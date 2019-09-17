 

ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT

OF

Tac Investment Banc Inc.

 

FIRST. The name of the corpora-

tion is Tac Investment Banc Inc.

SECOND. Article FIRST of the

Articles of Incorporation of this cor-

poration is amended to read as fol-

lows:

Article FIRST. The name of the

corporation is changed to Tac in-

vestment Inc.

THIRD. The Amendment was

adopted the 23rd day of March,

2009

FOURTH. The amendment was

adopted by the board of directors

without shareholder action as

shareholder action was not re-

quired.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned officer has executed

these Articles of Amendment on

the date below.

Date: August 3, 2009

By: BLAKE HOWDSEN,

President

Registered Agent

Blake Loyd Howsden

Office Location

6215 L Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT

OF

Tac Investors, Inc.

 

FIRST. The name of the corpora-

tion is Tac Investors, Inc.

SECOND. Articles FIRST of the

Articles of Incorporation of this cor-

poration is amended to read as fol-

lows:

Articles FIRST. The name of the

corporation is changes to Kaytiera,

Inc.

THIRD. The Amendment was

adopted the 4th day of May, 2019

FOURTH. The amendment was

adopted by the board of directors

without shareholder action as

shareholder action was not re-

quired.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned officer has executed

these Articles of Amendment of the

date below.

Date: September 3, 2019

By: Blake Howsden, President

Registered Agent

Blake Howsden

Office Location

6215 L Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE FOR BIDS

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the following proj-

ects listed below. Please contact

Carmen Taylor, CCC Purchasing

Manager, at

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project require-

ments and specifications. Bids due

September 23rd at 2pm.

CCC - Hastings Campus: Ex-

terior chain link fence and rolling

gate on the Central Community

College, Hastings Campus. Project

includes providing and installing an

exterior chain link fence and rolling

gate south of Furnas Building in

existing concrete parking lot. Bids

due September 23rd at 2pm.

CCC – Grand Island Campus:

Exterior painting at existing 200

Wing Precast Concrete T-Walls

and fascia on the Central Commu-

nity College, Grand Island Campus.

Project includes concrete patching

and prep and removal of existing

paint finishes as required for new

paint finish. Bids due September

23rd at 2 pm.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DIWP, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that DIWP,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 6204 P Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Amy M. Barth, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number is 6204 P Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: September 3, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

 

Ravenna Public Schools is seek-

ing bids from qualified mechanical

engineers to provide services in

creating construction drawings, bid

documents, providing bid evalua-

tion, and construction administra-

tion services in conjunction with an

air handling unit cooling coil and

condensing unit replacement proj-

ect at Ravenna Public Schools. In-

terested bidders should contact

Ravenna Superintendent, Ken

Schroeder, at 308-452-3249 or <k-

en.schroeder@rave-

nnabluejays.org>. Sealed bids are

due in the Office of the Superin-

tendent of Schools by October 1,

2019, @ 12:00 (noon).

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF Keycap LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Keycap LLC.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2019A Central Avenue,

Kearney, Buffalo County, NE.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent Samuel P. Middle-

ton, 2019A Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 9, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Samuel P. Middleton

5339 Long Island Road

Kearney, NE 68845

LEGAL NOTICE

In the District Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska

TO:

Florine R. McFarland, whose

whereabouts are unknown and

upon whom personal service of

summons cannot be had, Defend-

ant in said proceedings:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or

about the 7th day of June, 2019 a

Complaint to Modify and Terminate

was filed against you in the District

Court of Douglas County, Ne-

braska, Case No.: CI 11-5247, the

object of which is to be awarded

custody and termination of parental

rights.

You are required to answer the

said Complaint to Modify and Ter-

minate on or before the October 7,

2019 or said Complaint to Modify

and Terminate against you will be

taken as true.

By: David J. Reed, #24345

607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C

Papillion NE 68046

(402) 715-9375

(402) 939-0673 facsimile

dreed@nebraskaslawoffice.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF REGEN AG LAB, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Regen Ag Lab, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 31740 Hwy 10, Pleasan-

ton, NE 68866.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Lance

Gunderson, 31740 Hwy 10, Pleas-

anton, NE 68866.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on August 27, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Lance Gunderson

31730 Hwy 10

Pleasanton, NE 68866

Jeremy Dalland

84 La Platte Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Lance Gunderson, Member

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 10, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

at 9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chair-

man McMullen called the meeting

to order and led those present in

the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-

lowing Board members responded

to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan

Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-

felholz, Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. Absent: Sherry Morrow.

