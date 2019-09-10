 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA

WESTERN, CENTRAL,

EASTERN NEBRASKA AND

LINCOLN AREA

UNIT PRICE REQUEST

FOR PROPOSAL

RFP NO. 3128-19-7200

 

The University of Nebraska is

seeking proposals from qualified

contractors for the opportunity to

be selected as a Unit Price Con-

tractor for University facilities in

Kearney, Lincoln, North Platte,

Omaha, Scottsbluff and other loca-

tions throughout the state for the

following trades:

General Construction & Main-

tenance Services - Acoustical

Ceilings - Asbestos & Hazardous

Materials Abatement, Testing &

Sampling - Audio Visual -Bitum-

inous Paving - Caulking - Com-

mercial Framing & Drywall - Con-

crete - Custom Cabinetry & Mill-

work - Demolition & Excavation -

Electrical - Erosion & Sediment

Control - Fire Alarm Services -

Fire Sprinklers - Flooring-Carpet

& Tile - Flooring-Epoxy Coating -

Glass & Glazing - HVAC - Ma-

sonry &Tuckpointing - Office

Systems Furniture: Dismantling,

Installation & Assembly - Paint-

ing - Plumbing - Roofing - Win-

dow Treatments - Window

Washin

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

October 1, 2019, 9:00 AM CT, Fa-

cilities Maintenance & Operations

Auditorium, 942 N. 22nd St., Lin-

coln, NE (BSM Auditorium). Online

participation is available.

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Tuesday, October 8, 2019,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

ebid@unl.edu prior to deadline

BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday, Oc-

tober 15, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT,

Business Services Complex, Uni-

versity of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid

(Vendor registration is required)

PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,

September 9, 2019, at

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid

 

ZNEZ S10,14

ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT

OF

Tac Investment Banc Inc.

 

FIRST. The name of the corpora-

tion is Tac Investment Banc Inc.

SECOND. Article FIRST of the

Articles of Incorporation of this cor-

poration is amended to read as fol-

lows:

Article FIRST. The name of the

corporation is changed to Tac in-

vestment Inc.

THIRD. The Amendment was

adopted the 23rd day of March,

2009

FOURTH. The amendment was

adopted by the board of directors

without shareholder action as

shareholder action was not re-

quired.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned officer has executed

these Articles of Amendment on

the date below.

Date: August 3, 2009

By: BLAKE HOWDSEN,

President

Registered Agent

Blake Loyd Howsden

Office Location

6215 L Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ S10,17,24

ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT

OF

Tac Investors, Inc.

 

FIRST. The name of the corpora-

tion is Tac Investors, Inc.

SECOND. Articles FIRST of the

Articles of Incorporation of this cor-

poration is amended to read as fol-

lows:

Articles FIRST. The name of the

corporation is changes to Kaytiera,

Inc.

THIRD. The Amendment was

adopted the 4th day of May, 2019

FOURTH. The amendment was

adopted by the board of directors

without shareholder action as

shareholder action was not re-

quired.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned officer has executed

these Articles of Amendment of the

date below.

Date: September 3, 2019

By: Blake Howsden, President

Registered Agent

Blake Howsden

Office Location

6215 L Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ S10,17,24

NOTICE FOR BIDS

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the following proj-

ects listed below. Please contact

Carmen Taylor, CCC Purchasing

Manager, at

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project require-

ments and specifications. Bids due

September 23rd at 2pm.

CCC - Hastings Campus: Ex-

terior chain link fence and rolling

gate on the Central Community

College, Hastings Campus. Project

includes providing and installing an

exterior chain link fence and rolling

gate south of Furnas Building in

existing concrete parking lot. Bids

due September 23rd at 2pm.

CCC – Grand Island Campus:

Exterior painting at existing 200

Wing Precast Concrete T-Walls

and fascia on the Central Commu-

nity College, Grand Island Campus.

Project includes concrete patching

and prep and removal of existing

paint finishes as required for new

paint finish. Bids due September

23rd at 2 pm.

ZNEZ Z10,12,17,18

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DIWP, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that DIWP,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 6204 P Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Amy M. Barth, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number is 6204 P Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: September 3, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ S10,17,24

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF Keycap LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Keycap LLC.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2019A Central Avenue,

Kearney, Buffalo County, NE.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent Samuel P. Middle-

ton, 2019A Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 9, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Samuel P. Middleton

5339 Long Island Road

Kearney, NE 68845

ZNEZ S10,17,24

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade name to be assigned

Keycap

Whereas Black Brick Software

LLC, 2019A Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 has adopted,

used and is using the trade name

which is registered with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State, and

whereas: Keycap LLC, 2019A Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska,

68847 desires to acquire said trade

name and registration thereto:

Now, therefore, for good and val-

uable consideration, receipt of

which is hereby acknowledged,

Black Brick Software LLC does

hereby assign to Keycap LLC all

right, title and interest in and to

said trade name.

Black Brick Software LLC by

David Hayes

Owner

ZNEZ S10,t1

 

LEGAL NOTICE

In the District Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska

TO:

Florine R. McFarland, whose

whereabouts are unknown and

upon whom personal service of

summons cannot be had, Defend-

ant in said proceedings:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or

about the 7th day of June, 2019 a

Complaint to Modify and Terminate

was filed against you in the District

Court of Douglas County, Ne-

braska, Case No.: CI 11-5247, the

object of which is to be awarded

custody and termination of parental

rights.

You are required to answer the

said Complaint to Modify and Ter-

minate on or before the October 7,

2019 or said Complaint to Modify

and Terminate against you will be

taken as true.

By: David J. Reed, #24345

607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C

Papillion NE 68046

(402) 715-9375

(402) 939-0673 facsimile

dreed@nebraskaslawoffice.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

ZNEZ S3,10,17

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $134,600.00

executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-

gle person, which was filed for rec-

ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument

No. 2016-04205 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 A.M. on September

24, 2019:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED

REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-

FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.

76-201):

THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,

ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE

NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,

BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-

SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA.

EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-

MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF

RECORD.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES

AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM

BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE

PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012

IN DOCUMENT NUMBER

2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND

STATE.

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611

I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68847

Tax Id: 605021000.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

ZNEZ Ag13,20,27,S3,10

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF REGEN AG LAB, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Regen Ag Lab, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 31740 Hwy 10, Pleasan-

ton, NE 68866.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Lance

Gunderson, 31740 Hwy 10, Pleas-

anton, NE 68866.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on August 27, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Lance Gunderson

31730 Hwy 10

Pleasanton, NE 68866

Jeremy Dalland

84 La Platte Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Lance Gunderson, Member

ZNEZ S3,10,17

STATE OF NEBRASKA

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION

Black Sheep Fitness, LLC

 

FIRST: The name of the limited li-

ability company is Black Sheep Fit-

ness, LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 701 W.

19th St., Kearney, NE 68845.

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE,

68102. The name of its agent for

service of process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to the fullest extent per-

missible under Nebraska law. The

company is authorized to indemnify

its members and managers to the

fullest extent permissible under Ne-

braska law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below.

Date: April 30, 2018

LegalZoom.com,Inc., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley,

Assistant Secretary

ZNEZ S10,17,24

