 

INVITATION FOR BID

 

Public notice is hereby given that

Buffalo County, Nebraska invites

sealed bids for furnishing neces-

sary equipment, labor, materials

and incidentals to complete 2019

Bridge Flood Repairs. Sealed bids

will be received by the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners,

P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848

until 10:00 am local time on Sep-

tember 24, 2019. Sealed bids will

then be publicly opened and read

aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

traffic control, removal of existing

bridge components, earthwork,

concrete approach sections, bank

stabilization with rock riprap, steel

sheet and bearing pile driving at

three (3) sites.

Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.

Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-

ney, NE 68848. Designate project

name on the envelope.

Bids shall include: Bid Bond in

the amount of 5% of the total base

bid. Certified check, cashier's

check or bid bond made payable to

Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Alternates are not being

considered. Owner reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, hold

bids for 30 days and select most

beneficial bid.

ZNEZ Ag30,S6,13

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

October 22, 2019, and then pub-

licly opened and then read aloud in

the 2nd Floor Conference Room at

City Hall for the City's purchase of

a fire pumping apparatus to be

used by the Kearney Volunteer Fire

Department. Copies of the specifi-

cations may be obtained from the

office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847 or by going to the

City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

Three (3) complete sets of bid

documentation must be supplied,

one marked "ORIGINAL" and two

marked "COPY". The General Con-

ditions and Specifications shall be

considered as part of the Bid Doc-

ument.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal form found in the Specifica-

tions and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR FIRE

PUMPING APPARATUS" to the of-

fice of the City Clerk. The City will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered to the City

Clerk's Office or received at the

City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-

mercial carrier. Items transmitted

by facsimile or electronically will

not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated in the General Conditions.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened.

BIDDERS PLEASE NOTE that no

technical questions will be an-

swered by the City of Kearney dur-

ing the twenty-four (24) hours im-

mediately preceding the bid open-

ing time and date. The City of Kear-

ney does not intend to issue any

addenda to the bidding document

within three (3) working days of the

bid opening time and date.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Todd Walton or Seth

Lunbery at (308) 233-3226.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ S13,t1

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF BRIAN'S AFFORDABLE

LIGHTING SOLUTIONS, INC.

 

The Articles of Incorporation were

filed on the 29th day of August,

2019 for Brian's Affordable Lighting

Solutions, Inc. with the registered

office at 1813 Avenue G, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847 to engage in any

and all lawful purposes for which a

corporation may be now or hereaf-

ter organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with $10,000

authorized capital stock to be fully

paid when issued, having perpetual

existence commencing with the fil-

ing of its Articles of Incorporation,

and whose affairs are conducted

by a Board of Directors.

Larry E. Butler

Incorporator

ZNEZ S6,13,20

LEGAL NOTICE

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM

CHANNEL LINEUP

 

Communities Served: Cities of

Holdrege, Kearney, Loup; County

of Buffalo; Towns of Cairo, Elm

Creek, Gibbon, Hildreth, Kuester

Lake, Litchfield, Loomis, Minden,

Ord, Overton, Pleasanton, Ra-

venna, Riverdale, Sumner, Wilcox;

Villages of Amherst, Axtell, Ber-

trand and Shelton, NE

Effective on or after October 15,

2019, the following channels will no

longer be available on Digi Tier

2/Spectrum TV Gold & Sports

View: FCS Atlantic on channel 414;

FCS Central on channel 416; FCS

Pacific on channel 418; ESPN

Classic on channel 401.

For a complete channel lineup,

visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To

view this notice online, visit Spec-

trum.net/ProgrammingNotices.

ZNEZ S13,t1

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$7,800.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Dorian J. Smith, Jul-

ian R. Palmer, Jailen Bowers, Kim-

berly Dillard, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

$7,800.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on August 7, 2019, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on September 16,

2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the

Honorable Ryan Carson, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Monday, September 9, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

Ag23,30,S6,13

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of DONETA MAE

GIFFORD, Deceased

Estate No. PR19-130

Notice is hereby given that on

September 4, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Roberta Gifford Wiles, whose ad-

dress is 1405 Avenue H, Kearney,

NE 68847, has been appointed

Personal Representative of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before 11/5/19 or be forever bar-

red.

