ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT
OF
Tac Investment Banc Inc.
FIRST. The name of the corpora-
tion is Tac Investment Banc Inc.
SECOND. Article FIRST of the
Articles of Incorporation of this cor-
poration is amended to read as fol-
lows:
Article FIRST. The name of the
corporation is changed to Tac in-
vestment Inc.
THIRD. The Amendment was
adopted the 23rd day of March,
2009
FOURTH. The amendment was
adopted by the board of directors
without shareholder action as
shareholder action was not re-
quired.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned officer has executed
these Articles of Amendment on
the date below.
Date: August 3, 2009
By: BLAKE HOWDSEN,
President
Registered Agent
Blake Loyd Howsden
Office Location
6215 L Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT
OF
Tac Investors, Inc.
FIRST. The name of the corpora-
tion is Tac Investors, Inc.
SECOND. Articles FIRST of the
Articles of Incorporation of this cor-
poration is amended to read as fol-
lows:
Articles FIRST. The name of the
corporation is changes to Kaytiera,
Inc.
THIRD. The Amendment was
adopted the 4th day of May, 2019
FOURTH. The amendment was
adopted by the board of directors
without shareholder action as
shareholder action was not re-
quired.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned officer has executed
these Articles of Amendment of the
date below.
Date: September 3, 2019
By: Blake Howsden, President
Registered Agent
Blake Howsden
Office Location
6215 L Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the following proj-
ects listed below. Please contact
Carmen Taylor, CCC Purchasing
Manager, at
308-379-7335, for project require-
ments and specifications. Bids due
September 23rd at 2pm.
• CCC - Hastings Campus: Ex-
terior chain link fence and rolling
gate on the Central Community
College, Hastings Campus. Project
includes providing and installing an
exterior chain link fence and rolling
gate south of Furnas Building in
existing concrete parking lot. Bids
due September 23rd at 2pm.
• CCC – Grand Island Campus:
Exterior painting at existing 200
Wing Precast Concrete T-Walls
and fascia on the Central Commu-
nity College, Grand Island Campus.
Project includes concrete patching
and prep and removal of existing
paint finishes as required for new
paint finish. Bids due September
23rd at 2 pm.
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DIWP, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that DIWP,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office is 6204 P Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Amy M. Barth, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number is 6204 P Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: September 3, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
INVITATION TO BIDDERS
Ravenna Public Schools is seek-
ing bids from qualified mechanical
engineers to provide services in
creating construction drawings, bid
documents, providing bid evalua-
tion, and construction administra-
tion services in conjunction with an
air handling unit cooling coil and
condensing unit replacement proj-
ect at Ravenna Public Schools. In-
terested bidders should contact
Ravenna Superintendent, Ken
Schroeder, at 308-452-3249 or <k-
nnabluejays.org>. Sealed bids are
due in the Office of the Superin-
tendent of Schools by October 1,
2019, @ 12:00 (noon).
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF Keycap LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Keycap LLC.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2019A Central Avenue,
Kearney, Buffalo County, NE.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent Samuel P. Middle-
ton, 2019A Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on September 9, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Samuel P. Middleton
5339 Long Island Road
Kearney, NE 68845
LEGAL NOTICE
In the District Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska
TO:
Florine R. McFarland, whose
whereabouts are unknown and
upon whom personal service of
summons cannot be had, Defend-
ant in said proceedings:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or
about the 7th day of June, 2019 a
Complaint to Modify and Terminate
was filed against you in the District
Court of Douglas County, Ne-
braska, Case No.: CI 11-5247, the
object of which is to be awarded
custody and termination of parental
rights.
You are required to answer the
said Complaint to Modify and Ter-
minate on or before the October 7,
2019 or said Complaint to Modify
and Terminate against you will be
taken as true.
By: David J. Reed, #24345
607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C
Papillion NE 68046
(402) 715-9375
(402) 939-0673 facsimile
Attorney for Plaintiff
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF REGEN AG LAB, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Regen Ag Lab, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 31740 Hwy 10, Pleasan-
ton, NE 68866.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Lance
Gunderson, 31740 Hwy 10, Pleas-
anton, NE 68866.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on August 27, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Lance Gunderson
31730 Hwy 10
Pleasanton, NE 68866
Jeremy Dalland
84 La Platte Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Lance Gunderson, Member
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 10, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, September 10, 2019
at 9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chair-
man McMullen called the meeting
to order and led those present in
the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-
lowing Board members responded
to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan
Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-
felholz, Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. Absent: Sherry Morrow.
