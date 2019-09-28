 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Debra McCarthy, Clerk of the Lin-

coln County District Court, in an

action where in ARROW SEED

COMPANY is Plaintiff and DANIEL

D. MCKEONE is Defendant, Case

CI18-649, the following described

property owned by DDM LAND

MANAGEMENT, LLC has been lev-

ied upon:

(1) 1993 Dodge W200/W250

Diesel Regular Cab

Flatbed Pickup

(VIN #1B7KM26C1PS129678)

(2) 2016 Stateline Flatbed / Tilt

4 Wheel Trailer

(VIN #53MTM2021GB005617)

(3) 2009 Yamaha Grizzly 450

(4 Wheeler)

(VIN #5Y4AJ26Y791011411)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 3rd day of October,

2019 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 3rd day of September,

2019

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine #90921

Deputy