Michele Reiter,

Clerk of the County Court

Registrar

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ S6,13,20

<addr:OLSSON,4024746311,601 P STREET,LINCOLN,NE>

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING(S)

Public Information Open House

Monday, September 23, 2019;

5:00 PM-7:00 PM

Grand Island City Hall,

Community Room (downstairs)

100 E. First St.,

Grand Island, NE 68801

Public Information Open House

Tuesday, September 24, 2019;

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Adams County Fairgrounds,

Activities Building

947 S. Baltimore Ave,

Hastings, NE 68901

Public Information Open House

Wednesday, September 25, 2019;

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

UNK Alumni House

2222 9th Ave, Kearney, NE 68845

STATEWIDE MOBILITY

MANAGEMENT PROJECT:

Phase 3

 

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation (NDOT) will hold a

series of public information open

house meetings for Phase 3 of the

Nebraska Statewide Mobility Man-

agement Project. The meetings will

be held in Grand Island, Hastings,

and Kearney, Nebraska. The Grand

Island meeting will be held at the

Grand Island City Hall in the Com-

munity Room (downstairs), located

at 100 E. First St., Grand Island, NE

68801, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The Hastings meeting will be held

at the Adams County Fairgrounds,

Activities Building, located at 947

S. Baltimore Ave, Hastings, NE

68901, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The Kearney meeting will be held at

the UNK Alumni House, located at

2222 9th Ave, Kearney, NE 68845,

from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Identified as Grand Island -

Hastings - Kearney Intercity Bus

Study, the proposed study will be

used to implement public trans-

portation strategies in the study

area. The NDOT Mobility Manage-

ment project launched in July and

this feasibility study is one of the

priority projects.

The purpose of the feasibility

study is to identify efficient mobility

options, enhance economic activity

by providing additional mobility op-

tions to residents and visitors, co-

ordinate with local representatives

and key stakeholders from each

community, and fill transportation

gaps in the region.

The public information open

house meetings are being held to

provide information regarding the

project, engage with target stake-

holders, and to receive the public's

input. All interested persons are in-

vited to attend and present relevant

comments and questions. A 30-mi-

nute formal presentation will be

given at the beginning of each

meeting as part of the public infor-

mation open house. Following the

presentation, project information

will be displayed and personnel

from the project team will be pres-

ent to answer questions and re-

ceive feedback.An online meeting

option will be available by visiting

https://nebraskatransit.com for

those not able to attend in person.

NDOT will make every reasona-

ble accommodation to provide an

accessible meeting facility for all

persons. Appropriate provisions for

the hearing and visually challenged

or persons with Limited English

Proficiency (LEP) will be made if

the Department is notified by Sep-

tember 20, 2019. The public is be-

ing encouraged to make sugges-

tions or express concerns regard-

ing this proposed project. Com-

ments will be collected through Oc-

tober 9, 2019. Written comments or

requests should be submitted to:

Kari Ruse, NDOT Transit Liaison

Manager, Nebraska Department of

Transportation, 1400 Hwy 2, Lin-

coln, NE 68502;

kari.ruse@nebraska.gov; voice

telephone 402-479-4694.

Information regarding the pro-

posed project will be made availa-

ble at https://nebraskatransit.com

by clicking on the "Grand Island -

Hastings - Kearney Intercity Bus

Study" link. For those without inter-

net access, information may be ob-

tained through the contact above

or at NDOT Headquarters, 1400

Hwy 2, Lincoln, NE 68509. For fur-

ther information, contact Bill Bivin,

Statewide Mobility Manager, Uni-

versity of Nebraska, 2121 Transfor-

mation Drive, Lincoln, NE 68508;

williambivin@nebraskatransit.com;

voice telephone 402-570-0491.

