the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-
lowing Board members responded
to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan
Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-
felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-
iter and William McMullen. A copy
of the acknowledgment and receipt
of notice and agenda by the Board
of Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman McMullen
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to approve the Septem-
ber 10, 2019 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to ratify the following
September 13, 2019 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-
ROLL 252,463.28; AMERICAN
FAMILY LIFE I 1,250.09; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS R
42,109.48; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER I 101,796.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 4,107.40; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 84,974.52; KEAR-
NEY UNITED WAY E 106.67; MAD-
ISON NATIONAL I 1,269.44; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 622.31;
MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL I
1,175.00; MIDLAND FUNDING E
120.84; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R 355.00; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL E
3,061.92; STATE OF NE T
13,638.66; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 766.83
ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL
49,116.92; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I 913.40; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS R 7,579.74;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
2,634.00; FIRST CONCORD E
484.71; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
14,752.18; MADISON NATIONAL I
144.30; MADISON NATIONAL I
96.91; NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT
R 272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
342.00; PRINCIPAL E 784.48;
STATE OF NE T 2,131.12; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 189.03
WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL
4,657.90; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 30.00; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 1,494.90; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 3.62; PRINCIPAL
E 30.48; STATE OF NE T 229.62
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the August 2019
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Abstain: Kouba.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the Certificate of
Cost Allocation Plan dealing with
the countywide cost allocation plan
prepared by the Sequoia Consult-
ing Group. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the Nationwide
Annuity Contract Amendment. This
contract is part of the employee
optional Deferred Compensation
Plan and the information is on file
with the County Clerk. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
On August 27, 2019, Emergency
Manager Darrin Lewis reported on
the 2019 Central Platte Community
Wildfire Protection Plan. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Kouba to
authorize Chairman McMullen to
sign on behalf of Buffalo County
the Community Wildfire Protection
Plan. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Buffalo County Facilities Director
Steve Gaasch was present for the
following agenda items.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to award the Roof Top
Unit at the Extension Building to
Mechanical Sales Inc. for
$91,568.00. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Buffalo County Facilities Director
Steve Gaasch presented the Build-
ing and Grounds report.
County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton arrived at 9:13 A.M.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
Kearney Hub will be producing the
Kearney Area Chamber of Com-
merce 2020 Community Profile
magazine. NACO sent information
for the Maintenance Exchange/Ca-
ring for County Courthouses Con-
ference. Nebraska Department of
Transportation sent a notice of the
Nebraska State Highway Commis-
sion meeting for September 27,
2019. Chairman McMullen called
on each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak was present for the fol-
lowing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:25 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Miller and Associates on behalf of
Dennis and Rebecca Dale for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the East Half of the
Southeast Quarter (E1/2 SE1/4)
Section 19, Township 12 North,
Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as Lot 1, Trent
Acres, an Administrative Subdivi-
sion. Chad Dixon was present to
review the application and answer
questions. No one else addressed
the Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:27 A.M.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
Administrative Subdivision with the
following Resolution 2019-38.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-38
WHEREAS, Chad Dixon, licensed
surveyor, on behalf of Dennis and
Rebecca Dale hereinafter referred
to as "applicant" have filed for an
Administrative Subdivision to be
known as "TRENT ACRES, AN AD-
MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" with
the Buffalo County Clerk and/or
Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on September 24,
2019, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing now finds:
1. The proposed "TRENT AC-
RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-
DIVISION" is in the Agricultural
(AG) Zoning District for Buffalo
County, Nebraska and the size of
the parcels of real estate owned by
the subdividing entity after subdi-
viding complies with the minimum
lot size of this zoning district.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. Riverdale Road is a county
maintained open public road that
abuts the proposed subdivision to
the east. The width of this road af-
ter dedication complies with the
minimum width standards required
by the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"TRENT ACRES, AN ADMINIS-
TRATIVE SUBDIVISION", an ad-
ministrative subdivision being part
of the East Half of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 19, Township 12
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
duly made out, acknowledged and
certified, is hereby approved, ac-
cepted, ratified, and authorized to
be filed and recorded in the Office
of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:28 A.M. and re-
convene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell was present.
