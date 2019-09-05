NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case CI 19-325
DELTA INVESTMENTS, Plaintiff,
vs. LESLIE L. FORNEY,
A/K/A LES FORNEY,
JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;
and all other persons/entities
UNKNOWN claiming any right,
interest or title in the real estate
described herein,
To: John Doe and Mary Doe; and
all other persons/entities UN-
KNOWN having or claiming any
right, interest or title in Lot Six (6),
Block Eleven (11), Kearney Land
and Investment Company's Sec-
ond Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
You have been sued by Delta In-
vestments. The object of the plain-
tiff's Complaint is to foreclose on
Tax Sale Certificate No. 16100 for
the delinquent taxes on the real es-
tate described above. The taxes
due under the certificate are for the
2014 thru 2017 taxes plus interest
at the rate of 14% per annum. The
Complaint asks the court to find
that the taxes are a lien against the
real estate, as provided by law, and
that upon establishment of such
lien, the real estate, which may re-
main unredeemed, be sold at pub-
lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-
tered, together with interest and
costs, including attorney's fees as
provided for and by Nebraska Re-
vised Statute §77-1909, as
amended, and that the defendants
be forever barred of all claims
upon, interest in, right or title to,
lien upon or equity of redemption in
the real estate upon confirmation of
the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an
appropriate written response must
be filed with the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512
Central Ave, Kearney, NE 68847,
within 30 days of the last publica-
tion of this notice. If you fail to re-
spond, the court may enter a judg-
ment for the relief demanded in the
Complaint.
DELTA INVESTMENTS,
Deana K. Walocha, #21652
405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100
Omaha, Nebraska 68154
(402 399-9049, ex. 103
Attorney for the Plaintiff
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of
the voluntary dissolution of Kear-
ney Clinic, P.C. as of August 2,
2019. Any person having a claim,
whether known or unknown,
against the Company is requested
to present such claim in writing to
the Company at the following ad-
dress: c/o Beth Ernst, 211 West
33rd Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
The claim must be in writing, must
be sent by mail to the address set
forth above, and must set forth the
name, address and telephone num-
ber of the claimant, a detailed de-
scription and amount of the claim,
the date of occurrence of the claim
and any tangible evidence to sup-
port the claim that is available to
the claimant. Unless sooner barred
by any other statute limiting ac-
tions, any claim against the Com-
pany is barred if an action to en-
force the claim is not commenced
within five years after the publica-
tion date of the third required no-
tice.
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, September 10, 2019 at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
LEGAL NOTICE
The September 2019 meeting of
the Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, Sep-
tember 11-12, 2019, at NPPD's
Columbus General Office, 1414
15th Street, Columbus, Nebraska.
The schedule for September 11-12
is as follows:
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 11, 2019
Rates and Rate Methodology
Overview for Board of Directors -
9:00 a.m., Board Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report
(Closed Session) - following Rate
Overview, Board Room
Board Strategic Business Ses-
sion - following General Counsel
Report, Board Room (approximat-
ely 11:30 a.m.)
Budget Committee - following
Strategic Business Session, Board
Room
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following
Budget Committee, Loup Room
Energy Supply Committee - fol-
lowing Budget Committee, Platte
Room
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 12, 2019
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - 8:00 a.m., Board Room
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 9:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer, be-
ginning at approximately 11:30
a.m. on Wednesday, September
11, and at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday,
September 12. Committee meet-
ings will not be video streamed.
The Nuclear Committee is a com-
mittee of the whole and will be in-
cluded with the regular Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
September 12.
A one-hour lunch recess will
begin at approximately 12:00 noon
on Wednesday, September 11. Fol-
lowing adjournment of committee
meetings on September 11, the
NPPD Board of Directors will re-
convene for a special meeting with
the Nebraska Electric G&T Board at
the Ramada / River's Edge Con-
vention Center, 265 33rd Avenue,
Columbus, Nebraska.
It is possible that portions of the
meetings on September 11-12,
2019, will be held in Executive Ses-
sion. Agendas for these meetings
are kept continuously current and
are available for public inspection
during business hours at the office
of the Assistant Secretary at the
Columbus General Office, Colum-
bus, Nebraska, or online at
us/board-of-directors/.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