A copy of the acknowledgment and
receipt of notice and agenda by the
Board of Commissioners is at-
tached to these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review. County
Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown; while
the convened meeting was open to
the public. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Au-
gust 27, 2019 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Higgins to ratify the following
August 30, 2019 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Re-
iter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Absent:
Morrow. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-
ROLL 263,163.71; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS R 41,132.31;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
88,012.81; MIDLAND FUNDING
LLC E 322.06; STATE OF NE T
14,230.69
ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL
53,822.80; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 7,635.22; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 16,205.90; STATE
OF NE T 2,457.91
WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL
4,890.12; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 732.71; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 1,579.07; STATE
OF NE T 248.91
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the
District Court August 2019 Fee Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer August 2019
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein,
Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to approve the fiscal year
2018-2019 inventory statements
filed by all of the County Officials.
All inventory statements will be
filed with the County Clerk as a
public record. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
payment of flu shots for all Buffalo
County Employees. The employees
will be notified of the scheduled
dates. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to approve the addition
of pledged collateral in the amount
of $325.00.00 and the release of
pledged collateral in the amount of
$260,000.00 at the NebraskaLand
Bank for the Buffalo County Treas-
urer. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Absent: Mor-
row. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
following tax refund requests sub-
mitted by County Treasurer Jean
Sidwell for Grace Homes in the
amount of $114.34 and for Midwest
Partitions, Inc. in the amount of
$28,616.61 for parcel number
390001314. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen noted that
there was no current correspond-
ence in the file and then called on
each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
The Board took a short break at
9:13 A.M. and reconvened at 9:45.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:45 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Reiter and McMullen. Absent: Mor-
row. Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell and County Assessor
Ethel Skinner were present.
Chairman McMullen opened the
Public Hearing for the Motor Vehi-
cle tax exemption application for
Elevate Global. County Treasurer
Sidwell was present and no one
else was present to address the
Board. Chairman McMullen closed
the hearing at 9:46 A.M. and the
Board Administrator will contact
the applicant to reschedule the
hearing.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve Tax
List Corrections numbered 4627
through 4631 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:49 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-
tion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda item.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the State of Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion 2019 Fracture Critical Bridge
Inspection Agreement (Project
Number STP-NBIS 118) with the
following Resolution 2019-34.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Morrow.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-34
SIGNING OF THE PROJECT
PROGRAM AGREEMENT
2019 FRACTURE CRITICAL
BRIDGE INSPECTION
WHEREAS:
the Nebraska De-
partment of Transportation (NDOT)
is developing a transportation proj-
ect, on the behalf of the county, for
which it intends to obtain Federal
funds;
WHEREAS: Buffalo County as a
sub-recipient of Federal-Aid fund-
ing is charged with the responsi-
bility of expending said funds in ac-
cordance with Federal, State and
local laws, rules, regulations, poli-
cies and guidelines applicable to
the funding of the Federal-aid proj-
ects;
WHEREAS: Buffalo County and
the NDOT wish to enter into a Pro-
gram Agreement to provide for
fracture critical bridge inspection
and load re-rating (if necessary)
services for the Federal-aid project.
BE IT RESOLVED: by the Board
of Commissioners of Buffalo
County that:
Chair of the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners is hereby
authorized to sign the attached
Project Program Agreement be-
tween the Buffalo County and the
NDOT.
Buffalo County is committed to
providing local funds for the project
as required by the Project Program
Agreement.
NDOT Project Number:
STP-NBIS (118)
NDOT Control Number: 01003
NDOT Project Name: 2019 Frac-
ture Critical Bridge Inspection
The Board took a short break at
9:53 A.M. and reconvened at
10:15.
Sheriff Neil Miller and Lieutenant
Robert Tubbs were present for fol-
lowing agenda item. Chairman
McMullen instructed County Clerk
Giffin to open and read aloud the
submitted bids for the Buffalo
County Phone System. Bids were
submitted from the following com-
panies: Century Link, Frontier, Hun
Tel Communications, Intellicom,
Kidwell and Nex-Tech. The IT
Committee and Sheriff Neil Miller
will review the bids and come back
with a recommendation at a later
date.
Buffalo County Facilities Director
Steve Gaasch was present for the
following agenda items.
Chairman McMullen instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted bids for
the Roof Top Unit Project at the
Extension Building. Bids were sub-
mitted from Mechanical Sales Inc.
and Thurston Heating & Air. Facili-
ties Director Steve Gaasch will re-
view the bids and make a recom-
mendation to the Board at a later
date.
