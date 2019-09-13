INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete 2019
Bridge Flood Repairs. Sealed bids
will be received by the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners,
P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848
until 10:00 am local time on Sep-
tember 24, 2019. Sealed bids will
then be publicly opened and read
aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, removal of existing
bridge components, earthwork,
concrete approach sections, bank
stabilization with rock riprap, steel
sheet and bearing pile driving at
three (3) sites.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Alternates are not being
considered. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid.
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on
October 22, 2019, and then pub-
licly opened and then read aloud in
the 2nd Floor Conference Room at
City Hall for the City's purchase of
a fire pumping apparatus to be
used by the Kearney Volunteer Fire
Department. Copies of the specifi-
cations may be obtained from the
office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847 or by going to the
City's website at
Three (3) complete sets of bid
documentation must be supplied,
one marked "ORIGINAL" and two
marked "COPY". The General Con-
ditions and Specifications shall be
considered as part of the Bid Doc-
ument.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal form found in the Specifica-
tions and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR FIRE
PUMPING APPARATUS" to the of-
fice of the City Clerk. The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered to the City
Clerk's Office or received at the
City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-
mercial carrier. Items transmitted
by facsimile or electronically will
not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated in the General Conditions.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened.
BIDDERS PLEASE NOTE that no
technical questions will be an-
swered by the City of Kearney dur-
ing the twenty-four (24) hours im-
mediately preceding the bid open-
ing time and date. The City of Kear-
ney does not intend to issue any
addenda to the bidding document
within three (3) working days of the
bid opening time and date.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Todd Walton or Seth
Lunbery at (308) 233-3226.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF BRIAN'S AFFORDABLE
LIGHTING SOLUTIONS, INC.
The Articles of Incorporation were
filed on the 29th day of August,
2019 for Brian's Affordable Lighting
Solutions, Inc. with the registered
office at 1813 Avenue G, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847 to engage in any
and all lawful purposes for which a
corporation may be now or hereaf-
ter organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with $10,000
authorized capital stock to be fully
paid when issued, having perpetual
existence commencing with the fil-
ing of its Articles of Incorporation,
and whose affairs are conducted
by a Board of Directors.
Larry E. Butler
Incorporator
LEGAL NOTICE
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM
CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: Cities of
Holdrege, Kearney, Loup; County
of Buffalo; Towns of Cairo, Elm
Creek, Gibbon, Hildreth, Kuester
Lake, Litchfield, Loomis, Minden,
Ord, Overton, Pleasanton, Ra-
venna, Riverdale, Sumner, Wilcox;
Villages of Amherst, Axtell, Ber-
trand and Shelton, NE
Effective on or after October 15,
2019, the following channels will no
longer be available on Digi Tier
2/Spectrum TV Gold & Sports
View: FCS Atlantic on channel 414;
FCS Central on channel 416; FCS
Pacific on channel 418; ESPN
Classic on channel 401.
For a complete channel lineup,
visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To
view this notice online, visit Spec-
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$7,800.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Dorian J. Smith, Jul-
ian R. Palmer, Jailen Bowers, Kim-
berly Dillard, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$7,800.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on August 7, 2019, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on September 16,
2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the
Honorable Ryan Carson, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Monday, September 9, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of DONETA MAE
GIFFORD, Deceased
Estate No. PR19-130
Notice is hereby given that on
September 4, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Roberta Gifford Wiles, whose ad-
dress is 1405 Avenue H, Kearney,
NE 68847, has been appointed
Personal Representative of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before 11/5/19 or be forever bar-
red.
Michele Reiter,
Clerk of the County Court
Registrar
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT
OF TRANSPORTATION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING(S)
Public Information Open House
Monday, September 23, 2019;
5:00 PM-7:00 PM
Grand Island City Hall,
Community Room (downstairs)
100 E. First St.,
Grand Island, NE 68801
Public Information Open House
Tuesday, September 24, 2019;
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams County Fairgrounds,
Activities Building
947 S. Baltimore Ave,
Hastings, NE 68901
Public Information Open House
Wednesday, September 25, 2019;
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
UNK Alumni House
2222 9th Ave, Kearney, NE 68845
STATEWIDE MOBILITY
MANAGEMENT PROJECT:
Phase 3
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation (NDOT) will hold a
series of public information open
house meetings for Phase 3 of the
Nebraska Statewide Mobility Man-
agement Project. The meetings will
be held in Grand Island, Hastings,
and Kearney, Nebraska. The Grand
Island meeting will be held at the
Grand Island City Hall in the Com-
munity Room (downstairs), located
at 100 E. First St., Grand Island, NE
68801, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
The Hastings meeting will be held
at the Adams County Fairgrounds,
Activities Building, located at 947
S. Baltimore Ave, Hastings, NE
68901, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
The Kearney meeting will be held at
the UNK Alumni House, located at
2222 9th Ave, Kearney, NE 68845,
from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Identified as Grand Island -
Hastings - Kearney Intercity Bus
Study, the proposed study will be
used to implement public trans-
portation strategies in the study
area. The NDOT Mobility Manage-
ment project launched in July and
this feasibility study is one of the
priority projects.
