NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, Septem-
ber 19, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a partial
vacation of plat for part of Linger’s
Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow
on behalf of Barbara Herter, Wayne
& Kristine Keller for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being Part
of Lot 1 of Linger’s Subdivision and
Part of Gov’t Lots 4 & 5, in Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 13
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal description on file
with Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator, but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
AND ZONING COMMISSION
Notice is hereby given that a
public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, Septem-
ber 19, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments to consider
recommendation of amendments
for Buffalo County Zoning Regula-
tions previously adopted by Buffalo
County. Items to be changed are
changing the language for Section
6.4 #6 Livestock Confinement Fa-
cilities/Operations (Animal Units
Equivalents. These amendments
are on file with the Buffalo County
Zoning Administrator or Buffalo
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator, but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Jason Wozniak
Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator
INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete 2019
Bridge Flood Repairs. Sealed bids
will be received by the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners,
P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848
until 10:00 am local time on Sep-
tember 24, 2019. Sealed bids will
then be publicly opened and read
aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, removal of existing
bridge components, earthwork,
concrete approach sections, bank
stabilization with rock riprap, steel
sheet and bearing pile driving at
three (3) sites.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Alternates are not being
considered. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska at 10:15 A.M.
on Sept 10, 2019 for the "RFP re-
sponse Buffalo County Phone Sys-
tem". Said bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud at that time
and place.
Members of the Buffalo County
Tech Committee will provide
Walkthrough tours of Buffalo
County facilities to interested bid-
ders by appointment, please pro-
vide a minimum of 24-hour notice.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "RFP
response Buffalo County Phone
System" on the outside and ad-
dressed to the Buffalo County
Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68848-1270. All bids
must be received by the Buffalo
County Clerk's office no later
than 2:00 PM on September 9,
2019.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
(SEAL)
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by
the Kearney Housing Agency at
2715 Avenue I in Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 p.m. on Septem-
ber 26, 2019, and then at said of-
fice publicly opened and read
aloud for furnishing all equipment,
labor, materials and appurtenances
required for KEARNEY MANOR EX-
HAUST FAN INSTALLATION. The
project consists of providing and
installing exhaust fans in 106 apart-
ments.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The Housing Agency will
accept only those bids submitted
as required in the Invitation for
Bids. The Housing Agency reserves
the right to reject any or all bids;
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities to accept the bid it deems
most beneficial.
The Contract Documents may be
obtained by visiting
www.kearneyhousing
and clicking on "Bid & Contract
Opportunities".
Attention of bidders is particularly
called to the requirements as to
conditions of employment to be
observed and minimum wage rates
to be paid under the contract, Sec-
tion 3, Segregated Facility, Section
109 and E.O. 11246.
The Kearney Housing Agency is
exempt from State of Nebraska
Sales and Use Taxes.
No bidder may withdraw his bid
within 60 days after the date of the
opening thereof. The Kearney
Housing Agency reserves the right
to reject any or all bids, and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties.
Carrie Hardage,
Contracting Officer
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.
on Sept 10, 2019 for the Roof Top
Unit (RTU) project at the Buffalo
County Extension Building. Said
bids will be publicly opened and
read aloud at that time and place.
Plans, specifications and particu-
lars can be obtained from the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "RTU
Extension Building" on the out-
side and addressed to the Buffalo
County Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270. All
bids must be received by the
Buffalo County Clerk's office no
later than 8:45 AM on September
10, 2019.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidding
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
(SEAL)
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.
on Sept 10, 2019 for the Highway
Department Salt Storage Building.
Said bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud at that time and
place.
Plans, specifications and particu-
lars can be obtained from the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked
"Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment Salt Storage Building" on
the outside and addressed to the
Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box
1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270. All bids must be re-
ceived by the Buffalo County
Clerk's office no later than 8:45
AM on September 10, 2019.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
(SEAL)
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF BRIAN'S AFFORDABLE
LIGHTING SOLUTIONS, INC.
The Articles of Incorporation were
filed on the 29th day of August,
2019 for Brian's Affordable Lighting
Solutions, Inc. with the registered
office at 1813 Avenue G, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847 to engage in any
and all lawful purposes for which a
corporation may be now or hereaf-
ter organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with $10,000
authorized capital stock to be fully
paid when issued, having perpetual
existence commencing with the fil-
ing of its Articles of Incorporation,
and whose affairs are conducted
by a Board of Directors.