Chairman McMullen instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted bids for a
new Salt Storage Building located
at the Highway Department. One
bid was submitted from Clear Span
Fabric Structures. Facilities Direc-
tor Steve Gaasch reviewed the bid
and made his recommendation to
the Board. Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Higgins to accept the
bid from Clear Span Fabric Struc-
tures for $64,528.08.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing to approve the
2019-2020 Fiscal Year Budget at
10:35 A.M.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Reiter to approve an additional
1% Board approved increase in the
prior year's budgeted restricted
funds subject to limitation as al-
lowed by law. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to authorize petty cash
funds for the various County Of-
fices with the approval of Resolu-
tion 2019-35. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-35
We, the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, authorize petty
cash funds to be operated by the
Sheriff's Office in the amount of
$2,500.00, the County Attorney's
Office in the amount of $1,500.00,
the Probation Office in the amount
of $50.00, the Public Defender's
Office in the amount of $2,300.00,
the Clerk of the District Court Of-
fice in the amount of $1,000.00,
Veteran's Service Office in the
amount of $12,000.00, the County
Court Office in the amount of
$450.00, Board of Commissioners
in the amount of $2,500.00, Regis-
ter of Deeds Office in the amount of
$200.00, Treasurer's Office in the
amount of $2,250.00 and the
County Clerk's Office in the amount
of $12,000.00.
After review of the County
Budget Chairman McMullen closed
the hearing at 10:40 A.M. Moved
by Kouba and seconded by Hig-
gins to approve the Buffalo County
Budget for the fiscal year
2019-2020 with the following Reso-
lution 2019-36. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Re-
iter and McMullen. Abstain: Loef-
felholz. Absent: Morrow. Motion
declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-36
RESOLUTION OF ADOPTION
AND APPROPRIATIONS
WHEREAS, a proposed County
Budget for the Fiscal Year July 1,
2019 to June 30, 2020, prepared by
the Budget Making Authority, was
transmitted to the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners on the
10th day of September 2019.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED, by the Board of Commis-
sioners of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska as follows:
SECTION 1. That the budget for
the Fiscal Year July 1, 2019 to June
30, 2020 as categorically evi-
denced by the Budget Document
be, and the same hereby is,
adopted as the budget for Buffalo
County for said fiscal year.
SECTION 2. That the offices, de-
partments, activities, and institu-
tions herein named are hereby au-
thorized to expend the amounts
herein appropriated to them during
the fiscal year beginning July 1,
2019 and ending June 30, 2020.
SECTION 3. That the income
necessary to finance the appropria-
tions made and expenditures au-
thorized shall be provided out of
the unencumbered cash balance in
each fund, revenues other than tax-
ation to be collected during the fis-
cal year in each fund, and tax levy
requirements for each fund.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing to approve or modify
the Property Tax Request. After re-
view of the Property Tax Request
for fiscal year 2019-2020 and no
one else addressing the Board,
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 10:43 A.M. Moved by
Kouba and seconded by Higgins to
approve the Property Tax Request
for the fiscal year 2019-2020 with
the following Resolution 2019-37.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Reiter and
McMullen. Abstain: Loeffelholz.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-37
WHEREAS, Nebraska Revised
Statute 77-1601.02 provides that
the Governing Body of Buffalo
County passes by a majority vote a
resolution setting the tax request;
and
WHEREAS, a special public hear-
ing was held as required by law to
hear and consider comments con-
cerning the property tax request;
NOW, THEREFORE, the Govern-
ing Body of Buffalo County re-
solves that:
1. The 2019-2020 property tax
request for the General Fund will be
set at $19,522,606.90
2. The 2019-2020 property tax
request for the Veterans Aid Fund
will be set at $8,971.59
3. The 2019-2020 property tax
request for the Bond Fund will be
set at $1,735,963.57
4. The total assessed value of
property differs from last year's to-
tal assessed value by 1%
5. The tax rate which would levy
the same amount of property taxes
as last year, when multiplied by the
total assessed value of property,
would be $.29 per $100 assessed
value
6. The County proposes to adopt
a property tax request that will
cause a tax rate to be $.33 per
$100 of assessed value
7. Based on the proposed prop-
erty tax request and changes in
other revenue, the total operating
budget of Buffalo County will ex-
ceed last year's by 12%
8. A copy of this resolution will be
certified and forwarded to the
County Clerk on or before October
13, 2019
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and Buss Biehl ac-
knowledged that he was present
for the Budget hearing.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:44 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September
24, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
STATE OF NEBRASKA
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION
Black Sheep Fitness, LLC
FIRST: The name of the limited li-
ability company is Black Sheep Fit-
ness, LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 701 W.
19th St., Kearney, NE 68845.
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE,
68102. The name of its agent for
service of process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to the fullest extent per-
missible under Nebraska law. The
company is authorized to indemnify
its members and managers to the
fullest extent permissible under Ne-
braska law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below.
Date: April 30, 2018
LegalZoom.com,Inc., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley,
Assistant Secretary
