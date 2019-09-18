NOTICE FOR BIDS
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the following proj-
ects listed below. Please contact
Carmen Taylor, CCC Purchasing
Manager, at
308-379-7335, for project require-
ments and specifications. Bids due
September 23rd at 2pm.
• CCC - Hastings Campus: Ex-
terior chain link fence and rolling
gate on the Central Community
College, Hastings Campus. Project
includes providing and installing an
exterior chain link fence and rolling
gate south of Furnas Building in
existing concrete parking lot. Bids
due September 23rd at 2pm.
• CCC – Grand Island Campus:
Exterior painting at existing 200
Wing Precast Concrete T-Walls
and fascia on the Central Commu-
nity College, Grand Island Campus.
Project includes concrete patching
and prep and removal of existing
paint finishes as required for new
paint finish. Bids due September
23rd at 2 pm.
ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING
CO. OF FARGO, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Cash-Wa Distributing
Co. of Fargo, LLC, under the
"Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act", with its registered
office at 401 West 4th Street, PO
Box 309, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of Cash-Wa Distributing Co. of
Fargo, LLC, commenced on Sep-
tember 13, 2019, and its affairs
shall be conducted by its members.
Dated: September 16, 2019.
Kenneth F. George, Organizer
NOTICE OF MEETING
COMMUNITY
REDEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY OF THE
CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Community Rede-
velopment Authority of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:30 a.m. on September 19, 2019
in the Council Chambers at City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an emer-
gency nature, the agenda shall not
be altered later than 24 hours be-
fore the scheduled commencement
of the meeting. The Community
Redevelopment Authority shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact Michael Morgan at City
Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later
than 24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding its' regular Board of
Health Meeting on October 1st,
2019. The meeting will be held in
the lower level of the Johnson
Building, 701 4th Ave., Holdrege,
NE 68949 beginning at 6:00 PM.
The agenda for this meeting is kept
current and available for public in-
spection at Two Rivers Public
Health Department; agenda may be
modified at this meeting.
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District,North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-
Basin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Wednes-
day October 2, 2019, at 1:00
p.m.Central Time, at the Twin
Platte Natural Resources District
Office, 111 South Dewey Street,
North Platte, Nebraska.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meetingis being
kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website:
www.dnr.nebraska.gov. Please
refer tothe websites and phone
numbers listed below for further in-
formation.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org
or phone (308)385-6282
215 Kaufman Avenue,
Grand Island, NE 68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org
or phone (308)632-2749
100547 Airport Road,
Scottsbluff, NE 69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org
or phone (308)254-2377
551 Parkland Drive,
Sidney, NE 69162
TBNRD:
or phone (308)995-6688
1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org
or phone (308)535-8080
111 S Dewey Street,
North Platte, NE 69101
Department:
or phone (402)471-2363
301 Centennial Mall South,
4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Melissa Mosierat the Ne-
braska Department of Natural Re-
sources, 301 Centennial Mall
South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE
68509-4676, telephone
(402)471-3948 or e-mail
NOTICE
A sale of storage unit contents,
household items, will be held at
809 W. 19th St., #2, U-Stuff Em
Storage, on Thursday, September
26th at 1:00 p.m. Cash Only.
Century 21 Midlands
308-234-5550
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SWEETWATER HEMP
COMPANY, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Sweetwater Hemp Company,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box
1600, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Brian R. Sy-
mington, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box
1600, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
Dated: September 3, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TRI H PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Tri H
Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 21300 Eagle
Road, Amherst, Nebraska 68812.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Larry G.
Hemmann, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 21300 Eagle
Road, Amherst, Nebraska 68812.
Dated: September 10, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Ronald A. Nielsen, dated
June 9, 2006, and recorded on
June 12, 2006, Document No.
2006-4311 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on October 7,
2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 45, Block 1, GLENWOOD
ESTATES, an Addition in the
Southwest 1/4 of Section 14,
Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, commonly
known as 2 Cottonwood Place,
Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: August 28, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 147597).
For more information, visit