Chairman McMullen opened the
Public Hearing at 9:31 A.M. for the
Motor Vehicle tax exemption appli-
cation for Elevate Global. No one
was present to address the Board
and Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:32 A.M. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Loef-
felholz to deny the Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption for a 2014 Dodge
Journey SE based on lack of infor-
mation from Elevate Global. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:33 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Extension Educator Carol
Schwarz gave a presentation of the
Neighbor 2 Neighbor Task Force
that was created in April of 2019
and continues to reach out with
events in Buffalo County.
Nate Pearson, Network Manager
for the Buffalo County IT (Inform-
ation Technology) Department
presented his quarterly report to
the Board and introduced Paul Far-
rell as the new member of the IT
staff.
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Chairman McMullen instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted bids for
the Bridge Repair Projects
(C001004915, C00121120 and
U15305P). Bids were submitted
from the following companies: KEA
Constructors, Midwest Infrastruc-
ture Inc., Simon, Theisen Construc-
tion Inc. and Wilke Contracting
Corp. The Road Committee and
Highway Superintendent will review
the bids and come back with rec-
ommendations at the next meeting
on October 8, 2019.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign on behalf of the
County Board the Annual Certifica-
tion Program Compliance for Ne-
braska Board of Public Roads
Classification and Standards with
the following Resolution 2019-39.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-39
SIGNING OF THE
COUNTY ANNUAL
CERTIFICATION OF PROGRAM
COMPLIANCE FORM 2019
WHEREAS:
State of Nebraska
Statutes, sections 39-2115,
39-2119, 39-2120, 39-2121, and
39-2520(2), requires an annual cer-
tification of program compliance to
the Nebraska Board of Public
Roads Classifications and Stand-
ards; and
WHEREAS: State of Nebraska
Statute, section 39-2120 also re-
quires that the annual certification
of program compliance by each
county shall be signed by the
County Board Chairperson and
shall include a copy of a resolution
of the governing body of the county
authorizing the signing of the certi-
fication form.
BE IT RESOLVED: that the
County Board Chairperson of Buf-
falo County is hereby authorized to
sign the attached County Annual
Certification of Program Compli-
ance form.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the following
September 2019 vendor claims as
submitted by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
GENERAL FUND: ACCURATE
CONTROLS EQ 9,205.73; ADAMS
CO SHERIFF E 18.50; ADVANCED
CORRECTIONAL HEALTH MC
6,598.06; AGLAND ATV EQ
15,390.00; ALL MAKES AUTO
SU874.36; MANDI J AMY RE
45.00; ANDERSON FORD LIN-
COLN SU 1,100.00; REBECCA
TVRDIK ANDERSON S 1,818.75;
APPLE MARKET SU 44.60; ASK
SUPPLY SU 147.00; ATS S 610.39;
MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 2,315.75;
BAMFORD INC S 5,637.50; PHIL
BEAVERS E 20.00; SEAN BECK-
MAN R 45.00; RICHARD BEECH-
NER E 500.00; MELODIE TURNER
BELLAMY S 2,004.50; BRAD W
BIGELOW E 1,425.00; BISHOP
LAW S 2,236.50; BLACK HILLS
ENERGY U 57.86; BRAD RODG-
ERS MD MC 73.87; JONATHAN R
BRANDT S 9,603.48; CHARLES
BREWSTER S 8,365.45; D. BRAN-
DON BRINEGAR RE 13.01; BRU-
NER FRANK SCHUMACHER S
13,098.21; BSBB, LLP RT 215.00;
BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY E
490.00; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-
NEY'S OFFICE E 204.03; BUF-
FALO CO CLERK E 249.00; BUF-
FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-
NERS E 794.38; BUFFALO CO
COURT E 3,269.64; BUFFALO CO
SHERIFF E 2,579.69; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER RE 124.06; BUF-
FALO OUTDOOR POWER SU
81.06; BUILDERS WAREHOUSE
SU 103.27; DORIS BURBY E
239.75; MICHAEL D CARPER S
1,187.90; RYAN C CARSON RE
45.00; CASH WA SU 142.25; CEN-
TRAL ELECTRONICS S 797.94;
CENTRAL FIRE & SAFETY E
312.00; CENTRAL NE REPORTING
E 60.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-
SULTIN E 909.00; CHARTER
COMMUNICATIONS U 464.03;
JENNIFER CHURCH RE 128.75;
CIOX HEALTH MC 168.45; CITY
OF KEARNEY U 3,211.07; CITY OF
KEARNEY AP 107,116.85; CITY OF
KEARNEY AP 60,898.10; CLAY CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 16.01;
CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E
2,635.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT
COURT E 41.54; AUDREY CLINE
RT 330.00; CLIPPER PUBLISHING
A 24.09; COMFY BOWL E
1,573.26; CONSOLIDATED MAN-
AGEMENT S 24,074.87; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL E 144.25;
CONTEMPORARY OBSTETRICS
MC 264.37; COPYCAT PRINTING
SU 1,247.89; CAROLINE COTE RE
45.00; CULLIGAN SU 333.00;
CVSOAN E 60.00; DAN'S SANITA-
TION S 14.00; DAS STATE
ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE E
1,280.00; DASH MEDICAL SU
408.28; DAWSON CO SHERIFF'S
OFFICE E 69.25; DAWSON PUB-
LIC POWER DISTRICT U 2,753.05;
DAMON DEEDS RE 102.08; DE-
PARTMENT OF CORRECTIONAL E
763.56; DEPT OF PATHOLOGY-ST
LOUIS UNIV MC 789.00; DEWALD
DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW FIRM S
1,845.51; DHM ELECTRICALS
190.00; DODGE CO SHERIFF E
20.44; DOWHY TOWING S 148.00;
BRANDON J. DUGAN RE 11.87;
EAKES SU 5,737.88; SHAWN
EATHERTON RE 45.00; EDUCA-
TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP
17,966.42; ELECTION SYSTEMS &
SOFTWARE SU 1,179.89; END-X
SYSTEMS EQ 730.00; ENTER-
PRISE ELECTRIC S 1,384.59; EUS-
TIS BODY S 100.00; FAMILY AD-
VOCACY NETWORK E 1,000.00;
FAMILY PRACTICE MC 640.00;
FANGMEYER ASCHWEGE &
BESSE S 2,287.25; FARMERS
COOP F 80.59; PAUL FARRELL RE
45.00; FASTENAL SU 11.79; KARI
FISK RE 45.00; FRANSSEN PROP-
ERTIES RT 500.00; FRONTIER U
10,420.55; FYE LAW S 8,056.29;
STEPHEN A GAASCH RE 30.00;
GLOBAL EQUIPMENT EQ
10,499.25; GOOD SAMARITAN
HOSPITAL MC 3,317.00; GAR-
RETT GOODWIN RE 40.60; M.
TIMM DEVELOPMENT RT 290.00;
GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC
639.16; GUARDIAN RFID SU
240.86; HALL CO DISTRICT
COURT E 10.00; HALL CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE E 227.56; HAMIL-
TON CO SHERIFF E 19.22; JAMES
M HAYS RT 210.00; ANDREW W
HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00;
HOLMES PLUMBING S 168.53;
HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &
KUHL E 2,000.00; LISA R HUERTA
RE 45.00; INTEGRATED CON-
TROLS S 260.00; INTELLICOM
COMPUTER S 406.00; JACK'S
UNIFORMS SU 785.21; JA-
COBSEN ORR LAW S 6,887.30;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY S 731.54;
JUSTICE WORKS E 398.00; KAN-
SAS STATE UNIVERSITY SU
21.25; KEARNEY AREA ANIMAL
SHELTER AP 1,250.00; KEARNEY
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 21.75;
KEARNEY HUB A 594.31; KEAR-
NEY HUB E 322.80; KEARNEY
POWERSPORTS S 857.58; KEAR-
NEY RENTAL PROS RT 590.00;
KEARNEY TOWING S 160.50;