ZNEZ S13,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep-

tember 24, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by

Olsson for Blessing Premier Prop-

erty, LLC, for the Final Plat for Mar-

gie Third Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

Government Lot 8, Section 12,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska(North of West 1st Street

Place and West of Central Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ S13,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Irene L. Brezina,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-125

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Bar-

bara J. DeWitt, 5000 Avenue F

Place, Kearney, NE 68847 was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ S6,13,20

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

JAMES N. JOHNSON,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-131

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 4, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jo Ann

Johnson, whose address is 1906

W. 41st Street, Kearney, NE 68845,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as personal representa-

tive of this estate. Creditors of this

estate must file their claims with

this Court on or before November

13, 2019, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 236-1229

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ S13,20,27

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF:

JAYNE EILEEN PETERS,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 19-126

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Wil-

liam C. Peters, Jr. of 1850 Bonanza

Street, Gering, Nebraska 69341

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate of JAYNE EI-

LEEN PETERS.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk/Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

William C. Peters

Attorney at Law

1425 11th Street • P.O. Box 472

Gering, NE 69341

308-436-7136

NSBA #13289

ZNEZ S6,13,20

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of MAE MARIE

JOHNSTON, Deceased

Estate No. PR19-124

Notice is hereby given that on the

29th day of Aug. 2019, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the Registrar issued a

written Statement of Informal Pro-

bate of the Will of said Decedent

and that Ronald W. Johnston,

whose address is 7276 S. Newport

Way, Centennial, CO 80112, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the estate. File claims by Nov. 6,

2019.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Larry E. Butler #15565

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Phone: 308-237-3155

leb@tyelaw.com

ZNEZ S6,13,20

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, September 10, 2019 the Kear-

ney City Council passed and ap-

proved according to law and

adopted the following ordinances

to be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8372 vacating the

Southwest Quarter of Lot 1755,

Original Town of Kearney Junction

now the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8374 adopting the

City of Kearney Budget for the

2019-2020 Fiscal Year.

Ordinance No. 8375 amending

several sections of Chapter 1

"Administration", Chapter 3

"Business Regulations", Chapter 5

"Health and Sanitation", Chapter 6

"Library, Chapter 8 "Police", Chap-

ter 10 "Utilities" of the Code of the

City of Kearney.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ S13,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF

PARK AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

September 19, 2019 in the City

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska which meeting is open to

the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall during normal business hours.

Except for items of an emergency

nature, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ S13,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska will hold

a public hearing on an Engineering

Report for construction of new

sewage screening, new grit re-

moval, new primary pump station,

new primary treatment system and

associated improvements, as re-

quired by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Energy and Environmental

on Tuesday, September 24, 2019,

at 5:30 PM, Local Time, at the City

Council Chambers, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of this public hear-

ing is to discuss the proposed En-

gineering Report, impact to rates,

and any needed mitigation meas-

ures and to meet clean water SRF

criteria. All local citizens and any

other interested parties, govern-

mental agencies or groups are en-

couraged to comment.

Maps, drawings and other perti-

nent data will be available upon re-

quest for public inspection by con-

tacting the City Clerk. All persons

interested in the design, location

and construction of the clean water

facility are invited to appear and

express their views. Written sug-

gestions may be submitted to Lau-

ren Brandt, City Clerk, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847

prior to the hearing.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations including

interpreter service, Braille, large

print or recorded materials, please

contact Lauren Brandt at (308)

233-3216 no later than Wednes-

day, September 20, 2019.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ S13,t1

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

TO:

Defendants the Estate of

Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,

Devisees, Personal Representa-

tives, and All Other Persons Inter-

ested in the Estate of Jean M.

