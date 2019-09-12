 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that AF

Studios, L.L.C.(the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is 810

E. 56th Street, Suite 5, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Emily Tre-

mel, 1541 E. 67th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The Company

was formed on September 6, 2019.

NOTICE FOR BIDS

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the following proj-

ects listed below. Please contact

Carmen Taylor, CCC Purchasing

Manager, at

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project require-

ments and specifications. Bids due

September 23rd at 2pm.

CCC - Hastings Campus: Ex-

terior chain link fence and rolling

gate on the Central Community

College, Hastings Campus. Project

includes providing and installing an

exterior chain link fence and rolling

gate south of Furnas Building in

existing concrete parking lot. Bids

due September 23rd at 2pm.

CCC – Grand Island Campus:

Exterior painting at existing 200

Wing Precast Concrete T-Walls

and fascia on the Central Commu-

nity College, Grand Island Campus.

Project includes concrete patching

and prep and removal of existing

paint finishes as required for new

paint finish. Bids due September

23rd at 2 pm.

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case CI 19-325

DELTA INVESTMENTS, Plaintiff,

vs. LESLIE L. FORNEY,

A/K/A LES FORNEY,

JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;

and all other persons/entities

UNKNOWN claiming any right,

interest or title in the real estate

described herein,

To: John Doe and Mary Doe; and

all other persons/entities UN-

KNOWN having or claiming any

right, interest or title in Lot Six (6),

Block Eleven (11), Kearney Land

and Investment Company's Sec-

ond Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

You have been sued by Delta In-

vestments. The object of the plain-

tiff's Complaint is to foreclose on

Tax Sale Certificate No. 16100 for

the delinquent taxes on the real es-

tate described above. The taxes

due under the certificate are for the

2014 thru 2017 taxes plus interest

at the rate of 14% per annum. The

Complaint asks the court to find

that the taxes are a lien against the

real estate, as provided by law, and

that upon establishment of such

lien, the real estate, which may re-

main unredeemed, be sold at pub-

lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-

tered, together with interest and

costs, including attorney's fees as

provided for and by Nebraska Re-

vised Statute §77-1909, as

amended, and that the defendants

be forever barred of all claims

upon, interest in, right or title to,

lien upon or equity of redemption in

the real estate upon confirmation of

the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an

appropriate written response must

be filed with the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512

Central Ave, Kearney, NE 68847,

within 30 days of the last publica-

tion of this notice. If you fail to re-

spond, the court may enter a judg-

ment for the relief demanded in the

Complaint.

DELTA INVESTMENTS,

Deana K. Walocha, #21652

405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100

Omaha, Nebraska 68154

(402 399-9049, ex. 103

Attorney for the Plaintiff

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF JPH MEDICAL, P.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

JPH Medical, P.C.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 285 Star Lane, Gibbon,

NE 68840.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Jor-

dan P. Homan, 285 Star Lane, Gib-

bon, NE 68840.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jordan P. Homan

285 Star Lane

Gibbon, NE 68840