KEITH CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
94.98; NICK KILLOUGH RE 266.92;
JEFFREY C KNAPP S 244.10;
JEAN KNEESE R 19.00; KONICA
MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
AP 2,665.08; KONICA MINOLTA
PREMIER FINANCE AP 3,637.39;
DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; LAN-
CASTER CO SHERIFF E 140.84;
LATIMER REPORTING E 46.20;
JOHN B LAWLESS S 925.00;
LAWSON PRODUCTS SU 147.20;
DR MICHAEL LAWSON E 575.00;
PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEX-
ISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS E
25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ S
1,520.50; STEPHEN G LOWE S
1,906.25; LYON FAMILY DEN-
TISTRY MC 516.00; JOHN MARSH
RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE
45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU
59.80; SHARON MAULER RE
45.00; REBECCA M. MCCRACKEN
E 124.35; ANGELA MCILNAY RE
38.28; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE
137.80; MENARDS SU 1,126.59;
MANDY M MEYER E 350.00; MI-
CROFILM IMAGING E 610.00;
MIDWEST CONNECT E 4,040.93;
MIDWEST SERVICE SU 248.69;
MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES E
262.50; MILESTONE REALTY &
MGMT RT 210.00; MIPS AP
4,126.72; MIRROR IMAGE CAR
WASH E 298.62; MONUMENT INN
& SUITES E 450.00; MSDSONLINE
E 2,611.55; JACK MUEGERL RT
330.00; JERAD MURPHY RE
22.20; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE
U 780.56; NE DEPT OF VETER-
ANS' AFFAIRS AP 50,000.00; NE
GLASS COMPANY S 59.90; NE
HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS E
279.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-
SIC E 16,433.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DIST U 1,025.52; U
26,400.75; NEBRASKALINK
HOLDINGS E 615.00; NEW WEST
SPORTS MEDICINE MC 30.95;
KRISTI NEWMAN RE 51.50;
NORTHEAST NE JUVENILE SER E
63.75; NORTHWESTERN ENERGY
U 1,020.58; NP REALTY RT
210.00; NSA/POAN CONFERENCE
E 950.00; O'BRIEN STRAATMANN
REDINGER E 1,300.00; RITA R
OLBERDING E 40.45; OVERHEAD
DOOR SU 93.50; OWENS EDUCA-
TIONAL SVCS E 122.10; PAPER
TIGER SHREDDING E 25.00; NATE
PEARSON RE 45.00; PELL RE-
PORTING E 764.12; STEVE PESEK
RT 330.00; PHELPS CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE E 46.00; QUEST DI-
AGNOSTIC MC 40.20; RAMADA
WORLDWIDE WYNDHAM E
3,363.00; RAVENNA SANITATION
S 426.00; RED WILLOW CO
SHERIFF E 18.61; REDMAN'S
SHOES EQ 110.00; REDWOOD
TOXICOLOGY LAB MC 239.27;
REGION III BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
AP 25,000.00; ILENE RICHARD-
SON R 14.00; BRENDA ROHRICH
RE 156.60; RYAN SAALFELD RE
45.00; REBECCA A SCHROEDER,
PHD E 800.00; KIRK SCOTT RE
45.00; DAVID SESNA RE 25.00;
SHREDDING SOLUTIONS E 45.00;
JEAN SIDWELL RE 176.60; TREN-
TON SNOW, LLC E 875.94; SOLID
WASTE AGENCY E 45.43; SOUTH
CENTRAL ECONOMIC DEVELOP-
MENT E 5,000.00; WENDY SPEN-
CER RE 25.00; ST. LUKE'S COUN-
TRYSIDE VILLA RT 210.00;
STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S
9,076.50; THOMAS S. STEWART S
3,072.50; STITCH 3 LLC S 196.00;
STONERIDGE APARTMENTS RT
330.00; MICHAEL J SYNEK S
1,916.61; TEK RENTALS RT
210.00; LOCKMOBILE S 33.00;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
422.58; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 412.62; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 2,638.18; THOM-
SON REUTERS-WEST E 946.00;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
501.66; THURSTON HEATING S
97.00; TURNER BODY S 689.98;
TYE & ROWLING S 8,376.43; U S
POSTMASTER E 275.00; U.S.