Larry E. Butler
Incorporator
N O T I C E
A total of 149cases will be heard
by the Board in September, 2019.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Buffalo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
September 17, 2019 - 1:00 p.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Rhamy, Gary 89522 Criminal
Non-Support; Theft by Unlwfl Tak-
ing or Disp
September 18, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Keepes, Kenneth 89259 Manu/
Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I (2
counts)
Graf, Holli 99589 Burglary; Car-
ry/Poss Concealed Weapon; Pos
Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana (2
counts); Theft by Receiving Stolen
Prop (6 counts); Theft by Shoplift-
ing
September 25, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.
Nebraska Correctional Center for
Women, York, Nebraska
Inness, Sarah 99766 Theft by
Unlwfl Taking or Disp (2 counts)
September 27, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Peterson, Hayden 84913 Assault
3rd Degree; Domestic Assault; For-
gery 2nd Degree; Pos Cntrl Sub
Excpet Marijuana (2 counts); Viol of
Financial Trans Device
Sowl, Adam 86750 Manu/Dist/
Del/Disp or Poss W/I
Baker, Tyler 87669 Sexual As-
sault 1st Degree
Thompson, Justin 88221 Sex Of-
fender Reg Act Violation; Sexual
Assault 1st Degree
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$7,800.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Dorian J. Smith, Jul-
ian R. Palmer, Jailen Bowers, Kim-
berly Dillard, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$7,800.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on August 7, 2019, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on September 16,
2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the
Honorable Ryan Carson, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Monday, September 9, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of DONETA MAE
GIFFORD, Deceased
Estate No. PR19-130
Notice is hereby given that on
September 4, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Roberta Gifford Wiles, whose ad-
dress is 1405 Avenue H, Kearney,
NE 68847, has been appointed
Personal Representative of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before 11/5/19 or be forever bar-
red.
Michele Reiter,
Clerk of the County Court
Registrar
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
CASE NO. PR 19-118
ESTATE OF EVITA MARIE GOVE,
Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that on
August 15, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebaska,
Mary Gales, of Hazard, Nebraska,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate in intestate pro-
ceedings.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 23, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales, Registrar
Buffalo County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Nancy S. Freburg #15853
Attorney at Law
PO Box 295
Kearney, NE 68848-0295
(308) 234-5779
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
AND ZONING COMMISSION
Notice is hereby given that a
public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, Septem-
ber 19, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments to consider
recommendation of amendments
for Buffalo County Zoning Regula-
tions previously adopted by Buffalo
County. Items to be changed are
solar energy. These amendments
are on file with the Buffalo County
Zoning Administrator or Buffalo
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator, but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Jason Wozniak
Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Irene L. Brezina,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-125
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Bar-
bara J. DeWitt, 5000 Avenue F
Place, Kearney, NE 68847 was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF:
JAYNE EILEEN PETERS,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 19-126
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Wil-
liam C. Peters, Jr. of 1850 Bonanza
Street, Gering, Nebraska 69341
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate of JAYNE EI-
LEEN PETERS.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk/Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
William C. Peters
Attorney at Law
1425 11th Street • P.O. Box 472
Gering, NE 69341
308-436-7136
NSBA #13289
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Kay L. Watson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-121
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 15, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Peggy Veeder, whose address is
PO Box 443, Cairo, Nebraska
68824, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 23, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Denise D. Myers, #20500
Myers Law Office, P.C.
415 S. High Street
PO Box 505
Cairo, NE 68824
(308) 384-4440
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: KEARNEY MOVING
SERVICE
Name of Applicant:
Justin Halbgewachs
Address: 2180 25 Road,
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is an individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: January 1, 1997
General nature of business:
Moving Services
Date filed with Secretary of State:
August 27, 2019
Justin Halbgewachs
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.0
416 West 48th Street, Suite 32
Kearney, NE 68845
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
LK COMMERCE, L.L.C.
Article I
. Name: The name of the
limited liability company is LK
Commerce, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 2412
W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 2412
W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Kasey Brandt.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 20th day of August,
2019.
Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of MAE MARIE
JOHNSTON, Deceased
Estate No. PR19-124
Notice is hereby given that on the
29th day of Aug. 2019, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the Registrar issued a
written Statement of Informal Pro-
bate of the Will of said Decedent
and that Ronald W. Johnston,
whose address is 7276 S. Newport
Way, Centennial, CO 80112, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the estate. File claims by Nov. 6,
2019.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Larry E. Butler #15565
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Phone: 308-237-3155
NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS
TO:
Defendants the Estate of
Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,
Devisees, Personal Representa-
tives, and All Other Persons Inter-
ested in the Estate of Jean M.