A copy of the acknowledgment and

receipt of notice and agenda by the

Board of Commissioners is at-

tached to these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review. County

Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown; while

the convened meeting was open to

the public. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Au-

gust 27, 2019 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Higgins to ratify the following

August 30, 2019 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Re-

iter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Absent:

Morrow. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-

ROLL 263,163.71; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS R 41,132.31;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

88,012.81; MIDLAND FUNDING

LLC E 322.06; STATE OF NE T

14,230.69

ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL

53,822.80; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 7,635.22; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 16,205.90; STATE

OF NE T 2,457.91

WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL

4,890.12; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 732.71; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 1,579.07; STATE

OF NE T 248.91

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the

District Court August 2019 Fee Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer August 2019

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein,

Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to approve the fiscal year

2018-2019 inventory statements

filed by all of the County Officials.

All inventory statements will be

filed with the County Clerk as a

public record. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

payment of flu shots for all Buffalo

County Employees. The employees

will be notified of the scheduled

dates. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to approve the addition

of pledged collateral in the amount

of $325.00.00 and the release of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$260,000.00 at the NebraskaLand

Bank for the Buffalo County Treas-

urer. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Absent: Mor-

row. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

following tax refund requests sub-

mitted by County Treasurer Jean

Sidwell for Grace Homes in the

amount of $114.34 and for Midwest

Partitions, Inc. in the amount of

$28,616.61 for parcel number

390001314. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen noted that

there was no current correspond-

ence in the file and then called on

each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

The Board took a short break at

9:13 A.M. and reconvened at 9:45.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:45 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Reiter and McMullen. Absent: Mor-

row. Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell and County Assessor

Ethel Skinner were present.

Chairman McMullen opened the

Public Hearing for the Motor Vehi-

cle tax exemption application for

Elevate Global. County Treasurer

Sidwell was present and no one

else was present to address the

Board. Chairman McMullen closed

the hearing at 9:46 A.M. and the

Board Administrator will contact

the applicant to reschedule the

hearing.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve Tax

List Corrections numbered 4627

through 4631 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:49 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-

tion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda item.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the State of Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion 2019 Fracture Critical Bridge

Inspection Agreement (Project

Number STP-NBIS 118) with the

following Resolution 2019-34.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Morrow.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-34

SIGNING OF THE PROJECT

PROGRAM AGREEMENT

2019 FRACTURE CRITICAL

BRIDGE INSPECTION

WHEREAS:

the Nebraska De-

partment of Transportation (NDOT)

is developing a transportation proj-

ect, on the behalf of the county, for

which it intends to obtain Federal

funds;

WHEREAS: Buffalo County as a

sub-recipient of Federal-Aid fund-

ing is charged with the responsi-

bility of expending said funds in ac-

cordance with Federal, State and

local laws, rules, regulations, poli-

cies and guidelines applicable to

the funding of the Federal-aid proj-

ects;

WHEREAS: Buffalo County and

the NDOT wish to enter into a Pro-

gram Agreement to provide for

fracture critical bridge inspection

and load re-rating (if necessary)

services for the Federal-aid project.

BE IT RESOLVED: by the Board

of Commissioners of Buffalo

County that:

Chair of the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners is hereby

authorized to sign the attached

Project Program Agreement be-

tween the Buffalo County and the

NDOT.

Buffalo County is committed to

providing local funds for the project

as required by the Project Program

Agreement.

NDOT Project Number:

STP-NBIS (118)

NDOT Control Number: 01003

NDOT Project Name: 2019 Frac-

ture Critical Bridge Inspection

The Board took a short break at

9:53 A.M. and reconvened at

10:15.

Sheriff Neil Miller and Lieutenant

Robert Tubbs were present for fol-

lowing agenda item. Chairman

McMullen instructed County Clerk

Giffin to open and read aloud the

submitted bids for the Buffalo

County Phone System. Bids were

submitted from the following com-

panies: Century Link, Frontier, Hun

Tel Communications, Intellicom,

Kidwell and Nex-Tech. The IT

Committee and Sheriff Neil Miller

will review the bids and come back

with a recommendation at a later

date.

Buffalo County Facilities Director

Steve Gaasch was present for the

following agenda items.

Chairman McMullen instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted bids for

the Roof Top Unit Project at the

Extension Building. Bids were sub-

mitted from Mechanical Sales Inc.

and Thurston Heating & Air. Facili-

ties Director Steve Gaasch will re-

view the bids and make a recom-

mendation to the Board at a later

date.