Criss, Deceased, real names un-

known, Transnation Title Insurance

Company, Trustee, John Doe and

Jane Doe, real names and marital

status unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on the

31st day of July, 2019, Reverse

Mortgage Funding, LLC, as the

plaintiff, filed its Complaint in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Case No. CI 19-339,

against defendants the Estate of

Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,

Devisees, Personal Representa-

tives, and All Other Persons Inter-

ested in the Estate of Jean M.

Criss, Deceased, real names un-

known; Transnation Title Insurance

Company, Trustee; United States

of America, by and through the

Secretary of Housing and Urban

Development, Beneficiary; State of

Nebraska; County of Buffalo; John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names and

marital status unknown, the object

and prayer of which is to foreclose

a certain deed of trust in the princi-

pal amount equal to the sum of all

loan advances made under a cer-

tain deed of trust, on the real estate

described as:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

which was executed on July 21,

2006, by Jean M. Criss, a single

person, and delivered to Transna-

tion Title Insurance Company,

Trustee, for the benefit of the Fi-

nancial Freedom Senior Funding

Corporation, a subsidiary of Indy

Mac Bank, F.S.B., Beneficiary, and

which was duly recorded on July

27, 2006, as Instrument No.

2006-5751 in the Office of the Reg-

ister of Deeds of Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Such deed of trust was

given to secure the payment of a

certain promissory note in writing

dated July 21, 2006.

The plaintiff alleges in its Com-

plaint that there is now due the

plaintiff on said note the principal

sum of $109,959.50, together with

interest thereon pursuant to the

terms set forth in such Note. The

plaintiff is the owner of the benefi-

cial interest under such deed of

trust, and is the holder of the in-

debtedness secured thereby.

The plaintiff prays that in default

of payment by the defendants of

the amount due the plaintiff as

aforesaid, such mortgaged prem-

ises be decreed to be sold ac-

cording to law to satisfy the sums

found due the plaintiff, with interest

and costs of suit, and that such de-

fendants be forever barred and

foreclosed of all right, title, lien, eq-

uity of redemption or other interest

in, to and upon such mortgaged

premises.

You are required to answer such

Complaint on or before the 19th

day of October, 2019.

REVERSE MORTGAGE

FUNDING, LLC,Plaintiff,

By: ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C.,

L.L.O.

8712 WEST DODGE ROAD, #260

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

TELEPHONE (402) 829-0400

Its Attorney

elindquist@elindquistlaw.com

ZNEZ S6,13,20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, September 24,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Miller & Associates on behalf of

Dennis and Rebecca Dale for prop-

erty described as an Administrative

Subdivision being part of the East

Half of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 19, Township 12 North,

Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as Trent Ac-

res, an Administrative Subdivision.

Complete description on file with

Zoning Administrator or County

Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ S13,t1

GANZ LAW OFFICES,

P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SUKUMAR, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sukumar, LLC, a Nebraska limited

liability company, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office at

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32,

Kearney, NE 68845. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and to do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska, including but not limited

to the power to purchase, sell,

own, construct, develop, operate,

lease, manage, finance, refinance

and otherwise deal with real estate

and personal property of all kinds

and interests therein, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The limited

liability company was formed on

September 3, 2019 and will con-

tinue for a perpetual period of dura-

tion. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its members pursuant to the

Certificate of Organization and Op-

erating Agreement duly adopted by

the Company.

James R. Ganz, Jr.,

Attorney for Organizer

ZNEZ S13,20,27

<addr:SULLIVAN, SHOEMAKER, P.C., L.L.O.,4024620300,P.O. BOX 309,HASTINGS,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of VIVIAN L. MUHS,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-128

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 3, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Jason

Recroft, whose address is 4103

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 6, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Michelle J. Oldham, #18625

Sullivan Shoemaker P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 309

Hastings, Nebraska 68902-0309

(402) 462-0300

michelle@sullivanshoemaker.com

ZNEZ S6,13,20

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

ZimbeeCat Construction, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 506 W. 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Lane Zimbelman, 506 W.

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The Company was formed

on September 3, 2019.

ZNEZ S6,13,20

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.