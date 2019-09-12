WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that AF
Studios, L.L.C.(the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is 810
E. 56th Street, Suite 5, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Emily Tre-
mel, 1541 E. 67th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The Company
was formed on September 6, 2019.
ZNEZ S12,19,26
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the following proj-
ects listed below. Please contact
Carmen Taylor, CCC Purchasing
Manager, at
308-379-7335, for project require-
ments and specifications. Bids due
September 23rd at 2pm.
• CCC - Hastings Campus: Ex-
terior chain link fence and rolling
gate on the Central Community
College, Hastings Campus. Project
includes providing and installing an
exterior chain link fence and rolling
gate south of Furnas Building in
existing concrete parking lot. Bids
due September 23rd at 2pm.
• CCC – Grand Island Campus:
Exterior painting at existing 200
Wing Precast Concrete T-Walls
and fascia on the Central Commu-
nity College, Grand Island Campus.
Project includes concrete patching
and prep and removal of existing
paint finishes as required for new
paint finish. Bids due September
23rd at 2 pm.
ZNEZ S10,12,17,18
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case CI 19-325
DELTA INVESTMENTS, Plaintiff,
vs. LESLIE L. FORNEY,
A/K/A LES FORNEY,
JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;
and all other persons/entities
UNKNOWN claiming any right,
interest or title in the real estate
described herein,
To: John Doe and Mary Doe; and
all other persons/entities UN-
KNOWN having or claiming any
right, interest or title in Lot Six (6),
Block Eleven (11), Kearney Land
and Investment Company's Sec-
ond Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
You have been sued by Delta In-
vestments. The object of the plain-
tiff's Complaint is to foreclose on
Tax Sale Certificate No. 16100 for
the delinquent taxes on the real es-
tate described above. The taxes
due under the certificate are for the
2014 thru 2017 taxes plus interest
at the rate of 14% per annum. The
Complaint asks the court to find
that the taxes are a lien against the
real estate, as provided by law, and
that upon establishment of such
lien, the real estate, which may re-
main unredeemed, be sold at pub-
lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-
tered, together with interest and
costs, including attorney's fees as
provided for and by Nebraska Re-
vised Statute §77-1909, as
amended, and that the defendants
be forever barred of all claims
upon, interest in, right or title to,
lien upon or equity of redemption in
the real estate upon confirmation of
the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an
appropriate written response must
be filed with the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512
Central Ave, Kearney, NE 68847,
within 30 days of the last publica-
tion of this notice. If you fail to re-
spond, the court may enter a judg-
ment for the relief demanded in the
Complaint.
DELTA INVESTMENTS,
Deana K. Walocha, #21652
405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100
Omaha, Nebraska 68154
(402 399-9049, ex. 103
Attorney for the Plaintiff
ZNEZ S5,12,19
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF JPH MEDICAL, P.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
JPH Medical, P.C.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 285 Star Lane, Gibbon,
NE 68840.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Jor-
dan P. Homan, 285 Star Lane, Gib-
bon, NE 68840.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jordan P. Homan
285 Star Lane
Gibbon, NE 68840
ZNEZ S12,19,26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.