NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Debra McCarthy, Clerk of the Lin-
coln County District Court, in an
action where in ARROW SEED
COMPANY is Plaintiff and DANIEL
D. MCKEONE is Defendant, Case
CI18-649, the following described
property owned by DDM LAND
MANAGEMENT, LLC has been lev-
ied upon:
(1) 1993 Dodge W200/W250
Diesel Regular Cab
Flatbed Pickup
(VIN #1B7KM26C1PS129678)
(2) 2016 Stateline Flatbed / Tilt
4 Wheel Trailer
(VIN #53MTM2021GB005617)
(3) 2009 Yamaha Grizzly 450
(4 Wheeler)
(VIN #5Y4AJ26Y791011411)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 3rd day of October,
2019 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 3rd day of September,
2019
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine #90921
Deputy
ZNEZ S7,14,21,28
