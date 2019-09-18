 

NOTICE FOR BIDS

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the following proj-

ects listed below. Please contact

Carmen Taylor, CCC Purchasing

Manager, at

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project require-

ments and specifications. Bids due

September 23rd at 2pm.

CCC - Hastings Campus: Ex-

terior chain link fence and rolling

gate on the Central Community

College, Hastings Campus. Project

includes providing and installing an

exterior chain link fence and rolling

gate south of Furnas Building in

existing concrete parking lot. Bids

due September 23rd at 2pm.

CCC – Grand Island Campus:

Exterior painting at existing 200

Wing Precast Concrete T-Walls

and fascia on the Central Commu-

nity College, Grand Island Campus.

Project includes concrete patching

and prep and removal of existing

paint finishes as required for new

paint finish. Bids due September

23rd at 2 pm.

ZNEZ S10,12,17,18

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING

CO. OF FARGO, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Cash-Wa Distributing

Co. of Fargo, LLC, under the

"Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act", with its registered

office at 401 West 4th Street, PO

Box 309, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of Cash-Wa Distributing Co. of

Fargo, LLC, commenced on Sep-

tember 13, 2019, and its affairs

shall be conducted by its members.

Dated: September 16, 2019.

Kenneth F. George, Organizer

ZNEZ S18,25,O2

NOTICE OF MEETING

COMMUNITY

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF THE

CITY OF KEARNEY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Community Rede-

velopment Authority of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:30 a.m. on September 19, 2019

in the Council Chambers at City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, which meeting will be

open to the public. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an emer-

gency nature, the agenda shall not

be altered later than 24 hours be-

fore the scheduled commencement

of the meeting. The Community

Redevelopment Authority shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact Michael Morgan at City

Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later

than 24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ S18,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Rivers Public Health Department

will be holding its' regular Board of

Health Meeting on October 1st,

2019. The meeting will be held in

the lower level of the Johnson

Building, 701 4th Ave., Holdrege,

NE 68949 beginning at 6:00 PM.

The agenda for this meeting is kept

current and available for public in-

spection at Two Rivers Public

Health Department; agenda may be

modified at this meeting.

ZNEZ S18,t1

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District,North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-

Basin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Wednes-

day October 2, 2019, at 1:00

p.m.Central Time, at the Twin

Platte Natural Resources District

Office, 111 South Dewey Street,

North Platte, Nebraska.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meetingis being

kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website:

www.dnr.nebraska.gov. Please

refer tothe websites and phone

numbers listed below for further in-

formation.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org

or phone (308)385-6282

215 Kaufman Avenue,

Grand Island, NE 68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org

or phone (308)632-2749

100547 Airport Road,

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org

or phone (308)254-2377

551 Parkland Drive,

Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD:

http://www.tribasinnrd.org

or phone (308)995-6688

1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org

or phone (308)535-8080

111 S Dewey Street,

North Platte, NE 69101

Department:

http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov

or phone (402)471-2363

301 Centennial Mall South,

4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Melissa Mosierat the Ne-

braska Department of Natural Re-

sources, 301 Centennial Mall

South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE

68509-4676, telephone

(402)471-3948 or e-mail

melissa.mosier@nebraska.gov.

ZNEZ S18,t1

NOTICE

 

A sale of storage unit contents,

household items, will be held at

809 W. 19th St., #2, U-Stuff Em

Storage, on Thursday, September

26th at 1:00 p.m. Cash Only.

Century 21 Midlands

308-234-5550

ZNEZ S18,19,20

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SWEETWATER HEMP

COMPANY, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Hemp Company,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box

1600, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Brian R. Sy-

mington, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box

1600, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

Dated: September 3, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ S18,25,O2

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TRI H PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Tri H

Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 21300 Eagle

Road, Amherst, Nebraska 68812.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Larry G.

Hemmann, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 21300 Eagle

Road, Amherst, Nebraska 68812.

Dated: September 10, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ S18,25,O2

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Ronald A. Nielsen, dated

June 9, 2006, and recorded on

June 12, 2006, Document No.

2006-4311 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on October 7,

2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

Lot 45, Block 1, GLENWOOD

ESTATES, an Addition in the

Southwest 1/4 of Section 14,

Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, commonly

known as 2 Cottonwood Place,

Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: August 28, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 147597).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11,18,25