The purpose of the feasibility
study is to identify efficient mobility
options, enhance economic activity
by providing additional mobility op-
tions to residents and visitors, co-
ordinate with local representatives
and key stakeholders from each
community, and fill transportation
gaps in the region.
The public information open
house meetings are being held to
provide information regarding the
project, engage with target stake-
holders, and to receive the public's
input. All interested persons are in-
vited to attend and present relevant
comments and questions. A 30-mi-
nute formal presentation will be
given at the beginning of each
meeting as part of the public infor-
mation open house. Following the
presentation, project information
will be displayed and personnel
from the project team will be pres-
ent to answer questions and re-
ceive feedback.An online meeting
option will be available by visiting
https://nebraskatransit.com for
those not able to attend in person.
NDOT will make every reasona-
ble accommodation to provide an
accessible meeting facility for all
persons. Appropriate provisions for
the hearing and visually challenged
or persons with Limited English
Proficiency (LEP) will be made if
the Department is notified by Sep-
tember 20, 2019. The public is be-
ing encouraged to make sugges-
tions or express concerns regard-
ing this proposed project. Com-
ments will be collected through Oc-
tober 9, 2019. Written comments or
requests should be submitted to:
Kari Ruse, NDOT Transit Liaison
Manager, Nebraska Department of
Transportation, 1400 Hwy 2, Lin-
coln, NE 68502;
kari.ruse@nebraska.gov; voice
telephone 402-479-4694.
Information regarding the pro-
posed project will be made availa-
ble at https://nebraskatransit.com
by clicking on the "Grand Island -
Hastings - Kearney Intercity Bus
Study" link. For those without inter-
net access, information may be ob-
tained through the contact above
or at NDOT Headquarters, 1400
Hwy 2, Lincoln, NE 68509. For fur-
ther information, contact Bill Bivin,
Statewide Mobility Manager, Uni-
versity of Nebraska, 2121 Transfor-
mation Drive, Lincoln, NE 68508;
williambivin@nebraskatransit.com;
voice telephone 402-570-0491.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep-
tember 24, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by
Olsson for Blessing Premier Prop-
erty, LLC, for the Final Plat for Mar-
gie Third Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land located in
Government Lot 8, Section 12,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska(North of West 1st Street
Place and West of Central Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Irene L. Brezina,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-125
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Bar-
bara J. DeWitt, 5000 Avenue F
Place, Kearney, NE 68847 was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
JAMES N. JOHNSON,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-131
Notice is hereby given that on
September 4, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jo Ann
Johnson, whose address is 1906
W. 41st Street, Kearney, NE 68845,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as personal representa-
tive of this estate. Creditors of this
estate must file their claims with
this Court on or before November
13, 2019, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 236-1229
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF:
JAYNE EILEEN PETERS,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 19-126
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Wil-
liam C. Peters, Jr. of 1850 Bonanza
Street, Gering, Nebraska 69341
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate of JAYNE EI-
LEEN PETERS.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk/Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
William C. Peters
Attorney at Law
1425 11th Street • P.O. Box 472
Gering, NE 69341
308-436-7136
NSBA #13289
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of MAE MARIE
JOHNSTON, Deceased
Estate No. PR19-124
Notice is hereby given that on the
29th day of Aug. 2019, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the Registrar issued a
written Statement of Informal Pro-
bate of the Will of said Decedent
and that Ronald W. Johnston,
whose address is 7276 S. Newport
Way, Centennial, CO 80112, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the estate. File claims by Nov. 6,
2019.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Larry E. Butler #15565
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Phone: 308-237-3155
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, September 10, 2019 the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8372 vacating the
Southwest Quarter of Lot 1755,
Original Town of Kearney Junction
now the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8374 adopting the
City of Kearney Budget for the
2019-2020 Fiscal Year.
Ordinance No. 8375 amending
several sections of Chapter 1
"Administration", Chapter 3
"Business Regulations", Chapter 5
"Health and Sanitation", Chapter 6
"Library, Chapter 8 "Police", Chap-
ter 10 "Utilities" of the Code of the
City of Kearney.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF
PARK AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
September 19, 2019 in the City
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska which meeting is open to
the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall during normal business hours.