Criss, Deceased, real names un-
known, Transnation Title Insurance
Company, Trustee, John Doe and
Jane Doe, real names and marital
status unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on the
31st day of July, 2019, Reverse
Mortgage Funding, LLC, as the
plaintiff, filed its Complaint in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Case No. CI 19-339,
against defendants the Estate of
Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,
Devisees, Personal Representa-
tives, and All Other Persons Inter-
ested in the Estate of Jean M.
Criss, Deceased, real names un-
known; Transnation Title Insurance
Company, Trustee; United States
of America, by and through the
Secretary of Housing and Urban
Development, Beneficiary; State of
Nebraska; County of Buffalo; John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names and
marital status unknown, the object
and prayer of which is to foreclose
a certain deed of trust in the princi-
pal amount equal to the sum of all
loan advances made under a cer-
tain deed of trust, on the real estate
described as:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
which was executed on July 21,
2006, by Jean M. Criss, a single
person, and delivered to Transna-
tion Title Insurance Company,
Trustee, for the benefit of the Fi-
nancial Freedom Senior Funding
Corporation, a subsidiary of Indy
Mac Bank, F.S.B., Beneficiary, and
which was duly recorded on July
27, 2006, as Instrument No.
2006-5751 in the Office of the Reg-
ister of Deeds of Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Such deed of trust was
given to secure the payment of a
certain promissory note in writing
dated July 21, 2006.
The plaintiff alleges in its Com-
plaint that there is now due the
plaintiff on said note the principal
sum of $109,959.50, together with
interest thereon pursuant to the
terms set forth in such Note. The
plaintiff is the owner of the benefi-
cial interest under such deed of
trust, and is the holder of the in-
debtedness secured thereby.
The plaintiff prays that in default
of payment by the defendants of
the amount due the plaintiff as
aforesaid, such mortgaged prem-
ises be decreed to be sold ac-
cording to law to satisfy the sums
found due the plaintiff, with interest
and costs of suit, and that such de-
fendants be forever barred and
foreclosed of all right, title, lien, eq-
uity of redemption or other interest
in, to and upon such mortgaged
premises.
You are required to answer such
Complaint on or before the 19th
day of October, 2019.
REVERSE MORTGAGE
FUNDING, LLC,Plaintiff,
By: ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C.,
L.L.O.
8712 WEST DODGE ROAD, #260
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
TELEPHONE (402) 829-0400
Its Attorney
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in
the Council Chambers at City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Library Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:00p.m. on
September 10, 2019 in the Nio-
brara Meeting Room at the Kearney
Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the Office of
the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-
ness hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Library
Advisory Board shall have the right
to modify the agenda to include
items of an emergency nature only
at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: September 10, 2019
at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
NOTICE OF MEETING
KEARNEY AREA SOLID
WASTE AGENCY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Kearney Area
Solid Waste Agency will be held on
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at
5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers
at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the Office of
the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-
ney, Nebraska. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Kearney Area Solid
Waste Agency shall have the right
to modify the agenda to include
items of an emergency nature only
at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
Michael W. Morgan, Secretary
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, September 11, 2019,
at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the reg-
ular order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the
annual budget hearing, tax request
hearing, and regular public meeting
of the Board of Education of
School District #7, of the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, will be held on Monday,
September 9, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in
the Staff Development Room at the
Administration Building at 320
West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845.
The agenda for the annual
budget hearing, tax request hear-
ing, and regular, public meeting of
the Board of Education, which is
kept continually current, is on file in
the Administrative Offices of the
Kearney Public Schools, 320 West
24th St., Kearney, NE 68845, dur-
ing normal business hours, or may
be accessed electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website on Friday,
September 6, 2019.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of VIVIAN L. MUHS,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-128
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 3, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Jason
Recroft, whose address is 4103
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 6, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Michelle J. Oldham, #18625
Sullivan Shoemaker P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 309
Hastings, Nebraska 68902-0309
(402) 462-0300
michelle@sullivanshoemaker.com
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
ZimbeeCat Construction, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 506 W. 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Lane Zimbelman, 506 W.
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The Company was formed
on September 3, 2019.
