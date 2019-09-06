 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, Septem-

ber 19, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a partial

vacation of plat for part of Linger’s

Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow

on behalf of Barbara Herter, Wayne

& Kristine Keller for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being Part

of Lot 1 of Linger’s Subdivision and

Part of Gov’t Lots 4 & 5, in Section

31, Township 9 North, Range 13

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal description on file

with Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator, but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

AND ZONING COMMISSION

 

Notice is hereby given that a

public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, Septem-

ber 19, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments to consider

recommendation of amendments

for Buffalo County Zoning Regula-

tions previously adopted by Buffalo

County. Items to be changed are

changing the language for Section

6.4 #6 Livestock Confinement Fa-

cilities/Operations (Animal Units

Equivalents. These amendments

are on file with the Buffalo County

Zoning Administrator or Buffalo

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator, but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Jason Wozniak

Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator

INVITATION FOR BID

 

Public notice is hereby given that

Buffalo County, Nebraska invites

sealed bids for furnishing neces-

sary equipment, labor, materials

and incidentals to complete 2019

Bridge Flood Repairs. Sealed bids

will be received by the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners,

P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848

until 10:00 am local time on Sep-

tember 24, 2019. Sealed bids will

then be publicly opened and read

aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

traffic control, removal of existing

bridge components, earthwork,

concrete approach sections, bank

stabilization with rock riprap, steel

sheet and bearing pile driving at

three (3) sites.

Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.

Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-

ney, NE 68848. Designate project

name on the envelope.

Bids shall include: Bid Bond in

the amount of 5% of the total base

bid. Certified check, cashier's

check or bid bond made payable to

Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Alternates are not being

considered. Owner reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, hold

bids for 30 days and select most

beneficial bid.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska at 10:15 A.M.

on Sept 10, 2019 for the "RFP re-

sponse Buffalo County Phone Sys-

tem". Said bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud at that time

and place.

Members of the Buffalo County

Tech Committee will provide

Walkthrough tours of Buffalo

County facilities to interested bid-

ders by appointment, please pro-

vide a minimum of 24-hour notice.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "RFP

response Buffalo County Phone

System" on the outside and ad-

dressed to the Buffalo County

Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68848-1270. All bids

must be received by the Buffalo

County Clerk's office no later

than 2:00 PM on September 9,

2019.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

(SEAL)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the Kearney Housing Agency at

2715 Avenue I in Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 p.m. on Septem-

ber 26, 2019, and then at said of-

fice publicly opened and read

aloud for furnishing all equipment,

labor, materials and appurtenances

required for KEARNEY MANOR EX-

HAUST FAN INSTALLATION. The

project consists of providing and

installing exhaust fans in 106 apart-

ments.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The Housing Agency will

accept only those bids submitted

as required in the Invitation for

Bids. The Housing Agency reserves

the right to reject any or all bids;

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities to accept the bid it deems

most beneficial.

The Contract Documents may be

obtained by visiting

www.kearneyhousing

agency.com

and clicking on "Bid & Contract

Opportunities".

Attention of bidders is particularly

called to the requirements as to

conditions of employment to be

observed and minimum wage rates

to be paid under the contract, Sec-

tion 3, Segregated Facility, Section

109 and E.O. 11246.

The Kearney Housing Agency is

exempt from State of Nebraska

Sales and Use Taxes.

No bidder may withdraw his bid

within 60 days after the date of the

opening thereof. The Kearney

Housing Agency reserves the right

to reject any or all bids, and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties.

Carrie Hardage,

Contracting Officer

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.

on Sept 10, 2019 for the Roof Top

Unit (RTU) project at the Buffalo

County Extension Building. Said

bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud at that time and place.

Plans, specifications and particu-

lars can be obtained from the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "RTU

Extension Building" on the out-

side and addressed to the Buffalo

County Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270. All

bids must be received by the

Buffalo County Clerk's office no

later than 8:45 AM on September

10, 2019.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidding

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

(SEAL)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.

on Sept 10, 2019 for the Highway

Department Salt Storage Building.

Said bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud at that time and

place.

Plans, specifications and particu-

lars can be obtained from the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment Salt Storage Building" on

the outside and addressed to the

Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box

1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270. All bids must be re-

ceived by the Buffalo County

Clerk's office no later than 8:45

AM on September 10, 2019.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

(SEAL)

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF BRIAN'S AFFORDABLE

LIGHTING SOLUTIONS, INC.