Except for items of an emergency
nature, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska will hold
a public hearing on an Engineering
Report for construction of new
sewage screening, new grit re-
moval, new primary pump station,
new primary treatment system and
associated improvements, as re-
quired by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Energy and Environmental
on Tuesday, September 24, 2019,
at 5:30 PM, Local Time, at the City
Council Chambers, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of this public hear-
ing is to discuss the proposed En-
gineering Report, impact to rates,
and any needed mitigation meas-
ures and to meet clean water SRF
criteria. All local citizens and any
other interested parties, govern-
mental agencies or groups are en-
couraged to comment.
Maps, drawings and other perti-
nent data will be available upon re-
quest for public inspection by con-
tacting the City Clerk. All persons
interested in the design, location
and construction of the clean water
facility are invited to appear and
express their views. Written sug-
gestions may be submitted to Lau-
ren Brandt, City Clerk, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847
prior to the hearing.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print or recorded materials, please
contact Lauren Brandt at (308)
233-3216 no later than Wednes-
day, September 20, 2019.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS
TO:
Defendants the Estate of
Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,
Devisees, Personal Representa-
tives, and All Other Persons Inter-
ested in the Estate of Jean M.
Criss, Deceased, real names un-
known, Transnation Title Insurance
Company, Trustee, John Doe and
Jane Doe, real names and marital
status unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on the
31st day of July, 2019, Reverse
Mortgage Funding, LLC, as the
plaintiff, filed its Complaint in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Case No. CI 19-339,
against defendants the Estate of
Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,
Devisees, Personal Representa-
tives, and All Other Persons Inter-
ested in the Estate of Jean M.
Criss, Deceased, real names un-
known; Transnation Title Insurance
Company, Trustee; United States
of America, by and through the
Secretary of Housing and Urban
Development, Beneficiary; State of
Nebraska; County of Buffalo; John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names and
marital status unknown, the object
and prayer of which is to foreclose
a certain deed of trust in the princi-
pal amount equal to the sum of all
loan advances made under a cer-
tain deed of trust, on the real estate
described as:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
which was executed on July 21,
2006, by Jean M. Criss, a single
person, and delivered to Transna-
tion Title Insurance Company,
Trustee, for the benefit of the Fi-
nancial Freedom Senior Funding
Corporation, a subsidiary of Indy
Mac Bank, F.S.B., Beneficiary, and
which was duly recorded on July
27, 2006, as Instrument No.
2006-5751 in the Office of the Reg-
ister of Deeds of Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Such deed of trust was
given to secure the payment of a
certain promissory note in writing
dated July 21, 2006.
The plaintiff alleges in its Com-
plaint that there is now due the
plaintiff on said note the principal
sum of $109,959.50, together with
interest thereon pursuant to the
terms set forth in such Note. The
plaintiff is the owner of the benefi-
cial interest under such deed of
trust, and is the holder of the in-
debtedness secured thereby.
The plaintiff prays that in default
of payment by the defendants of
the amount due the plaintiff as
aforesaid, such mortgaged prem-
ises be decreed to be sold ac-
cording to law to satisfy the sums
found due the plaintiff, with interest
and costs of suit, and that such de-
fendants be forever barred and
foreclosed of all right, title, lien, eq-
uity of redemption or other interest
in, to and upon such mortgaged
premises.
You are required to answer such
Complaint on or before the 19th
day of October, 2019.
REVERSE MORTGAGE
FUNDING, LLC,Plaintiff,
By: ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C.,
L.L.O.
8712 WEST DODGE ROAD, #260
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
TELEPHONE (402) 829-0400
Its Attorney
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, September 24,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Miller & Associates on behalf of
Dennis and Rebecca Dale for prop-
erty described as an Administrative
Subdivision being part of the East
Half of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 19, Township 12 North,
Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as Trent Ac-
res, an Administrative Subdivision.
Complete description on file with
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
GANZ LAW OFFICES,
P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SUKUMAR, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Sukumar, LLC, a Nebraska limited
liability company, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office at
416 West 48th Street, Suite 32,
Kearney, NE 68845. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and to do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska, including but not limited
to the power to purchase, sell,
own, construct, develop, operate,
lease, manage, finance, refinance
and otherwise deal with real estate
and personal property of all kinds
and interests therein, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The limited
liability company was formed on
September 3, 2019 and will con-
tinue for a perpetual period of dura-
tion. Its affairs shall be conducted
by its members pursuant to the
Certificate of Organization and Op-
erating Agreement duly adopted by
the Company.
James R. Ganz, Jr.,
Attorney for Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of VIVIAN L. MUHS,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-128
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 3, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Jason
Recroft, whose address is 4103
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 6, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Michelle J. Oldham, #18625
Sullivan Shoemaker P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 309
Hastings, Nebraska 68902-0309
(402) 462-0300
michelle@sullivanshoemaker.com
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
ZimbeeCat Construction, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 506 W. 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Lane Zimbelman, 506 W.
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The Company was formed
on September 3, 2019.
