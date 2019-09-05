 

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case CI 19-325

DELTA INVESTMENTS, Plaintiff,

vs. LESLIE L. FORNEY,

A/K/A LES FORNEY,

JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;

and all other persons/entities

UNKNOWN claiming any right,

interest or title in the real estate

described herein,

To: John Doe and Mary Doe; and

all other persons/entities UN-

KNOWN having or claiming any

right, interest or title in Lot Six (6),

Block Eleven (11), Kearney Land

and Investment Company's Sec-

ond Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

You have been sued by Delta In-

vestments. The object of the plain-

tiff's Complaint is to foreclose on

Tax Sale Certificate No. 16100 for

the delinquent taxes on the real es-

tate described above. The taxes

due under the certificate are for the

2014 thru 2017 taxes plus interest

at the rate of 14% per annum. The

Complaint asks the court to find

that the taxes are a lien against the

real estate, as provided by law, and

that upon establishment of such

lien, the real estate, which may re-

main unredeemed, be sold at pub-

lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-

tered, together with interest and

costs, including attorney's fees as

provided for and by Nebraska Re-

vised Statute §77-1909, as

amended, and that the defendants

be forever barred of all claims

upon, interest in, right or title to,

lien upon or equity of redemption in

the real estate upon confirmation of

the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an

appropriate written response must

be filed with the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512

Central Ave, Kearney, NE 68847,

within 30 days of the last publica-

tion of this notice. If you fail to re-

spond, the court may enter a judg-

ment for the relief demanded in the

Complaint.

DELTA INVESTMENTS,

Deana K. Walocha, #21652

405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100

Omaha, Nebraska 68154

(402 399-9049, ex. 103

Attorney for the Plaintiff

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of

the voluntary dissolution of Kear-

ney Clinic, P.C. as of August 2,

2019. Any person having a claim,

whether known or unknown,

against the Company is requested

to present such claim in writing to

the Company at the following ad-

dress: c/o Beth Ernst, 211 West

33rd Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

The claim must be in writing, must

be sent by mail to the address set

forth above, and must set forth the

name, address and telephone num-

ber of the claimant, a detailed de-

scription and amount of the claim,

the date of occurrence of the claim

and any tangible evidence to sup-

port the claim that is available to

the claimant. Unless sooner barred

by any other statute limiting ac-

tions, any claim against the Com-

pany is barred if an action to en-

force the claim is not commenced

within five years after the publica-

tion date of the third required no-

tice.

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, September 10, 2019 at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The September 2019 meeting of

the Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, Sep-

tember 11-12, 2019, at NPPD's

Columbus General Office, 1414

15th Street, Columbus, Nebraska.

The schedule for September 11-12

is as follows:

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 11, 2019

Rates and Rate Methodology

Overview for Board of Directors -

9:00 a.m., Board Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report

(Closed Session) - following Rate

Overview, Board Room

Board Strategic Business Ses-

sion - following General Counsel

Report, Board Room (approximat-

ely 11:30 a.m.)

Budget Committee - following

Strategic Business Session, Board

Room

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following

Budget Committee, Loup Room

Energy Supply Committee - fol-

lowing Budget Committee, Platte

Room

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 12, 2019

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - 8:00 a.m., Board Room

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 9:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer, be-

ginning at approximately 11:30

a.m. on Wednesday, September

11, and at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday,

September 12. Committee meet-

ings will not be video streamed.

The Nuclear Committee is a com-

mittee of the whole and will be in-

cluded with the regular Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

September 12.

A one-hour lunch recess will

begin at approximately 12:00 noon

on Wednesday, September 11. Fol-

lowing adjournment of committee

meetings on September 11, the

NPPD Board of Directors will re-

convene for a special meeting with

the Nebraska Electric G&T Board at

the Ramada / River's Edge Con-

vention Center, 265 33rd Avenue,

Columbus, Nebraska.

It is possible that portions of the

meetings on September 11-12,

2019, will be held in Executive Ses-

sion. Agendas for these meetings

are kept continuously current and

are available for public inspection

during business hours at the office

of the Assistant Secretary at the

Columbus General Office, Colum-

bus, Nebraska, or online at

www.nppd.com/about-

us/board-of-directors/.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