Chairman McMullen instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted bids for a

new Salt Storage Building located

at the Highway Department. One

bid was submitted from Clear Span

Fabric Structures. Facilities Direc-

tor Steve Gaasch reviewed the bid

and made his recommendation to

the Board. Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Higgins to accept the

bid from Clear Span Fabric Struc-

tures for $64,528.08.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing to approve the

2019-2020 Fiscal Year Budget at

10:35 A.M.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Reiter to approve an additional

1% Board approved increase in the

prior year's budgeted restricted

funds subject to limitation as al-

lowed by law. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to authorize petty cash

funds for the various County Of-

fices with the approval of Resolu-

tion 2019-35. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-35

 

We, the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, authorize petty

cash funds to be operated by the

Sheriff's Office in the amount of

$2,500.00, the County Attorney's

Office in the amount of $1,500.00,

the Probation Office in the amount

of $50.00, the Public Defender's

Office in the amount of $2,300.00,

the Clerk of the District Court Of-

fice in the amount of $1,000.00,

Veteran's Service Office in the

amount of $12,000.00, the County

Court Office in the amount of

$450.00, Board of Commissioners

in the amount of $2,500.00, Regis-

ter of Deeds Office in the amount of

$200.00, Treasurer's Office in the

amount of $2,250.00 and the

County Clerk's Office in the amount

of $12,000.00.

After review of the County

Budget Chairman McMullen closed

the hearing at 10:40 A.M. Moved

by Kouba and seconded by Hig-

gins to approve the Buffalo County

Budget for the fiscal year

2019-2020 with the following Reso-

lution 2019-36. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Re-

iter and McMullen. Abstain: Loef-

felholz. Absent: Morrow. Motion

declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-36

RESOLUTION OF ADOPTION

AND APPROPRIATIONS

 

WHEREAS, a proposed County

Budget for the Fiscal Year July 1,

2019 to June 30, 2020, prepared by

the Budget Making Authority, was

transmitted to the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners on the

10th day of September 2019.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED, by the Board of Commis-

sioners of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska as follows:

SECTION 1. That the budget for

the Fiscal Year July 1, 2019 to June

30, 2020 as categorically evi-

denced by the Budget Document

be, and the same hereby is,

adopted as the budget for Buffalo

County for said fiscal year.

SECTION 2. That the offices, de-

partments, activities, and institu-

tions herein named are hereby au-

thorized to expend the amounts

herein appropriated to them during

the fiscal year beginning July 1,

2019 and ending June 30, 2020.

SECTION 3. That the income

necessary to finance the appropria-

tions made and expenditures au-

thorized shall be provided out of

the unencumbered cash balance in

each fund, revenues other than tax-

ation to be collected during the fis-

cal year in each fund, and tax levy

requirements for each fund.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing to approve or modify

the Property Tax Request. After re-

view of the Property Tax Request

for fiscal year 2019-2020 and no

one else addressing the Board,

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 10:43 A.M. Moved by

Kouba and seconded by Higgins to

approve the Property Tax Request

for the fiscal year 2019-2020 with

the following Resolution 2019-37.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Reiter and

McMullen. Abstain: Loeffelholz.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-37

 

WHEREAS, Nebraska Revised

Statute 77-1601.02 provides that

the Governing Body of Buffalo

County passes by a majority vote a

resolution setting the tax request;

and

WHEREAS, a special public hear-

ing was held as required by law to

hear and consider comments con-

cerning the property tax request;

NOW, THEREFORE, the Govern-

ing Body of Buffalo County re-

solves that:

1. The 2019-2020 property tax

request for the General Fund will be

set at $19,522,606.90

2. The 2019-2020 property tax

request for the Veterans Aid Fund

will be set at $8,971.59

3. The 2019-2020 property tax

request for the Bond Fund will be

set at $1,735,963.57

4. The total assessed value of

property differs from last year's to-

tal assessed value by 1%

5. The tax rate which would levy

the same amount of property taxes

as last year, when multiplied by the

total assessed value of property,

would be $.29 per $100 assessed

value

6. The County proposes to adopt

a property tax request that will

cause a tax rate to be $.33 per

$100 of assessed value

7. Based on the proposed prop-

erty tax request and changes in

other revenue, the total operating

budget of Buffalo County will ex-

ceed last year's by 12%

8. A copy of this resolution will be

certified and forwarded to the

County Clerk on or before October

13, 2019

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and Buss Biehl ac-

knowledged that he was present

for the Budget hearing.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:44 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September

24, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

STATE OF NEBRASKA

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION

Black Sheep Fitness, LLC

 

FIRST: The name of the limited li-

ability company is Black Sheep Fit-

ness, LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 701 W.

19th St., Kearney, NE 68845.

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE,

68102. The name of its agent for

service of process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to the fullest extent per-

missible under Nebraska law. The

company is authorized to indemnify

its members and managers to the

fullest extent permissible under Ne-

braska law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below.

Date: April 30, 2018

LegalZoom.com,Inc., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley,

Assistant Secretary