BANK E 11,852.71; KAMERAN
ULFERTS R 262.92; UNIVERSITY
OF NE-LINCOLN RE 5,000.00;
USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00;
VERIZON CONNECT NWF E 37.90;
VERIZON WIRELESS E 1,080.27;
VERIZON WIRELESS E 1,594.48;
VILLAGE OF AMHERST E 50.00;
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E 52.49;
VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-
LAGE UNIFORM S 73.08;
WALDINGER CORP S 1,417.14;
WALGREENS MC 82.98; WELLS
FARGO E 51.38; WELLS FARGO E
299.74; WELLS FARGO E
1,443.97; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE
SU 204.47; WILLIAMS CLEANERS
S 174.98; MELISSA L WILLIS RE
45.00; JASON WOZNIAK RE 45.00;
MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;
ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00
ROAD FUND: ALL MAKES
AUTO SU 354.94; ASK SUPPLY
SU 321.62; AUSSIE HYDRAULICS
S 1,021.02; ARNOLD MOTOR SU
1,880.07; BARCO MUNICIPAL SU
889.05; ROGER MORGAN E
131.25; BLESSING, LLC E 447.66;
BOSSELMAN ENERGY F 453.03;
BROADFOOT SAND G 11,498.50;
BUFFALO CO CLERK E 247.50
BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE
6,353.40; BUILDERS WARE-
HOUSE SU 763.99; CARQUEST
SU 924.13; CENTRAL HYDRAULIC
S 26.50; CONSTRUCTION
RENTAL E 1,448.86; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS G
17,352.32; FARM PLAN S 285.62;
FARMERS CO-OP F 296.67; FAS-
TENAL CO SU 31.89; GARRETT TI-
RES S 2,558.05; INLAND TRUCK
PARTS S 2,412.96; JACK LEDER-
MAN CO SU 129.20; K & B PARTS
SU 65.76; KEARNEY TOWING S
287.50; KELLY SUPPLY SU
1,877.20; KIMBALL MIDWEST SU
148.20; LAWSON PRODUCTS SU
1,484.12; MATHESON TRI-GAS
SU 569.98; MENARDS SU 162.74;
MID NE AGGREGATE G 28,717.84;
MIDWEST SERVICE SU 1,231.20;
NE TRUCK CENTER S 2,405.73;
NEW SIOUX CITY IRON SU
162.10; NMC, INC SU 17,452.90;
PLATTE VALLEY AUTO SU 9.37;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS S 509.21;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR S 5,547.90; ROADRUNNER
TIRE S 415.00; ROCKMOUNT RE-
SEARCH & ALLOYS S 2,846.18;
SAFETY KLEEN E 240.00; SAHL-
ING KENWORTH SU 772.84; SAPP
BROS PETRO SU 759.00; SMITH
CO SIDE DUMP TRAILERS EQ
3,599.58; T & F SAND G 19,276.59;
TRUCK CENTER CO S 2,997.26;
ULINE SU 241.87; UNION PACIFIC
RAILROAD E 701.07; WICK'S
STERLING TRUCKS S 316.23;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 60.96;
WPCI MC 204.50; YANT EQUIP-
MENT SU 30.42
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND:
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
53,575.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND: KEARNEY VISITOR'S BU-
REAU E 58,900.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION: MIPS AP
249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND:
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM MC
160,529.20
DRUG FORFEITURES: CITY OF
KEARNEY RE 13,596.93; NE
STATE PATROL FOUNDATION RE
4,691.40
DISASTER FUND: BLESSING,
LLC E 1,225.80; OAK CREEK EN-
GINEERING S 16,204.86
911 WIRELESS FUND: BUF-
FALO CO TREASURER RE
27,251.67
WEED DISTRICT: NE WEED
CONTROL ASSOC E 120.00
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE:
CENTURYLINK U 1,992.21; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,046.49; FRONTIER
U 1,563.41; FRONTIER COMMU-
NICATIONS NE U 271.04; LAN-
GUAGE LINE SVCS E 200.60; NE
APCO/NENA E 250.00; NE CEN-
TRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS S 1,417.67
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present to address the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:15 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 8,
2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ O1,t1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.