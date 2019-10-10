 

NOTICE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$11,745.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Jon Perkins, Dayshia

Spurlock, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names unknown, and anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to the following described

property:

 

$11,745.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on September 25, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on November

20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the

Honorable John Marsh, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Thursday, October 25, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ O10,17,24,31

NOTICE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$16,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Cameron Kellogg,

Richard Brisky, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

 

$16,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on September 24, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on November

21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., before the

Honorable John Marsh, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Thursday, October 24, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ O19,17,24,31

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Aspen

True Aesthetics, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The initial designated

office of the company in the state

of Nebraska is 1106 W 61st Street,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the registered agent is

Monique Pohlman, 1106 W 61st

Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted by the company is

any and all lawful activities for

which the Limited Liability Com-

pany is formed. The Certificate of

Organization was filed with the

State of Nebraska on October 2nd,

2019.

ZNEZ O10,17,24

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF Buffalo Chipz, Inc.

 

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act, Notice of Incorporation is

hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Buffalo Chipz, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 4009 6th Ave Ste 30,

Kearney, NE 68845 and the name

of the initial registered agent is

James M Shiers.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is

perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Buffalo Chipz, Inc.

ZNEZ S26,O3,10

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Dave

Hoyt Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 4107 Bel-Air

Drive, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Dave Hoyt,

4107 Bel-Air Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.

ZNEZ O10,17,24

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF JKS Investments, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that JKS

Investments, LLC, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

4009 6th Ave Ste 30, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized and to do every-

thing necessary, proper, advisable

or convenient for the accomplish-

ment of the purposes hereinabove

set forth and to do all other things

incidental thereto or connected

therewith which are not forbidden

by the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The time of commence-

ment of the limited liability com-

pany is August 30, 2019, and du-

ration of the Company is perpetual.

The affairs of the limited liability

company are to be conducted by

its members.

Steve Faber

Organizer

ZNEZ S26,O3,10

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KING RESIDENTIAL, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that King

Residential, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2 Willow Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Hunter J. King, whose

street and mailing address is 2 Wil-

low Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

Hunter J. King, Organizer

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ O3,10,17

LEGAL NOTICE

 

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory

Committee has been scheduled for

Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:30

p.m. at the Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services office, Kearney,

Nebraska. General meeting open to

the public. The agenda shall be

available for public inspection at

the office of Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services, located at 4009

6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-

braska during regular business

hours or at www.region3.net.

ZNEZ O10,t1

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

PRAIRIE VIEW PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

 

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Prairie

View Properties, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3215

East 97th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 3215

East 97th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Andrew Tidwell.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 24th day of Septem-

ber, 2019.

Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer

ZNEZ O3,10,17

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name: SHOPPING TRIPPS

Name of Applicant: SJKAH, LLC

Address: 45760 HIGHWAY 70

ARCADIA, NE 68815

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed:

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: JULY 5, 2015

General nature of business:

RETAIL STORE

BRADLEY D. HOLBROOK,

ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT

ZNEZ O10,t1