 

The Articles of Incorporation were

filed on the 29th day of August,

2019 for Brian's Affordable Lighting

Solutions, Inc. with the registered

office at 1813 Avenue G, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847 to engage in any

and all lawful purposes for which a

corporation may be now or hereaf-

ter organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with $10,000

authorized capital stock to be fully

paid when issued, having perpetual

existence commencing with the fil-

ing of its Articles of Incorporation,

and whose affairs are conducted

by a Board of Directors.

Larry E. Butler

Incorporator

N O T I C E

 

A total of 149cases will be heard

by the Board in September, 2019.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Buffalo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

September 17, 2019 - 1:00 p.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Rhamy, Gary 89522 Criminal

Non-Support; Theft by Unlwfl Tak-

ing or Disp

September 18, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Keepes, Kenneth 89259 Manu/

Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I (2

counts)

Graf, Holli 99589 Burglary; Car-

ry/Poss Concealed Weapon; Pos

Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana (2

counts); Theft by Receiving Stolen

Prop (6 counts); Theft by Shoplift-

ing

September 25, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.

Nebraska Correctional Center for

Women, York, Nebraska

Inness, Sarah 99766 Theft by

Unlwfl Taking or Disp (2 counts)

September 27, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Peterson, Hayden 84913 Assault

3rd Degree; Domestic Assault; For-

gery 2nd Degree; Pos Cntrl Sub

Excpet Marijuana (2 counts); Viol of

Financial Trans Device

Sowl, Adam 86750 Manu/Dist/

Del/Disp or Poss W/I

Baker, Tyler 87669 Sexual As-

sault 1st Degree

Thompson, Justin 88221 Sex Of-

fender Reg Act Violation; Sexual

Assault 1st Degree

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$7,800.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Dorian J. Smith, Jul-

ian R. Palmer, Jailen Bowers, Kim-

berly Dillard, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

$7,800.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on August 7, 2019, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on September 16,

2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the

Honorable Ryan Carson, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Monday, September 9, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of DONETA MAE

GIFFORD, Deceased

Estate No. PR19-130

Notice is hereby given that on

September 4, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Roberta Gifford Wiles, whose ad-

dress is 1405 Avenue H, Kearney,

NE 68847, has been appointed

Personal Representative of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before 11/5/19 or be forever bar-

red.

Michele Reiter,

Clerk of the County Court

Registrar

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

CASE NO. PR 19-118

ESTATE OF EVITA MARIE GOVE,

Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on

August 15, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebaska,

Mary Gales, of Hazard, Nebraska,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate in intestate pro-

ceedings.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 23, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales, Registrar

Buffalo County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Nancy S. Freburg #15853

Attorney at Law

PO Box 295

Kearney, NE 68848-0295

(308) 234-5779

freburglaw@frontier.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

AND ZONING COMMISSION

 

Notice is hereby given that a

public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, Septem-

ber 19, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments to consider

recommendation of amendments

for Buffalo County Zoning Regula-

tions previously adopted by Buffalo

County. Items to be changed are

solar energy. These amendments

are on file with the Buffalo County

Zoning Administrator or Buffalo

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator, but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Jason Wozniak

Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Irene L. Brezina,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-125

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Bar-

bara J. DeWitt, 5000 Avenue F

Place, Kearney, NE 68847 was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF:

JAYNE EILEEN PETERS,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 19-126

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Wil-

liam C. Peters, Jr. of 1850 Bonanza

Street, Gering, Nebraska 69341

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate of JAYNE EI-

LEEN PETERS.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk/Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

William C. Peters

Attorney at Law

1425 11th Street • P.O. Box 472

Gering, NE 69341

308-436-7136

NSBA #13289

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Kay L. Watson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-121

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 15, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Peggy Veeder, whose address is

PO Box 443, Cairo, Nebraska

68824, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 23, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Denise D. Myers, #20500

Myers Law Office, P.C.

415 S. High Street

PO Box 505

Cairo, NE 68824

(308) 384-4440

denise@grandislandlaw.com

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: KEARNEY MOVING

SERVICE

Name of Applicant:

Justin Halbgewachs

Address: 2180 25 Road,

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is an individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: January 1, 1997

General nature of business:

Moving Services

Date filed with Secretary of State:

August 27, 2019

Justin Halbgewachs

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.0

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32

Kearney, NE 68845

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

LK COMMERCE, L.L.C.

Article I

. Name: The name of the

limited liability company is LK

Commerce, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 2412

W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 2412

W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Kasey Brandt.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 20th day of August,

2019.

Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of MAE MARIE

JOHNSTON, Deceased

Estate No. PR19-124

Notice is hereby given that on the

29th day of Aug. 2019, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the Registrar issued a

written Statement of Informal Pro-

bate of the Will of said Decedent

and that Ronald W. Johnston,

whose address is 7276 S. Newport

Way, Centennial, CO 80112, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the estate. File claims by Nov. 6,

2019.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Larry E. Butler #15565

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Phone: 308-237-3155

leb@tyelaw.com

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

TO:

Defendants the Estate of

Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,

Devisees, Personal Representa-

tives, and All Other Persons Inter-

ested in the Estate of Jean M.

Criss, Deceased, real names un-

known, Transnation Title Insurance

Company, Trustee, John Doe and

Jane Doe, real names and marital

status unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on the

31st day of July, 2019, Reverse

Mortgage Funding, LLC, as the

plaintiff, filed its Complaint in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Case No. CI 19-339,

against defendants the Estate of

Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,

Devisees, Personal Representa-

tives, and All Other Persons Inter-

ested in the Estate of Jean M.

Criss, Deceased, real names un-

known; Transnation Title Insurance

Company, Trustee; United States

of America, by and through the

Secretary of Housing and Urban

Development, Beneficiary; State of

Nebraska; County of Buffalo; John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names and

marital status unknown, the object

and prayer of which is to foreclose

a certain deed of trust in the princi-

pal amount equal to the sum of all

loan advances made under a cer-

tain deed of trust, on the real estate

described as:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

which was executed on July 21,

2006, by Jean M. Criss, a single

person, and delivered to Transna-

tion Title Insurance Company,

Trustee, for the benefit of the Fi-

nancial Freedom Senior Funding

Corporation, a subsidiary of Indy

Mac Bank, F.S.B., Beneficiary, and

which was duly recorded on July

27, 2006, as Instrument No.

2006-5751 in the Office of the Reg-

ister of Deeds of Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Such deed of trust was

given to secure the payment of a

certain promissory note in writing

dated July 21, 2006.

The plaintiff alleges in its Com-

plaint that there is now due the

plaintiff on said note the principal

sum of $109,959.50, together with

interest thereon pursuant to the

terms set forth in such Note. The

plaintiff is the owner of the benefi-

cial interest under such deed of

trust, and is the holder of the in-

debtedness secured thereby.

The plaintiff prays that in default

of payment by the defendants of

the amount due the plaintiff as

aforesaid, such mortgaged prem-

ises be decreed to be sold ac-

cording to law to satisfy the sums

found due the plaintiff, with interest

and costs of suit, and that such de-

fendants be forever barred and

foreclosed of all right, title, lien, eq-

uity of redemption or other interest

in, to and upon such mortgaged

premises.

You are required to answer such

Complaint on or before the 19th

day of October, 2019.

REVERSE MORTGAGE

FUNDING, LLC,Plaintiff,

By: ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C.,

L.L.O.

8712 WEST DODGE ROAD, #260

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

TELEPHONE (402) 829-0400

Its Attorney

elindquist@elindquistlaw.com

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in

the Council Chambers at City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Library Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:00p.m. on

September 10, 2019 in the Nio-

brara Meeting Room at the Kearney

Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-

ness hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Library

Advisory Board shall have the right

to modify the agenda to include

items of an emergency nature only

at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Time: September 10, 2019

at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

NOTICE OF MEETING

KEARNEY AREA SOLID

WASTE AGENCY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Kearney Area

Solid Waste Agency will be held on

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at

5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers

at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-

ney, Nebraska. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Kearney Area Solid

Waste Agency shall have the right

to modify the agenda to include

items of an emergency nature only

at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

Michael W. Morgan, Secretary

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, September 11, 2019,

at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the reg-

ular order of business. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that the

annual budget hearing, tax request

hearing, and regular public meeting

of the Board of Education of

School District #7, of the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, will be held on Monday,

September 9, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in

the Staff Development Room at the

Administration Building at 320

West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845.

The agenda for the annual

budget hearing, tax request hear-

ing, and regular, public meeting of

the Board of Education, which is

kept continually current, is on file in

the Administrative Offices of the

Kearney Public Schools, 320 West

24th St., Kearney, NE 68845, dur-

ing normal business hours, or may

be accessed electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website on Friday,

September 6, 2019.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of VIVIAN L. MUHS,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-128

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 3, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Jason

Recroft, whose address is 4103

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 6, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Michelle J. Oldham, #18625

Sullivan Shoemaker P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 309

Hastings, Nebraska 68902-0309

(402) 462-0300

michelle@sullivanshoemaker.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

ZimbeeCat Construction, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 506 W. 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Lane Zimbelman, 506 W.

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The Company was formed

on September 3, 2019.

