NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA
WESTERN, CENTRAL,
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
LINCOLN AREA
UNIT PRICE REQUEST
FOR PROPOSAL
RFP NO. 3128-19-7200
The University of Nebraska is
seeking proposals from qualified
contractors for the opportunity to
be selected as a Unit Price Con-
tractor for University facilities in
Kearney, Lincoln, North Platte,
Omaha, Scottsbluff and other loca-
tions throughout the state for the
following trades:
General Construction & Main-
tenance Services - Acoustical
Ceilings - Asbestos & Hazardous
Materials Abatement, Testing &
Sampling - Audio Visual -Bitum-
inous Paving - Caulking - Com-
mercial Framing & Drywall - Con-
crete - Custom Cabinetry & Mill-
work - Demolition & Excavation -
Electrical - Erosion & Sediment
Control - Fire Alarm Services -
Fire Sprinklers - Flooring-Carpet
& Tile - Flooring-Epoxy Coating -
Glass & Glazing - HVAC - Ma-
sonry &Tuckpointing - Office
Systems Furniture: Dismantling,
Installation & Assembly - Paint-
ing - Plumbing - Roofing - Win-
dow Treatments - Window
Washin
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
October 1, 2019, 9:00 AM CT, Fa-
cilities Maintenance & Operations
Auditorium, 942 N. 22nd St., Lin-
coln, NE (BSM Auditorium). Online
participation is available.
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Tuesday, October 8, 2019,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
ebid@unl.edu prior to deadline
BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday, Oc-
tober 15, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT,
Business Services Complex, Uni-
versity of Nebraska-Lincoln
edu/eBid
(Vendor registration is required)
PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,
September 9, 2019, at
edu/eBid
ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT
OF
Tac Investment Banc Inc.
FIRST. The name of the corpora-
tion is Tac Investment Banc Inc.
SECOND. Article FIRST of the
Articles of Incorporation of this cor-
poration is amended to read as fol-
lows:
Article FIRST. The name of the
corporation is changed to Tac in-
vestment Inc.
THIRD. The Amendment was
adopted the 23rd day of March,
2009
FOURTH. The amendment was
adopted by the board of directors
without shareholder action as
shareholder action was not re-
quired.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned officer has executed
these Articles of Amendment on
the date below.
Date: August 3, 2009
By: BLAKE HOWDSEN,
President
Registered Agent
Blake Loyd Howsden
Office Location
6215 L Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT
OF
Tac Investors, Inc.
FIRST. The name of the corpora-
tion is Tac Investors, Inc.
SECOND. Articles FIRST of the
Articles of Incorporation of this cor-
poration is amended to read as fol-
lows:
Articles FIRST. The name of the
corporation is changes to Kaytiera,
Inc.
THIRD. The Amendment was
adopted the 4th day of May, 2019
FOURTH. The amendment was
adopted by the board of directors
without shareholder action as
shareholder action was not re-
quired.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned officer has executed
these Articles of Amendment of the
date below.
Date: September 3, 2019
By: Blake Howsden, President
Registered Agent
Blake Howsden
Office Location
6215 L Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the following proj-
ects listed below. Please contact
Carmen Taylor, CCC Purchasing
Manager, at
308-379-7335, for project require-
ments and specifications. Bids due
September 23rd at 2pm.
• CCC - Hastings Campus: Ex-
terior chain link fence and rolling
gate on the Central Community
College, Hastings Campus. Project
includes providing and installing an
exterior chain link fence and rolling
gate south of Furnas Building in
existing concrete parking lot. Bids
due September 23rd at 2pm.
• CCC – Grand Island Campus:
Exterior painting at existing 200
Wing Precast Concrete T-Walls
and fascia on the Central Commu-
nity College, Grand Island Campus.
Project includes concrete patching
and prep and removal of existing
paint finishes as required for new
paint finish. Bids due September
23rd at 2 pm.
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DIWP, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that DIWP,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office is 6204 P Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Amy M. Barth, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number is 6204 P Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: September 3, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade name to be assigned
Keycap
Whereas Black Brick Software
LLC, 2019A Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 has adopted,
used and is using the trade name
which is registered with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State, and
whereas: Keycap LLC, 2019A Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska,
68847 desires to acquire said trade
name and registration thereto:
Now, therefore, for good and val-
uable consideration, receipt of
which is hereby acknowledged,
Black Brick Software LLC does
hereby assign to Keycap LLC all
right, title and interest in and to
said trade name.
Black Brick Software LLC by
David Hayes
Owner
LEGAL NOTICE
In the District Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska
TO:
Florine R. McFarland, whose
whereabouts are unknown and
upon whom personal service of
summons cannot be had, Defend-
ant in said proceedings:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or
about the 7th day of June, 2019 a
Complaint to Modify and Terminate
was filed against you in the District
Court of Douglas County, Ne-
braska, Case No.: CI 11-5247, the
object of which is to be awarded
custody and termination of parental
rights.
You are required to answer the
said Complaint to Modify and Ter-
minate on or before the October 7,
2019 or said Complaint to Modify
and Terminate against you will be
taken as true.
By: David J. Reed, #24345
607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C
Papillion NE 68046
(402) 715-9375
(402) 939-0673 facsimile
Attorney for Plaintiff
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $134,600.00
executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-
gle person, which was filed for rec-
ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument
No. 2016-04205 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 A.M. on September
24, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED
REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-
FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.
76-201):
THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,
ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE
NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,
BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-
SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA.
EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-
MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF
RECORD.
BEING THE SAME PREMISES
AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM
BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE
PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012
IN DOCUMENT NUMBER
2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND
STATE.
COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611
I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68847
Tax Id: 605021000.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF REGEN AG LAB, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Regen Ag Lab, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 31740 Hwy 10, Pleasan-
ton, NE 68866.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Lance
Gunderson, 31740 Hwy 10, Pleas-
anton, NE 68866.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on August 27, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Lance Gunderson
31730 Hwy 10
Pleasanton, NE 68866
Jeremy Dalland
84 La Platte Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Lance Gunderson, Member
STATE OF NEBRASKA
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION
Black Sheep Fitness, LLC
FIRST: The name of the limited li-
ability company is Black Sheep Fit-
ness, LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 701 W.
19th St., Kearney, NE 68845.
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE,
68102. The name of its agent for
service of process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to the fullest extent per-
missible under Nebraska law. The
company is authorized to indemnify
its members and managers to the
fullest extent permissible under Ne-
braska law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below.
Date: April 30, 2018
LegalZoom.com,Inc., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley,
Assistant Secretary
