NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$11,745.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Jon Perkins, Dayshia
Spurlock, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names unknown, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to the following described
property:
$11,745.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on September 25, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on November
20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the
Honorable John Marsh, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Thursday, October 25, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$16,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Cameron Kellogg,
Richard Brisky, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$16,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on September 24, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on November
21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the
Honorable John Marsh, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Thursday, October 24, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Aspen
True Aesthetics, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The initial designated
office of the company in the state
of Nebraska is 1106 W 61st Street,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the registered agent is
Monique Pohlman, 1106 W 61st
Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted by the company is
any and all lawful activities for
which the Limited Liability Com-
pany is formed. The Certificate of
Organization was filed with the
State of Nebraska on October 2nd,
2019.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF Buffalo Chipz, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act, Notice of Incorporation is
hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Buffalo Chipz, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 4009 6th Ave Ste 30,
Kearney, NE 68845 and the name
of the initial registered agent is
James M Shiers.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Midwest Associates,
Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,
NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act. The life of the corporation is
perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Buffalo Chipz, Inc.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Dave
Hoyt Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 4107 Bel-Air
Drive, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Dave Hoyt,
4107 Bel-Air Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF JKS Investments, LLC
Notice is hereby given that JKS
Investments, LLC, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
4009 6th Ave Ste 30, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized and to do every-
thing necessary, proper, advisable
or convenient for the accomplish-
ment of the purposes hereinabove
set forth and to do all other things
incidental thereto or connected
therewith which are not forbidden
by the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The time of commence-
ment of the limited liability com-
pany is August 30, 2019, and du-
ration of the Company is perpetual.
The affairs of the limited liability
company are to be conducted by
its members.
Steve Faber
Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KING RESIDENTIAL, LLC
Notice is hereby given that King
Residential, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2 Willow Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Hunter J. King, whose
street and mailing address is 2 Wil-
low Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
Hunter J. King, Organizer
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory
Committee has been scheduled for
Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:30
p.m. at the Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services office, Kearney,
Nebraska. General meeting open to
the public. The agenda shall be
available for public inspection at
the office of Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services, located at 4009
6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-
braska during regular business
hours or at www.region3.net.
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
PRAIRIE VIEW PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Prairie
View Properties, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3215
East 97th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 3215
East 97th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Andrew Tidwell.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 24th day of Septem-
ber, 2019.
Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: SHOPPING TRIPPS
Name of Applicant: SJKAH, LLC
Address: 45760 HIGHWAY 70
ARCADIA, NE 68815
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed:
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: JULY 5, 2015
General nature of business:
RETAIL STORE
BRADLEY D. HOLBROOK,
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT
ZNEZ O10,t1
